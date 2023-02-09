Nets expected to trade Jae Crowder

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Nets are expected to explore trade scenarios for Jae Crowder ahead of today’s 3 PM ET deadline, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Crowder generally has not wanted buyout because he loses Bird rights in that scenario. Not sure why Nets, in playoff position, wouldn’t want him – 1:49 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Nets are expected to explore trade scenarios for Jae Crowder ahead of today’s 3 PM ET deadline, sources tell ESPN. – 1:48 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
With Jae Crowder part of the Suns’ trade package going to the Nets, is Crowder on his way to becoming an option for the Heat on the buyout market? Definitely worth monitoring. – 1:44 AM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
The rest of the league trying to fill out their rosters while the Nets sit on Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Dorian Finney-Smith, Cam Johnson, Joe Harris, Yuta Watanabe, Ben Simmons and Royce O’Neale pic.twitter.com/4Rdi176Nr2 – 1:42 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Two questions:
– Are the Nets even a thing anymore?
– And Jae Crowder next hits the buyout market, correct?
(Bonus question: Has there ever been a good Nets Big Three era?) – 1:41 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Brooklyn Nets’ new-look rotation:
Spencer Dinwiddie
Dorian Finney-Smith
Mikal Bridges
Cam Johnson
Nic Claxton
Ben Simmons
Cam Thomas
Royce O’Neale
Joe Harris
Jae Crowder
Yuta Watanabe
Edmond Sumner
Day’Ron Sharpe – 1:38 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges is under contract for 3-years, $70 million after this season.
Cam Johnson has a qualifying offer for $8 million and is up for an extension.
Jae Crowder will be an UFA. – 1:29 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges is under contract after this season for 3-years, $70 million after this season.
Cam Johnson has a qualifying offer for $8 million and is up for an extension.
Jae Crowder will be an UFA. – 1:29 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Suns are trading Jae Crowder to the Nets as part of the Kevin Durant deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 1:09 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker is out for tomorrow’s Suns game against the Hawks due to left groin injury management. Jae Crowder, Cam Payne and Landry Shamet remain out. – 3:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns injury report at #Hawks
Devin Booker (left groin management), Cameron Payne (foot), Landry Shamet (foot) and Jae Crowder (not with team) OUT.
Josh Okogie (nose) AVAILABLE.
Phoenix plays Friday at Indiana in second of back-to-back. – 3:55 PM
