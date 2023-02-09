Pelicans were reluctant to include Trey Murphy and Dyson Daniels in trade talks

But New Orleans decided it wasn’t the right time to make an all-in move for a player like Anunoby or new Brooklyn Net Mikal Bridges. The Pelicans didn’t show much interest in including former first-round picks Trey Murphy and Dyson Daniels in potential deals, according to league sources who were not authorized to speak publicly on trade discussions. This made it challenging to construct the type of mega-deals other teams were looking to make for some of the big names that were available.
Source: William Guillory @ The Athletic
Source: William Guillory @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Dyson Daniels remains out for the Pelicans as does Zion Williamson for the team’s game against the Cavs tomorrow night.
Devonte Graham (trade pending) is listed but that should be lifted once the trade call goes through tonight. – 7:15 PM
Dyson Daniels remains out for the Pelicans as does Zion Williamson for the team’s game against the Cavs tomorrow night.
Devonte Graham (trade pending) is listed but that should be lifted once the trade call goes through tonight. – 7:15 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans 3-0 homestand has been sparked by contributions across the roster, with Brandon Ingram (30+ pts twice), Trey Murphy (hot from 3) and Herb Jones (16 stl last 5 gms) in particular emerging during NOLA’s rapid reversal. Article: https://t.co/BA0Do8UCQf pic.twitter.com/lNzaFNlFuu – 1:19 PM
#Pelicans 3-0 homestand has been sparked by contributions across the roster, with Brandon Ingram (30+ pts twice), Trey Murphy (hot from 3) and Herb Jones (16 stl last 5 gms) in particular emerging during NOLA’s rapid reversal. Article: https://t.co/BA0Do8UCQf pic.twitter.com/lNzaFNlFuu – 1:19 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans DJ tonight = Trey Murphy three-point shooting lately – 9:52 PM
#Pelicans DJ tonight = Trey Murphy three-point shooting lately – 9:52 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
CJ McCollum just won H-O-R-S-E and P-I-G and other animal combinations with that off-balance double-pump 30-footer to beat the shot clock. Talk about a dagger to Hawks. Trey Murphy bags a 3 and it’s 108-92 at 5:10 left – 9:37 PM
CJ McCollum just won H-O-R-S-E and P-I-G and other animal combinations with that off-balance double-pump 30-footer to beat the shot clock. Talk about a dagger to Hawks. Trey Murphy bags a 3 and it’s 108-92 at 5:10 left – 9:37 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
If I heard that correctly, the #Pelicans PA system just played audio of @adaniels33 yelling “It’s Triggaaaa!” after that Trey Murphy breakaway slam – 9:13 PM
If I heard that correctly, the #Pelicans PA system just played audio of @adaniels33 yelling “It’s Triggaaaa!” after that Trey Murphy breakaway slam – 9:13 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Herb so good at the little things, man. Gets the steal. Pushes it ahead. Good pass to Trey Murphy. Gets the offensive rebound when he misses. Trey finishes the possession with a layup. – 9:07 PM
Herb so good at the little things, man. Gets the steal. Pushes it ahead. Good pass to Trey Murphy. Gets the offensive rebound when he misses. Trey finishes the possession with a layup. – 9:07 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Trey Murphy picks up a tough third foul on a jumper by Bogdanovic. Murphy also got a technical in the aftermath, has to sub out early 2Q – 8:15 PM
Trey Murphy picks up a tough third foul on a jumper by Bogdanovic. Murphy also got a technical in the aftermath, has to sub out early 2Q – 8:15 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Fast start by the New Orleans Pelicans. They race out to an 11-2 start over the Atlanta Hawks, with Brandon Ingram hitting Trey Murphy in the corner on the fast break for 3 easy points. – 7:45 PM
Fast start by the New Orleans Pelicans. They race out to an 11-2 start over the Atlanta Hawks, with Brandon Ingram hitting Trey Murphy in the corner on the fast break for 3 easy points. – 7:45 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:07 PM
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:07 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:07 PM
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:07 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets second-year players Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green to be teammates in the Rising Stars games on Team Deron after selected by Deron Williams today. Franz Wagner, Trey Murphy III, A.J. Griffin, Bones Hyland and Walker Kessler also on Team Deron. – 3:39 PM
Rockets second-year players Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green to be teammates in the Rising Stars games on Team Deron after selected by Deron Williams today. Franz Wagner, Trey Murphy III, A.J. Griffin, Bones Hyland and Walker Kessler also on Team Deron. – 3:39 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans shootaround update for Tuesday’s 6:30 p.m. home game vs. Hawks (“Sky’s the limit” for second-year forward Trey Murphy, who’s on a roll after pair of big weekend performances; Atlanta scouting report; lineup notes + keys): https://t.co/bkR1IFryx0 pic.twitter.com/FjwXZRIDLB – 12:38 PM
#Pelicans shootaround update for Tuesday’s 6:30 p.m. home game vs. Hawks (“Sky’s the limit” for second-year forward Trey Murphy, who’s on a roll after pair of big weekend performances; Atlanta scouting report; lineup notes + keys): https://t.co/bkR1IFryx0 pic.twitter.com/FjwXZRIDLB – 12:38 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Larry Nance Jr. is one of numerous #Pelicans who played 3-4 years in college, including Trey Murphy (25.5 ppg on weekend, season-high 30 vs. Kings): “Trey is a terrific example of just because you went for an extended period to school doesn’t mean you’ve hit your potential yet.” – 12:13 PM
Larry Nance Jr. is one of numerous #Pelicans who played 3-4 years in college, including Trey Murphy (25.5 ppg on weekend, season-high 30 vs. Kings): “Trey is a terrific example of just because you went for an extended period to school doesn’t mean you’ve hit your potential yet.” – 12:13 PM
More on this storyline
Still, Murphy isn’t going to Salt Lake City just happy to be there. “I’m trying to win it,” he said. While he’s unlikely to be a favorite, Murphy believes he can rise to the occasion once he gets to experience the bright lights. “It’s a special night. You know it’s one of those nights when everybody is watching you,” Murphy said. “They’re expecting a show. I feel like, myself, I’m a showman, and I try to get the crowd excited. Get the crowd involved. And I’ll make sure I show myself in my best light.” -via The Athletic / February 1, 2023
Christian Clark: Trey Murphy and Jose Alvarado are named Rising Stars for NBA All-Star Weekend. -via Twitter @cclark_13 / January 31, 2023
Andrew Lopez: New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III has been invited to the NBA dunk contest, multiple sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / January 29, 2023
Andrew Lopez: Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum are off the injury report for tomorrow’s game against Denver. Both will be back in the starting lineup. Pels only missing Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain) and Zion Williamson. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / January 30, 2023
Christian Clark: Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain) out tomorrow against Wizards. -via Twitter @cclark_13 / January 27, 2023
Andrew Lopez: Dyson Daniels will be “out for a little bit of time” according to Willie Green with his right ankle sprain. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / January 25, 2023
Main Rumors, New Orleans, Trade, Dyson Daniels, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Trey Murphy, Brooklyn Nets, New Orleans Pelicans, Phoenix Suns