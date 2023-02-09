Reggie Jackson will be in contact with Suns if bought out?

Clutch Points: “One guy I want to mention right now who potentially is going to get a buyout is Reggie Jackson. Look for him and the Suns to make some contact in the near future.” — @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/nKRMGBaBpw
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Obviously not sure where Reggie Jackson or John Wall will end up.
But only one NBA team hasn’t faced the Clippers yet this season: the Memphis Grizzlies.
And now they have Luke Kennard. – 6:00 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Reggie Jackson to Denver would make sense. Nuggets could use another ball handler and he’s the best one available on the buyout market. I’m intrigued by Pat Beverley though. – 5:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Serge Ibaka, Terrence Ross and Reggie Jackson among other buyout candidates who could become available. Heat has remaining $4 million of its midlevel exception to possibly sign players in the coming weeks. – 4:37 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Charlotte Hornets and guard Reggie Jackson are likely to agree to a contract buyout, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Jackson will be among top point guards on the open market and will prioritize contending for a title. Hornets set to play younger players down stretch. – 3:52 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Clippers have traded Reggie Jackson and John Wall…WHO IS THE CLIPPERS’ THIRD MAN? pic.twitter.com/HtTkLLxcR5 – 2:48 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Hornets are trading Mason Plumlee to the Clippers for Reggie Jackson, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/wl8HgU8ibU – 2:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Can confirm that Reggie Jackson has been traded from the LA Clippers.
That’s two veteran point guards gone from the Clippers this morning.
Both Jackson and Wall were among first Clippers out of the locker room after last night’s game. – 2:46 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
And now, the Clippers trade Reggie Jackson to the Hornets for Mason Plumlee, a big that the need, – 2:45 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Confirmed via multiple sources that Reggie Jackson is being traded to Charlotte for Mason Plumlee.
Huge bench overhaul for the Clippers today. – 2:44 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
didn’t think it’d be for reggie jackson but pretty much otherwise perfect – 2:42 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Reggie Jackson, John Wall, Russell Westbrook, Pat Bevs all traded for a bag of beans
Tough out here for a guard past his prime, sheesh – 2:41 PM
Shams Charania: The Charlotte Hornets and guard Reggie Jackson are likely to agree to a contract buyout, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Jackson will be among top point guards on the open market and will prioritize contending. Hornets set to play younger players down stretch. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 9, 2023
Andrew Greif: Source: The Clippers are sending a 2028 second-round pick to Charlotte, in addition to Reggie Jackson, as part of the deal to receive Mason Plumlee. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / February 9, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: Clippers are sending Reggie Jackson to Charlotte in the deal, source tells ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 9, 2023