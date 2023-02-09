Nets have been speaking about Ben Simmons with other teams

Ian Begley: If Nets-Suns Kevin Durant trade hadn’t been finalized tonight, teams expected to pick it up early Thursday AM & get to finish line. For Nets, finalizing it early Thurs gives them opportunity to do more before 3p deadline. BKN spoke w/a few teams about Ben Simmons post-Kyrie trade
Source: Twitter @IanBegley
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
KD and Kyrie left behind 7 total playoff wins, two first round sweeps, a broken Ben Simmons and 15 3 + D wings. Thanks for everything Brooklyn! – 2:23 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
If Nets-Suns Kevin Durant trade hadn’t been finalized tonight, teams expected to pick it up early Thursday AM & get to finish line. For Nets, finalizing it early Thurs gives them opportunity to do more before 3p deadline. BKN spoke w/a few teams about Ben Simmons post-Kyrie trade – 2:14 AM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
The rest of the league trying to fill out their rosters while the Nets sit on Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Dorian Finney-Smith, Cam Johnson, Joe Harris, Yuta Watanabe, Ben Simmons and Royce O’Neale pic.twitter.com/4Rdi176Nr2 – 1:42 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Brooklyn Nets’ new-look rotation:
Spencer Dinwiddie
Dorian Finney-Smith
Mikal Bridges
Cam Johnson
Nic Claxton
Ben Simmons
Cam Thomas
Royce O’Neale
Joe Harris
Jae Crowder
Yuta Watanabe
Edmond Sumner
Day’Ron Sharpe – 1:38 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
ben simmons: we’re running this now
cam thomas:
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Well, everyone said Ben Simmons would be better off in a low-profile, rebuilding situation. – 1:27 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons’ #Nets return did not go well as knee concern lingers nypost.com/2023/02/08/ben… via @nypostsports – 12:07 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
watching pelicans/hawks and it is really wild to think about the days when brandon ingram vs. ben simmons was a debate – 10:32 AM
More on this storyline
What is it like playing alongside KD, who commands a double team, and playing alongside a playmaker like Ben Simmons? Yuta Watanabe: They are amazing passers, and every time that I’m open they always find me and I appreciate it. They trust in me, and sometimes when I don’t shoot … like, they’ll get mad and they’ll say to me, “You gotta SHOOT!” Like, that’s cool! Ben and KD telling me to shoot? … I’ve been shooting well because of them, and I appreciate their support. -via Bally Sports / February 7, 2023
Kristian Winfield: Ben Simmons is available for the Nets tonight against the Suns -via Twitter @Krisplashed / February 7, 2023
Toronto covets Nets starting center Nic Claxton and has expressed interest in acquiring him in trade discussions with Brooklyn, league sources told HoopsHype. At last year’s trade deadline, the Raptors offered a first-round pick in an attempt to acquire Claxton and have since kept an eye on the rising center. Nets forward Ben Simmons and several first-round draft picks have also been discussed in trade conversations with the Raptors, league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / February 7, 2023