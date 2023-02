Mikal Bridges found out about trade on FaceTime with Damion Lee

But New Orleans decided it wasn’t the right time to make an all-in move for a player like Anunoby or new Brooklyn Net Mikal Bridges. The Pelicans didn’t show much interest in including former first-round picks Trey Murphy and Dyson Daniels in potential deals, according to league sources who were not authorized to speak publicly on trade discussions. This made it challenging to construct the type of mega-deals other teams were looking to make for some of the big names that were available. -via The Athletic / February 9, 2023