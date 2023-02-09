Saddiq Bey routed to Atlanta, James Wiseman to Detroit

Chris Haynes: Sources: Saddiq Bey will be routed to Atlanta and James Wiseman headed to Detroit.
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
James Wiseman and Marvin Bagley III both being on the Pistons now is wild Northern California NBA draft revisionist history – 2:15 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
No other Hawk outside of Trae Young has scored 50 points in the last 20 seasons.
Enter Saddiq Bey. pic.twitter.com/qXZw0s5KzX – 2:14 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Saddiq Bey this season:
14.8 PPG
4.7 RPG
1.9 3PM
Top 3 in PTS, STL and 3s for the Pistons this season. pic.twitter.com/LX5E0TERJI – 2:10 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
PLAYER VALUES, RANKED:
Mike Muscala – two second-round picks
Bones Hyland – two second-round picks
Thomas Bryant – three second-round picks
James Wiseman – five second-round picks
Jae Crowder – five second-round picks
O.G. Anunoby – I dunno, about fifty of them? – 2:08 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
James Wiseman to Detroit, and an update on Stephen Curry: pic.twitter.com/RxoDDLd1Ob – 2:08 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
James Wiseman has shot 73% finishing around the rim over his two #NBA seasons. – 2:07 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Warriors in talks with Pistons for Saddiq Bey @Sportando sportando.basketball/en/warriors-in… – 2:07 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
James Wiseman has the tools to be a cornerstone player in the young core of the Detroit #Pistons.
At the same time the Atlanta Hawks added a sharpshooter next to Young and Murray. Bey can open the floor for his teammates. Great trade. #NBATradeDeadline
sdna.gr/mpasket/105315… – 2:06 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Pistons young core:
James Wiseman
Cade Cunningham
Killian Hayes
Jaden Ivey
Jalen Duren
Marvin Bagley
Kevin Knox
All lottery picks. pic.twitter.com/6LO75f8vOQ – 2:05 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Can confirm that the Pistons are sending Saddiq Bey to Atlanta and acquiring James Wiseman in a three-team deal involving the Warriors.
Sounds like more could develop in the next hour. – 2:05 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors trade James Wiseman to Pistons, acquire second-round picks in multi-team deal: report mercurynews.com/2023/02/09/war… – 2:04 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Did the Warriors just trade James Wiseman – who was drafted in between Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball two years ago – for five second-round picks ?????? – 2:03 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Saddiq Bey has shot an eFG% of 68% in unguarded catch and shoot situations and ranks 5th in drawing fouls among the 119 players with over 200 attempts finishing at the rim this season. – 2:03 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Think of it this way. The Warriors just traded James Wiseman for about $120 million. – 2:02 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Think of it this way. The Warriors just traded James Wiseman for about $100 million. – 2:02 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Why did the Warriors trade former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman for five second-round picks?
It saved them $131,000,000, per @johnhollinger.
theathletic.com/4163497/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/NEPze5k6YB – 2:02 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
James Wiseman played a total of 60 games for the Warriors in three seasons. – 2:01 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Has to be another player in it besides Bey for Detroit to bring back Wiseman — likely Knox but maybe Diallo or Joseph – 2:00 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Warriors just salary dumped a No. 2 overall pick after 60 career games. Didn’t even take Saddiq Bey who would’ve been a nice prospect for them. – 2:00 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
My man @John Hollinger had a great note on the luxury tax implications of the Warriors keeping James Wiseman. Total this season and next would have cost GSW $130 million. Would have been shocking if they didn’t try to get out from that deal, but they fumbled that No.2 pick. – 1:59 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Wiseman as a Warrior:
9.9 PPG
5.0 RPG
54.1 FG%
The 2nd overall pick is going to the Pistons. pic.twitter.com/vXKoIZG3xk – 1:59 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
This “Tik Talkin’” segment on ESPN right now is one of the dumbest things I’ve ever seen. “I know, let’s have fans send in videos where they propose trading their team’s middling/unwanted guys for another team’s highly valuable/coveted guys!”
James Wiseman for Kyle Kuzma? Do it!! – 1:56 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Warriors are trading James Wiseman to the Pistons for Saddiq Bey, source tells ESPN. – 1:55 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
2 examples trades that work for Wiseman to SA:
A) Richardson for Wiseman
B) McDermott for Wiseman & Jerome
The latter was the deal @CollinReidPS and I discussed on the pod.
Question is what draft assets would the Spurs offer to GSW as @TrevorWrites just mentioned – 1:49 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Could we see the Warriors trade James Wiseman today? The Spurs, Blazers and Pistons are among the interested teams, according to @JakeLFischer. We’re discussing that now: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 1:41 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
At #Pistons practice. Saddiq Bey is here. He’s getting shots up. Also hearing that the likelihood of an actual deal with Golden State is very low. – 1:09 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
I don’t think the Pistons have ever said anything about Wiseman on record, just to be clear. Seeing a lot of misunderstanding there. Their interest in Wiseman in the 2020 draft has been reported several times in the past, including by me. Not new info. – 1:00 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
OG Anunoby and Saddiq Bey are both under contract through at least next season – 12:57 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
I’ll say again that the Pistons and Warriors aren’t close on a deal. Just adding some context to the initial report on why there’s still some intrigue for Wiseman. This deal may not happen – 12:46 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
I’m not big on James Wiseman, but there have to be other sweeteners in these talks that GSW would be sending.
It can’t just be a Wiseman-for-Bey swap. – 12:37 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Can confirm @Jake Fischer’s report that the Warriors have interest in acquiring Saddiq Bey from the Pistons. Detroit has held conversations with multiple teams, but nothing substantial. – 12:33 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
James Wiseman was first on Detroit’s draft board in 2020. Troy Weaver has long been a fan. Curious to see if this gets across the finish line. – 12:30 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons and Warriors have discussed a deal, involving Bey and Wiseman, also hearing Moody and other stuff, sources say. Nothing imminent or close. – 12:30 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
As I noted on Monday, the financial incentive for Warriors to trade Wiseman is overwhelming
theathletic.com/4163497/2023/0… – 12:29 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Confirming @Jake Fischer’s report that the Pistons and Warriors are having discussions surrounding Saddiq Bey and James Wiseman. Sounds like it’s far from a done deal, however. – 12:29 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Warriors were high on Saddiq Bey during the pre-draft process in 2020 but obviously weren’t going to take him when they ended up with the No. 2 pick. – 12:26 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Golden State and Detroit are in conversations to trade Saddiq Bey, league sources told @YahooSports. The Warriors have shown an increased willingness to move James Wiseman before this afternoon’s trade deadline, and the Pistons hold an interest in the former No. 2 pick. – 12:23 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bey just checked in for Duren, who has two fouls. Burks will check in shortly – 7:23 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
5 trades I predicted on pod last night:
1. OG/Thad to SAC for Barnes/Mitchell/two 1sts
2. Simmons to SA for Doug/J-Rich/1st
3. Russ/two 1sts to UTA for Conley/Beasley/Vando
4. Wiseman/Moody to CHA for PJ/Martin/Jalen McD
5. Bones to NYK for Reddish/pick
youtube.com/watch?v=S-0J7-… – 6:28 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Saddiq Bey’s last 11 games (31.6 minutes per): 20.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 44.4% overall, 42.3% from 3 (7.1 attempts), 88.5% at the line (4.7 attempts).
He’s snapping out of his early season slump, and then some. – 4:16 PM
