Mikal Bridges found out about trade on FaceTime with Damion Lee

NBA on ESPN: Mikal Bridges said he found out he was traded on a FaceTime from Damion Lee 😳 pic.twitter.com/QJiVDiN14l
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Spencer Dinwiddie says he can’t wait for Mikal Bridges to be on the court so he can start defending the opposing team’s best player. Said he had no fun guarding Zach LaVine, who had 38 points tonight. – 10:14 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets beat the Bulls 116-105. Spencer Dinwiddie with 25 in his return to BK, Joe Harris with 18 off the bench and Cam Thomas with 20 on a tough shooting night. The Nets host the Sixers on Saturday. Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson should be making their debuts. – 9:52 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Woj said today that Brooklyn had offers for Mikal Bridges that included four first-round picks. I’m sure the #Rockets and Nets will be in communication a lot this summer. pic.twitter.com/sgGErRHoq1 – 9:45 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Just talked to Mikal Bridges last week in Boston w/ the Suns. So weird seeing him in Brooklyn alongside Cam Johnson. – 9:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’ll deeply miss what Cam and Mikal bring to the table beyond just basketball. They’re our brothers. They need to be commended for their role in seeing this thing through to this spot. They were instrumental.” Landry Shamet on Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson. #Suns – 9:33 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Damion Lee just tried to exaggerate some contact on a three-point shot and hit Trae in a sensitive spot. – 9:02 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Mikal Bridges is inactive tonight because the trade to Brooklyn was still pending. So, with a giant asterisk, he just missed a game for the first time since high school.
Mikal Bridges is inactive tonight because the trade to Brooklyn was still pending. So, with a giant asterisk, he just missed a game for the first time since high school.
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
It seems like we will not see a 40-point game by Cam Thomas (0-of-6 from the field at halftime).
Dorian Finney-Smith already made his presence felt on the defensive end for the Brooklyn Nets. It will be huge to see him next to Mikal Bridges soon. #NetsWorld – 8:33 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Mikal Bridges said he found out he was traded on a FaceTime from Damion Lee 😳 pic.twitter.com/QJiVDiN14l – 8:29 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Bridges said Damion Lee facetimed him in the hotel last night when the news broke. Bridges could tell Lee was emotional and Lee was apologizing for Bridges getting traded. Bridges hadn’t even seen it yet. He went to Twitter and then saw the news. – 8:23 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Mikal Bridges is on TNT saying he got word of being traded from Damion Lee.
Not a Phoenix Suns executive.
D-Lee, a teammate.
Sports can be so cold and impersonal, which is one more reason salaries matter – 8:14 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson both introduced to the Barclays Center crowd to some applause. – 8:13 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Mikal Bridges just said on TNT he loves playing at MSG, then quickly corrected himself and said Barclays Center. Welcome to Brooklyn! – 8:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
It is pretty strange watching the first Suns game in 365 regular-season games and 35 playoff games without Mikal Bridges out there – 7:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’re focused on tonight and also planning some things for the future.”
Monty Williams as #Suns traded Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, Dario Saric and picks and getting Kevin Durant, T.J. Warren and Darius Bazley.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I got to see them before they took off and it was emotional. Those two are near and dear to my heart. They literally are like my family.”
Monty Williams on Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sean Marks and newly-acquired Net Mikal Bridges pic.twitter.com/p8JCfY0zyp – 7:20 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Mikal Bridges is in Brooklyn. The Villanova invasion continues. pic.twitter.com/KWsWdSjSTv – 7:19 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Mikal Bridges is here in the Barclays Center corridors. Looks kinda happy. – 7:17 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Suns are starting Chris Paul, Torrey Craig, Deandre Ayton and former Hawks legends Damion Lee and Jock Landale. – 7:13 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sean Marks says he looks forward to seeing Mikal Bridges “honestly explode” as a player with the Nets. – 7:12 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Just bumped into Mikal Bridges getting a tour down below Barclays Center.
Just bumped into Mikal Bridges getting a tour down below Barclays Center.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
With Devin Booker (injury management), Cam Payne (foot) and Landry Shamet (foot) OUT, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and Dario Saric traded, #Suns have 9 players tonight at #Hawks.
Predicted starting 5:
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
One thing Wolves fans should be tracking: What Mikal Bridges, who is in year one of a 4-year, $91M deal, gets traded for
If Bridges does get traded for multiple 1sts on that deal, to me, that signals Jaden McDaniels’ contract extension this summer will be for over 4-years, $100M – 1:59 PM
One thing Wolves fans should be tracking: What Mikal Bridges, who is in year one of a 4-year, $91M deal, gets traded for
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Losing Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Dario Saric in the same trade deadline definitely hurts the vibes as far as fan favorites are concerned. You do that every single time for Kevin Durant, but Super Dario were certainly be missed – 1:56 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The Twins are gone.
Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson were part of the huge price the Suns had to pay for Kevin Durant.
I tried my best to put into words how much they meant to the team, the Valley and why they are so irreplaceable on and off the court: arizonasports.com/story/3491543/… – 12:37 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Brooklyn’s blockbuster Kevin trade with Phoenix is not yet official, which could allow Nets to expand this deal. But despite wealth of interest, Brooklyn intends to keep Mikal Bridges beyond the 3 p.m. trade deadline, league sources told @YahooSports. – 11:46 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Mikal Bridges is the ideal face for the FunNets’ re-rebrand, hope he doesn’t get traded even if it’s probably best for Brooklyn long term. – 11:39 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
i pretty much would not trade mikal bridges for anything below two unprotected firsts. he’s an awesome player—who’s literally never missed a game—on a great contract. – 10:46 AM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
If the Grizzlies don’t end up with Mikal Bridges – assuming he gets traded – by the end of the afternoon, something has gone wrong.
If the Grizzlies don’t end up with Mikal Bridges – assuming he gets traded – by the end of the afternoon, something has gone wrong.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix Suns X Kevin Durant = being up at 4 a.m. Phoenix time deep into writing story and confirming this blockbuster trade:
Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, picks to BK for T.J. Warren and Durant.
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Mikal Bridges in Memphis would be amazeballs — elite shooter, elite defender, great in transition. Just sayin’ …. – 10:19 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Mikal Bridges shoots, defends, never misses games and is a on great contract. Player you actually give up the haul that Toronto is trying to trade OG for. – 10:13 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The Memphis Grizzlies are trying to acquire Mikal Bridges or OG Anunoby, offering several first-round picks, according to @Michael Scotto. 👀 hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 10:11 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
It’s been a good ride for Mikal Bridges in Phoenix ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dtQ3PQ5qp2 – 10:05 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Only players/people of Mikal Bridges’ and Cam Johnson’s caliber could make fans feel a twinge of sadness while trading for Kevin Durant. It’d be a pretty neat story if the Suns won it all this season and were able to give them rings for what they gave this franchise – 10:05 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Several teams, most notably the Memphis Grizzlies, have called the Nets to gauge the potential availability of Mikal Bridges per @MikeAScotto.
Several teams, most notably the Memphis Grizzlies, have called the Nets to gauge the potential availability of Mikal Bridges per @MikeAScotto.
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: Mikal Bridges continues to draw trade interest after being dealt to the Nets in the Kevin Durant trade. Details on interest from the Grizzlies and potential teams the Nets could flip Jae Crowder to on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:57 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
it’s ironic how a team that doesn’t care about the draft wouldn’t have been able to make this trade if they didn’t pick mikal bridges and cam johnson. two great selections! – 9:40 AM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Nets beat writers driving to the Mikal Bridges press conference, knowing the circus is finally over pic.twitter.com/abhvJUPGWf – 9:11 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Brian Windhost said Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and 4 first-round picks was “a hard no” from Phoenix in KD negotiations last summer.
Windy said new Suns owner Mat Ishbia made the push to get it done this time around. – 9:07 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Hearing all the plans of a championship parade in Phoenix I remind you that it is 2023 and injuries and age are creeping up on CP3, KD does get hurt and Mikal Bridges was a huge part of their success. Good core if everything stays sunny, but see Brooklyn for what could go wrong – 9:01 AM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
It’s not even 7am and I’m over here wondering if Denver can pry Mikal Bridges from Brooklyn. – 8:57 AM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Nets 7 wings/wings-sized players: Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neale and Ben Simmons.
Nets 7 wings/wings-sized players: Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neale and Ben Simmons.
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Imagine Mikal Bridges is unlikely to be moved, but having Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith both with him seems superfluous. Grizzlies should looked into either as an Anunoby backup plan. (All four names in this tweet fit the “now and future” frame I’d endorse even more today.) – 8:22 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The confirmation that Mikal Bridges is a significantly more valuable asset than Deandre Ayton is the least surprising development of the 2022-23 season. – 7:46 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
This happened shortly before the Brooklyn Nets traded Kevin Durant (and TJ Warren) to Phoenix for four unprotected first, a pick swap and Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder. – 7:27 AM
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
KD TRADE BREAKDOWN:
• PHX: Kevin Durant & TJ Warren
• BKN: Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, 4 Unprotected 1sts (’23, ’25, ’27, ’29), and a Pick Swap in ’28
PHX needs to sign 1 player.
KD’s 15% Trade Bonus is voided.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Amazing the #Suns still have Landale, Ish Wainwright, Damion Lee, Landry Shamet, Torrey Craig and DEANDRE AYTON to work with beyond their staggering Big 3. Not to mention TJ Warren returning as a throw-in
Amazing the #Suns still have Landale, Ish Wainwright, Damion Lee, Landry Shamet, Torrey Craig and DEANDRE AYTON to work with beyond their staggering Big 3. Not to mention TJ Warren returning as a throw-in
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
New Net Mikal Bridges is very durable. Played in all 82 games two of his four years as a pro and in 72 during that truncated season. Has played in all 56 this year. – 2:48 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Mikal Bridges just had the best scoring month of his career (23 PPG on 17 FGA). He’s 26 and fits the trajectory of Brooklyn’s youth: Cam Thomas, Nic Claxton & Cam Johnson. Seeing tweets about the Nets flipping Bridges. I don’t think that makes sense unless the return is massive. – 2:26 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Business of the NBA is crazy. Just last night Mikal Bridges was having a great time joking in the visiting locker room at Barclays Center with Suns teammates Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Cam Johnson after beating the Nets. Now the next locker room Bridges will enter is the… – 1:50 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Mikal Bridges tweeted this after seeing the news he had been traded to the Nets 😅 pic.twitter.com/uHomsBbNZi – 1:45 AM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
The rest of the league trying to fill out their rosters while the Nets sit on Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Dorian Finney-Smith, Cam Johnson, Joe Harris, Yuta Watanabe, Ben Simmons and Royce O’Neale pic.twitter.com/4Rdi176Nr2 – 1:42 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Brooklyn Nets’ new-look rotation:
Spencer Dinwiddie
Dorian Finney-Smith
Mikal Bridges
Cam Johnson
Nic Claxton
Ben Simmons
Cam Thomas
Royce O’Neale
Joe Harris
Jae Crowder
Yuta Watanabe
Edmond Sumner
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson can all hang out in NYC now… – 1:37 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges is under contract for 3-years, $70 million after this season.
Cam Johnson has a qualifying offer for $8 million and is up for an extension.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges is under contract after this season for 3-years, $70 million after this season.
Cam Johnson has a qualifying offer for $8 million and is up for an extension.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant this season: 29.7 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 5.3 APG, 55.9 FG%, 37.6 3P%, 93.4 FT%
Kevin Durant this season: 29.7 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 5.3 APG, 55.9 FG%, 37.6 3P%, 93.4 FT%
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets have agreed in principal to deal with Phoenix to send Kevin Durant to Suns in exchange for package that includes Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, multiple first round picks. Teams had also been discussing Dario Saric and Jae Crowder in late-stage talks, per sources. – 1:10 AM
Kellan Olson: Chris Paul was not aware Damion Lee wanted to be in the 3-point contest and spoke like he’s gonna try his best to make it happen. “Well we gonna get D-Lee in it. Real talk. It’s a damn shame Cam wasn’t in it last year. If D-Lee leading the league in 3-point percentage, yeah.” -via Twitter @KellanOlson / February 1, 2023
Damion Lee on the team’s performance: “I mean, it’s missed shots. That was really the main thing from the game — Shots weren’t falling first as they usually do. Obviously, different rotations and everything. We can make all the excuses we want, but the game’s got to get played. It’s just figuring out what we can do as a collective, finish off this road stand, and then get back home. Get rejuvenated before another nice four game road trip. It’s just figuring it out day by day what we can do to just be better.” -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / January 3, 2023
Damion Lee: I really hope y’all don’t take witnessing @Stephen Curry for granted! -via Twitter @Dami0nLee / November 12, 2022
But New Orleans decided it wasn’t the right time to make an all-in move for a player like Anunoby or new Brooklyn Net Mikal Bridges. The Pelicans didn’t show much interest in including former first-round picks Trey Murphy and Dyson Daniels in potential deals, according to league sources who were not authorized to speak publicly on trade discussions. This made it challenging to construct the type of mega-deals other teams were looking to make for some of the big names that were available. -via The Athletic / February 9, 2023
Kellan Olson: Mikal Bridges on TNT says he kind of had a feeling since the summer he could be on the move with all the Kevin Durant stuff going on. Understands this is a business and is excited to get started in Brooklyn. He gets it for the Suns with KD, dropping a, “Shit…” on live TV. Oops! -via Twitter @KellanOlson / February 9, 2023
Duane Rankin: Monty Williams said it was an emotional day with Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges leaving. Said he gave them a hug. #Suns -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / February 9, 2023