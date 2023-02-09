Serge Ibaka to Pacers

Shams Charania: The Bucks are sending Serge Ibaka to the Pacers as part of Jae Crowder deal with Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Erik Slater @erikslater_
What we know about the Nets-Bucks-Pacers trade:
BKN: 3 2nd-round picks (via MIL)
MIL: Jae Crowder
IND: Jordan Nwora, George Hill, Serge Ibaka, 2 2nd-round picks
Nets effectively send two 2nds to not have to take on salary in the deal. Lots of tax savings for Tsai this deadline. – 1:01 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
I don’t think 2011 me would be able to comprehend 2023 me explaining that Durant, Westbrook, and Ibaka were all traded in a 24 hour span, all while James Harden is a Sixer. – 12:59 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Bucks are sending Serge Ibaka to the Pacers as part of Jae Crowder deal with Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 12:55 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Looks like Bucks would have to put Ibaka and Hill into this Crowder deal in addition to Nwora. – 12:27 PM
Eric Nehm: The Bucks submitted an injury report for Saturday’s game against the Heat. OUT: Serge Ibaka, Bobby Portis, AJ Green Probable: Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness) MarJon Beauchamp (right patella tendinitis) -via Twitter @eric_nehm / February 3, 2023
Eric Nehm: The Bucks have submitted their injury report for Friday night’s game against the Clippers. OUT: Serge Ibaka, Bobby Portis, AJ Green Probable: Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness) Marjon Beauchamp (right patella tendinitis) -via Twitter @eric_nehm / February 1, 2023
Both the Suns and Bucks have engaged in serious trade talks for months, with current proposals surrounding Jordan Nwora, George Hill, Serge Ibaka and second-round draft compensation to Phoenix for Crowder, according to sources. -via The Athletic / January 30, 2023
