Pacers among teams to have interest in Obi Toppin

Ian Begley: Indiana is among teams who have shown interest in NYK’s Obi Toppin. If they don’t have plans to play him, Knicks should do right by Toppin and find him a new home today, in my opinion. One team said NYK had wanted package w/significant draft picks for Obi: on.sny.tv/crQdQPt
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Indiana is among teams who have shown interest in NYK’s Obi Toppin. If they don’t have plans to play him, Knicks should do right by Toppin and find him a new home today, in my opinion. One team said NYK had wanted package w/significant draft picks for Obi: on.sny.tv/crQdQPt – 12:29 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jumped on @DRonESPN with two of the best – @RothenbergESPN & @HDumpty39 – to talk Knicks, Nets, Kevin Durant, Obi Toppin and the NBA Trade Deadline. It’s always a fun conversation with those two: espn.com/espnradio/play… – 8:50 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We covered Knicks, Nets, OG Anunoby, Kevin Durant, Obi Toppin, Nic Claxton and took your questions on The Putback earlier today with guests @CPTheFanchise and SNY’s @mattspendley:
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We’re live here talking Knicks, Nets, OG Anunoby, Kevin Durant, Obi Toppin, Nic Claxton and taking questions on The Putback with guests @CPTheFanchise and SNY’s @mattspendley:
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We’re talking Knicks, Nets, OG Anunoby, Kevin Durant, Obi Toppin, Nic Claxton and taking questions on The Putback live at 1 pm with my friend @CPTheFanchise and SNY digital king @mattspendley. Show is on all SNY social channels. Here’s the YouTube link: youtube.com/watch?v=nEcdKu… – 12:15 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
With Shaedon Sharpe withdrawing from the dunk contest, it opens up a spot for either Obi Toppin or Jericho Sims. Both were discussed by the NBA. Last time I checked in with Obi about five days ago he hadn’t ruled out competing. – 10:00 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
A fan at the Amway Center was just ejected after throwing a mini basketball at Obi Toppin and Evan Fournier on the Knicks’ bench. This occured during the final minute of the Magic-Knicks game. – 9:22 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We talked about NYK-OG Anunoby & why it’s a long shot at this point, Obi Toppin, Cam Reddish, Denver, Nets, Raptors and more on The Putback with guests @Jake Fischer & @JCMacriNBA. Full show here: https://t.co/EPSeH5Mb3z pic.twitter.com/sK34CaMFjk – 5:19 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We talked Knicks, trade deadline, OG Anunoby, Obi Toppin, Cam Reddish, Nets, Raptors and more on The Putback with guests @Jake Fischer & @JCMacriNBA:
More on this storyline
The Knicks and Jazz have had exploratory conversations surrounding Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier, and draft pick compensation for Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / February 4, 2023
The vultures are circling. Multiple teams have inquired about Alex Caruso, per sources. The Knicks have scouted Caruso of late and own first-round picks that could be dangled with a contract like Obi Toppin if the Bulls show any inclination of trading their defensive ace. The Golden State Warriors also are cited by league sources as a potential suitor. -via NBC Sports / January 27, 2023
Steve Popper: One big disclosure that we got to the bottom of — Obi’s Giants fandom: ” I ain’t gonna lie. I am a fake Giants fan. That’s just because I want Jalen to lose. I still love the Giants though. I’m from New York..” I fully support hoping to silence Eagles fans. -via Twitter @StevePopper / January 20, 2023