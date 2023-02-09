Russell Westbrook interested in Clippers, Heat after Jazz buyout

Barry Jackson: The Athletic reports Westbrook has interest in Clippers and Heat after a Jazz buyout. Though Westbrook still does some things well (7.5 assists, 6.2 rebounds), challenge would be injecting 29 percent 3-point shooter in current Heat starting group, or alongside Oladipo off bench.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Wild NBA trade market has Durant, Crowder off table for Heat as 3 p.m. deadline approaches; Westbrook linked to Heat (updated). sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:41 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
going back to see how many day games russell westbrook has missed and it’s all just now starting to make sense – 1:34 PM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
It is 2012. I am watching teammates Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and Serge Ibaka play in the NBA Finals.
It is 2023. I am watching all three traded at the trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/6NXW4tWJmC – 1:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
If there is Heat movement toward Russell Westbrook it only will be after resolution of what their approach will be with Kyle Lowry. But that is a very big personality to add to a mix at midseason. – 1:31 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
The Athletic reports Westbrook has interest in Clippers and Heat after a Jazz buyout. Though Westbrook still does some things well (7.5 assists, 6.2 rebounds), challenge would be injecting 29 percent 3-point shooter in current Heat starting group, or alongside Oladipo off bench. – 1:26 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
The fact that Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook are/was traded to the Utah Jazz and the entire 🌍 knew they would never play a single minute there says something. – 1:24 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Broke: Westbrook returns to the main roster
Woke: Andre Roberson returns to the main roster – 1:08 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
I don’t think 2011 me would be able to comprehend 2023 me explaining that Durant, Westbrook, and Ibaka were all traded in a 24 hour span, all while James Harden is a Sixer. – 12:59 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Lakers had a lot of incoming calls about Thomas Bryant on Wednesday after Russell Westbrook three-teamer brought back Jarred Vanderbilt. To get three second-round picks for a minimum FA signing in Bryant from DEN, Lakers now have five seconds to play with for further upgrades. – 12:17 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Winners, losers from three-team Lakers trade of Russell Westbrook nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/09/win… – 12:07 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Would Russell Westbrook be a feasible Heat option on buyout market? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:22 AM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
📣 NEW POD: Happy Deadline Day! 📣
• Kevin Durant ➡️ Suns
• Josh Hart ➡️ Knicks
• Poeltl ➡️ Raps
• Westbrook 3-team deal
YouTube 📼: https://t.co/XE745XyxI4
Apple 🍎: https://t.co/XjSclyJYjS
Spotify ✳️: https://t.co/YpCkqbnDWC
The Athletic 🅰️: https://t.co/v1qudKTb56 pic.twitter.com/ZqorTjYWns – 10:37 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Miami and the Clippers could be potential landing spots for Russell Westbrook, per @Brian Windhorst – 10:32 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Miami Heat reportedly in the mix for Russell Westbrook
sportando.basketball/en/miami-heat-… – 9:30 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Following yesterday’s three-team trade, Russell Westbrook is expected to be bought by the Utah Jazz.
Once he’s bought out, which teams make sense as a landing spot for Westbrook? What does he bring to the table at this point? @NekiasNBA breaks it down: basketballnews.com/stories/explor… – 9:08 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Would Russell Westbrook be a feasible Heat option on buyout market? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 9:05 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Tas Melas @TasMelas
We’re going live shortly to talk NBA Trade Deadline — Durant, Poeltl, Hart, Westbrook, etc. — youtube.com/live/Ad88m8sWi… – 8:44 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
From a basketball standpoint, Russ Westbrook doesn’t fix any of the major issues this Bulls team has. He actually could make them worse. – 8:29 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Also, as reported for months, the Bulls were never interested in giving up trade capital for Russell Westbrook. That was a one-sided rumor coming out of LA. Would they sign Russ off the streets as a buyout victim? Not with the roster as it is currently constructed. – 8:28 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
New for @The Athletic : Westbrook trade might be too late to save this year but sets Lakers up for next.
Plus:
* has the Great Salt Tank begin?
* why Minnesota’s end of deal works
theathletic.com/4170734/2023/0… – 7:30 AM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
JULY 2019: Rockets trade Chris Paul. two firsts and two swaps for Russell Westbrook.
FEBRUARY 2023: Suns acquire Kevin Durant to pair with Chris Paul to create a title favourite. Russell Westbrook is traded for D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt.
💁 – 7:14 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Should OKC bring back Russell Westbrook?
🏀 KD to the Suns
🏀 Toronto controls the West
🏀 How will the rest of this season play out for OKC?
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
https://t.co/Bp1JhR7BWl pic.twitter.com/7Snd4OtJMa – 4:53 AM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
New story on @Jorge Sierra: Analysis on today’s three-team trade that swapped Russell Westbrook for D’Angelo Russell and how it impacts the Lakers, Timberwolves, and Jazz.
hoopshype.com/lists/dangelo-… – 4:39 AM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Why not Westbrook? Let @mirjamswanson count the ways. ocregister.com/2023/02/08/swa… – 4:33 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Los Angeles Lakers trade Russell Westbrook to sign D’Angelo Russell
sportando.basketball/en/los-angeles… – 2:53 AM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport Lakers Fix Russell Westbrook Trade, Have Real Shot at Playoffs with D’Angelo Russell
bleacherreport.com/articles/10064… – 2:27 AM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
In 4 days…
Kyrie was traded to DAL…
LeBron set the all-time scoring record…
Durant was traded to PHX…
Westbrook was dealt from LAL…
Multiple other deals went down…
Mannnn, the NBA is wild. – 2:04 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Amazing to think that by the end of the season Durant, Westbrook and Harden will have combined to have played on 11 teams since they were OKC teammates. – 1:51 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
KD will be able to say he played with Russell Westbrook, Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving and Chris Paul.
Four of the greatest point guards to ever do it. That’s wild. – 1:48 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Hey kids, don’t play in the street!
Hey Clips, don’t go bringing in Russell Westbrook!
Why not:
ocregister.com/2023/02/08/swa… – 1:44 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Imagine telling Thunder fans in 2016 that 7 years later, Russell Westbrook would be traded to his 5th team and Kevin Durant would be traded to his 4th team on the same night. – 1:33 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook were traded on the same day. Kind of funny. – 1:24 AM
The Ringer @ringernba
Russell Westbrook is finally gone in a move that could save the Lakers’ season.
@Kevin O’Connor: theringer.com/nba/2023/2/8/2… – 11:59 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The Lakers meanwhile add a high-volume three-point shooter to the fifth-worst three-point shooting roster in the league, and get rid of Westbrook’s poor percentages.
Vando will also give them more rebound-and-go opportunities which will create easy offense. – 10:53 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST IS UP.
Breaking down the Russell Westbrook-Mike Conley-D’Angelo Russell trade with @colehoops. Also, LeBron passes Kareem!
APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
SPOTIFY: open.spotify.com/show/7eZjcZwf6…
WATCH: youtube.com/live/1tktPRhNc… – 10:35 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
We’re on @ESPNLosAngeles from 7-9pm PT. Talking the Lakers shipping out Westbrook, bringing back D.Lo (among others), LeBron making history, and more. We’ll be joined by @RealAClifton at 8-ish and @Jovan Buha at 8:30. Listen up!!! AK – 10:20 PM
We’re on @ESPNLosAngeles from 7-9pm PT. Talking the Lakers shipping out Westbrook, bringing back D.Lo (among others), LeBron making history, and more. We’ll be joined by @RealAClifton at 8-ish and @Jovan Buha at 8:30. Listen up!!! AK – 10:20 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Not sure if this has been reported yet, but being told the the top-four protected 2027 Lakers pick heading to Utah with Russell Westbrook will become a 2027 LAL second-round pick if not conveyed. – 9:58 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
I’ll be on Spectrum tonight at 7 pm PT to discuss the three-team trade, Russell Westbrook, LeBron James breaking the all-time scoring record, LA’s next move and more. – 9:55 PM
I’ll be on Spectrum tonight at 7 pm PT to discuss the three-team trade, Russell Westbrook, LeBron James breaking the all-time scoring record, LA’s next move and more. – 9:55 PM
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
WESTBROOK TRADE BREAKDOWN:
LAL: D’Angelo, Beasley, Vanderbilt
UTA: Westbrook, JTA, Damian Jones + ’27 1st via LAL (top-4 protected)
MIN: Conley, N. Alexander-Walker + ’24 2nd lesser of WAS/MEM, ’25 2nd via UTA, ’26 2nd via UTA
MIN still has to open 1 roster spot. – 9:44 PM
WESTBROOK TRADE BREAKDOWN:
LAL: D’Angelo, Beasley, Vanderbilt
UTA: Westbrook, JTA, Damian Jones + ’27 1st via LAL (top-4 protected)
MIN: Conley, N. Alexander-Walker + ’24 2nd lesser of WAS/MEM, ’25 2nd via UTA, ’26 2nd via UTA
MIN still has to open 1 roster spot. – 9:44 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Just talked Russell-Westbrook-Conley trade on YouTube. Pod coming soon: youtube.com/live/TPgy128RV… – 9:39 PM
Just talked Russell-Westbrook-Conley trade on YouTube. Pod coming soon: youtube.com/live/TPgy128RV… – 9:39 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
The latest tonight from @HeavyOnSports:
–Lakers and Minnesota were looking to move on from Westbrook and D’Angelo.
–Can Miami find a new home for Lowry?
–Clippers looking to shed.
–Nets want to keep KD on board, stuck w/Ben.
–Hornets hurtin’.
bit.ly/40EFBUJ – 9:34 PM
The latest tonight from @HeavyOnSports:
–Lakers and Minnesota were looking to move on from Westbrook and D’Angelo.
–Can Miami find a new home for Lowry?
–Clippers looking to shed.
–Nets want to keep KD on board, stuck w/Ben.
–Hornets hurtin’.
bit.ly/40EFBUJ – 9:34 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Jazz, on the Play-In Tournament border, are headed for the Victor Wembanyama lottery by trading Mike Conley, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Russell Westbrook expecting a buyout.
Beasley praised Utah and had interest staying, he told @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:31 PM
The Jazz, on the Play-In Tournament border, are headed for the Victor Wembanyama lottery by trading Mike Conley, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Russell Westbrook expecting a buyout.
Beasley praised Utah and had interest staying, he told @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:31 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
How long does it take D’Angelo Russell to annoy LeBron enough that he wishes he had Westbrook back… – 9:20 PM
How long does it take D’Angelo Russell to annoy LeBron enough that he wishes he had Westbrook back… – 9:20 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Boy, can’t wait for the Westbrook Jazz debut here in Toronto on Friday
(Hahahahahahahaha) – 9:15 PM
Boy, can’t wait for the Westbrook Jazz debut here in Toronto on Friday
(Hahahahahahahaha) – 9:15 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers-Westbrook situation had become untenable over the past week or so, multiple team and league sources close to the situation told @TheAthletic. Both sides were ready to move on from a partnership that never really made sense to begin with: theathletic.com/4168855/2023/0… – 9:13 PM
The Lakers-Westbrook situation had become untenable over the past week or so, multiple team and league sources close to the situation told @TheAthletic. Both sides were ready to move on from a partnership that never really made sense to begin with: theathletic.com/4168855/2023/0… – 9:13 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
The Chicago Bulls are interested in signing Russell Westbrook should he secure a buyout from the Utah Jazz, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 9:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On today’s @PHNX_Suns pod, we gave our thoughts on some trade rumblings, Russell Westbrook as a buyout target, and Mat Ishbia’s first press conference as Suns owner:
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Acquiring Russell Westbrook is one of the biggest mistakes in the history of the Lakers. Dumping him with a protected first for this haul of three players might just save their season.
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
2015: LAL draft D-Lo No. 2 overall
2017: LAL trade D-Lo, Mozgov for R1 (Kuzma)
2019: BKN trade D-Lo for KD
2020: GSW trade D-Lo for Wiggins, R1 (Kuminga)
2021: LAL trade Kuzma/KCP/Harrell for Westbrook
2023:LAL trade Westbrook, R1 for D-Lo – 9:01 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
D’Angelo Russell was taken second overall and has since been traded for Brook Lopez, Kevin Durant, Andrew Wiggins and Russell Westbrook. What a transactional career. – 8:59 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers added switchable wing defenders, some shooting and got younger. All while parting ways with Russell Westbrook, whose fit with the franchise never coalesced. With 27 games left in the regular season, LAL is four games out of the No. 6 seed and is 1-2 so far since making… – 8:58 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Per @Alberto de Roa‘s Global Rating, D’Angelo Russell is the 42nd-best player this season.
(Russell Westbrook is at No. 64).
hoopshype.com/lists/global-r… – 8:58 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
The Chicago Bulls are interested in signing Russell Westbrook should he secure a buyout with the Utah Jazz, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 8:52 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Remarkable how Lakers get three good players for only Westbrook expiring contract and a future first. That Lowry is in second year of three year deal, with nearly 30 M due next season, makes any similarly impactful move difficult for Heat, regrettably – 8:50 PM
Mark Kreidler @MarkKreidler
Hilarious when the Jazz buy out Westbrook and the Clippers immediately sign him. L.A. may not be done with Russ yet. – 8:48 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Russell Westbrook signed a five-year supermax contract and managed to get traded at some point in each of the five years he was signed for.
We’re never going to see that again. It’s one of the great all-time bits of NBA randomness. – 8:46 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The trade:
Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the @Timberwolves.
D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt to the @Lakers.
Russell Westbrook, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones plus 2027 first to the @utahjazz.
#takenote @kslsports
kslsports.com/498437/conley-… – 8:41 PM
Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke
The end of a career for a player is so weird. Russell Westbrook just got traded to the Jazz? And will probably get bought out? That seems weird and makes perfect sense at the same time. – 8:36 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
New story on @Jorge Sierra: With Russell Westbrook getting traded to the Utah Jazz and reportedly set to hit the buyout market, I look at potential destinations for him.
hoopshype.com/lists/russell-… – 8:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Source tells @TheAthletic that NBA guard Russell Westbrook would have interest in LA Clippers if he secures buyout after pending trade. – 8:35 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The Lakers move on from Russell Westbrook just as that relationship had reached the point of being fractured beyond repair and part with just one future first round pick (2027) that is top-four protected and land D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt. Incredible. – 8:34 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
if the clippers sign russell westbrook and then win a title the lakers have to take down one of their banners – 8:32 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Westbrook as a Laker:
17.4 PPG
6.9 RPG
7.2 APG
43/30/66%
End of an era. pic.twitter.com/IYZihcH9Op – 8:31 PM
Westbrook as a Laker:
17.4 PPG
6.9 RPG
7.2 APG
43/30/66%
End of an era. pic.twitter.com/IYZihcH9Op – 8:31 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Should Russell Westbrook secure a buyout from the Utah Jazz after the three-team trade is complete, the Los Angeles Clippers are said to have interest in the star guard, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 8:30 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Has Russell Westbrook played his last game in the NBA?
Pretty wild — and poetic — if his last game is in the LeBron breaking record game but with Russ shooting more than anyone in the 4th quarter. – 8:30 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Russell Westbrook deserves a lifetime achievement award for switching teams each year of his contract – 8:30 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Can confirm reports that Lakers are trading Russell Westbrook, first-round pick to Utah, Jazz sending Mike Conley Jr., second-round picks to Minnesota and Lakers get Wolves guard D’Angelo Russell, Jazz players Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt. – 8:27 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Miami had interest in Westbrook back in 2019 but that was a lifetime ago. Bulls need a playmaker and Billy Donovan coached Westbrook in Oklahoma City. Probably the best fit. – 8:24 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
No matter what other fanbases or organizations think of Russell Westbrook, the Brodie will always be a Thunder legend and will have a statue in OKC one day. – 8:23 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Russell Westbrook has $16.2M left on his $47M contract for this season.
Utah now has a total of 15 unprotected/lightly protected 1’s over the next 7 years.
Could generate up to $60M in room this offseason. – 8:20 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
I’d imagine the Westbrook buyout could have an impact on Miami’s ability to trade Lowry. Teams that could be interested, like the Clippers, have leverage in negotiations. “Well, if you don’t give us Lowry for what we want, we’ll just sign Russ.” – 8:20 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Lakers did well. Thought they should’ve done the Hield, Turner trade and been done with it. They stayed patient and got more by giving up less.
The maddening Westbrook era in LA is over. We’ll see where he ends up. Doubt Utah keeps him.
The cost of waiting — 25-30 start. – 8:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt a heck of a get for Lakers, who suddenly have the type of quality depth (almost) that they had before the Westbrook trade with Wizards. – 8:15 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers, Jazz and Timberwolves are finalizing trade sending D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt to Los Angeles, Russell Westbrook and first-round pick to Utah and Mike Conley Jr. and second-round pick compensation to Minnesota, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 8:12 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: The Lakers are finalizing deal to land Minnesota’s D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in trade including Mike Conley and picks to Timberwolves and Russell Westbrook and a lightly protected 2027 LA first-round pick to Jazz. – 8:12 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Reports: Lakers in talks about three-team Westbrook trade with Jazz, Timberwolves nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/08/rep… – 7:32 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Trade Guide: Lakers
One approach that should not be dismissed is the Lakers taking the Westbrook expiring contract and targeting players with contracts that extend past this season.
Under contract > cap space – 5:38 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
On a more serious note, appears Jazz would have to include at least two players besides Conley ($22.6M) in order to take back Westbrook’s $47M – 5:33 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Elmo apparently wants to destroy the NBA trade deadline. (Maybe he’s against the Westbrook deal?) – 5:22 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
D’Angelo Russell reportedly returns to the Lakers with Westbrook going to Utah on a three-way deal
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:13 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers trade rumors: Russell Westbrook-D’Angelo Russell three-way deal being discussed with Timberwolves, Jazz
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 4:09 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The ideal Russell Westbrook buyout destination would have…
– Great shooting to maximize his drives.
– A coach with the cache to get him to buy into a smaller role (10-15 mins).
– Deep defensive roster since he doesn’t really guard anyone.
To me, that sounds like the Clippers. – 4:02 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
I know he’ll almost certainly be bought out, but it would be funny if Russell Westbrook broke the Jazz’s triple-double drought. – 4:02 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Cannot wait for Russell Westbrook’s first media session in Utah before the inevitable buyout. – 3:59 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
In three-team deal being discussed between Lakers, Wolves and Jazz, a buyout for Russell Westbrook in Utah would be the likely path, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 3:57 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Lakers, Jazz and Timberwolves are in discussions on a three-team deal that would send D’Angelo Russell to the Lakers, Russell Westbrook and draft compensation such as a first-round pick to Utah and Mike Conley Jr. to Minnesota, sources tell me and @Tony Jones. – 3:45 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Russell Westbrook all-time ranks among active players:
PTS — 4th
REB — 7th
AST — 3rd
STL — 4th
DD2 — 3rd
TD3 — 1st
Top __ point guard of all-time. pic.twitter.com/AWEJf7lQPn – 3:14 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Usage Percentages (the percentage of team plays used by a player while he was on the floor) from last night’s Lakers/Thunder game:
Russell Westbrook: 37.8%
LeBron James: 33.7%
Anthony Davis: 16.0%
youtube.com/watch?v=-4nd7q… – 3:06 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers’ Russell Westbrook, Darvin Ham had ‘heated exchange’ during last game before trade deadline, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 2:03 PM
Farbod Esnaashari: Players I’ve personally heard the Clippers are interested in: Fred VanVleet, Kyle Lowry, Russell Westbrook, Terry Rozier, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Mason Plumlee. I hear different things each week on who their main interests are, but everything changes with KD moving. Jon Krawczynski: The Timberwolves are waiving guard Bryn Forbes to help make room on the roster to complete yesterday’s trade, sources tell @TheAthletic -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / February 9, 2023
NBA on ESPN: “As one source told me, ‘you remove a vampire from the locker room’.” Dave McMenamin spoke on the Lakers moving on from Russell Westbrook. -via Twitter @ESPNNBA / February 9, 2023
Tomer Azarly: Sources: Some Clippers players are said to be ‘open’ to the idea of adding Russell Westbrook should he secure a buyout from the Utah Jazz and become available. The NBA trade deadline is less than 10 hours away. -via Twitter / February 9, 2023