Mike Conley warmed up with Jazz teammates despite knowing he was going to be traded

Despite knowing he was going to be traded, Conley got dressed and went out onto the court to go through his warmups in order to create some normalcy for the team and not tip off anyone else about the impending news.
Source: Sarah Todd @ deseret.com
Jazz locker room shaken after Mike Conley trade – 2:47 AM
Rudy Gobert reacts to being reunited with Mike Conley:
“I love Mike. I love the way he plays the game.” pic.twitter.com/4YGMMhe07d – 12:03 AM
The Jazz players said that they knew the news of the trade before warmups and Mike Conley still wanted to go through his warmup. "Ultimate professional," THT said. – 11:36 PM
A cool thing: Mike Conley could make his Wolves debut on Friday … in Memphis, where he is beloved. – 11:31 PM
Will Hardy on Mike Conley: "He's everything you want as a first year coach." – 11:21 PM
I know the Clippers like the versatility of playing big, but they still need a point guard. That Conley trade definitely took an option off the board – 10:54 PM
MIN could have entered the offseason with $15M of cap space (max of $23M) but by acquiring Conley who has $14.3M GTD of his $24.4M next year, they're committed to operating over the cap this summer.
UTA will likely buyout Russ and continue the firesale with Olynyk & Clarkson. – 9:44 PM
UTA will likely buyout Russ and continue the firesale with Olynyk & Clarkson. – 9:44 PM
WESTBROOK TRADE BREAKDOWN:
LAL: D’Angelo, Beasley, Vanderbilt
UTA: Westbrook, JTA, Damian Jones + ’27 1st via LAL (top-4 protected)
MIN: Conley, N. Alexander-Walker + ’24 2nd lesser of WAS/MEM, ’25 2nd via UTA, ’26 2nd via UTA
MIN still has to open 1 roster spot. – 9:44 PM
So basically Ainge fleeced the Wolves so badly in the Gobert deal that he decided he was perfectly fine giving away Bojan, Conley, Vanderbilt and Beasley for a grand total of a single protected 2027 first rounder, Kelly Olynyk, and the right to buyout Russ? – 9:42 PM
Just talked Russell-Westbrook-Conley trade on YouTube. Pod coming soon – 9:39 PM
I get the Lakers' 2027 pick is very appealing, but I'm fairly surprised the Jazz gave up Conley, Beasley, and Vanderbilt and only got one pick.
That seems very light. – 9:39 PM
That seems very light. – 9:39 PM
Talking Russ/DLo/Conley three-team deal, taking your questions and going around the league on this trade deadline eve – 9:31 PM
The Jazz, on the Play-In Tournament border, are headed for the Victor Wembanyama lottery by trading Mike Conley, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Russell Westbrook expecting a buyout.
Beasley praised Utah and had interest staying – 9:31 PM
Beasley praised Utah and had interest staying, he told @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:31 PM
Diving deep into the Minnesota side of this deal. I love them getting Mike Conley. – 9:08 PM
youtube.com/live/1tktPRhNc… – 9:08 PM
Jazz starting Sexton instead of Conley. Wolves starting Edwards/Nowell/Prince/McDaniels/Reid – 9:05 PM
The Timberwolves and D'Angelo Russell were far apart on extension talks. Minnesota acquires Mike Conley, who's averaging a career-high 7.7 assists, partly due to his chemistry with Rudy Gobert from their Jazz days. Conley is guaranteed $14.32M of his $24.36M salary next season. – 8:41 PM
The trade:
Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the @Timberwolves.
D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt to the @Lakers.
Russell Westbrook, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones plus 2027 first to the @utahjazz.
#takenote @kslsports
kslsports.com/498437/conley-… – 8:41 PM
Official UPDATED Jazz Injury Report from the team:
*OUT – Nickeil Alexander-Walker (personal reasons)
*OUT – Malik Beasley (personal reasons)
*OUT – Mike Conley (personal reasons)
*OUT – Jarred Vanderbilt (personal reasons) – 8:37 PM
again, i like this for minnesota because signing d'angelo to a long-term contract is not wise for whichever team does it. conley has looked good this year and is a superior short-term fit next to ant (who won't require a traditional point guard, long term) – 8:31 PM
Rush that trade call through, stitch up a jersey and get Conley on the floor tonight, lol – 8:29 PM
Mike Conley and SloMo back together again will make the T'wolves a popular team at Hollinger HQ. – 8:28 PM
Long-time listeners and readers know I’ve always loved Conley’s game so I obviously like this for Minnesota too.
The Conley-Gobert two-man net ratings in Utah were very, very good.
’20-21: 17.5
’21-22: 9.2 – 8:27 PM
Can confirm reports that Lakers are trading Russell Westbrook, first-round pick to Utah, Jazz sending Mike Conley Jr., second-round picks to Minnesota and Lakers get Wolves guard D'Angelo Russell, Jazz players Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt. – 8:27 PM
The Jazz wanted a first-round pick for each of Beasley, Vanderbilt and Conley – but ended getting one protected pick for all three? – 8:25 PM
My instant analysis that nobody asked for: I think Conley will be a good fit. Can let Ant shine more with the ball. 2 2nd-round picks is no joke either. Good gamble on NAW, too. Really liked him out of the draft. – 8:21 PM
Per sources: Wolves getting Mike Conley, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, a 2024 2nd, 25 second and 26 second. – 8:17 PM
That's a good deal for the Lakers. I like DLo for them more than Russ or Conley. He's shooting 39% on 3s. Beasley and Vanderbilt are huge upgrades to their depth. – 8:17 PM
Not sure why the Lakers didn't cut out the middle man and just get Conley instead of Russell. What do I know? – 8:16 PM
Love that trade for the Lakers.
Not sure for Wolves.
I thought Jazz would get more than just one first for Conley, Beasley and Vanderbilt.
LA looks like clear winners here. – 8:14 PM
Lakers, Jazz and Timberwolves are finalizing trade sending D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt to Los Angeles, Russell Westbrook and first-round pick to Utah and Mike Conley Jr. and second-round pick compensation to Minnesota – 8:12 PM
ESPN Sources: The Lakers are finalizing deal to land Minnesota's D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in trade including Mike Conley and picks to Timberwolves and Russell Westbrook and a lightly protected 2027 LA first-round pick to Jazz. – 8:12 PM
Mike Conley going through his pregame warmup on the court.
Gotta be such a weird day to be at work for him – 7:49 PM
Mike Conley going through pregame warmups as a member of the Jazz for the last time? – 7:48 PM
Mike Conley warming up like it's business as usual. – 7:48 PM
Mike Conley is on the floor for the Utah Jazz at pregame. – 7:45 PM
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/B28RxuWMZo – 7:45 PM
I cannot stop watching this bone-jarring Walker Kessler screen on Mike Conley's new Base. Second angle really feels like you're right there getting laid out. – 7:25 PM
🔗 : https://t.co/NcMpwPkdXm pic.twitter.com/Zvq6QQ2Cq5 – 7:25 PM
Twitter dies and all anyone was missed was a few Mike Conley rumors. Honestly, Elon should shut this thing down more often. – 6:34 PM
5 trades I predicted on pod last night:
1. OG/Thad to SAC for Barnes/Mitchell/two 1sts
2. Simmons to SA for Doug/J-Rich/1st
3. Russ/two 1sts to UTA for Conley/Beasley/Vando
4. Wiseman/Moody to CHA for PJ/Martin/Jalen McD
5. Bones to NYK for Reddish/pick
youtube.com/watch?v=S-0J7-… – 6:28 PM
On a more serious note, appears Jazz would have to include at least two players besides Conley ($22.6M) in order to take back Westbrook's $47M – 5:33 PM
One big beneficiary of the three-team trade being discussed that would send Mike Conley Jr. to Minnesota: Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert. They developed a good chemistry in Utah, where they were paired in the sub patterns. – 4:08 PM
Mike Conley contract
22-23: $22.7M
23-24: $24.4M ($14.3M guaranteed)
D’Angelo Russell contract
22-23: $31.3M
So there is that $8.6M gap in salaries for this season that will also be a factor in the final deal. – 3:57 PM
The Lakers, Jazz and Timberwolves are in discussions on a three-team deal that would send D'Angelo Russell to the Lakers, Russell Westbrook and draft compensation such as a first-round pick to Utah and Mike Conley Jr. to Minnesota – 3:45 PM
“The ultimate professional,” Horton-Tucker said. “I told him that I appreciate the type of person he is — being really open and having open arms to all the younger guys, teaching us things.” -via deseret.com / February 9, 2023
Gay, who has known Conley for close to two decades, talked about the fact that Conley is having to move his family to another city and the difficulties involved with that. Conley has a wife and three sons, and they either have to uproot their lives immediately, or if they decide to delay their move until the end of the school year, it will mean him being away from his family for months. “I really honestly don’t think y’all understand how hard it is,” Gay said. “I can sit here and talk (about it), but I don’t think any of you guys are moving your families anywhere tomorrow. “It’s definitely tough, but it’s something we sign up for, and this is part of the league.” -via deseret.com / February 9, 2023
But it wasn’t really the details of the trade on Kessler’s mind. His voice shook as he described how difficult it was to go through a night when he had to say goodbye to teammates right before a game started. “You know that trades are like a legitimate thing, but to go through it,” Kessler said before trailing off. “I’m a very empathetic person, so you just kind of feel for them. “I’m not saying anything was done wrong. It’s part of the business, but it’s definitely a hard thing to go through.” -via deseret.com / February 9, 2023