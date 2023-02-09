Spurs waive Dewayne Dedmon

Shams Charania: The San Antonio Spurs are waiving center Dewayne Dedmon, freeing him to join another team, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The San Antonio Spurs are waiving center Dewayne Dedmon, freeing him to join another team, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 4:36 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs injury report for Friday @ Pistons:
OUT
Dedmon – not with team
Vassell – injury
Questionable
Birch – coach decision
Keldon – left ankle soreness
Jones – left foot soreness
Langford – left adductor soreness
Sochan – low back sorenss – 4:24 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Forgot to add Dedmon and that Heat second rounder. Make that 7 second-round picks. – 4:21 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The trade deadline has passed.
The Spurs have $25.5 million available in cap space and full roster with 15 players on guaranteed deals and two two-way players.
Expectation is Dedmon will get a buyout. pic.twitter.com/1M2HtqR1X9 – 3:02 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Players to watch in the next 2 hours, do the Spurs move Richardson, McDermott, Dedmon, or Birch?
After reading the CBA FAQ, since SA acquired Dedmon and Birch with cap space, they should be able to aggregate their contracts if needed to for a deal – 1:14 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
The Jae Crowder deal painfully shows that the Heat don’t have the assets to get even smaller deals for role players done. After using a 2RP to dump Dedmon, they have just one available to trade. Only two 1RPs currently available. Few positive value contracts. – 12:14 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Worth noting in wake of Heat getting nearly $5M below tax with Dedmon deal is that on buyout market Heat can put $4.1 million bi-annual exception into play and/or remaining $4M of midlevel into play. So well positioned if bidding becomes a factor. – 9:54 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Wednesday night 116-111 victor over the Pacers: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Sweating it out to the finish again.
2. Jimmy Butler does it at the rim.
3. Bam Adebayo does it in the paint.
4. Spoelstra reflects on Dedmon.
5. Heat reshuffle backcourt mix. – 8:55 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra on the Dewayne Dedmon trade, “First, we feel grateful and appreciative that we were able to get Dewayne when we did two years ago, and he helped us. So this is a move we felt made most sense just from roster-flexibility standpoint.” – 6:45 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Was Dewayne Dedmon a Miami Heat mistake from the start? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:15 PM
Ira Winderman: Officially from the Heat: no trades today. But with two exceptions and tax room gained from Dewayne Dedmon deal, team has room for a pair of quality additions on the buyout market. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / February 9, 2023
Anthony Chiang: Erik Spoelstra on Dedmon trade: “We feel grateful and appreciative that we were able to get Dewayne when we did two years ago and he helped us. This is a move that we felt made the most sense just from a roster flexibility standpoint.” -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / February 8, 2023
Dewayne Dedmon will not be in San Antonio long, however, as he will likely be waived following the trade deadline if the Spurs are unable to flip him for more value in the next couple of days. -via matthewtynan.substack.com / February 7, 2023