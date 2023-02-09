Nuggets vs. Magic: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Denver Nuggets play against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center
The Denver Nuggets are spending $4,286,678 per win while the Orlando Magic are spending $5,574,639 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Thursday February 9, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Florida
Away TV: Altitude
Home Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM
Away Radio: KKSE 950AM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@GMoneyNuggs
I understand that Nugglife has Denver fans on edge 24/7, but I’m gonna need everyone to breathe about the KD thing.
The playoffs are about having a big enough ship to ride out the waves, and Denver has the biggest aircraft carrier in the league. Enjoy the battle – it’ll be fun. – 2:26 AM
@MattGeorgeSAC
All the pressure is on teams like Denver, Memphis and the Clippers to respond. Kings are ahead of schedule and good enough to secure a top-6 playoff spot as is.
Monte McNair can be patient or go for it if the move makes sense. It’s really a great spot to be. – 2:10 AM