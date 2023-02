Matisse Thybulle a target for Dallas?

Could Wednesday’s contest against the Boston Celtics be Matisse Thybulle’s last game as a member of the 76ers? There’s a belief that the shooting guard will be moved before Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline as the team positions itself to win this season’s NBA title. The Sixers (34-18), who are third in the Eastern Conference, could replace him with a suitable backup center to help push the squad to a deep postseason run. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / February 8, 2023