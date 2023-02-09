Pacers waiving Goga Bitadze

Shams Charania: Pacers are waiving Goga Bitadze, sources said.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Goga Bitadze was waved by the Indiana Pacers after a 3-team trade 👋 pic.twitter.com/bu5Urjv5xn – 12:29 PM
Goga Bitadze was waved by the Indiana Pacers after a 3-team trade 👋 pic.twitter.com/bu5Urjv5xn – 12:29 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Myles Turner’s contract extension was decision No. 1 for the Pacers.
Dealing/waiving Goga Bitadze was No. 2.
After acquiring Nwora, Pacers have ~$7M in cap space for this season. – 12:25 PM
Myles Turner’s contract extension was decision No. 1 for the Pacers.
Dealing/waiving Goga Bitadze was No. 2.
After acquiring Nwora, Pacers have ~$7M in cap space for this season. – 12:25 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Jordan Nwora and picks to the Pacers, who are waiving Goga Bitadze to clear the roster spot, per @Shams Charania. Nwora is 6’8 and can fill a role the Pacers desperately need. 37.6% shooter for his career. Pacers can take him into space but have to send something to BKN/MIL. – 12:17 PM
Jordan Nwora and picks to the Pacers, who are waiving Goga Bitadze to clear the roster spot, per @Shams Charania. Nwora is 6’8 and can fill a role the Pacers desperately need. 37.6% shooter for his career. Pacers can take him into space but have to send something to BKN/MIL. – 12:17 PM
More on this storyline
Scott Agness: Myles Turner and Goga Bitadze are both questionable for Monday at Milwaukee. Giannis, Holiday and Portis are probable. Middleton, Ibaka, Ingles are out. 2:30pm ET tip time. -via Twitter @ScottAgness / January 15, 2023
Scott Agness: Late scratch during Pacers team intros: Goga Bitadze is unavailable due to a non-Covid illness. The fifth different Pacer sidelined tonight. -via Twitter @ScottAgness / January 14, 2023