Spurs trading Josh Richardson to NOLA

Shams Charania: The San Antonio Spurs are trading Josh Richardson to the New Orleans Pelicans, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Josh Richardson @J_Rich1
Very special city and fan base. Always will be special to me.!! – 3:23 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Josh Richardson’s most recent IG story
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Pelicans trade Devonte’ Graham to the Spurs for Josh Richardson
Full show coming later at
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
The Spurs were active at the deadline, sending the expiring contracts of Jakob Poeltl and Josh Richardson out in exchange for Devonte’ Graham, Khem Birch, a lightly-protected first and SIX second-round picks.
A breakdown of the rebuilding moves:
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
It isn’t an NBA calendar year without a Josh Richardson trade. The erstwhile Spurs guard was traded in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and now 2023 with the swap to New Orleans.
The Spurs net more draft capital and Devonte’ Graham
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Spurs are trading Josh Richardson to the Pelicans for Devonte’ Graham and four second-round picks, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/mIRQcTZ8mz – 2:30 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Pelicans acquire Josh Richardson from Spurs, per Shams. He would have been considered by Heat in buyout market had Spurs kept him and bought him out. Going now to playoff contender. – 2:26 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The San Antonio Spurs are trading Josh Richardson to the New Orleans Pelicans, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 2:24 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The lack of movement on Spurs wings is noticeable. Doug McDermott for one, but definitely Josh Richardson. – 2:07 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
And if you really are that concerned about falling into the play-in, then Josh Richardson or Mason Plumlee or Matisse Thybull aren’t going to drastically change things.
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
In what could be their last games for the Spurs:
Jakob Poeltl: 12p, 7r, 3a, 2s
Josh Richardson: 14p, 7r, 3a, 3b, 1s – 9:52 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Josh Richardson leads the Spurs with 8 points, 5 boards and 3 blocks at halftime if anyone is looking to trade for a center
More on this storyline
Christian Clark: Pelicans intend to hold onto Josh Richardson, per source. Wing defender who is on an expiring contract. Averaging 11.5 points per game this season. -via Twitter @cclark_13 / February 9, 2023
Andrew Lopez: Josh Richardson is on a one-year deal – $12,196,094 – so he will be a free agent after the season. On the court, he gives New Orleans a bigger option at 6-5, 200 on the wing. Averaging 11.5 points, 3.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds this year. Shooting 35.7% from 3. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / February 9, 2023
Paul Garcia: The Spurs continue to add more cap space. They went from $24.9 million in space to now $25.5 million after the Graham/Richardson trade -via Twitter @PaulGarciaNBA / February 9, 2023