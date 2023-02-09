Matisse Thybulle headed to Portland

Chris Haynes: Philadelphia 76ers are finalizing a deal to send Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers, league sources tell @NBAonTNT , @BleacherReport .
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers trade Matisse Thybulle to Portland Trail Blazers in three-team deal, acquire Charlotte Hornets’ Jalen McDaniels inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 1:17 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers trade Matisse Thybulle to Portland as part of three-team deal
inquirer.com/sixers/live/si… via @phillyinquirer – 1:16 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Confirming Sixers are set to add Jalen McDaniels (apologies for typo) and trade Matisse Thybulle to Portland as part of a multi-team deal.
As @KyleNeubeck said, full trade structure not yet final. – 1:11 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Confirming Sixers are set to add Jaden McDaniels, trade Matisse Thybulle to Portland as part of a multi-team deal. As @KyleNeubeck said, full trade structure not yet final. – 1:08 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Source confirms Matisse Thybulle is headed to the Blazers in a deal that lands the Sixers Jalen McDaniels.
Thybulle joins forces with Damian Lillard after they put in some work together this past summer – 1:05 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Matisse Thybulle is headed to Portland!
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
NBA sources confirm that the Portland Trail Blazers have acquired guard Matisse Thybulle from Philadelphia 76ers
First reported by @Chris Haynes
oregonlive.com/blazers/2023/0… – 12:48 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Trail Blazers are acquiring Matisse Thybulle as part of a three-team trade with the Sixers and the Hornets, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
Philly will acquire Jalen McDaniels and Charlotte will acquire multiple second-round picks. pic.twitter.com/0QzNfdn27R – 12:46 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Your quick newser on Matisse Thybulle being traded to the Blazers in a 3-team deal #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/09/six… via @SixersWire – 12:45 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Jalen McDaniels is an upgrade for the Sixers. Better shooter than Matisse Thybulle, and in the same stratosphere on defense. Just turned 25, it’s surprising the Hornets would even move him. It’s not like this helps the tank. Charlotte already stinks. – 12:45 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Matisse Thybulle as a 76er:
4.4 PPG
1.8 RPG
1.0 APG
1.5 SPG
2x All-Defensive player teaming up with Dame. pic.twitter.com/293cKN2UHs – 12:42 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Matisse Thybulle will go to Portland as part of the deal, as previously reported by @ChrisBHaynes – 12:40 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Source confirms the Sixers are finalizing a deal for Matisse Thybulle to go Portland Trail Blazers. – 12:38 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Trail Blazers are acquiring the 76ers’ Matisse Thybulle as a part of a three-way with Charlotte, sources tell ESPN. – 12:37 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The 76ers were 10-0 when Matisse Thybulle played 20+ minutes this season. pic.twitter.com/fvoTPUljYu – 12:35 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers had interest in Matisse Thybulle back in June as well. Worth noting: he’s repped by Damian Lillard’s agent, Aaron Goodwin. – 12:35 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Philadelphia 76ers are finalizing a deal to send Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 12:34 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid on Matisse Thybulle: “I think he’s one of our better defenders, especially on the perimeter. We don’t have a lot of guys that cause steals or blocks, and all that stuff, extra possessions. That takes extra possessions from the other teams….”
inquirer.com/sixers/philade… – 10:11 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid realizes Sixers defense will take a hit by trading Matisse Thybulle: ‘I would love to have him’ inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer #NBATradeDeadline – 10:04 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid realizes Sixers defense will take a hit by trading Matisse Thybulle: ‘I would love to have him’ inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 7:55 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid realizes #Sixers defense will take a hit by trading Matisse Thybulle: ‘I would love to have him’ inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 5:05 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers’ Matisse Thybulle has accepted that his name is in trade discussion: ‘I have no control’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 4:24 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Matisse Thybulle, an NBA trade deadline fixture, could be playing his final game with the Sixers inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 4:23 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers‘ Joel Embiid tells The @PhillyInquirer
about the possibility of losing Matisse Thybulle before Thursday’s trade deadline: “Personally, I would love to have him. I think he’s one of our better defenders, especially on the perimeter. … – 3:23 AM
#Sixers‘ Joel Embiid tells The @PhillyInquirer
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers‘ Joel Embiid tells The @PhillyInquirer about the possibility of losing Matisse Thybulle before Thursday’s trade deadline: “Personally, I would love to have him. I think he’s one of our better defenders, especially on the perimeter. … – 1:52 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After opening the game 8-for-27 from 3-point range, back-to-back triples from James Harden and Matisse Thybulle, followed by a foul in transition on Harden that sent him to the FT line, has seen Philly rip off an 7-0 run in the course of 67 seconds to cut Boston’s lead to 3. – 9:44 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#76ers get Matisse Thybulle a wide open 3 vs. Kornet and he sinks it. 6-0 run to within 4. – 9:43 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
“I want to go visit him in Turkey somebody. That would be fun.”
Talked with Matisse Thybulle a bit 1-on-1 pregame tonight about his close bond with Furkan Korkmaz, as well as his approach to deadline rumors and more:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 7:37 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers’ Matisse Thybulle has accepted that his name is in trade discussion: ‘I have no control’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:37 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
The trade deadline is a little over 24 hours away. Tobias Harris has been through plenty of these in his career and he had advice for Matisse Thybulle and his teammates. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/08/tob… via @SixersWire – 2:14 PM
More on this storyline
Kyle Neubeck: Framework as I understand it: PHI: McDaniels, 2029 POR 2nd, 2024 NYK 2nd CHA: 2023 2nd (likely their own back) POR: Thybulle -via Twitter @KyleNeubeck / February 9, 2023
Kyle Neubeck: Sounds like this deal could be expanding involving more picks, so everyone standby for now. -via Twitter @KyleNeubeck / February 9, 2023
Keith Pompey: The Sixers will receive 6-9 small forward Jaden McDaniels from the Charlotte Hornets, sources confirm. -via Twitter @PompeyOnSixers / February 9, 2023