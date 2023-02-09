Phoenix was Kevin Durant's preferred trade destination

Durant and his business manager, Rich Kleiman, told Tsai and Marks that their preference was a deal to Phoenix, sources said. Ishbia knew of Durant’s desire to join his franchise and set out to acquire the superstar in his first official week overseeing the organization. Few franchises ever get a chance to trade for a star like Durant — something this organization hadn’t experienced since making a deal for Charles Barkley in 1992. Ishbia’s initial hope was to keep Bridges out of the trade, but that was a non-starter for the Nets. The Suns’ offers weren’t close to the Nets’ asking price on Monday and Tuesday, and Marks kept working on possible trades to bolster the roster around Durant. The Nets pursued OG Anunoby in Toronto, and discussed possible deals for Collins and Cleveland’s Caris LeVert, but Durant’s mood was unsettled and Brooklyn knew it had to push Phoenix to make the kind of offer it couldn’t refuse.
What @Brian Windhorst just broke down and @Adrian Wojnarowski elaborated on just now on @Get Up that lays out the timeline of KD/Suns/ownership change is eye-opening and in my opinion screams of back channel conversations to get KD what he wanted. Amazing. – 8:13 AM
NBA deadline updates: Durant off table as possible Heat target; Lakers muddle Heat market. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… How today’s 3 p.m. NBA trade deadline is impacting the Heat. – 8:04 AM
Is KD the best player traded since Shaq in 2004? Since KAREEM? Am I a prisoner of the moment? – 7:58 AM
Nets blow it up, reportedly trade Kevin Durant to Suns nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/09/net… – 7:51 AM
The big picture develpoment in this KD/Suns deal is that the market for trading a superstar has adjusted downward making the Gobert deal an extreme outlier that won’t be used as a standard anymore. – 7:50 AM
From the edge of going to sleep last night, the Nets traded Kevin Durant to Phoenix in a stunner, ending an era of hypotheticals, drama and injuries with one playoff series win in four years: theathletic.com/4171134/2023/0… – 7:41 AM
There was probably no other way given the Gobert precedent, but wow. How much longer until bridges is better than Durant? Could be years, could be relatively soon – 7:39 AM
“On paper.” Tim Legler on #Suns with Kevin Durant.
“On paper.” Tim Legler on #Suns with Kevin Durant.
One week into his Knicks tenure, Isiah Thomas traded Moochie Norris and John Amaechi for Clarence Weatherspoon. I see nothing but parallels with this Durant trade. – 7:34 AM
Every year there is an injured player that is traded, causing all kinds of issues in my database. Never though Durant would be the one this year but here we are. – 7:33 AM
Shortly after that, @wojespn tweeted that with so many teams in the West loading up and especially with presence of Durant in Phoenix, the interest/possible price for Raptors O.G. Anunoby has possibly increased even more. Think teams like Memphis, New Orleans, Denver, GSW … – 7:30 AM
Super job by Mat Ishbia/James Jones in getting Durant while keeping Ayton. Durant and Booker have a close relationship and work out plenty in the off-season together. This was KD’s desired partner when he asked out last July and he now gets to him. – 7:27 AM
This happened shortly before the Brooklyn Nets traded Kevin Durant (and TJ Warren) to Phoenix for four unprotected first, a pick swap and Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder. – 7:27 AM
chris paul, devin booker, kevin durant, (torrey craig? landry shamet? tj warren?), and deandre ayton is a pretty good starting five! – 7:15 AM
JULY 2019: Rockets trade Chris Paul. two firsts and two swaps for Russell Westbrook.
FEBRUARY 2023: Suns acquire Kevin Durant to pair with Chris Paul to create a title favourite. Russell Westbrook is traded for D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt.
FEBRUARY 2023: Suns acquire Kevin Durant to pair with Chris Paul to create a title favourite. Russell Westbrook is traded for D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt.
Super job by Mat Ishiba/James Jones in getting Durant while keeping Ayton. Durant and Booker have a close relationship and work out plenty in the off-season together. This was KD’s desired partner when he asked out last July and he now gets to him. – 7:14 AM
Super job by Mat Ishiba/James Jones I’m getting Durant while keeping Ayton. Durant and Booker have a close relationship and work out plenty in the off-season together. This was KD’s desired partner when he asked out last July and he now gets to him. – 7:09 AM
just woke up and 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯. the guy really bought the Suns and then immediately got Kevin Durant – 7:07 AM
Suns @ Mavs.
Luka/Kyrie vs. Booker/KD.
Sunday, March 5th.
Noon tipoff CT.
Luka/Kyrie vs. Booker/KD.
Noon tipoff CT.
Suns land Kevin Durant in blockbuster Nets deal! 🚨
We’re covering every rumor and transaction all day until today’s 3p ET deadline on NBA Radio!
Hear @Frank Isola & @Mitch Lawrence right now on channel 86!
📻 https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw
We’re covering every rumor and transaction all day until today’s 3p ET deadline on NBA Radio!
📻 https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw
FOR THE EARLY EAST COAST RISERS:
Phoenix Suns landing superstar Kevin Durant in blockbuster trade with Brooklyn Nets #Suns #Nets https://t.co/FzUbr2yzFS via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/ZGyPy0lKqy – 6:25 AM
FOR THE EARLY EAST COAST RISERS:
Nets trade Kevin Durant in deadline blockbuster nj.com/sports/2023/02… – 6:25 AM
Column for @celticsblog — The #Suns traded for Kevin Durant. Assessing every #Celtics consideration as another power joins them atop the #NBA.
Column for @celticsblog — The #Suns traded for Kevin Durant. Assessing every #Celtics consideration as another power joins them atop the #NBA.
Of course, you have to ask, should the C’s have considered the same move? Could they have? celticsblog.com/2023/2/9/23591… – 6:03 AM
ICYMI overnight — The Suns traded for Kevin Durant and altered the playoff path for Celtics. Unlike before, it looks like a powerful opponent could emerge from the west.
First, all eyes turn toward what Brooklyn does next: https://t.co/5LK9UBT5bv pic.twitter.com/6aosq1s7GW – 5:52 AM
ICYMI overnight — The Suns traded for Kevin Durant and altered the playoff path for Celtics. Unlike before, it looks like a powerful opponent could emerge from the west.
Some people really seem to be underestimating how big of a floor raiser @KDTrey5 is – best pure scorer in the NBA, legit unguardable. PHX def has some depth issues but the way KD, CP3 and Booker will be able to compliment each others games (and stagger) should be effortless – 5:27 AM
My 4AM KD trade emergency pod:
-Reflection on the 7/11 era
-Assessing the return
-Where do Nets go from here?
My 4AM KD trade emergency pod:
-Reflection on the 7/11 era
-Assessing the return
-Where do Nets go from here?
The latest Nets era appears to be over. The Nets agreed to trade Kevin Durant to the Suns.
“I just am glad he got out of there,” Kyrie Irving said.
nytimes.com/2023/02/09/spo… – 5:04 AM
The latest Nets era appears to be over. The Nets agreed to trade Kevin Durant to the Suns.
“I just am glad he got out of there,” Kyrie Irving said.
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Should OKC bring back Russell Westbrook?
🏀 KD to the Suns
🏀 Toronto controls the West
🏀 How will the rest of this season play out for OKC?
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Should OKC bring back Russell Westbrook?
🏀 KD to the Suns
🏀 Toronto controls the West
🏀 How will the rest of this season play out for OKC?
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
Can the Nuggets counter Kevin Durant to the Suns? Should they?
Here’s what Wednesday night’s bombshell has me thinking:
thednvr.com/can-the-nugget… – 4:49 AM
Can the Nuggets counter Kevin Durant to the Suns? Should they?
Here’s what Wednesday night’s bombshell has me thinking:
The Pacific Division now includes LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Chris Paul. The Sacramento Kings lead the division. – 4:48 AM
On the inevitability of Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns, for @YahooSports: sports.yahoo.com/kevin-durant-a… – 4:30 AM
Kevin Durant is heading to Phoenix in blockbuster trade eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:21 AM
I love that Mat Ishbia pulling a King Joffrey and not being tired will always be a part of the story about the night Kevin Durant joined the Phoenix Suns:
https://t.co/WzLytK6Pur pic.twitter.com/s7H9sjIMPb – 4:19 AM
I love that Mat Ishbia pulling a King Joffrey and not being tired will always be a part of the story about the night Kevin Durant joined the Phoenix Suns:
Smart was out. Horford and Robert Williams joined him. Jaylen Brown did too, suffering a facial fracture during the second quarter.
Down four starters, the Celtics beat a good 76ers team. Then Kevin Durant was traded.
My story on an interesting night: theathletic.com/4171180/2023/0… – 4:18 AM
Smart was out. Horford and Robert Williams joined him. Jaylen Brown did too, suffering a facial fracture during the second quarter.
Down four starters, the Celtics beat a good 76ers team. Then Kevin Durant was traded.
ESPN story on the Suns landing Kevin Durant — and how the night and negotiations unfolded espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:12 AM
Phoenix Suns acquire Kevin Durant in blockbuster trade sportando.basketball/en/suns-kevin-… – 4:02 AM
KD TRADE BREAKDOWN:
• PHX: Kevin Durant & TJ Warren
• BKN: Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, 4 Unprotected 1sts (’23, ’25, ’27, ’29), and a Pick Swap in ’28
PHX needs to sign 1 player.
KD’s 15% Trade Bonus is voided.
KD TRADE BREAKDOWN:
• PHX: Kevin Durant & TJ Warren
• BKN: Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, 4 Unprotected 1sts (’23, ’25, ’27, ’29), and a Pick Swap in ’28
PHX needs to sign 1 player.
KD’s 15% Trade Bonus is voided.
New for @YahooSports: After going home early last spring, the Phoenix Suns went big, trading for Kevin Durant. The arms race at the trade deadline is on sports.yahoo.com/kevin-durants-… – 3:25 AM
Kevin Durant is joining the Phoenix Suns! So of course we had an emergency midnight podcast on @PHNX_Suns to give our thoughts on this franchise-altering trade
Listen: https://t.co/ewVh6HjmBg
Watch: https://t.co/zBNqORWvcU pic.twitter.com/gvwJ25aVB1 – 3:18 AM
Kevin Durant is joining the Phoenix Suns! So of course we had an emergency midnight podcast on @PHNX_Suns to give our thoughts on this franchise-altering trade
Listen: https://t.co/ewVh6HjmBg
Kevin Durant is heading to Pheonix in blockbuster trade eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:16 AM
Steph, Klay, KD, CP3, Booker, Kawhi, PG, LeBron, AD are now all in the same division… AND who is on top? De’Aaron Fox and the Kings 👀 Only a few games ahead, but still, that’s crazy… pic.twitter.com/6T1sWhMfqP – 3:13 AM
#Nets trading Kevin Durant to #Suns in a huge #NBA trade deadline blockbuster – the third superstar to bolt Brooklyn in under 12 months. nypost.com/2023/02/09/net… via @nypostsports – 3:10 AM
Josh Hart got traded literally minutes before tipoff tonight in Portland and the KD news dropped right when Donte DiVincenzo was finishing his postgame press conference.
What a night. Still wrapping my head around this one – 3:10 AM
Josh Hart got traded literally minutes before tipoff tonight in Portland and the KD news dropped right when Donte DiVincenzo was finishing his postgame press conference.
Kevin Durant traded from Brooklyn Nets to Phoenix Suns: Report bit.ly/3YE0DAY?utm_ca… – 3:07 AM
From “Is Devin Booker actually good?” to Chris Paul and Kevin Durant wanting to play with him.
Monty Williams, James Jones, Mat Ishbia and tons of other people deserve credit for turning the Suns into a contender and destination around the league, but it all starts with Book. – 2:57 AM
From “Is Devin Booker actually good?” to Chris Paul and Kevin Durant wanting to play with him.
Kyrie Irving reacts to Kevin Durant trade to Suns: ‘I’m just glad he got out of there’ dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:56 AM
We shall see what happens tomorrow.
But…
Suns get Durant
Dallas gets Kyrie
Lakers get Russell, Vanderbilt, Rui and Beasley.
Blazers get Cam Reddish.
Sounds about right. – 2:54 AM
We shall see what happens tomorrow.
But…
Suns get Durant
Dallas gets Kyrie
Lakers get Russell, Vanderbilt, Rui and Beasley.
Blazers get Cam Reddish.
I like the Nets immediate and long term future a whole lot more than the setting Suns. Durant is almost as fragile as A. Davis. Paul’s warranty has run out. Ayton must become Bill Russell on defense. Demonstrated total disregard & disdain for restocking roster with 1st rounders. – 2:51 AM
If Brooklyn was gonna trade KD, why did they take back a win now package from Dallas? – 2:50 AM
Kyrie Irving on Kevin Durant being traded from Nets to Suns: ‘I’m just glad that he got out of there’
cbssports.com/nba/news/kyrie… – 2:48 AM
Kyrie Irving on Kevin Durant being traded from Nets to Suns: ‘I’m just glad that he got out of there’
Kyrie Irving reacts to Kevin Durant trade to Phoenix: ‘I’m just glad he got out of there’ dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:46 AM
Nets really traded Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving for Cam Thomas and Victor Wembanyama. – 2:46 AM
Kevin Durant trade grades are here: es.pn/3XlOos0 (ESPN+)
As always, the running file preview might not show the latest update, but it should be on the page. – 2:41 AM
Kevin Durant trade grades are here: es.pn/3XlOos0 (ESPN+)
Kyrie Irving found out about Kevin Durant being traded when he was in the post-game press conference.
Kyrie reacted to the trade, providing a lengthy and honest answer about what really happened in Brooklyn 👇
Kyrie Irving found out about Kevin Durant being traded when he was in the post-game press conference.
Kyrie reacted to the trade, providing a lengthy and honest answer about what really happened in Brooklyn 👇
KD landing with PHX will likely increase OG’s market value, which is at an all-time high for a non-All Star. TOR could cash in on his value and then retain both Gary & Fred. Lots of options for TOR in the final hours. All eyes on OG, Gary & Fred. – 2:35 AM
Hold up: Kevin Durant to the Suns?
CP3. Booker. Durant. Ayton.
It’s over. The West is settled. pic.twitter.com/7xTW6gpraz – 2:32 AM
Hold up: Kevin Durant to the Suns?
CP3. Booker. Durant. Ayton.
I understand that Nugglife has Denver fans on edge 24/7, but I’m gonna need everyone to breathe about the KD thing.
The playoffs are about having a big enough ship to ride out the waves, and Denver has the biggest aircraft carrier in the league. Enjoy the battle – it’ll be fun. – 2:26 AM
I understand that Nugglife has Denver fans on edge 24/7, but I’m gonna need everyone to breathe about the KD thing.
We’re up late talking about the big KD trade news and how it impacts the #Rockets playback.tv/rocketswatch – 2:25 AM
Suns are at the Mavericks on Sunday March 5 which will be Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving’s first game against each other since leaving the Nets. – 2:24 AM
KD and Kyrie left behind 7 total playoff wins, two first round sweeps, a broken Ben Simmons and 15 3 + D wings. Thanks for everything Brooklyn! – 2:23 AM
The Phoenix Suns are acquiring Kevin Durant.
It is the biggest trade in franchise history so by default it becomes the biggest gamble in franchise history.
The price matches the precedent.
On KD’s greatness, the risk/reward and much more: arizonasports.com/story/3200785/… – 2:21 AM
The Phoenix Suns are acquiring Kevin Durant.
It is the biggest trade in franchise history so by default it becomes the biggest gamble in franchise history.
The price matches the precedent.
If Nets-Suns Kevin Durant trade hadn’t been finalized tonight, teams expected to pick it up early Thursday AM & get to finish line. For Nets, finalizing it early Thurs gives them opportunity to do more before 3p deadline. BKN spoke w/a few teams about Ben Simmons post-Kyrie trade – 2:14 AM
Kevin Durant to sign with Phoenix Suns
sportando.basketball/en/kevin-duran… – 2:14 AM
Kevin Durant to sign with Phoenix Suns
I was in New York when Kyrie Irving got traded Sunday and now in Phoenix as Kevin Durant gets traded pic.twitter.com/1GeHps6KrS – 2:12 AM
Insaaaaaaaaaane night!
Dropped a new podcast on the Kings win:
🔊: bit.ly/3IbhBkU
📺: bit.ly/3DVhoQp
Plus, our instant reaction to the KD trade:
📺: youtube.com/watch?v=2tQYBr…
Buckle up!! – 2:11 AM
Insaaaaaaaaaane night!
Dropped a new podcast on the Kings win:
🔊: bit.ly/3IbhBkU
📺: bit.ly/3DVhoQp
Plus, our instant reaction to the KD trade:
📺: youtube.com/watch?v=2tQYBr…
This postseason might feature…
Kevin Durant vs. Kyrie Irving
Kevin Durant vs. the Warriors
LeBron James vs. Kyrie Irving
LeBron James vs. the Warriors
And that’s just the old dudes! The young teams are pretty damn good themselves. – 2:07 AM
This postseason might feature…
Kevin Durant vs. Kyrie Irving
Kevin Durant vs. the Warriors
LeBron James vs. Kyrie Irving
LeBron James vs. the Warriors
Toronto’s talks on forward O.G. Anunoby are rolling into the final hours of the trade deadline. The landing of Kevin Durant with the Suns could escalate Anunoby’s value among Western Conference teams pursuing an elite forward to defend Durant. – 2:07 AM
This deal also sets up another chance for KD to finally play in front of fans at Chase Center.
The Suns play the Warriors in San Francisco on March 13. – 2:06 AM
This deal also sets up another chance for KD to finally play in front of fans at Chase Center.
In 4 days…
Kyrie was traded to DAL…
LeBron set the all-time scoring record…
Durant was traded to PHX…
Westbrook was dealt from LAL…
Multiple other deals went down…
Mannnn, the NBA is wild. – 2:04 AM
In 4 days…
Kyrie was traded to DAL…
LeBron set the all-time scoring record…
Durant was traded to PHX…
Westbrook was dealt from LAL…
Multiple other deals went down…
LIVE Garden Report: Nets Trade Kevin Durant to Suns | Powered by @betonline_ag, @HelloFresh & @AthleticGreens twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:00 AM
Mitchell, Kyrie, Russell (to lesser extent) and Durant heading elsewhere uis tough stretch for franchise that brought us Zo, Shaq, Hardaway, LeBron, Bosh through trades or FA. Such is life. – 1:59 AM
Big loser in the Durant trade: Kyrie. Any question of whether or not he’ll work in Dallas is a moot point now. – 1:56 AM
The documentary that gets made about the Kevin Durant/Kyrie Irving era Nets is really gonna be something. Jacque Vaughn had more coaching stints than the team had playoff series wins – 1:55 AM
Kyrie on KD getting traded to the Suns: “I’m glad he got out of there (Brooklyn).” – 1:55 AM
Forgot KD was out through the All-Star break, therefore wouldn’t play the Kings on Valentine’s Day. – 1:53 AM
Phoenix Suns salary cap situation.
They could be paying KD, Booker and Ayton a combined $144.3 million by 2025-26.
hoopshype.com/lists/phoenix-… – 1:53 AM
Phoenix Suns salary cap situation.
They could be paying KD, Booker and Ayton a combined $144.3 million by 2025-26.
Amazing to think that by the end of the season Durant, Westbrook and Harden will have combined to have played on 11 teams since they were OKC teammates. – 1:51 AM
For the night owls: A first look at the Kevin Durant trade through a Celtics lens. What does it mean for Boston at the trade deadline and beyond masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 1:50 AM
There’s a chance that the Brooklyn Nets are responsible for both Conference Finals
Suns (Kevin Durant) vs Mavericks (Kyrie Irving)
76ers (James Harden) vs Celtics (Jaylen Brown/Jayson Tatum) – 1:49 AM
There’s a chance that the Brooklyn Nets are responsible for both Conference Finals
Suns (Kevin Durant) vs Mavericks (Kyrie Irving)
Apologies, shot several Irving videos, THIS is his reaction to the Durant trade. pic.twitter.com/PF3fri4hmf – 1:49 AM
NBA Trade Deadline 2023: Kevin Durant reportedly traded from Brooklyn to Phoenix
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/02/k… – 1:49 AM
NBA Trade Deadline 2023: Kevin Durant reportedly traded from Brooklyn to Phoenix
KD will be able to say he played with Russell Westbrook, Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving and Chris Paul.
Four of the greatest point guards to ever do it. That’s wild. – 1:48 AM
KD will be able to say he played with Russell Westbrook, Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving and Chris Paul.
Most mid-range buckets per game:
4.5 — DeMar
4.0 — Durant
2.8 — Booker pic.twitter.com/QtjtVeAsSk – 1:48 AM
Most mid-range buckets per game:
4.5 — DeMar
4.0 — Durant
So Kings return to Sacramento to host Kyrie Irving and his new Dallas Mavericks on Friday and Saturday, then head to Phoenix to spend Valentine’s Day on Tuesday with Kevin Durant and his new Phoenix Suns team. – 1:47 AM
Kevin Durant is on his way to the Valley of the Sun pic.twitter.com/IegCUWEQuF – 1:44 AM
Might be an all-nighter 😂.
Durant is joining #Suns.
1. What’re the #Nets doing?
2. #Suns new west…and TITLE favorite? Imagine a series vs. #Mavericks?
3. #Rockets quietly doing back flips.
4. And of course, did #Celtics miss out?
We’re live soon: youtube.com/live/3jy1xIG2b… – 1:43 AM
Might be an all-nighter 😂.
Durant is joining #Suns.
1. What’re the #Nets doing?
2. #Suns new west…and TITLE favorite? Imagine a series vs. #Mavericks?
3. #Rockets quietly doing back flips.
4. And of course, did #Celtics miss out?
Durant/Booker/CP3/Ayton
Suns were the #1 seed in 2022.
Suns were in the NBA Finals in 2021.
The hardest road. – 1:42 AM
Durant/Booker/CP3/Ayton
Suns were the #1 seed in 2022.
Suns were in the NBA Finals in 2021.
Durant reportedly traded to Suns, changing the landscape of the East for Embiid, Harden libertyballers.com/2023/2/9/23592… – 1:42 AM
#Nets trading Kevin Durant to #Suns in #NBA trade deadline blockbuster nypost.com/2023/02/09/net… via @nypostsports – 1:39 AM
Total points scored by 2019 NBA free agents who signed in New York:
Julius Randle: 4,540
Kevin Durant: 3,744
Kyrie Irving: 3,331 – 1:38 AM
Total points scored by 2019 NBA free agents who signed in New York:
Julius Randle: 4,540
Kevin Durant: 3,744
lebron seeing the suns counter the lakers getting dlo by trading for kevin durant
pic.twitter.com/wBW0E2XXfV – 1:38 AM
lebron seeing the suns counter the lakers getting dlo by trading for kevin durant
Love KD, but he forced the Nets to trade for Harden, who’s a loser, and never said a word while Kyrie, another loser, quit on the team over and over again for three years straight. – 1:38 AM
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have the best scoring averages in Nets history.
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have the best scoring averages in Nets history.
Brooklyn legends for life. – 1:38 AM
I see people saying Monte McNair has to make a move now after the Kevin Durant trade. Of course it makes the Kings path to a top seed more difficult.
The play for McNair is still to add roster depth if he can or stay put. Time for this core to get the hard experience they need. – 1:37 AM
I see people saying Monte McNair has to make a move now after the Kevin Durant trade. Of course it makes the Kings path to a top seed more difficult.
It cost a lot, but Kevin Durant is joining the Phoenix Suns. We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns NOW to talk about it:
https://t.co/zBNqORVXnm pic.twitter.com/3JWAH4lu6S – 1:36 AM
It cost a lot, but Kevin Durant is joining the Phoenix Suns. We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns NOW to talk about it:
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
There was a lot of optimism within the Suns’ locker room last night — and that was before the KD news. Players believed that with Booker back the group would find it’s chemistry quickly.
“We’re going to have this thing rolling,” Ayton said.
Now it figures to really roll. – 1:36 AM
There was a lot of optimism within the Suns’ locker room last night — and that was before the KD news. Players believed that with Booker back the group would find it’s chemistry quickly.
“We’re going to have this thing rolling,” Ayton said.
Kevin Durant:
13x All-Star
10x All-NBA
4x Scoring Champ
2x NBA Champ
2x Finals MVP
1x MVP
Four first-round picks. pic.twitter.com/Cp2XZElA4u – 1:35 AM
Kevin Durant:
13x All-Star
10x All-NBA
4x Scoring Champ
2x NBA Champ
2x Finals MVP
1x MVP
Nets fans waking up tomorrow to find out Kevin Durant is a Phoenix Sun pic.twitter.com/vQS1Z1hpHo – 1:35 AM
The game is already easy enough for KD. But for the first time he’ll play with a pure PG. Might average a light 35 in 20 minutes. – 1:34 AM
Imagine telling Thunder fans in 2016 that 7 years later, Russell Westbrook would be traded to his 5th team and Kevin Durant would be traded to his 4th team on the same night. – 1:33 AM
Woj: “Kevin Durant is a Phoenix Sun.”
Nets fans waking up tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/vQS1Z1hpHo – 1:33 AM
Woj: “Kevin Durant is a Phoenix Sun.”
Kevin Durant improves Phoenix’s defense too.
KD and Claxton were one of the best defensive duos this year. Elite switchability and rim protection.
Now the Suns can play KD at the 4 next to Deandre Ayton, or in the West playoffs go with KD at the 5 against anyone except Denver. pic.twitter.com/b1oXeWBvXY – 1:33 AM
Kevin Durant improves Phoenix’s defense too.
KD and Claxton were one of the best defensive duos this year. Elite switchability and rim protection.
Heat continues conversations on Lowry. We’ll see where it leads. Durant stings because package wasn’t incredibly great, but still better than anything Heat could offer with Bam off limits – 1:32 AM
It’s time to go get the KD stopper pic.twitter.com/o0J2wSoGsk – 1:32 AM
Irving reacts to Durant trade: “I’m just glad he got out of there.” pic.twitter.com/kX4r7suHrJ – 1:30 AM
Kyrie Irving on Kevin Durant getting traded to the Suns pic.twitter.com/hLfnhWOOYg – 1:30 AM
Kyrie Irving reacts to the Kevin Durant trade news: “I’m praying for his happiness.”
He’s looking forward to seeing KD more often now that they’re back in the same conference.
Mavs play the Suns in Dallas on March 5. pic.twitter.com/kPRtbSPicv – 1:29 AM
Kyrie Irving reacts to the Kevin Durant trade news: “I’m praying for his happiness.”
He’s looking forward to seeing KD more often now that they’re back in the same conference.
We’re reacting to Kevin Durant joining the Phoenix Suns: twitter.com/i/spaces/1vAxR… – 1:29 AM
This was always the logical endpoint after Kyrie put in his trade request. Brooklyn wasn’t getting out of the East with KD and role players. Selling high now was the smart move – 1:28 AM
In less than one year the Nets traded Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. All three players wanted out. That’s a wrap for the Nets. – 1:28 AM
Kevin Durant has shot an eFG% of 60% on short range jumpers, 56% on long two’s, and 57% from 3-point range this season. – 1:27 AM
Kevin Durant this season: 29.7 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 5.3 APG, 55.9 FG%, 37.6 3P%, 93.4 FT%
Automatically the greatest NBA player to ever wear a Suns jersey. Trading Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and 4 unprotected firsts stings, but for a guy like that, it’s an all-in move. Title or bust. – 1:26 AM
Kevin Durant this season: 29.7 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 5.3 APG, 55.9 FG%, 37.6 3P%, 93.4 FT%
KD trade sent shockwaves throughout tNBA and certainly here in the hallway at Crypto where Kawhi and PG both learned of the deal as PG was finishing his press conference and Leonard was on his way to talk. Clippers certainly have to be feeling pressure now in West arms race. – 1:25 AM
Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook were traded on the same day. Kind of funny. – 1:24 AM
There’s a much larger emphasis now on the Nuggets trading for another big, versatile wing/forward defender.
Aaron Gordon is one guy. Michael Porter can do some things in a KD matchup but probably not enough. Bruce Brown is too small. Christian Braun might be too. – 1:22 AM
There’s a much larger emphasis now on the Nuggets trading for another big, versatile wing/forward defender.
Not Warrior fans in my mentions talking bout KD took the easy way out lol – 1:21 AM
First question to Kyrie Irving was whether he saw news of the Kevin Durant trade.
“I’m happy we got the win tonight,” Irving said with a smile. “Can we start with our team please?” – 1:19 AM
“I’m happy we got the win tonight,” Irving said with a smile. “Can we start with our team please?” – 1:19 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ishbia went from Isiah Thomas to Kevin Durant
Flex that March 5 Suns-Mavs game
Ishbia went from Isiah Thomas to Kevin Durant
Flex that March 5 Suns-Mavs game
So the Suns:
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Torrey Craig
Kevin Durant
Deandre Ayton
(I think Warren comes off the bench but idk)
… is that the best team in the West now? – 1:17 AM
So the Suns:
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Torrey Craig
Kevin Durant
Deandre Ayton
(I think Warren comes off the bench but idk)
Acquiring Kevin Durant raises the Suns’ ceiling to levels not even matched in the year they made the NBA Finals. The West is wide open, but much less so now pairing KD with Devin Booker and Chris Paul. Phoenix is the best in the West. – 1:17 AM
The KD-Kyrie Nets era has ended. AK pic.twitter.com/M6ZS3YHDNR – 1:16 AM
Kevin Durant is heading to Pheonix Suns ✍️😮 pic.twitter.com/Hjqtr1AIWg – 1:16 AM
this KD trade reminds me of the Kawhi/PG deals to the Clippers back in like 2019. middle of the night chaos is the best lol – 1:14 AM
Ben Simmons: “Kyrie’s gone, but we can win together!”
Kevin Durant: pic.twitter.com/6NgrapcWF7 – 1:12 AM
Ben Simmons: “Kyrie’s gone, but we can win together!”
Nets have agreed in principal to deal with Phoenix to send Kevin Durant to Suns in exchange for package that includes Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, multiple first round picks. Teams had also been discussing Dario Saric and Jae Crowder in late-stage talks, per sources. – 1:10 AM
Kevin Durant is being traded to Phoenix, sources confirm to @YahooSports – 1:10 AM
The Suns are trading Jae Crowder to the Nets as part of the Kevin Durant deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 1:09 AM
The rest of the league seeing Kevin Durant to the Suns pic.twitter.com/Rzw66xsJw7 – 1:08 AM
Loud gasp just went up through the media interview room at the news of nearing Durant to Phoenix trade. – 1:07 AM
BREAKING: The Phoenix Suns are nearing a blockbuster trade to acquire Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, sources tell ESPN. Durant wanted move to Suns, and new owner Mat Ishbia pushing to get deal done tonight. – 1:05 AM
With Kevin Durant and Jaylen Brown to miss the All-Star Game it might be hard for Jimmy Butler to get his preference of a vacation elsewhere. Other options would be James Harden, Pascal Siakam, maybe Jalen Brunson. – 12:18 AM
I expect something from the Nets before the deadline, but I suspect they could be protective of their 1st-round picks heading into the summer.
They could have 5 1sts to to take their big swing then.
But wasting another year of KD not good, and who knows where that leaves him. – 10:11 PM
I expect something from the Nets before the deadline, but I suspect they could be protective of their 1st-round picks heading into the summer.
They could have 5 1sts to to take their big swing then.
But wasting another year of KD not good, and who knows where that leaves him. – 10:11 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
The latest tonight from @HeavyOnSports:
–Lakers and Minnesota were looking to move on from Westbrook and D’Angelo.
–Can Miami find a new home for Lowry?
–Clippers looking to shed.
–Nets want to keep KD on board, stuck w/Ben.
–Hornets hurtin’.
bit.ly/40EFBUJ – 9:34 PM
The latest tonight from @HeavyOnSports:
–Lakers and Minnesota were looking to move on from Westbrook and D’Angelo.
–Can Miami find a new home for Lowry?
–Clippers looking to shed.
–Nets want to keep KD on board, stuck w/Ben.
–Hornets hurtin’.
#Nets have no intention to trade Kevin Durant as deadline nears nypost.com/2023/02/08/net… via @nypostsports – 9:32 PM
2015: LAL draft D-Lo No. 2 overall
2017: LAL trade D-Lo, Mozgov for R1 (Kuzma)
2019: BKN trade D-Lo for KD
2020: GSW trade D-Lo for Wiggins, R1 (Kuminga)
2021: LAL trade Kuzma/KCP/Harrell for Westbrook
2023:LAL trade Westbrook, R1 for D-Lo – 9:01 PM
2015: LAL draft D-Lo No. 2 overall
2017: LAL trade D-Lo, Mozgov for R1 (Kuzma)
2019: BKN trade D-Lo for KD
2020: GSW trade D-Lo for Wiggins, R1 (Kuminga)
2021: LAL trade Kuzma/KCP/Harrell for Westbrook
D’Angelo Russell was taken second overall and has since been traded for Brook Lopez, Kevin Durant, Andrew Wiggins and Russell Westbrook. What a transactional career. – 8:59 PM
New Group Chat w/ @Rob Mahoney and Big Wos discussing LeBron’s big night and some last-minute trade scuttlebutt: KD, CP3, Lakers, more. Fun one!
open.spotify.com/episode/4ovcsU… – 6:45 PM
New Group Chat w/ @Rob Mahoney and Big Wos discussing LeBron’s big night and some last-minute trade scuttlebutt: KD, CP3, Lakers, more. Fun one!
So, no Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant or Zion Williamson for the All-Star Game.
Who will the three injury replacements be? Starting to feel like Adam Silver may wait for the trade deadline dust to settle before naming the replacements. – 2:59 PM
So, no Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant or Zion Williamson for the All-Star Game.
We covered Knicks, Nets, OG Anunoby, Kevin Durant, Obi Toppin, Nic Claxton and took your questions on The Putback earlier today with guests @CPTheFanchise and SNY’s @mattspendley:
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:54 PM
We covered Knicks, Nets, OG Anunoby, Kevin Durant, Obi Toppin, Nic Claxton and took your questions on The Putback earlier today with guests @CPTheFanchise and SNY’s @mattspendley:
Markieff Morris said he was on the phone with Kevin Durant, 5 minutes after leaving the Nets’ facility Sunday, when the trade news broke:
“He was asking me ‘Did you see the Kyrie trade?’ I was like, ‘No, I didn’t,’ but now I know, and then two minutes later my agent called me.” – 2:36 PM
Markieff Morris said he was on the phone with Kevin Durant, 5 minutes after leaving the Nets’ facility Sunday, when the trade news broke:
We’re live here talking Knicks, Nets, OG Anunoby, Kevin Durant, Obi Toppin, Nic Claxton and taking questions on The Putback with guests @CPTheFanchise and SNY’s @mattspendley:
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 1:26 PM
We’re live here talking Knicks, Nets, OG Anunoby, Kevin Durant, Obi Toppin, Nic Claxton and taking questions on The Putback with guests @CPTheFanchise and SNY’s @mattspendley:
In regards to a KD trade, I’d cross off the Celtics and Jaylen Brown.
Seems many forgot Brown called out Joe Tsai multiple times and insinuated some things about the Nets owner during Kyrie’s suspension.
I highly doubt those two form a partnership. clutchpoints.com/nets-news-jayl… – 12:57 PM
In regards to a KD trade, I’d cross off the Celtics and Jaylen Brown.
Seems many forgot Brown called out Joe Tsai multiple times and insinuated some things about the Nets owner during Kyrie’s suspension.
Who says no:
Lakers get Kevin Durant
Nets get AD plus 2027 & 2029 picks – 12:31 PM
Who says no:
Lakers get Kevin Durant
We’re talking Knicks, Nets, OG Anunoby, Kevin Durant, Obi Toppin, Nic Claxton and taking questions on The Putback live at 1 pm with my friend @CPTheFanchise and SNY digital king @mattspendley. Show is on all SNY social channels. Here’s the YouTube link: youtube.com/watch?v=nEcdKu… – 12:15 PM
The NBA is waiting on Toronto but Toronto may be waiting on Brooklyn. And, as always, it all comes back to the Knicks.
Pre-deadline thoughts on the KD ripple effect, a random trade that changed the market, a perfect fit no one knows about & more: https://t.co/v5NtdqNEBG pic.twitter.com/wIceuYRLTN – 11:47 AM
The NBA is waiting on Toronto but Toronto may be waiting on Brooklyn. And, as always, it all comes back to the Knicks.
Tidbit from Marc Stein’s latest on the Suns, OG Anunoby and KD: https://t.co/dDuHQMfcSa pic.twitter.com/LxHs9cnhUS – 11:42 AM
My feeling hasn’t changed on what happens with Durant, and any feasible #Celtics involvement. Wait until the summer. Extremely unlikely anything comes together over the next 24+ hours. – 11:35 AM
Cuando @Kyrie Irving pidió su salida de Nets, Brooklyn recibió más llamadas de otros equipos interesados en adquirir a Kevin Durant que al mismo Irving. El Efecto Durant en esta fecha límite es que equipos prefieran retener activos para adquirir a KD ahora o a fines de temporada. pic.twitter.com/XKRmqr3xq7 – 11:20 AM
Melo started almost as young as LeBron, but simply didn’t score at nearly the same rate as LeBron (which is wild, cuz Melo was a lauded bucket-getter and LeBron is more known as a passer)
KD was actually neck & neck with LeBron until injuries slowed him down pic.twitter.com/9rVsW55v7A – 11:06 AM
Melo started almost as young as LeBron, but simply didn’t score at nearly the same rate as LeBron (which is wild, cuz Melo was a lauded bucket-getter and LeBron is more known as a passer)
If Heat concludes that Brooklyn would never trade them Durant this summer for package built around three first-rounders and Herro, then a case could be made to dangle first-rounder to offload Lowry contract if quality starter/rotation players come to Miami (from Clips or whoever) – 10:54 AM
From @Ian Begley:
“Several teams said (trade) talks had been impacted by Kevin Durant because many teams are waiting to see if the All-Star will be available at the deadline. So teams are holding off on any big moves until they get clarity on Durant.” – 10:47 AM
From @Ian Begley:
Dinwiddie
Finney-Smith
KD
Siakam
Olynyk
Thomas
Simmons
O’Neale
Warren
Yuta
Sumner
Wing shooting would be a little light. But keep in mind, the top 8 would all be under contract next season.
Nets will have more first-rounders available come draft night to make further moves. – 10:40 AM
Dinwiddie
Finney-Smith
KD
Siakam
Olynyk
Thomas
Simmons
O’Neale
Warren
Yuta
Sumner
Wing shooting would be a little light. But keep in mind, the top 8 would all be under contract next season.
Jaylen Brown for Kevin-Durant trade chatter, like time, is a flat circle. boston.com/sports/boston-… – 10:28 AM
Most all-time points by an active player:
38,390 — LeBron James
[huge gap]
26,684 — Kevin Durant
24,233 — James Harden
24,125 — Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/HCYUdcWq2x – 10:16 AM
Most all-time points by an active player:
38,390 — LeBron James
[huge gap]
26,684 — Kevin Durant
24,233 — James Harden
Mike and Magic, fairly or not, were perceived as the purer “winners,” but once Magic and Bird faded, Mike never faced an individual foe as truly great as Durant or Curry, much less both together.
LeBron: First among equals. – 10:06 AM
Mike and Magic, fairly or not, were perceived as the purer “winners,” but once Magic and Bird faded, Mike never faced an individual foe as truly great as Durant or Curry, much less both together.
Whatever the Nets roster looks like by Thursday afternoon, the new-look team won’t get its first look together until after the All Star break when Kevin Durant is expected to return. Oh yeah and Cam Thomas made history. Story: theathletic.com/4166300/2023/0… – 9:35 AM
Last month, LeBron named KD, Kyrie, Embiid, Giannis, and Luka as the five players who had the best chance at one day breaking his scoring record.
Here’s what would need to happen for each of those guys to get there:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/le… – 8:54 AM
Last month, LeBron named KD, Kyrie, Embiid, Giannis, and Luka as the five players who had the best chance at one day breaking his scoring record.
Here’s what would need to happen for each of those guys to get there:
More on this storyline
Talks had progressed and stalled, and the Suns appeared to be pivoting toward a three-way deal that might’ve landed them Atlanta’s John Collins sometime Thursday morning, sources said. On the direction of his new owner, Mat Ishbia, general manager James Jones texted Nets GM Sean Marks sometime after 11 p.m. ET — and it wouldn’t be long until Ishbia and Nets owner Joe Tsai had cobbled together the final elements of the blockbuster trade, sources said. -via ESPN / February 9, 2023
KYRIE IRVING ON KEVIN DURANT “We just cared about seeing each other be places that we can thrive and whether that be together, whether it be apart… There’s never been one moment where I felt like he’s been angry at me for decisions I’ve made.” -via Twitter @hoopshype / February 9, 2023
Alex Kennedy: It’s worth noting that Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are friends and have trained together in the offseason. When two focal points are adjusting to playing together and trying to get on the same page, it typically helps when they already have a relationship. -via Twitter @AlexKennedyNBA / February 9, 2023