Mike Conley warmed up with Jazz teammates despite knowing he was going to be traded

Gay, who has known Conley for close to two decades, talked about the fact that Conley is having to move his family to another city and the difficulties involved with that. Conley has a wife and three sons, and they either have to uproot their lives immediately, or if they decide to delay their move until the end of the school year, it will mean him being away from his family for months. “I really honestly don’t think y’all understand how hard it is,” Gay said. “I can sit here and talk (about it), but I don’t think any of you guys are moving your families anywhere tomorrow . “It’s definitely tough, but it’s something we sign up for, and this is part of the league.” -via deseret.com / February 9, 2023