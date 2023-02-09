Pacers will waive Serge Ibaka

Scott Agness: Serge Ibaka is expected to be waived by the Pacers after the completion of the three-team trade, per source. He last played in a game on Jan. 1.
Source: Twitter @ScottAgness
Source: Twitter @ScottAgness
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Serge Ibaka, Terrence Ross and Reggie Jackson among other buyout candidates who could become available. Heat has remaining $4 million of its midlevel exception to possibly sign players in the coming weeks. – 4:37 PM
Serge Ibaka, Terrence Ross and Reggie Jackson among other buyout candidates who could become available. Heat has remaining $4 million of its midlevel exception to possibly sign players in the coming weeks. – 4:37 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Serge Ibaka among expected bigs to be bought out, per Shams. Heat didn’t pursue last time he was available, when he was younger. But an option. Alternative is converting Orlando to 2-way and using other spot on someone who could play a lot with Bam or a skilled shooting G/SF – 4:33 PM
Serge Ibaka among expected bigs to be bought out, per Shams. Heat didn’t pursue last time he was available, when he was younger. But an option. Alternative is converting Orlando to 2-way and using other spot on someone who could play a lot with Bam or a skilled shooting G/SF – 4:33 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Pacers will waive center Serge Ibaka, allowing the veteran big man to hit the open market, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 4:28 PM
The Pacers will waive center Serge Ibaka, allowing the veteran big man to hit the open market, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 4:28 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Serge Ibaka is expected to be waived by the Pacers after the completion of the three-team trade, per source.
He last played in a game on Jan. 1. – 4:27 PM
Serge Ibaka is expected to be waived by the Pacers after the completion of the three-team trade, per source.
He last played in a game on Jan. 1. – 4:27 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Clippers do not need to send back salary for Bones Hyland because they still have their $9.7 million Serge Ibaka trade exception from last year’s deadline. – 1:55 PM
Clippers do not need to send back salary for Bones Hyland because they still have their $9.7 million Serge Ibaka trade exception from last year’s deadline. – 1:55 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
On a particularly pedantic bookkeeping note – Kessler Edwards, Ryan Arcidiacono, Serge Ibaka and Mike Muscala all had/have the right to veto their trades. Presumably, they all will.
forbes.com/sites/markdeek… – 1:42 PM
On a particularly pedantic bookkeeping note – Kessler Edwards, Ryan Arcidiacono, Serge Ibaka and Mike Muscala all had/have the right to veto their trades. Presumably, they all will.
forbes.com/sites/markdeek… – 1:42 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
On a particularly pedantic bookkeeping note – Kessler Edwards, Ryan Arcidiacono, Serge Ibaka and Mike Muscala all had/have the right to veto their trades. Presumably, they all will. – 1:41 PM
On a particularly pedantic bookkeeping note – Kessler Edwards, Ryan Arcidiacono, Serge Ibaka and Mike Muscala all had/have the right to veto their trades. Presumably, they all will. – 1:41 PM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
It is 2012. I am watching teammates Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and Serge Ibaka play in the NBA Finals.
It is 2023. I am watching all three traded at the trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/6NXW4tWJmC – 1:32 PM
It is 2012. I am watching teammates Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and Serge Ibaka play in the NBA Finals.
It is 2023. I am watching all three traded at the trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/6NXW4tWJmC – 1:32 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Add also Serge Ibaka going to Indiana
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… pic.twitter.com/MsARToAcwD – 1:30 PM
Add also Serge Ibaka going to Indiana
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… pic.twitter.com/MsARToAcwD – 1:30 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Milwaukee #Bucks trade for former #mubb star Jae Crowder; Jordan Nwora, George Hill, Serge Ibaka dealt to #Pacers jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 1:24 PM
Milwaukee #Bucks trade for former #mubb star Jae Crowder; Jordan Nwora, George Hill, Serge Ibaka dealt to #Pacers jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 1:24 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Serge Ibaka was a part of a three-way deal and is going to Indiana 👀 pic.twitter.com/aTE0BmxpjJ – 1:11 PM
Serge Ibaka was a part of a three-way deal and is going to Indiana 👀 pic.twitter.com/aTE0BmxpjJ – 1:11 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
What we know about the Nets-Bucks-Pacers trade:
BKN: 3 second-round picks (via MIL)
MIL: Jae Crowder
IND: Jordan Nwora, George Hill, Serge Ibaka, 2 second-round picks
Nets effectively send 2 seconds to Indiana in order to not take on salary in the deal. – 1:06 PM
What we know about the Nets-Bucks-Pacers trade:
BKN: 3 second-round picks (via MIL)
MIL: Jae Crowder
IND: Jordan Nwora, George Hill, Serge Ibaka, 2 second-round picks
Nets effectively send 2 seconds to Indiana in order to not take on salary in the deal. – 1:06 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
What we know about the Nets-Bucks-Pacers trade:
BKN: 3 2nd-round picks (via MIL)
MIL: Jae Crowder
IND: Jordan Nwora, George Hill, Serge Ibaka, 2 2nd-round picks
Nets effectively send two 2nds to not have to take on salary in the deal. Lots of tax savings for Tsai this deadline. – 1:01 PM
What we know about the Nets-Bucks-Pacers trade:
BKN: 3 2nd-round picks (via MIL)
MIL: Jae Crowder
IND: Jordan Nwora, George Hill, Serge Ibaka, 2 2nd-round picks
Nets effectively send two 2nds to not have to take on salary in the deal. Lots of tax savings for Tsai this deadline. – 1:01 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
I don’t think 2011 me would be able to comprehend 2023 me explaining that Durant, Westbrook, and Ibaka were all traded in a 24 hour span, all while James Harden is a Sixer. – 12:59 PM
I don’t think 2011 me would be able to comprehend 2023 me explaining that Durant, Westbrook, and Ibaka were all traded in a 24 hour span, all while James Harden is a Sixer. – 12:59 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Looks like Bucks would have to put Ibaka and Hill into this Crowder deal in addition to Nwora. – 12:27 PM
Looks like Bucks would have to put Ibaka and Hill into this Crowder deal in addition to Nwora. – 12:27 PM
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: The Bucks are sending Serge Ibaka to the Pacers as part of Jae Crowder deal with Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 9, 2023
Eric Nehm: The Bucks submitted an injury report for Saturday’s game against the Heat. OUT: Serge Ibaka, Bobby Portis, AJ Green Probable: Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness) MarJon Beauchamp (right patella tendinitis) -via Twitter @eric_nehm / February 3, 2023
Eric Nehm: The Bucks have submitted their injury report for Friday night’s game against the Clippers. OUT: Serge Ibaka, Bobby Portis, AJ Green Probable: Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness) Marjon Beauchamp (right patella tendinitis) -via Twitter @eric_nehm / February 1, 2023