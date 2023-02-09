Pelicans, Grizzlies and Knicks have significant offers for OG Anunoby

The Pelicans, Grizzlies and Knicks are among the teams with significant offers on the table for OG Anunoby, according to multiple sources. Those offers include multiple draft picks.
Source: Matt Moore @ Action Network
Source: Matt Moore @ Action Network
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
OG Anunoby and Saddiq Bey are both under contract through at least next season – 12:57 PM
OG Anunoby and Saddiq Bey are both under contract through at least next season – 12:57 PM
Zach Kram @zachkram
OG Anunoby has defended Kevin Durant more than any other player this season, per @SecondSpectrum.
Fun little wrinkle for Western Conference contenders that might want to push in an extra pick in an Anunoby deal today. – 11:59 AM
OG Anunoby has defended Kevin Durant more than any other player this season, per @SecondSpectrum.
Fun little wrinkle for Western Conference contenders that might want to push in an extra pick in an Anunoby deal today. – 11:59 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
“The Pelicans, Grizzlies and Knicks are among the teams with significant offers on the table for O.G. Anunoby, according to multiple sources. Those offers include multiple draft picks,” writes @HPbasketball. actionnetwork.com/nba/nba-trade-… – 11:48 AM
“The Pelicans, Grizzlies and Knicks are among the teams with significant offers on the table for O.G. Anunoby, according to multiple sources. Those offers include multiple draft picks,” writes @HPbasketball. actionnetwork.com/nba/nba-trade-… – 11:48 AM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
If the Grizzlies don’t end up with Mikal Bridges – assuming he gets traded – by the end of the afternoon, something has gone wrong.
There is no better fit out there, including Anunoby. At some point they’ve got to start consolidating these pieces into something tangible. Do it. – 10:43 AM
If the Grizzlies don’t end up with Mikal Bridges – assuming he gets traded – by the end of the afternoon, something has gone wrong.
There is no better fit out there, including Anunoby. At some point they’ve got to start consolidating these pieces into something tangible. Do it. – 10:43 AM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
If Bridges were available, I’d rank him above Anunoby for Grizzlies. Would make a very strong bid for either. – 10:12 AM
If Bridges were available, I’d rank him above Anunoby for Grizzlies. Would make a very strong bid for either. – 10:12 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The Memphis Grizzlies are trying to acquire Mikal Bridges or OG Anunoby, offering several first-round picks, according to @Michael Scotto. 👀 hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 10:11 AM
The Memphis Grizzlies are trying to acquire Mikal Bridges or OG Anunoby, offering several first-round picks, according to @Michael Scotto. 👀 hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 10:11 AM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
FWIW, I’m guessing Durant going off the board and the Raptors trading for Poeltl makes an Anunoby move more likely. Siakam will shift to the 4 and they’ll be committed to Barnes at the 3. It’s not a rebuild, but a roster clean-up. Does it change what they want back? – 10:10 AM
FWIW, I’m guessing Durant going off the board and the Raptors trading for Poeltl makes an Anunoby move more likely. Siakam will shift to the 4 and they’ll be committed to Barnes at the 3. It’s not a rebuild, but a roster clean-up. Does it change what they want back? – 10:10 AM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Imagine Mikal Bridges is unlikely to be moved, but having Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith both with him seems superfluous. Grizzlies should looked into either as an Anunoby backup plan. (All four names in this tweet fit the “now and future” frame I’d endorse even more today.) – 8:22 AM
Imagine Mikal Bridges is unlikely to be moved, but having Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith both with him seems superfluous. Grizzlies should looked into either as an Anunoby backup plan. (All four names in this tweet fit the “now and future” frame I’d endorse even more today.) – 8:22 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Maybe moving one of VanVleet or Anunoby allows Raptors to thread needle & gain future draft picks & some quality, young players on favourable salaries. In that case Toronto can stay competitive (?) now while bolstering bridge to Barnes era? We’ll see. It would be quite a trick. – 7:45 AM
Maybe moving one of VanVleet or Anunoby allows Raptors to thread needle & gain future draft picks & some quality, young players on favourable salaries. In that case Toronto can stay competitive (?) now while bolstering bridge to Barnes era? We’ll see. It would be quite a trick. – 7:45 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Shortly after that, @wojespn tweeted that with so many teams in the West loading up and especially with presence of Durant in Phoenix, the interest/possible price for Raptors O.G. Anunoby has possibly increased even more. Think teams like Memphis, New Orleans, Denver, GSW … – 7:30 AM
Shortly after that, @wojespn tweeted that with so many teams in the West loading up and especially with presence of Durant in Phoenix, the interest/possible price for Raptors O.G. Anunoby has possibly increased even more. Think teams like Memphis, New Orleans, Denver, GSW … – 7:30 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
masai getting a middle-of-the-night og anunoby bidding war fired up pic.twitter.com/0Cjsg0gEg9 – 2:14 AM
masai getting a middle-of-the-night og anunoby bidding war fired up pic.twitter.com/0Cjsg0gEg9 – 2:14 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Toronto’s talks on forward O.G. Anunoby are rolling into the final hours of the trade deadline. The landing of Kevin Durant with the Suns could escalate Anunoby’s value among Western Conference teams pursuing an elite forward to defend Durant. – 2:07 AM
Toronto’s talks on forward O.G. Anunoby are rolling into the final hours of the trade deadline. The landing of Kevin Durant with the Suns could escalate Anunoby’s value among Western Conference teams pursuing an elite forward to defend Durant. – 2:07 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Stealth winner of the Kevin Durant trade: the Toronto Raptors.
The best wing scorer in the NBA just got traded to the Western Conference. Every good team in the West should be trying to upgrade its perimeter defense right now. Enter, OG Anunoby. – 1:19 AM
Stealth winner of the Kevin Durant trade: the Toronto Raptors.
The best wing scorer in the NBA just got traded to the Western Conference. Every good team in the West should be trying to upgrade its perimeter defense right now. Enter, OG Anunoby. – 1:19 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We covered Knicks, Nets, OG Anunoby, Kevin Durant, Obi Toppin, Nic Claxton and took your questions on The Putback earlier today with guests @CPTheFanchise and SNY’s @mattspendley:
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:54 PM
We covered Knicks, Nets, OG Anunoby, Kevin Durant, Obi Toppin, Nic Claxton and took your questions on The Putback earlier today with guests @CPTheFanchise and SNY’s @mattspendley:
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:54 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We’re live here talking Knicks, Nets, OG Anunoby, Kevin Durant, Obi Toppin, Nic Claxton and taking questions on The Putback with guests @CPTheFanchise and SNY’s @mattspendley:
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 1:26 PM
We’re live here talking Knicks, Nets, OG Anunoby, Kevin Durant, Obi Toppin, Nic Claxton and taking questions on The Putback with guests @CPTheFanchise and SNY’s @mattspendley:
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 1:26 PM
More on this storyline
There is debate internally with the Knicks about whether to include Immanuel Quickley, two league sources said, in any trade talks, including for Anunoby. -via Action Network / February 9, 2023
Several teams called the Nets to gauge the potential availability of forward Mikal Bridges, league sources told HoopsHype. One of the most notable teams to call was the Memphis Grizzlies, who have been engaged in trade talks for another wing on the trade market, Toronto Raptors swingman OG Anunoby. In separate trade talks for Bridges and Anunoby, the Grizzlies have tried to entice the Nets and Raptors with several first-round picks for each player, league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / February 9, 2023
The Portland Trail Blazers have also expressed interest in Anunoby, league sources told HoopsHype. The Raptors like Canadian native Shaedon Sharpe from afar, and Anfernee Simons also has fans in Toronto. In Portland, however, they view Sharpe as a potential All-Star talent and are reluctant to part with the high-flying rookie sensation. Simons is averaging a career-high 21.8 points per game and has carried the CJ McCollum torch as Damian Lillard’s backcourt scoring mate. -via HoopsHype / February 9, 2023
Main Rumors, Draft, Trade, OG Anunoby, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks, Toronto Raptors