Rockets plan to waive and re-sign Boban Marjanovic

The Rockets plan to re-sign center Boban Marjanovic after he is released and clears waivers, a person with knowledge of the moves said. The Rockets had to waive Marjanovic to create the roster spots to complete Thursday’s trades.
Source: Jonathan Feigen @ Houston Chronicle
Source: Jonathan Feigen @ Houston Chronicle
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets to waive, re-sign center Boban Marjanovic houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 4:42 PM
Rockets to waive, re-sign center Boban Marjanovic houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 4:42 PM
More on this storyline
Marjanovic will earn roughly $1 million extra from the moves with the Rockets retaining his full Bird rights, while reducing his cap hold to a league minimum. -via Houston Chronicle / February 9, 2023
Farbod Esnaashari: Boban is driving the Rockets’ team bus ?? -via Twitter @Farbod_E / January 16, 2023
The Rockets, for their part, are open to adding some veteran leadership to their supremely young squad — Eric Gordon and Boban Marjanovic are the only Rockets with more than three years’ experience — and have ample cap space to sign a high-priced free agent. But would Harden be the kind of veteran a team would look to mentor younger players? “Uh, no,” the Eastern Conference GM said, laughing. -via FoxSports.com / December 30, 2022