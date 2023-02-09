Mason Plumlee to Clippers

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Hornets are trading center Mason Plumlee to the Clippers, source tells ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rod Boone @rodboone
Updated: Sources: #Hornets trade Mason Plumlee, Jalen McDaniels in separate deals before clock strikes on the NBA trade deadline.
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 3:41 PM
Updated: Sources: #Hornets trade Mason Plumlee, Jalen McDaniels in separate deals before clock strikes on the NBA trade deadline.
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 3:41 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Hornets are trading Mason Plumlee to the Clippers for Reggie Jackson, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/wl8HgU8ibU – 2:48 PM
The Hornets are trading Mason Plumlee to the Clippers for Reggie Jackson, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/wl8HgU8ibU – 2:48 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
And now, the Clippers trade Reggie Jackson to the Hornets for Mason Plumlee, a big that the need, – 2:45 PM
And now, the Clippers trade Reggie Jackson to the Hornets for Mason Plumlee, a big that the need, – 2:45 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Confirmed via multiple sources that Reggie Jackson is being traded to Charlotte for Mason Plumlee.
Huge bench overhaul for the Clippers today. – 2:44 PM
Confirmed via multiple sources that Reggie Jackson is being traded to Charlotte for Mason Plumlee.
Huge bench overhaul for the Clippers today. – 2:44 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The Clippers have acquired Mason Plumlee, Bones Hyland and Eric Gordon today. We’re discussing that now: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:41 PM
The Clippers have acquired Mason Plumlee, Bones Hyland and Eric Gordon today. We’re discussing that now: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:41 PM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
Bones Hyland, Eric Gordon and Mason Plumlee? The Clippers making some lowkey great moves at the deadline. – 2:40 PM
Bones Hyland, Eric Gordon and Mason Plumlee? The Clippers making some lowkey great moves at the deadline. – 2:40 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Hornets are trading center Mason Plumlee to the Clippers, source tells ESPN. – 2:39 PM
The Hornets are trading center Mason Plumlee to the Clippers, source tells ESPN. – 2:39 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
And if you really are that concerned about falling into the play-in, then Josh Richardson or Mason Plumlee or Matisse Thybull aren’t going to drastically change things.
We are talking about, at best, 7th options in the rotation for 15 minutes a night. – 12:18 PM
And if you really are that concerned about falling into the play-in, then Josh Richardson or Mason Plumlee or Matisse Thybull aren’t going to drastically change things.
We are talking about, at best, 7th options in the rotation for 15 minutes a night. – 12:18 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Mason Plumlee is still the most likely Hornets player to move today, I looked at some well positioned trade partners who could do with his services and have an easy route to acquire him.
si.com/nba/hornets/ne… – 8:35 AM
Mason Plumlee is still the most likely Hornets player to move today, I looked at some well positioned trade partners who could do with his services and have an easy route to acquire him.
si.com/nba/hornets/ne… – 8:35 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
With the Wizards leading 100-82 with 6:56 remaining in the fourth quarter, Bradley Beal just took a charge from 7-foot-tall, 250-pound Mason Plumlee. – 9:00 PM
With the Wizards leading 100-82 with 6:56 remaining in the fourth quarter, Bradley Beal just took a charge from 7-foot-tall, 250-pound Mason Plumlee. – 9:00 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Mason Plumlee looked in a lot of pain after his hand was hit on that shot attempt, he’s gone straight back to the locker room. I don’t like speculating on injuries from the sofa, but it didn’t look good. This could impact some things… – 8:26 PM
Mason Plumlee looked in a lot of pain after his hand was hit on that shot attempt, he’s gone straight back to the locker room. I don’t like speculating on injuries from the sofa, but it didn’t look good. This could impact some things… – 8:26 PM
More on this storyline
Andrew Greif: Source: The Clippers are sending a 2028 second-round pick to Charlotte, in addition to Reggie Jackson, as part of the deal to receive Mason Plumlee. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / February 9, 2023
Farbod Esnaashari: Players I’ve personally heard the Clippers are interested in: Fred VanVleet, Kyle Lowry, Russell Westbrook, Terry Rozier, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Mason Plumlee. I hear different things each week on who their main interests are, but everything changes with KD moving. Jon Krawczynski: The Timberwolves are waiving guard Bryn Forbes to help make room on the roster to complete yesterday’s trade, sources tell @TheAthletic -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / February 9, 2023
Veteran center Mason Plumlee projects as the Hornets’ most likely trade candidate. Plumlee is in the final season of a three-year contract, making $8.5 million this season. Sacramento continues to be the team most often connected to Plumlee by league personnel. -via Yahoo! Sports / February 7, 2023