Mason Plumlee to Clippers

Farbod Esnaashari: Players I’ve personally heard the Clippers are interested in: Fred VanVleet, Kyle Lowry, Russell Westbrook, Terry Rozier, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Mason Plumlee . I hear different things each week on who their main interests are, but everything changes with KD moving. Jon Krawczynski: The Timberwolves are waiving guard Bryn Forbes to help make room on the roster to complete yesterday’s trade, sources tell @TheAthletic -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / February 9, 2023