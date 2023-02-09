Nets could get up to three first-round picks for Mikal Bridges

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Mikal Bridges is the ideal face for the FunNets’ re-rebrand, hope he doesn’t get traded even if it’s probably best for Brooklyn long term. – 11:39 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
i pretty much would not trade mikal bridges for anything below two unprotected firsts. he’s an awesome player—who’s literally never missed a game—on a great contract. – 10:46 AM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
If the Grizzlies don’t end up with Mikal Bridges – assuming he gets traded – by the end of the afternoon, something has gone wrong.
There is no better fit out there, including Anunoby. At some point they’ve got to start consolidating these pieces into something tangible. Do it. – 10:43 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix Suns X Kevin Durant = being up at 4 a.m. Phoenix time deep into writing story and confirming this blockbuster trade:
Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, picks to BK for T.J. Warren and Durant.
Expect #Suns to make it official after today’s 1 p.m. MT trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/8YoCH1M5Hp – 10:40 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Mikal Bridges in Memphis would be amazeballs — elite shooter, elite defender, great in transition. Just sayin’ …. – 10:19 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Mikal Bridges shoots, defends, never misses games and is a on great contract. Player you actually give up the haul that Toronto is trying to trade OG for. – 10:13 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The Memphis Grizzlies are trying to acquire Mikal Bridges or OG Anunoby, offering several first-round picks, according to @Michael Scotto. 👀 hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 10:11 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
It’s been a good ride for Mikal Bridges in Phoenix ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dtQ3PQ5qp2 – 10:05 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Only players/people of Mikal Bridges’ and Cam Johnson’s caliber could make fans feel a twinge of sadness while trading for Kevin Durant. It’d be a pretty neat story if the Suns won it all this season and were able to give them rings for what they gave this franchise – 10:05 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Several teams, most notably the Memphis Grizzlies, have called the Nets to gauge the potential availability of Mikal Bridges per @MikeAScotto.
“The Grizzlies have tried to entice the Nets with several first-round picks.” – 10:01 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: Mikal Bridges continues to draw trade interest after being dealt to the Nets in the Kevin Durant trade. Details on interest from the Grizzlies and potential teams the Nets could flip Jae Crowder to on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:57 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
it’s ironic how a team that doesn’t care about the draft wouldn’t have been able to make this trade if they didn’t pick mikal bridges and cam johnson. two great selections! – 9:40 AM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Nets beat writers driving to the Mikal Bridges press conference, knowing the circus is finally over pic.twitter.com/abhvJUPGWf – 9:11 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Brian Windhost said Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and 4 first-round picks was “a hard no” from Phoenix in KD negotiations last summer.
Windy said new Suns owner Mat Ishbia made the push to get it done this time around. – 9:07 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Hearing all the plans of a championship parade in Phoenix I remind you that it is 2023 and injuries and age are creeping up on CP3, KD does get hurt and Mikal Bridges was a huge part of their success. Good core if everything stays sunny, but see Brooklyn for what could go wrong – 9:01 AM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
It’s not even 7am and I’m over here wondering if Denver can pry Mikal Bridges from Brooklyn. – 8:57 AM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Nets 7 wings/wings-sized players: Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neale and Ben Simmons.
Feels like they have more work to do to free up that logjam. – 8:39 AM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Imagine Mikal Bridges is unlikely to be moved, but having Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith both with him seems superfluous. Grizzlies should looked into either as an Anunoby backup plan. (All four names in this tweet fit the “now and future” frame I’d endorse even more today.) – 8:22 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The confirmation that Mikal Bridges is a significantly more valuable asset than Deandre Ayton is the least surprising development of the 2022-23 season. – 7:46 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
This happened shortly before the Brooklyn Nets traded Kevin Durant (and TJ Warren) to Phoenix for four unprotected first, a pick swap and Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder. – 7:27 AM
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
KD TRADE BREAKDOWN:
• PHX: Kevin Durant & TJ Warren
• BKN: Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, 4 Unprotected 1sts (’23, ’25, ’27, ’29), and a Pick Swap in ’28
PHX needs to sign 1 player.
KD’s 15% Trade Bonus is voided.
BKN created 2 TPEs: $7.9M and $1.8M – 3:33 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
New Net Mikal Bridges is very durable. Played in all 82 games two of his four years as a pro and in 72 during that truncated season. Has played in all 56 this year. – 2:48 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Mikal Bridges just had the best scoring month of his career (23 PPG on 17 FGA). He’s 26 and fits the trajectory of Brooklyn’s youth: Cam Thomas, Nic Claxton & Cam Johnson. Seeing tweets about the Nets flipping Bridges. I don’t think that makes sense unless the return is massive. – 2:26 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Business of the NBA is crazy. Just last night Mikal Bridges was having a great time joking in the visiting locker room at Barclays Center with Suns teammates Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Cam Johnson after beating the Nets. Now the next locker room Bridges will enter is the… – 1:50 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Mikal Bridges tweeted this after seeing the news he had been traded to the Nets 😅 pic.twitter.com/uHomsBbNZi – 1:45 AM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
The rest of the league trying to fill out their rosters while the Nets sit on Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Dorian Finney-Smith, Cam Johnson, Joe Harris, Yuta Watanabe, Ben Simmons and Royce O’Neale pic.twitter.com/4Rdi176Nr2 – 1:42 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Brooklyn Nets’ new-look rotation:
Spencer Dinwiddie
Dorian Finney-Smith
Mikal Bridges
Cam Johnson
Nic Claxton
Ben Simmons
Cam Thomas
Royce O’Neale
Joe Harris
Jae Crowder
Yuta Watanabe
Edmond Sumner
Day’Ron Sharpe – 1:38 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson can all hang out in NYC now… – 1:37 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges is under contract for 3-years, $70 million after this season.
Cam Johnson has a qualifying offer for $8 million and is up for an extension.
Jae Crowder will be an UFA. – 1:29 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges is under contract after this season for 3-years, $70 million after this season.
Cam Johnson has a qualifying offer for $8 million and is up for an extension.
Jae Crowder will be an UFA. – 1:29 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant this season: 29.7 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 5.3 APG, 55.9 FG%, 37.6 3P%, 93.4 FT%
Automatically the greatest NBA player to ever wear a Suns jersey. Trading Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and 4 unprotected firsts stings, but for a guy like that, it’s an all-in move. Title or bust. – 1:26 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets have agreed in principal to deal with Phoenix to send Kevin Durant to Suns in exchange for package that includes Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, multiple first round picks. Teams had also been discussing Dario Saric and Jae Crowder in late-stage talks, per sources. – 1:10 AM
Jake Fischer: Brooklyn’s blockbuster Kevin trade with Phoenix is not yet official, which could allow Nets to expand this deal. But despite wealth of interest, Brooklyn intends to keep Mikal Bridges beyond the 3 p.m. trade deadline, league sources told @YahooSports. -via Twitter @JakeLFischer / February 9, 2023
Kelly Iko: The Houston Rockets are among the teams kicking the tires on the possible availability of wings Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, sources tell @TheAthletic. -via Twitter @KellyIko / February 9, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: “This is a franchise, a team that was at the very top of his list last summer when he asked out, and then of course rescinded the trade [request] prior to preseason. But he told the Nets in recent days, and certainly since the Kyrie Irving trade, that if there was a deal to be made with the Suns he would like them to make it. And those discussions really gathered momentum late last night when the Nets were able to get in the deal what they wanted. Certainly those four unprotected first round picks, but Mikal Bridges. That was the key to a deal for the Nets.” -via Nets Wire / February 9, 2023