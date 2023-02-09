Live stream: Nuggets 12, Magic 0

The Denver Nuggets (38-17) play against the Orlando Magic (22-33) at Amway Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Thursday February 9, 2023
Denver Nuggets 12, Orlando Magic 0 (Q1 08:43)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Let me check in on how the Nuggets are starting this road game and ohhhhhh sorry Orlando pic.twitter.com/qN2SW40rW3 – 7:18 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Nuggets jump out to a 12-0 lead with 9:18 in 1Q.
Jamahl Mosley calls timeout. – 7:16 PM
Nuggets jump out to a 12-0 lead with 9:18 in 1Q.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Well, the Nuggets are stating this game strong. It helps to not allow any points scored against. – 7:16 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
As Clips POBO Lawrence Frank said the official release of Bones Hyland’s acquisition, the team has been enamored with his energy since predraft. Kept close tabs on him while in Denver.
latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 7:12 PM
As Clips POBO Lawrence Frank said the official release of Bones Hyland’s acquisition, the team has been enamored with his energy since predraft. Kept close tabs on him while in Denver.
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic wins the tip and scores the opening bucket in Orlando. – 7:11 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Nuggets and Magic have tipped off! pic.twitter.com/mPktK7GL98 – 7:11 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lawrence Frank statement analysis:
Bones is the new Reggie. pic.twitter.com/OGAuq1kA8C – 7:10 PM
Lawrence Frank statement analysis:
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Clippers make Bones Hyland trade official. pic.twitter.com/gdGqkICVBV – 7:08 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
So the Bones Hyland trade is also the Patrick Beverley trade.
Notice that Magic are not having Patrick Beverley report.
Also!
This makes only the second trade the Clippers and Lakers are a part of since Clippers moved to LA in 1984. The other: Ivica Zubac and Mike Muscala pic.twitter.com/rpI5O0rn4W – 7:06 PM
So the Bones Hyland trade is also the Patrick Beverley trade.
Notice that Magic are not having Patrick Beverley report.
Also!
Katy Winge @katywinge
Set and ready at the Amway Center in Orlando. Nuggets vs Magic coming up! pic.twitter.com/1SzJ7DWDmI – 7:04 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers make it official that they acquired Mo Bamba and Davon Reed pic.twitter.com/gDMUAeAdGL – 7:03 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
OFFICIAL: Newest member of the squad – Mo Bamba pic.twitter.com/ji465MTqsZ – 7:00 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Let’s lock in 🔒
Welcome to the Mile High, @Thomas Bryant 🏔 pic.twitter.com/d8pXqEO1F9 – 7:00 PM
Let’s lock in 🔒
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
#DevLikes @DKSportsbook lock of the game against the Orlando Magic
Nikola Jokic Triple-Double – 7:00 PM
#DevLikes @DKSportsbook lock of the game against the Orlando Magic
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
We have acquired center Thomas Bryant in a four-team deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Orlando Magic pic.twitter.com/aXZFTdBvpS – 6:54 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Post-deadline – Most players who’ve shot the league average (36.0%) or better on 75+ 3-point attempts…
1. Brooklyn: 9
2. Denver, Clippers, Minnesota, Philadelphia & Phoenix: 7
Fewest
30. Houston: 0
29. Charlotte: 1 – 6:47 PM
Post-deadline – Most players who’ve shot the league average (36.0%) or better on 75+ 3-point attempts…
1. Brooklyn: 9
2. Denver, Clippers, Minnesota, Philadelphia & Phoenix: 7
Fewest
30. Houston: 0
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Post-deadline – Most players who’ve shot the league average (36.0%) or better on 75 3-point attempts…
1. Brooklyn: 9
2. Denver, Clippers, Minnesota, Philadelphia & Phoenix: 7
Fewest
30. Houston: 0
29. Charlotte: 1 – 6:47 PM
Post-deadline – Most players who’ve shot the league average (36.0%) or better on 75 3-point attempts…
1. Brooklyn: 9
2. Denver, Clippers, Minnesota, Philadelphia & Phoenix: 7
Fewest
30. Houston: 0
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
My understanding is some of the draft assets involved in the Nuggets deals changed when a third and fourth team got involved. The final deal has Denver sending out one second-round pick (to Lakers who then send it to Orlando) and receiving none in return. – 6:45 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Shout out to @BizzyBones11. An absolute pleasure to work with and get to know in his time in Denver. Will always be a fan of Bones and the way he interacted with and put on a show for fans. Wishing him nothing but the best.
(still bitter about my loss in horse though) pic.twitter.com/wXRm0NI6CD – 6:44 PM
Shout out to @BizzyBones11. An absolute pleasure to work with and get to know in his time in Denver. Will always be a fan of Bones and the way he interacted with and put on a show for fans. Wishing him nothing but the best.
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Thank you for being a part of Mile High City, @BizzyBones11 💛 pic.twitter.com/nHysHDybvs – 6:41 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
We have acquired Patrick Beverley, a future second round draft pick and cash considerations as part of a four-team trade.
Beverley is not required to report.
DETAILS » https://t.co/KRB4BXoanu pic.twitter.com/HHIlUi0CTe – 6:39 PM
We have acquired Patrick Beverley, a future second round draft pick and cash considerations as part of a four-team trade.
Beverley is not required to report.
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
We have acquired center Thomas Bryant in a four-team deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Orlando Magic pic.twitter.com/esFXF5mzYn – 6:38 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The Nuggets just formally announced the addition of Thomas Bryant. Turns out it was a four-team trade with the Clippers and Magic also involved. – 6:38 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
The Nuggets make the Thomas Bryant news official, and the team says it’s in a four-team deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Orlando Magic. Davon Reed and a second round pick to the Lakers and guard Bones Hyland to the Clippers as part of the deal. – 6:37 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
As we said earlier, the Magic announce that they “are not requiring Patrick Beverley to report.” – 6:36 PM
Kenny Beecham @KOT4Q
My least favorite deal of the day was Bones Hyland for 2 second rounders – 6:35 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
The Nuggets trade from today is official. Thomas Bryant comes to Denver. Bones Hyland leaves. Bryant will wear #13 for the Nuggets. – 6:35 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Thank you for being a part of Mile High City, @BizzyBones11 💛 pic.twitter.com/Fu1LfXkA3V – 6:33 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The trade involving Mo Bamba, which was expanded to four teams, is now official, the Magic announced. pic.twitter.com/JiRwCVKG6K – 6:32 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
PRESS RELEASE:
@Orlando Magic acquire Patrick Beverley, future 2nd round pick and cash considerations as part of a four-team trade
🏀Orlando sends Mo Bamba to the L.A. Lakers
🏀Magic not requiring Beverley to report
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/TjmAaM8GKk – 6:30 PM
PRESS RELEASE:
@Orlando Magic acquire Patrick Beverley, future 2nd round pick and cash considerations as part of a four-team trade
🏀Orlando sends Mo Bamba to the L.A. Lakers
🏀Magic not requiring Beverley to report
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Live for the pregame show! Come join.
✅ Nuggets trade Bones, add Thomas Bryant
✅ Buyout candidates
✅ Nuggets-Magic matchup
youtube.com/live/JeltugWKR… – 6:29 PM
Live for the pregame show! Come join.
✅ Nuggets trade Bones, add Thomas Bryant
✅ Buyout candidates
✅ Nuggets-Magic matchup
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets-Magic Pregame Lounge
– Game Notes
– Trade deadline recap
– Top buyout candidates
– Best @DKSportsbook bets
youtube.com/watch?v=Jeltug… – 6:22 PM
Nuggets-Magic Pregame Lounge
– Game Notes
– Trade deadline recap
– Top buyout candidates
– Best @DKSportsbook bets
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers acquiring Bones Hyland means they will have their first participant in Rising Stars game since 2019 (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander)
Eric Gordon was in that game with Clippers in 2009, 2010
Only other Clippers in between SGA and EG in Rising Stars: Blake Griffin, Eric Bledsoe – 6:18 PM
Clippers acquiring Bones Hyland means they will have their first participant in Rising Stars game since 2019 (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander)
Eric Gordon was in that game with Clippers in 2009, 2010
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Aaron Gordon doing some light shooting with Jamal Murray also on the court with him pic.twitter.com/0XcaGsV6pG – 6:14 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Lakers are making moves!
@Brian Geltzeiler & @EvCoRadio react to the Lakers trading Patrick Beverley to Orlando for Mo Bamba. #NBATradeDeadline pic.twitter.com/2xnJA8Exn8 – 6:00 PM
@Brian Geltzeiler & @EvCoRadio react to the Lakers trading Patrick Beverley to Orlando for Mo Bamba. #NBATradeDeadline pic.twitter.com/2xnJA8Exn8 – 6:00 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
The hotel the Denver Nuggets are staying at on this Orlando trip apparently looks just like the hotel they stayed at in the bubble. Players were asking if it was the same when the team arrived yesterday.
Coach Malone: “I don’t think I’ll ever go for a vacation again in Orlando.” – 5:51 PM
The hotel the Denver Nuggets are staying at on this Orlando trip apparently looks just like the hotel they stayed at in the bubble. Players were asking if it was the same when the team arrived yesterday.
Katy Winge @katywinge
One of the bus drivers on this Orlando trip was also the driver for the Denver Nuggets every day in the bubble. Coach Malone said catching up with him was like “seeing your uncle” asking about the kids and family. – 5:49 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jamal Murray is out tonight in Orlando. His right knee inflammation is keeping him out, it isn’t where the team wants it to be. Malone said it’d be great if Denver could get him back in Charlotte, but they aren’t rushing or pressuring him to come back. – 5:44 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Now, the circumstances make that number look worse than it actually is, but Facu Campazzo’s point differential last year was -16.7 points per 100.
It’s been legitimately horrible.
(On an aside, Jeff Green’s minutes are now -21.5 points per 100, even worse) – 5:41 PM
Now, the circumstances make that number look worse than it actually is, but Facu Campazzo’s point differential last year was -16.7 points per 100.
It’s been legitimately horrible.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The phrase “addition by subtraction” has been thrown around with Bones. I hate it because it’s rude and dismissive, but statistically, it’s true.
The Nuggets have been 21.0 points per 100 possessions worse with Bones on the floor this season, per Cleaning the Glass. – 5:39 PM
The phrase “addition by subtraction” has been thrown around with Bones. I hate it because it’s rude and dismissive, but statistically, it’s true.
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Asked by @Khobi Price, Jamahl Mosley wasn’t able to comment on Mo Bamba going to the Lakers since it is not yet official, but called him a special part of the group with his locker room presence, humor, etc.
“As a young man, watching him grow as a person, has been fantastic.” – 5:30 PM
Asked by @Khobi Price, Jamahl Mosley wasn’t able to comment on Mo Bamba going to the Lakers since it is not yet official, but called him a special part of the group with his locker room presence, humor, etc.
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jalen Suggs will start in place of Gary Harris tonight vs. Denver. – 5:15 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic will start Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, and Wendell Carter Jr. tonight against the Denver Nuggets. – 5:15 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Me getting ready to head into @DNVR_Sports to have my last Bones 🍔 before we rebrand it to the “Salmon 🍔 “ pic.twitter.com/Va4BZ1Xe14 – 5:13 PM
Me getting ready to head into @DNVR_Sports to have my last Bones 🍔 before we rebrand it to the “Salmon 🍔 “ pic.twitter.com/Va4BZ1Xe14 – 5:13 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Lakers receive: Mo Bamba, Davon Reed and Clippers’ 2024 and 2025 second-round picks.
Nuggets receive: Thomas Bryant.
Clippers receive: Bones Hyland.
(2/2). – 5:09 PM
Lakers receive: Mo Bamba, Davon Reed and Clippers’ 2024 and 2025 second-round picks.
Nuggets receive: Thomas Bryant.
Clippers receive: Bones Hyland.
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Details on Magic’s Mo Bamba trade: It’s a 4-teamer involving the Lakers, Clippers and Nuggets, per league sources.
Magic are receiving a 2024 second-round (via Denver), cash and Patrick Beverley.
Magic won’t require Beverley to report to Orlando.
(1/2) – 5:08 PM
Details on Magic’s Mo Bamba trade: It’s a 4-teamer involving the Lakers, Clippers and Nuggets, per league sources.
Magic are receiving a 2024 second-round (via Denver), cash and Patrick Beverley.
Magic won’t require Beverley to report to Orlando.
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Another Magic big man heads to the Lakers 👀
What’s in store for Mo Bamba? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/HIYFfEP27C – 5:08 PM
Another Magic big man heads to the Lakers 👀
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Reggie Jackson to Denver would make sense. Nuggets could use another ball handler and he’s the best one available on the buyout market. I’m intrigued by Pat Beverley though. – 5:05 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: The Wizards are working on a contract buyout for veteran G/F Will Barton, allowing him to become a free agent. Barton, 32, has had a limited role with Washington this season, but started 71 games and averaged 14.7 points for the Nuggets a season ago. – 5:03 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Inside the #Nuggets decision to trade Bones Hyland, and why his decision to walk off the bench against OKC was a tipping point, via @denverpost.
denverpost.com/2023/02/09/nuu… – 5:00 PM
Inside the #Nuggets decision to trade Bones Hyland, and why his decision to walk off the bench against OKC was a tipping point, via @denverpost.
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Oladipo (ankle) remains out for Heat against Houston tomorrow, as do Lowry, Jovic, Duncan, Omer… Bench last night was Strus/Orlando Robinson/Highsmith. Could be again. – 4:55 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
The Suns and Mavs made the biggest splashes before the trade deadline, and the Lakers are much improved, but an already strong Clippers team got dramatically better. LAC added Eric Gordon, Mason Plumlee and potential “microwave” Bones Hyland. He’ll be motivated. Crazy deep roster – 4:47 PM
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
Best news for Clippers at trade deadline: They did not give up any of their Top rotation pieces. They kept T-Mann and I think they was key. Hyland will be a scoring spark off the bench.
Gordon a welcome vet and shooting presence and Plumlee fills the bill to back up Zu. – 4:46 PM
Best news for Clippers at trade deadline: They did not give up any of their Top rotation pieces. They kept T-Mann and I think they was key. Hyland will be a scoring spark off the bench.
Katy Winge @katywinge
Police escort tonight for Nuggets @ Magic pic.twitter.com/BmwgsROMc8 – 4:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
16-man depth chart for Clippers ahead of buyout market
PG: T. Mann, *B. Hyland*, J. Preston
SG: P. George, *E. Gordon*, B. Boston Jr.
SF: K. Leonard, N. Powell, A. Coffey
PF: M. Morris Sr., N. Batum, R. Covington, M. Diabaté (2way)
C: I. Zubac, *M. Plumlee*, M. Brown (2way) – 4:37 PM
16-man depth chart for Clippers ahead of buyout market
PG: T. Mann, *B. Hyland*, J. Preston
SG: P. George, *E. Gordon*, B. Boston Jr.
SF: K. Leonard, N. Powell, A. Coffey
PF: M. Morris Sr., N. Batum, R. Covington, M. Diabaté (2way)
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Serge Ibaka, Terrence Ross and Reggie Jackson among other buyout candidates who could become available. Heat has remaining $4 million of its midlevel exception to possibly sign players in the coming weeks. – 4:37 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Gary Harris is out tonight vs. Nuggets. Right adductor strain. – 4:35 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Orlando Magic’s guard Gary Harris will not play tonight vs. Denver due to right adductor soreness, per team. – 4:34 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Serge Ibaka among expected bigs to be bought out, per Shams. Heat didn’t pursue last time he was available, when he was younger. But an option. Alternative is converting Orlando to 2-way and using other spot on someone who could play a lot with Bam or a skilled shooting G/SF – 4:33 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Gary Harris will not play tonight vs. Denver due to right adductor soreness, the Magic announced. – 4:33 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Gary Harris wont play tonight vs. Denver due to right adductor soreness, per Magic. – 4:32 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
INJURY UPDATE:
@Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris will not play tonight vs. Denver due to right adductor soreness.
#MagicTogether – 4:32 PM
INJURY UPDATE:
@Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris will not play tonight vs. Denver due to right adductor soreness.
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Orlando Magic swingman Terrence Ross is a potential buyout candidate to keep an eye on, league sources told @Jorge Sierra. – 4:20 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll:
Trade Deadline special is up on both podcast audio and YouTube side!
Reacting to Thomas Bryant and Bones Hyland trades, along with KD/Suns thoughts.
Audio
spreaker.com/user/milehighs…
YouTube
youtube.com/watch?v=xwk90n… – 4:19 PM
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll:
Trade Deadline special is up on both podcast audio and YouTube side!
Reacting to Thomas Bryant and Bones Hyland trades, along with KD/Suns thoughts.
Audio
spreaker.com/user/milehighs…
YouTube
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
That does it. Lakers are officially done. They traded Pat Bev. All the offseason hoopla over him on debate shows and Magic Johnson’s Twitter feed suggested he was leading them back to the postseason. 🙄 – 4:09 PM
That does it. Lakers are officially done. They traded Pat Bev. All the offseason hoopla over him on debate shows and Magic Johnson’s Twitter feed suggested he was leading them back to the postseason. 🙄 – 4:09 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Clippers acquire Mason Plumlee, Eric Gordon and Bones Hyland at trade deadline latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 4:02 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers trade Patrick Beverley to Magic for Mo Bamba, acquire Davon Reed latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 4:01 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
This one had my head spinning for sure, but good job by the #Celtics retaining that early 2R pick possibility in case HOU rises
It’s far more likely Boston receives POR’s 2R.
C’s 2R
2024: to CHA
2025: to ORL/OKC
2026: swap to MEM
2027: ORL
2028: ORL (top 45 prot.)
2029: OKC – 4:00 PM
This one had my head spinning for sure, but good job by the #Celtics retaining that early 2R pick possibility in case HOU rises
It’s far more likely Boston receives POR’s 2R.
C’s 2R
2024: to CHA
2025: to ORL/OKC
2026: swap to MEM
2027: ORL
2028: ORL (top 45 prot.)
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The Lakers are big trade deadline winners:
IN
D’Angelo Russell
Malik Beasley
Jarred Vanderbilt
Mo Bamba
Rui Hachimura
Davon Reed
Three 2nds
OUT
Russell Westbrook
Patrick Beverley
Thomas Bryant
Kendrick Nunn
Damian Jones
Juan Toscano-Anderson
2027 Top 4 theringer.com/nba/2023/2/8/2…… – 3:59 PM
The Lakers are big trade deadline winners:
IN
D’Angelo Russell
Malik Beasley
Jarred Vanderbilt
Mo Bamba
Rui Hachimura
Davon Reed
Three 2nds
OUT
Russell Westbrook
Patrick Beverley
Thomas Bryant
Kendrick Nunn
Damian Jones
Juan Toscano-Anderson
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
How many teams do you think can credibly win the title now post-deadline? For me, it’s eight, in three tiers:
The inner circle, in some order, is Boston, Milwaukee, Denver, Phoenix and Golden State.
The Clippers are No. 6 but still in it.
Grizzlies and Sixers are the fringe. – 3:53 PM
How many teams do you think can credibly win the title now post-deadline? For me, it’s eight, in three tiers:
The inner circle, in some order, is Boston, Milwaukee, Denver, Phoenix and Golden State.
The Clippers are No. 6 but still in it.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets entered the day as Tier 1 championship contenders. They exit the day as Tier 1 championship contenders. To win an NBA championship, you need everyone pulling in the right direction. Calvin Booth knows that. – 3:51 PM
Nuggets entered the day as Tier 1 championship contenders. They exit the day as Tier 1 championship contenders. To win an NBA championship, you need everyone pulling in the right direction. Calvin Booth knows that. – 3:51 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
The @FDSportsbook Western Conference Odds
1. Phoenix
2. Denver
3. Clippers
4. Warriors
5. Grizzlies
6. Mavericks
7. Pelicans
8. Lakers
9. Kings
10. Wolves – 3:27 PM
The @FDSportsbook Western Conference Odds
1. Phoenix
2. Denver
3. Clippers
4. Warriors
5. Grizzlies
6. Mavericks
7. Pelicans
8. Lakers
9. Kings
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Full story on the Lakers trading Patrick Beverley and a second-round pick to the Magic for Mo Bamba at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4173532/2023/0… – 3:07 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Minnesota is not expected to pursue a reunion with Patrick Beverley if the veteran guard hits the buyout market following his trade from the Lakers to Orlando, league sources say.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:06 PM
Minnesota is not expected to pursue a reunion with Patrick Beverley if the veteran guard hits the buyout market following his trade from the Lakers to Orlando, league sources say.
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
TrueHoop on most of what we know so far.
David Thorpe on trades by the Suns, Nets, Lakers, Jazz, Wolves, Knicks, Blazers, Raptors, Spurs, Sixers, Hornets, Nuggets, Clippers, Celtics, Thunder, Pistons, Hawks, Warriors, Magic, Grizzlies, and Pelicans truehoop.com/p/the-suns-go-… – 3:01 PM
TrueHoop on most of what we know so far.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Your 2022-23 post-trade deadline Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James
Anthony Davis
D’Angelo Russell
Malik Beasley
Jarred Vanderbilt
Rui Hachimura
Mo Bamba
Austin Reaves
Lonnie Walker
Dennis Schroder
Wenyen Gabriel
Max Christie
Troy Brown Jr.
Davon Reed
Empty slot for Buyout Player X – 3:00 PM
Your 2022-23 post-trade deadline Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James
Anthony Davis
D’Angelo Russell
Malik Beasley
Jarred Vanderbilt
Rui Hachimura
Mo Bamba
Austin Reaves
Lonnie Walker
Dennis Schroder
Wenyen Gabriel
Max Christie
Troy Brown Jr.
Davon Reed
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
“Welcome to the 7 Feet Deep Podcast with KOC and Mo Bamba, my name is Kevin O’Connor. This pod is no longer called the Mismatch and Chris Vernon no longer works here.” – 2:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Sources: Jae Crowder headed to Bucks after being part of Kevin Durant trade to #Suns
Ends 6-month stretch that began with Crowder not attending training camp
Sources tell The Republic Lakers, Nuggets were interested in Crowder days before trade deadline https://t.co/6LaNAhAmHT pic.twitter.com/bORiyBxTnP – 2:43 PM
Sources: Jae Crowder headed to Bucks after being part of Kevin Durant trade to #Suns
Ends 6-month stretch that began with Crowder not attending training camp
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
As I catch up on the recent trades, I would think Patrick Beverley won’t play for the Magic. The Magic get a second-rounder for Bamba, who has been out of the rotation for much of the past two months. – 2:41 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The Clippers have acquired Mason Plumlee, Bones Hyland and Eric Gordon today. We’re discussing that now: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:41 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers’ remade frontline of Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Mo Bamba and Wenyen Gabriel is long, athletic and versatile. Add in the 3PT shooting upgrade with Malik Beasley and D’Angelo Russell and the Lakers have a dramatically better roster. – 2:40 PM
The Lakers’ remade frontline of Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Mo Bamba and Wenyen Gabriel is long, athletic and versatile. Add in the 3PT shooting upgrade with Malik Beasley and D’Angelo Russell and the Lakers have a dramatically better roster. – 2:40 PM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
Bones Hyland, Eric Gordon and Mason Plumlee? The Clippers making some lowkey great moves at the deadline. – 2:40 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
I still think we have not seen the best version of this Nuggets team and Thomas Bryant should help. I am excited to see how the final 1/3 of the season goes. – 2:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
When I looked at 2021 draft prospects @TheAthletic, Bones Hyland made my list (Keon Johnson did not). Here’s what I wrote about Bones two years ago
https://t.co/vh52dRN1i7 pic.twitter.com/0PA6Md4TYF – 2:39 PM
When I looked at 2021 draft prospects @TheAthletic, Bones Hyland made my list (Keon Johnson did not). Here’s what I wrote about Bones two years ago
Khobi Price @khobi_price
The Magic are trading Mo Bamba to the Lakers.
Magic are acquiring veteran guard Patrick Beverley, a future second-round pick and cash considerations for Bamba.
It’s unlikely Beverley will play for the Magic, sources told @orlandosports.
orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 2:36 PM
The Magic are trading Mo Bamba to the Lakers.
Magic are acquiring veteran guard Patrick Beverley, a future second-round pick and cash considerations for Bamba.
It’s unlikely Beverley will play for the Magic, sources told @orlandosports.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Eric Gordon is 11 days younger than Nicolas Batum. Both 2008 first round picks.
Bones Hyland is younger than every current Clipper except fellow 2021 draft pick Brandon Boston Jr. and rookie Moussa Diabaté. – 2:32 PM
Bones Hyland is younger than every current Clipper except fellow 2021 draft pick Brandon Boston Jr. and rookie Moussa Diabaté. – 2:32 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Bryant felt he deserved consistent minutes. Lakers used one of the three second-round picks from Denver and shipped it to Orlando with Pat Bev to acquire Mo Bamba. – 2:30 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Trade deadline special is LIVE. Come join.
✅ Our thoughts on the Bones Hyland trade
✅ Where does Thomas Bryant fit?
✅ Updated look at the West
youtube.com/live/9-QyDuclT… – 2:29 PM
Trade deadline special is LIVE. Come join.
✅ Our thoughts on the Bones Hyland trade
✅ Where does Thomas Bryant fit?
✅ Updated look at the West
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Lakers’ substantial roster movement leading up to the trade deadline:
In: D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, Rui Hachimura, Mo Bamba, Davon Reed
Out: Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Thomas Bryant, Kendrick Nunn, 2027 1st (top-4 protected) – 2:28 PM
The Lakers’ substantial roster movement leading up to the trade deadline:
In: D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, Rui Hachimura, Mo Bamba, Davon Reed
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Trade Deadline show going live
– Thomas Bryant
– Bones Hyland
– 1 open roster spot
youtube.com/watch?v=9-QyDu… – 2:28 PM
Trade Deadline show going live
– Thomas Bryant
– Bones Hyland
– 1 open roster spot
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
In honor of Black History Month, we’re excited to shine the spotlight on HSE teammates who graduated from HBCUs. 👏 Continue the celebration with us on HBCU Night this Saturday vs the Nuggets!
🎟️ https://t.co/BZOYtWu9B6
@BlueCrossNC | #CelebrateBlackCulture | #NBACelebratesBHM pic.twitter.com/xAr2vs54ep – 2:27 PM
In honor of Black History Month, we’re excited to shine the spotlight on HSE teammates who graduated from HBCUs. 👏 Continue the celebration with us on HBCU Night this Saturday vs the Nuggets!
🎟️ https://t.co/BZOYtWu9B6
StatMuse @statmuse
Mo Bamba is shooting 50/40% this season.
He now is the Laker’s first and only 50/40% shooter this season. pic.twitter.com/ELmLtNTDuH – 2:27 PM
He now is the Laker’s first and only 50/40% shooter this season. pic.twitter.com/ELmLtNTDuH – 2:27 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Thomas Bryant helps, but so many teams in the West took chances to improve this season. Denver is doubling down on their roster as currently constructed it seems. – 2:27 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Just like that, Bones Hyland’s chapter in Denver closes.
The Nuggets decided to cut their losses. They wanted to move him now and pulled the trigger.
thednvr.com/bones-hylands-… – 2:26 PM
Just like that, Bones Hyland’s chapter in Denver closes.
The Nuggets decided to cut their losses. They wanted to move him now and pulled the trigger.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Bones Hyland from 2021 predraft. He and Marcus Morris Sr. have a connection pic.twitter.com/VDvuJvrX2i – 2:26 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
When the Bones situation deteriorated it took Denver’s one legit trade chip off the table, and that’s painful. Denver now has a handful of non-valuable trade chips or central pieces to work with going forward, and very few first rounders.
Trading Bones now for scraps hurts. – 2:24 PM
When the Bones situation deteriorated it took Denver’s one legit trade chip off the table, and that’s painful. Denver now has a handful of non-valuable trade chips or central pieces to work with going forward, and very few first rounders.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Here were my initial Bones Hyland thoughts going into trade deadline pic.twitter.com/5hyKzjRRq1 – 2:23 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Source indicated nothing more coming from the #Nuggets before the deadline. – 2:23 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Mo Bamba has shot 66% finishing around the rim and an eFG% of 59% in catch and shoot situations while averaging 1 block of 17 minutes of action per game. – 2:22 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
NBA – +/- RATING PER 48 MINUTES
(Min. 600 minutes)
1. Isaiah Joe, OKC
2. Nikola Jokic, Den
3. Aaron Gordon, Den
4. Michael Porter Jr, Den
5. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Den
6. Jaren Jackson, Mem
7. MIKE MUSCALA, OKC/BOS
9. JAYSON TATUM, BOS
12. DERRICK WHITE, BOS – 2:22 PM
NBA – +/- RATING PER 48 MINUTES
(Min. 600 minutes)
1. Isaiah Joe, OKC
2. Nikola Jokic, Den
3. Aaron Gordon, Den
4. Michael Porter Jr, Den
5. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Den
6. Jaren Jackson, Mem
7. MIKE MUSCALA, OKC/BOS
9. JAYSON TATUM, BOS
Khobi Price @khobi_price
League sources confirm the Magic have traded Mo Bamba to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Orlando’s acquiring Patrick Beverley, a future second-round pick and cash considerations. – 2:22 PM
Orlando’s acquiring Patrick Beverley, a future second-round pick and cash considerations. – 2:22 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers have traded guard Patrick Beverley to Magic for center Mo Bamba, per source. Lakers like that Bamba is a young backup big that can shoot threes. – 2:22 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Orlando Magic trading Mo Bamba to Los Angeles Lakers for Patrick Beverley and a second-round pick, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 2:22 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Looks like the Clippers may have pivoted from the Kyle Lowry possibility with these moves to trade for guards Eric Gordon and Bones Hyland. – 2:21 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Orlando is trading Mo Bamba to the Lakers for Patrick Beverley, a future second-rounder and cash considerations, per source. Beverley is not expected to remain with Magic. – 2:21 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Patrick Beverley to the Magic! Mo Bamba to the Lakers! We’re discussing that now: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:21 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Magic are trading for Lakers guard Patrick Beverley, sources tell ESPN. – 2:19 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Los Angeles Lakers are trading Patrick Beverley to the Orlando Magic for center Mo Bamba, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 2:19 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Bones Hyland won’t be gone for long. The Clippers come to Denver on Feb. 26. – 2:19 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Los Angeles Clippers are trading Patrick Beverley to the Orlando Magic for center Mo Bamba, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 2:18 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
I still expect Bones Hyland to be a good NBA player for a long time. Him not matching Denver’s timeline is one thing. The Nuggets having a bad breakup with him is a different thing.
But Bones has skills & needs the playing time and situation to make it work. He’ll figure it out. – 2:18 PM
I still expect Bones Hyland to be a good NBA player for a long time. Him not matching Denver’s timeline is one thing. The Nuggets having a bad breakup with him is a different thing.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Confirmed that Luke Kennard and John Wall are being sent out. Neither a huge surprise with the way both had fallen out of the rotation.
Eric Gordon and Bones Hyland incoming.
45 minutes still to go. – 2:17 PM
Confirmed that Luke Kennard and John Wall are being sent out. Neither a huge surprise with the way both had fallen out of the rotation.
Eric Gordon and Bones Hyland incoming.
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
With Clippers opting today for Hyland & Gordon, that would seemingly make Lowry pursuit unlikely. With Lowry, the Clippers would have needed to send 2 rotation pieces to Heat. With Hyland and Gordon, Clippers get 2 players and send out only Wall (who they didn’t want)& Kennard – 2:17 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Out so far for Clippers:
– Luke Kennard
– John Wall
In so far:
– Eric Gordon
– Bones Hyland – 2:15 PM
Out so far for Clippers:
– Luke Kennard
– John Wall
In so far:
– Eric Gordon
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bones Hyland and Eric Gordon to the Clippers seemingly would shut the door on that in any way as a Kyle Lowry landing spot. – 2:14 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
With Eric Gordon and Bones Hyland going to the Clippers, seems safe to assume that Fred VanVleet isn’t heading that way. – 2:12 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Have reported this before: On draft night, Bones Hyland thought he was going to the Clippers.
Obviously, they still had interest. – 2:12 PM
Have reported this before: On draft night, Bones Hyland thought he was going to the Clippers.
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Bones made the rising stars game both years and got traded for 2 (late) second round picks.
Clearly the Nuggets viewed the situation as addition by subtraction. Hope they’re right. But either way, feels like the worst possible outcome for a player that showed such promise. – 2:11 PM
Bones made the rising stars game both years and got traded for 2 (late) second round picks.
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Wolves did have some conversations with Denver about Bones Hyland, never landed on anything that worked for both sides. 50 minutes to go to the deadline. – 2:10 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
If Denver gets bounced from the playoffs by the Clippers with Bones, who they salary dumped, that will be a horrible look for the franchise that has been extremely steady for nearly a decade. – 2:09 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
If Denver gets bounced from the playoffs by the Clippers with Bones, who they salary dumped, that will BW a horrible look for the franchise that has been extremely steady for nearly a decade. – 2:09 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
PLAYER VALUES, RANKED:
Mike Muscala – two second-round picks
Bones Hyland – two second-round picks
Thomas Bryant – three second-round picks
James Wiseman – five second-round picks
Jae Crowder – five second-round picks
O.G. Anunoby – I dunno, about fifty of them? – 2:08 PM
PLAYER VALUES, RANKED:
Mike Muscala – two second-round picks
Bones Hyland – two second-round picks
Thomas Bryant – three second-round picks
James Wiseman – five second-round picks
Jae Crowder – five second-round picks
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Didn’t think Bones Hyland had a lot of value in the trade market, but two 2nds isn’t much of a return at all. That tells you how much the Nuggets felt like they needed to move him now. His chapter in Denver closes just like that. – 2:07 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Warriors could’ve had LaMelo Ball, Tyrese Haliburton, and also missed on Franz Wagner in taking Kuminga.
Stunning that they went on to win a title after that draft. But it now puts their future in question. – 2:06 PM
#Warriors could’ve had LaMelo Ball, Tyrese Haliburton, and also missed on Franz Wagner in taking Kuminga.
Stunning that they went on to win a title after that draft. But it now puts their future in question. – 2:06 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Combining the two trades:
Denver gets: Thomas Bryant, two second-round picks
Denver sends out: Bones Hyland, Davon Reed, three second-round picks. – 2:05 PM
Combining the two trades:
Denver gets: Thomas Bryant, two second-round picks
Denver sends out: Bones Hyland, Davon Reed, three second-round picks. – 2:05 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
But folks, if Bones’ trade value was actually higher than two second round picks, you think Calvin Booth would have been like “nah I want the second rounders” or something? – 2:02 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets will have an open roster after sending Bones Hyland to the Clippers. – 2:01 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
The #Nuggets are sending Bones Hyland to the Clippers for two second-round picks, source confirms to @denverpost. – 1:59 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
It’s tough not getting serious value for Bones, but this was always a possibility. When he left the floor a couple weeks ago, it tanked his value. – 1:58 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Bones Hyland ranks 20th in efficiency among the 89 players attempting over 3 pull-up jump shots per game this season. – 1:58 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Bones Hyland this season:
— Top 10 in 3s off the bench
— Top 15 in points off the bench
The newest Clipper. pic.twitter.com/F4b6HcHO4r – 1:57 PM
Bones Hyland this season:
— Top 10 in 3s off the bench
— Top 15 in points off the bench
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Nuggets are trading Bones Hyland to the Clippers for 2024 & 25 second-round picks, per @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/Vmbbvi7nly – 1:57 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Bones Hyland through his short NBA career thus far: 37% three-point shooter, 44% inside the arc, 2:1 assist to turnover ratio. – 1:57 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Two seconds for Bones feels extremely light and does not help at all for right now. I wonder if they’re still on the phones or were just trying to save some tax money. Rough trade in a vacuum. – 1:56 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Bones Hyland is getting traded to the LA Clippers. Him and Mike Malone have not seen eye to eye for most of this season. Nothing personal but the divorce was inevitable. – 1:56 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Clippers do not need to send back salary for Bones Hyland because they still have their $9.7 million Serge Ibaka trade exception from last year’s deadline. – 1:55 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Bones Hyland to the Clippers! We’re discussing that now: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 1:55 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Nuggets are trading Bones Hyland to the Clippers, source tells ESPN. – 1:52 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
DeMar
Forbes
Eubanks
D White
Dejounte
Poeltl
Branham
Wesley
Langford
23 Hornets first (protected)
24 Raptors first
25 Hawks first
25 Bulls first
25 Bulls second
26 Hawks frp swap
27 Hawks first
27 second
28 Celtics frp swap
28 Heat second
28 Nuggets second
2 seconds – 1:43 PM
DeMar
Forbes
Eubanks
D White
Dejounte
Poeltl
Branham
Wesley
Langford
23 Hornets first (protected)
24 Raptors first
25 Hawks first
25 Bulls first
25 Bulls second
26 Hawks frp swap
27 Hawks first
27 second
28 Celtics frp swap
28 Heat second
28 Nuggets second
David Locke @DLocke09
Points Gained for reported trades
(PG values pts a player scores on a night + or – league average)
K Durant +4.1 (2nd best in NBA)
C Johnson +1.1
M Bridges -.2
Jump of +3 for Suns. Only 6 players in NBA have a +3 on a nighlty basis (Jokic, KD, Curry, Embiid, Lauri, Lillard) – 1:39 PM
Points Gained for reported trades
(PG values pts a player scores on a night + or – league average)
K Durant +4.1 (2nd best in NBA)
C Johnson +1.1
M Bridges -.2
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
The Nuggets filled what’s been the biggest hole on their roster all season with Thomas Bryant.
Denver’s bench 📈
Bryant is the only player in the NBA this season who has at least 60 dunks and has played fewer than 900 minutes:
thednvr.com/thomas-bryant-… – 1:23 PM
The Nuggets filled what’s been the biggest hole on their roster all season with Thomas Bryant.
Denver’s bench 📈
Bryant is the only player in the NBA this season who has at least 60 dunks and has played fewer than 900 minutes:
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt
Played together in Denver
Traded together to Minnesota in 2020
Traded together to Utah in 2022
Traded together to Lakers in 2023 pic.twitter.com/8X2FXPJeM8 – 1:15 PM
Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt
Played together in Denver
Traded together to Minnesota in 2020
Traded together to Utah in 2022
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Don’t think the Magic need to do anything necessarily but if they were to kick the tires on Svi Mykhailiuk, who is just bouncing around as filler in these smaller deals, I wouldn’t be mad about it. – 1:08 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Injury report heading into tonight’s game
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/X6epFLZi6x – 1:05 PM
Injury report heading into tonight’s game
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/X6epFLZi6x – 1:05 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
NBA Trade Deadline is in 2 hours.
Magic fans: How are you feeling? How have the other deals impacted your views on what Orlando should do ahead of the deadline? – 1:00 PM
NBA Trade Deadline is in 2 hours.
Magic fans: How are you feeling? How have the other deals impacted your views on what Orlando should do ahead of the deadline? – 1:00 PM