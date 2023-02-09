Pick protections in Jakob Poeltl trade

Toronto’s 2024 first-round pick is protected No. 1-6 in 2024, 2025, and 2026, and the Raptors sent unprotected 2023 and 2025 second-round picks as part of the trade to acquire Poeltl from the Spurs, HoopsHype has learned.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
KD to Phoenix
Jakob Poeltl to Toronto
D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt to LAL
Kyrie Irving to Dallas
It all impacts Memphis.
Here’s how: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 11:16 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The price to acquire Jakob Poeltl and unload the final year of Khem Birch’s contract, according to @Michael Scotto: 2024 1st-round pick protected 1-6 and unprotected 2nd-round picks in 2023 and 2025. Steep but hard to truly evaluate until we see what comes next. – 10:43 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Spurs declined Celtics trade offer for Jakob Poeltl before dealing big man to Raptors league sources tell MassLive. Details on Boston’s offer and what may come next for Celtics on deadline day masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 10:40 AM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Raptors blog with some early reaction to the repatriation of Jakob Poeltl: torontosun.com/sports/basketb… – 10:33 AM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
The San Antonio Spurs have traded Jakob Poeltl to the Toronto Raptors for a first rounder and two second rounders. Here’s further Spurs intel on this deal: spurstalk.com/thoughts-intel… – 10:32 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Jakob Poeltl acquisition represents a fine enough fit and a steep price, and won’t make a lick of sense until we see what’s next — both before the trade deadline and this summer: theathletic.com/4171132/2023/0… – 10:18 AM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Jakob Poeltl was a very good Spur and part of his South Texas legacy is the game he played with the worst sunburn in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/aUW6eLXcAE – 9:46 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Like, it would have been so much easier if the Raptors had held onto their pick last year and drafted Walker Kessler. Now they have Thad Young, Christian Koloko, Jakob Poeltl and owe a 2024 1st and two 2nds, and none of that will = Kessler, who is in town with Utah Friday. – 8:26 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
So, in case you keep normal person hours (vs. NBA/vampire hours) the Raptors have reportedly acquired (or re-acquired) Jakob Poeltl from San Antonio for Khem Birch, a protected 2024 first-round pick and two future second-round picks. The Raptors, it seems, have a centre. – 7:22 AM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Jakob Poeltl is headed back to Toronto.
The Spurs traded the big man and former top-10 pick to the Raptors for Khem Birch, a protected 2024 first-round draft pick and two future second-round picks, ESPN reported around midnight on Thursday.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 5:55 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Raptors acquire Jakob Poeltl from Spurs eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 5:15 AM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Jakob Poeltl will be missed in San Antonio by his coach and young teammates for his leadership, production and dirty work, but the trove of draft picks grows.
Spurs fans how we feeling?
kens5.com/article/sports… pic.twitter.com/9xIlXudrhg – 2:41 AM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
NEW 📺 on the Spurs agreeing to trade Jakob Poeltl to the Raptors for Khem Birch and future draft picks: youtu.be/5wRVdVBHW-0
– Trade details
– Spurs’ cap sheet right now
– Spurs’ cap sheet potential this summer
– Thursday trade deadline approaches – 2:33 AM
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
POELTL TRADE BREAKDOWN:
– TOR: Jakob Poeltl
– SAS: Khem Birch, 2024 1st (protected), 2 Future 2nd Rd Picks
No TPE created for SAS because they’re under the cap. SAS is now $15.7M below the salary floor. – 2:22 AM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Jakob Poeltl becomes the latest talented and beloved Spur traded for draft picks in the past few years.
Details on the trade and what it means for this rebuilding San Antonio team:
Jakob Poeltl becomes the latest talented and beloved Spur traded for draft picks in the past few years.
Details on the trade and what it means for this rebuilding San Antonio team:
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Jakob Poeltl becomes the 10th 2-time Raptor, joining P.J. Tucker, James Johnson, Rasho Nesterovic, Pops Mensah-Bonsu, Maceo Baston, Antonio Davis, Rafer Alston, Tracy Murray and Oliver Miller. – 1:49 AM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Story coming soon breaking down the Spurs trading Jakob Poeltl to the Raptors for Khem Birch and several picks.
We’ll miss having you here Big Jak – 1:17 AM
Story coming soon breaking down the Spurs trading Jakob Poeltl to the Raptors for Khem Birch and several picks.
The Ringer @ringernba
Just a quick Jakob Poeltl as a Raptor photoshop pic.twitter.com/XRTVPEOSzD – 12:53 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The San Antonio Spurs are trading Jakob Poeltl to the Toronto Raptors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 12:52 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Toronto Raptors are acquiring San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl for Khem Birch, a protected 2024 first-round draft pick and two future second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/9Iz7KFCd20 – 12:51 AM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
In what could be their last games for the Spurs:
Jakob Poeltl: 12p, 7r, 3a, 2s
In what could be their last games for the Spurs:
Jakob Poeltl: 12p, 7r, 3a, 2s
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
In what could be Jakob Poeltl’s last game with them, the Spurs fall 112-98 to the Raptors, who reportedly are pursuing him.
Trade deadline is 2 p.m. Thursday.
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
One factor you can’t discount in the Raptors’ pursuit of Jakob Poeltl: how happy his return would make Herbie Kuhn. – 8:54 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Gary Trent Jr. with 7 points on 3 of 5. Will he be joining Spurs in Detroit soon?
From @Marc Stein:
“There were some fresh rumbles this week” that Toronto has explored Gary Trent Jr. along w/ draft pick compensation Spurs in exchange for center Jakob Poeltl. – 8:13 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
With trade chatter about Raptors’ interest in Jakob Poeltl increasing, Toronto coach Nick Nurse heaped praise on the #Spurs‘ big man before Wednesday’s game.
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“We loved him when he was here,” — Nick Nurse on former Raptor/current Spur Jakob Poeltl – 5:55 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Wrote this two weeks ago but the sentiment hasn’t really changed:
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Boston has been exploring the combined outgoing value of Danilo Gallinari and Payton Pritchard, sources said, as the Celtics search for center reinforcements. Two names of big men that match that outgoing salary: Jakob Poeltl and Mo Bamba. – 3:58 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Gary Trent Jr. has been reported to be on the block for months now (at least), and Toronto has shown interest in bringing back Jakob Poeltl dating back to last year. So seeing their names linked in a potential Spurs-Raptors (and maybe 3rd team) deal shouldn’t be surprising. – 1:36 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Jakob Poeltl is the only member of the Spurs’ preferred starting 5 not on the injury report tonight pic.twitter.com/XZAI18mILe – 12:48 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
From @Marc Stein on Raptors:
“There were fresh rumbles this week that Toronto had explored packaging Trent and some level of draft comp to San Antonio for center Jakob Poeltl.”
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Knicks have expressed interest in Blazers guard Josh Hart.
Plus, Suns updates on Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Cam Johnson’s free agency, and trade talks surrounding Jakob Poeltl, Matisse Thybulle, Nuggets and Timberwolves on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 11:08 AM
Sources: The Knicks have expressed interest in Blazers guard Josh Hart.
Plus, Suns updates on Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Cam Johnson’s free agency, and trade talks surrounding Jakob Poeltl, Matisse Thybulle, Nuggets and Timberwolves on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 11:08 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Toronto Raptors are acquiring San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl for Khem Birch, a protected 2024 first-round draft pick and two future second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. The Raptors bring back the center they drafted, developed and traded for Kawhi Leonard with an intention of signing him to a new contract this summer, sources tell ESPN. Toronto’s been desperate for a center and they’ve landed him in Poeltl now. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 9, 2023
Marc Stein: Throughout the past month-plus, it has been said often that the Spurs were reluctant to trade Jakob Poeltl. Over the past 24 hours, though, that tone has been replaced by the strongest signals to date that San Antonio is prepared to move him before Thursday’s 3 PM ET deadline. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / February 8, 2023
Marc Stein: The Raptors and Spurs continue to discuss trade scenarios that would land in-demand big man Jakob Poeltl back with Toronto, league sources say. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / February 8, 2023