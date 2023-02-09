Mo Bamba trade to Lakers expanded to four-team deal

Khobi Price: Details on Magic’s Mo Bamba trade: It’s a 4-teamer involving the Lakers, Clippers and Nuggets, per league sources. Magic are receiving a 2024 second-round (via Denver), cash and Patrick Beverley. Magic won’t require Beverley to report to Orlando. Lakers receive: Mo Bamba, Davon Reed and Clippers’ 2024 and 2025 second-round picks. Nuggets receive: Thomas Bryant. Clippers receive: Bones Hyland.
Source: Twitter @khobi_price
Source: Twitter @khobi_price
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Lakers receive: Mo Bamba, Davon Reed and Clippers’ 2024 and 2025 second-round picks.
Nuggets receive: Thomas Bryant.
Clippers receive: Bones Hyland.
(2/2). – 5:09 PM
Lakers receive: Mo Bamba, Davon Reed and Clippers’ 2024 and 2025 second-round picks.
Nuggets receive: Thomas Bryant.
Clippers receive: Bones Hyland.
(2/2). – 5:09 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Details on Magic’s Mo Bamba trade: It’s a 4-teamer involving the Lakers, Clippers and Nuggets, per league sources.
Magic are receiving a 2024 second-round (via Denver), cash and Patrick Beverley.
Magic won’t require Beverley to report to Orlando.
(1/2) – 5:08 PM
Details on Magic’s Mo Bamba trade: It’s a 4-teamer involving the Lakers, Clippers and Nuggets, per league sources.
Magic are receiving a 2024 second-round (via Denver), cash and Patrick Beverley.
Magic won’t require Beverley to report to Orlando.
(1/2) – 5:08 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Another Magic big man heads to the Lakers 👀
What’s in store for Mo Bamba? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/HIYFfEP27C – 5:08 PM
Another Magic big man heads to the Lakers 👀
What’s in store for Mo Bamba? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/HIYFfEP27C – 5:08 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers trade Patrick Beverley to Magic for Mo Bamba, acquire Davon Reed latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 4:01 PM
Lakers trade Patrick Beverley to Magic for Mo Bamba, acquire Davon Reed latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 4:01 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The Lakers are big trade deadline winners:
IN
D’Angelo Russell
Malik Beasley
Jarred Vanderbilt
Mo Bamba
Rui Hachimura
Davon Reed
Three 2nds
OUT
Russell Westbrook
Patrick Beverley
Thomas Bryant
Kendrick Nunn
Damian Jones
Juan Toscano-Anderson
2027 Top 4 theringer.com/nba/2023/2/8/2…… – 3:59 PM
The Lakers are big trade deadline winners:
IN
D’Angelo Russell
Malik Beasley
Jarred Vanderbilt
Mo Bamba
Rui Hachimura
Davon Reed
Three 2nds
OUT
Russell Westbrook
Patrick Beverley
Thomas Bryant
Kendrick Nunn
Damian Jones
Juan Toscano-Anderson
2027 Top 4 theringer.com/nba/2023/2/8/2…… – 3:59 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Full story on the Lakers trading Patrick Beverley and a second-round pick to the Magic for Mo Bamba at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4173532/2023/0… – 3:07 PM
Full story on the Lakers trading Patrick Beverley and a second-round pick to the Magic for Mo Bamba at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4173532/2023/0… – 3:07 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Your 2022-23 post-trade deadline Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James
Anthony Davis
D’Angelo Russell
Malik Beasley
Jarred Vanderbilt
Rui Hachimura
Mo Bamba
Austin Reaves
Lonnie Walker
Dennis Schroder
Wenyen Gabriel
Max Christie
Troy Brown Jr.
Davon Reed
Empty slot for Buyout Player X – 3:00 PM
Your 2022-23 post-trade deadline Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James
Anthony Davis
D’Angelo Russell
Malik Beasley
Jarred Vanderbilt
Rui Hachimura
Mo Bamba
Austin Reaves
Lonnie Walker
Dennis Schroder
Wenyen Gabriel
Max Christie
Troy Brown Jr.
Davon Reed
Empty slot for Buyout Player X – 3:00 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
“Welcome to the 7 Feet Deep Podcast with KOC and Mo Bamba, my name is Kevin O’Connor. This pod is no longer called the Mismatch and Chris Vernon no longer works here.” – 2:44 PM
“Welcome to the 7 Feet Deep Podcast with KOC and Mo Bamba, my name is Kevin O’Connor. This pod is no longer called the Mismatch and Chris Vernon no longer works here.” – 2:44 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers’ remade frontline of Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Mo Bamba and Wenyen Gabriel is long, athletic and versatile. Add in the 3PT shooting upgrade with Malik Beasley and D’Angelo Russell and the Lakers have a dramatically better roster. – 2:40 PM
The Lakers’ remade frontline of Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Mo Bamba and Wenyen Gabriel is long, athletic and versatile. Add in the 3PT shooting upgrade with Malik Beasley and D’Angelo Russell and the Lakers have a dramatically better roster. – 2:40 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
The Magic are trading Mo Bamba to the Lakers.
Magic are acquiring veteran guard Patrick Beverley, a future second-round pick and cash considerations for Bamba.
It’s unlikely Beverley will play for the Magic, sources told @orlandosports.
orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 2:36 PM
The Magic are trading Mo Bamba to the Lakers.
Magic are acquiring veteran guard Patrick Beverley, a future second-round pick and cash considerations for Bamba.
It’s unlikely Beverley will play for the Magic, sources told @orlandosports.
orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 2:36 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Bryant felt he deserved consistent minutes. Lakers used one of the three second-round picks from Denver and shipped it to Orlando with Pat Bev to acquire Mo Bamba. – 2:30 PM
Bryant felt he deserved consistent minutes. Lakers used one of the three second-round picks from Denver and shipped it to Orlando with Pat Bev to acquire Mo Bamba. – 2:30 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Lakers’ substantial roster movement leading up to the trade deadline:
In: D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, Rui Hachimura, Mo Bamba, Davon Reed
Out: Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Thomas Bryant, Kendrick Nunn, 2027 1st (top-4 protected) – 2:28 PM
The Lakers’ substantial roster movement leading up to the trade deadline:
In: D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, Rui Hachimura, Mo Bamba, Davon Reed
Out: Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Thomas Bryant, Kendrick Nunn, 2027 1st (top-4 protected) – 2:28 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Mo Bamba is shooting 50/40% this season.
He now is the Laker’s first and only 50/40% shooter this season. pic.twitter.com/ELmLtNTDuH – 2:27 PM
Mo Bamba is shooting 50/40% this season.
He now is the Laker’s first and only 50/40% shooter this season. pic.twitter.com/ELmLtNTDuH – 2:27 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Mo Bamba has shot 66% finishing around the rim and an eFG% of 59% in catch and shoot situations while averaging 1 block of 17 minutes of action per game. – 2:22 PM
Mo Bamba has shot 66% finishing around the rim and an eFG% of 59% in catch and shoot situations while averaging 1 block of 17 minutes of action per game. – 2:22 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
League sources confirm the Magic have traded Mo Bamba to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Orlando’s acquiring Patrick Beverley, a future second-round pick and cash considerations. – 2:22 PM
League sources confirm the Magic have traded Mo Bamba to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Orlando’s acquiring Patrick Beverley, a future second-round pick and cash considerations. – 2:22 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers have traded guard Patrick Beverley to Magic for center Mo Bamba, per source. Lakers like that Bamba is a young backup big that can shoot threes. – 2:22 PM
Lakers have traded guard Patrick Beverley to Magic for center Mo Bamba, per source. Lakers like that Bamba is a young backup big that can shoot threes. – 2:22 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Orlando Magic trading Mo Bamba to Los Angeles Lakers for Patrick Beverley and a second-round pick, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 2:22 PM
Orlando Magic trading Mo Bamba to Los Angeles Lakers for Patrick Beverley and a second-round pick, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 2:22 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Orlando is trading Mo Bamba to the Lakers for Patrick Beverley, a future second-rounder and cash considerations, per source. Beverley is not expected to remain with Magic. – 2:21 PM
Orlando is trading Mo Bamba to the Lakers for Patrick Beverley, a future second-rounder and cash considerations, per source. Beverley is not expected to remain with Magic. – 2:21 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Patrick Beverley to the Magic! Mo Bamba to the Lakers! We’re discussing that now: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:21 PM
Patrick Beverley to the Magic! Mo Bamba to the Lakers! We’re discussing that now: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:21 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Los Angeles Clippers are trading Patrick Beverley to the Orlando Magic for center Mo Bamba, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 2:18 PM
The Los Angeles Clippers are trading Patrick Beverley to the Orlando Magic for center Mo Bamba, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 2:18 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets injury report scheduled-tweet edition:
Jamal Murray – questionable – right knee inflammation
Zeke Nnaji – doubtful – right shoulder sprain
Collin Gillespie – out – right lower leg fracture
Mo Bamba’s still suspended for Orlando; Gary Harris is questionable (adductor). – 5:40 PM
Nuggets injury report scheduled-tweet edition:
Jamal Murray – questionable – right knee inflammation
Zeke Nnaji – doubtful – right shoulder sprain
Collin Gillespie – out – right lower leg fracture
Mo Bamba’s still suspended for Orlando; Gary Harris is questionable (adductor). – 5:40 PM
More on this storyline
Yossi Gozlan: The Lakers will reduce their luxury tax penalty from $45M to $17.4M by swapping Patrick Beverley for Mo Bamba. They also generate a $2.7M trade exception. They generated three others worth $2.3M, $1.8M, and $1.8M in trades today. -via Twitter @YossiGozlan / February 9, 2023
Shams Charania: The Los Angeles Lakers are trading Patrick Beverley to the Orlando Magic for center Mo Bamba, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 9, 2023
Main Rumors, Trade, Bones Hyland, Davon Reed, Mo Bamba, Patrick Beverley, Thomas Bryant, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando Magic