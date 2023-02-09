Nuggets vs. Magic: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Denver Nuggets play against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center

The Denver Nuggets are spending $4,286,678 per win while the Orlando Magic are spending $5,574,639 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Thursday February 9, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports Florida

Away TV: Altitude

Home Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM

Away Radio: KKSE 950AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Gordon Gross

@GMoneyNuggs

I understand that Nugglife has Denver fans on edge 24/7, but I’m gonna need everyone to breathe about the KD thing.

The playoffs are about having a big enough ship to ride out the waves, and Denver has the biggest aircraft carrier in the league. Enjoy the battle – it’ll be fun. – I understand that Nugglife has Denver fans on edge 24/7, but I’m gonna need everyone to breathe about the KD thing.The playoffs are about having a big enough ship to ride out the waves, and Denver has the biggest aircraft carrier in the league. Enjoy the battle – it’ll be fun. – 2:26 AM