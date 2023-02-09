Matisse Thybulle a target for Dallas?

Dallas, even after picking up Irving, is still looking for a wing defender after losing Dorian Finney-Smith in the deal, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Philadelphia swingman Matisse Thybulle — who seems in and out of favor with the 76ers — could be a target, sources said.
Source: Vincent Goodwill @ Yahoo! Sports
Source: Vincent Goodwill @ Yahoo! Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid realizes Sixers defense will take a hit by trading Matisse Thybulle: ‘I would love to have him’ inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 7:55 AM
Joel Embiid realizes Sixers defense will take a hit by trading Matisse Thybulle: ‘I would love to have him’ inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 7:55 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid realizes #Sixers defense will take a hit by trading Matisse Thybulle: ‘I would love to have him’ inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 5:05 AM
Joel Embiid realizes #Sixers defense will take a hit by trading Matisse Thybulle: ‘I would love to have him’ inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 5:05 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers’ Matisse Thybulle has accepted that his name is in trade discussion: ‘I have no control’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 4:24 AM
Sixers’ Matisse Thybulle has accepted that his name is in trade discussion: ‘I have no control’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 4:24 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Matisse Thybulle, an NBA trade deadline fixture, could be playing his final game with the Sixers inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 4:23 AM
Matisse Thybulle, an NBA trade deadline fixture, could be playing his final game with the Sixers inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 4:23 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers‘ Joel Embiid tells The @PhillyInquirer
about the possibility of losing Matisse Thybulle before Thursday’s trade deadline: “Personally, I would love to have him. I think he’s one of our better defenders, especially on the perimeter. … – 3:23 AM
#Sixers‘ Joel Embiid tells The @PhillyInquirer
about the possibility of losing Matisse Thybulle before Thursday’s trade deadline: “Personally, I would love to have him. I think he’s one of our better defenders, especially on the perimeter. … – 3:23 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers‘ Joel Embiid tells The @PhillyInquirer about the possibility of losing Matisse Thybulle before Thursday’s trade deadline: “Personally, I would love to have him. I think he’s one of our better defenders, especially on the perimeter. … – 1:52 AM
#Sixers‘ Joel Embiid tells The @PhillyInquirer about the possibility of losing Matisse Thybulle before Thursday’s trade deadline: “Personally, I would love to have him. I think he’s one of our better defenders, especially on the perimeter. … – 1:52 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After opening the game 8-for-27 from 3-point range, back-to-back triples from James Harden and Matisse Thybulle, followed by a foul in transition on Harden that sent him to the FT line, has seen Philly rip off an 7-0 run in the course of 67 seconds to cut Boston’s lead to 3. – 9:44 PM
After opening the game 8-for-27 from 3-point range, back-to-back triples from James Harden and Matisse Thybulle, followed by a foul in transition on Harden that sent him to the FT line, has seen Philly rip off an 7-0 run in the course of 67 seconds to cut Boston’s lead to 3. – 9:44 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#76ers get Matisse Thybulle a wide open 3 vs. Kornet and he sinks it. 6-0 run to within 4. – 9:43 PM
#76ers get Matisse Thybulle a wide open 3 vs. Kornet and he sinks it. 6-0 run to within 4. – 9:43 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
“I want to go visit him in Turkey somebody. That would be fun.”
Talked with Matisse Thybulle a bit 1-on-1 pregame tonight about his close bond with Furkan Korkmaz, as well as his approach to deadline rumors and more:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 7:37 PM
“I want to go visit him in Turkey somebody. That would be fun.”
Talked with Matisse Thybulle a bit 1-on-1 pregame tonight about his close bond with Furkan Korkmaz, as well as his approach to deadline rumors and more:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 7:37 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers’ Matisse Thybulle has accepted that his name is in trade discussion: ‘I have no control’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:37 PM
#Sixers’ Matisse Thybulle has accepted that his name is in trade discussion: ‘I have no control’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:37 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
The trade deadline is a little over 24 hours away. Tobias Harris has been through plenty of these in his career and he had advice for Matisse Thybulle and his teammates. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/08/tob… via @SixersWire – 2:14 PM
The trade deadline is a little over 24 hours away. Tobias Harris has been through plenty of these in his career and he had advice for Matisse Thybulle and his teammates. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/08/tob… via @SixersWire – 2:14 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
According to @Michael Scotto the Hornets are one of several teams to call the 76ers about Matisse Thybulle
Details below ⬇️
hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 12:12 PM
According to @Michael Scotto the Hornets are one of several teams to call the 76ers about Matisse Thybulle
Details below ⬇️
hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 12:12 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Knicks have expressed interest in Blazers guard Josh Hart.
Plus, Suns updates on Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Cam Johnson’s free agency, and trade talks surrounding Jakob Poeltl, Matisse Thybulle, Nuggets and Timberwolves on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 11:08 AM
Sources: The Knicks have expressed interest in Blazers guard Josh Hart.
Plus, Suns updates on Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Cam Johnson’s free agency, and trade talks surrounding Jakob Poeltl, Matisse Thybulle, Nuggets and Timberwolves on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 11:08 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Matisse Thybulle, an NBA trade deadline fixture, could be playing his final game with the #Sixers inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:23 AM
Matisse Thybulle, an NBA trade deadline fixture, could be playing his final game with the #Sixers inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:23 AM
More on this storyline
Thybulle expects he’ll be Korkmaz’s friend for a long time. “I think so. I want to go visit him in Turkey someday,” he told NBC Sports Philadelphia with a smile Wednesday night in Boston before the Sixers’ matchup with the Celtics. “That would be pretty fun.” The Thybulle-Korkmaz friendship has indeed always appeared heavy on laughs. They’ve provided levity and mutual support through thrilling career nights, internal competitions, erratic minutes, and strange, unpredictable twists in fortune. -via NBC Sports / February 8, 2023
Nearly a third of the league has expressed exploratory trade interest in trading for Sixers back-to-back All-Defensive player Matisse Thybulle at various points this season. The list includes the Hawks and Kings, per Marc Stein, and Warriors, according to Keith Pompey. Other teams who’ve called include the Pacers, Blazers, Bucks, Mavericks, Hornets, Raptors, and Suns, HoopsHype has learned. -via HoopsHype / February 8, 2023
Could Wednesday’s contest against the Boston Celtics be Matisse Thybulle’s last game as a member of the 76ers? There’s a belief that the shooting guard will be moved before Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline as the team positions itself to win this season’s NBA title. The Sixers (34-18), who are third in the Eastern Conference, could replace him with a suitable backup center to help push the squad to a deep postseason run. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / February 8, 2023