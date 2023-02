Serge Ibaka to Pacers

What we know about the Nets-Bucks-Pacers trade:BKN: 3 2nd-round picks (via MIL)MIL: Jae CrowderIND: Jordan Nwora, George Hill, Serge Ibaka, 2 2nd-round picksNets effectively send two 2nds to not have to take on salary in the deal. Lots of tax savings for Tsai this deadline. – 1:01 PM