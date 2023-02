Nets could get up to three first-round picks for Mikal Bridges

Adrian Wojnarowski: “This is a franchise, a team that was at the very top of his list last summer when he asked out, and then of course rescinded the trade [request] prior to preseason. But he told the Nets in recent days, and certainly since the Kyrie Irving trade, that if there was a deal to be made with the Suns he would like them to make it. And those discussions really gathered momentum late last night when the Nets were able to get in the deal what they wanted. Certainly those four unprotected first round picks, but Mikal Bridges. That was the key to a deal for the Nets.” -via Nets Wire / February 9, 2023