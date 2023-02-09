Suns acquiring Kevin Durant in blockbuster trade

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Suns are sending Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks, a 2028 pick swap for Durant and TJ Warren, sources tell ESPN. Durant wanted move and new owner Mat Ishbia pushed to get deal done tonight.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ian Begley @IanBegley
If Nets-Suns Kevin Durant trade hadn’t been finalized tonight, teams expected to pick it up early Thursday AM & get to finish line. For Nets, finalizing it early Thurs gives them opportunity to do more before 3p deadline. BKN spoke w/a few teams about Ben Simmons post-Kyrie trade – 2:14 AM
If Nets-Suns Kevin Durant trade hadn’t been finalized tonight, teams expected to pick it up early Thursday AM & get to finish line. For Nets, finalizing it early Thurs gives them opportunity to do more before 3p deadline. BKN spoke w/a few teams about Ben Simmons post-Kyrie trade – 2:14 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kevin Durant to sign with Phoenix Suns
sportando.basketball/en/kevin-duran… – 2:14 AM
Kevin Durant to sign with Phoenix Suns
sportando.basketball/en/kevin-duran… – 2:14 AM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
I was in New York when Kyrie Irving got traded Sunday and now in Phoenix as Kevin Durant gets traded pic.twitter.com/1GeHps6KrS – 2:12 AM
I was in New York when Kyrie Irving got traded Sunday and now in Phoenix as Kevin Durant gets traded pic.twitter.com/1GeHps6KrS – 2:12 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
This postseason might feature…
Kevin Durant vs. Kyrie Irving
Kevin Durant vs. the Warriors
LeBron James vs. Kyrie Irving
LeBron James vs. the Warriors
And that’s just the old dudes! The young teams are pretty damn good themselves. – 2:07 AM
This postseason might feature…
Kevin Durant vs. Kyrie Irving
Kevin Durant vs. the Warriors
LeBron James vs. Kyrie Irving
LeBron James vs. the Warriors
And that’s just the old dudes! The young teams are pretty damn good themselves. – 2:07 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Toronto’s talks on forward O.G. Anunoby are rolling into the final hours of the trade deadline. The landing of Kevin Durant with the Suns could escalate Anunoby’s value among Western Conference teams pursuing an elite forward to defend Durant. – 2:07 AM
Toronto’s talks on forward O.G. Anunoby are rolling into the final hours of the trade deadline. The landing of Kevin Durant with the Suns could escalate Anunoby’s value among Western Conference teams pursuing an elite forward to defend Durant. – 2:07 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
This deal also sets up another chance for KD to finally play in front of fans at Chase Center.
The Suns play the Warriors in San Francisco on March 13. – 2:06 AM
This deal also sets up another chance for KD to finally play in front of fans at Chase Center.
The Suns play the Warriors in San Francisco on March 13. – 2:06 AM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
In 4 days…
Kyrie was traded to DAL…
LeBron set the all-time scoring record…
Durant was traded to PHX…
Westbrook was dealt from LAL…
Multiple other deals went down…
Mannnn, the NBA is wild. – 2:04 AM
In 4 days…
Kyrie was traded to DAL…
LeBron set the all-time scoring record…
Durant was traded to PHX…
Westbrook was dealt from LAL…
Multiple other deals went down…
Mannnn, the NBA is wild. – 2:04 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
LIVE Garden Report: Nets Trade Kevin Durant to Suns | Powered by @betonline_ag, @HelloFresh & @AthleticGreens twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:00 AM
LIVE Garden Report: Nets Trade Kevin Durant to Suns | Powered by @betonline_ag, @HelloFresh & @AthleticGreens twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:00 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Mitchell, Kyrie, Russell (to lesser extent) and Durant heading elsewhere uis tough stretch for franchise that brought us Zo, Shaq, Hardaway, LeBron, Bosh through trades or FA. Such is life. – 1:59 AM
Mitchell, Kyrie, Russell (to lesser extent) and Durant heading elsewhere uis tough stretch for franchise that brought us Zo, Shaq, Hardaway, LeBron, Bosh through trades or FA. Such is life. – 1:59 AM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Big loser in the Durant trade: Kyrie. Any question of whether or not he’ll work in Dallas is a moot point now. – 1:56 AM
Big loser in the Durant trade: Kyrie. Any question of whether or not he’ll work in Dallas is a moot point now. – 1:56 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The documentary that gets made about the Kevin Durant/Kyrie Irving era Nets is really gonna be something. Jacque Vaughn had more coaching stints than the team had playoff series wins – 1:55 AM
The documentary that gets made about the Kevin Durant/Kyrie Irving era Nets is really gonna be something. Jacque Vaughn had more coaching stints than the team had playoff series wins – 1:55 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie on KD getting traded to the Suns: “I’m glad he got out of there (Brooklyn).” – 1:55 AM
Kyrie on KD getting traded to the Suns: “I’m glad he got out of there (Brooklyn).” – 1:55 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Forgot KD was out through the All-Star break, therefore wouldn’t play the Kings on Valentine’s Day. – 1:53 AM
Forgot KD was out through the All-Star break, therefore wouldn’t play the Kings on Valentine’s Day. – 1:53 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Amazing to think that by the end of the season Durant, Westbrook and Harden will have combined to have played on 11 teams since they were OKC teammates. – 1:51 AM
Amazing to think that by the end of the season Durant, Westbrook and Harden will have combined to have played on 11 teams since they were OKC teammates. – 1:51 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
For the night owls: A first look at the Kevin Durant trade through a Celtics lens. What does it mean for Boston at the trade deadline and beyond masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 1:50 AM
For the night owls: A first look at the Kevin Durant trade through a Celtics lens. What does it mean for Boston at the trade deadline and beyond masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 1:50 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
There’s a chance that the Brooklyn Nets are responsible for both Conference Finals
Suns (Kevin Durant) vs Mavericks (Kyrie Irving)
76ers (James Harden) vs Celtics (Jaylen Brown/Jayson Tatum) – 1:49 AM
There’s a chance that the Brooklyn Nets are responsible for both Conference Finals
Suns (Kevin Durant) vs Mavericks (Kyrie Irving)
76ers (James Harden) vs Celtics (Jaylen Brown/Jayson Tatum) – 1:49 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Apologies, shot several Irving videos, THIS is his reaction to the Durant trade. pic.twitter.com/PF3fri4hmf – 1:49 AM
Apologies, shot several Irving videos, THIS is his reaction to the Durant trade. pic.twitter.com/PF3fri4hmf – 1:49 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
NBA Trade Deadline 2023: Kevin Durant reportedly traded from Brooklyn to Phoenix
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/02/k… – 1:49 AM
NBA Trade Deadline 2023: Kevin Durant reportedly traded from Brooklyn to Phoenix
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/02/k… – 1:49 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
KD will be able to say he played with Russell Westbrook, Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving and Chris Paul.
Four of the greatest point guards to ever do it. That’s wild. – 1:48 AM
KD will be able to say he played with Russell Westbrook, Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving and Chris Paul.
Four of the greatest point guards to ever do it. That’s wild. – 1:48 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most mid-range buckets per game:
4.5 — DeMar
4.0 — Durant
2.8 — Booker pic.twitter.com/QtjtVeAsSk – 1:48 AM
Most mid-range buckets per game:
4.5 — DeMar
4.0 — Durant
2.8 — Booker pic.twitter.com/QtjtVeAsSk – 1:48 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
So Kings return to Sacramento to host Kyrie Irving and his new Dallas Mavericks on Friday and Saturday, then head to Phoenix to spend Valentine’s Day on Tuesday with Kevin Durant and his new Phoenix Suns team. – 1:47 AM
So Kings return to Sacramento to host Kyrie Irving and his new Dallas Mavericks on Friday and Saturday, then head to Phoenix to spend Valentine’s Day on Tuesday with Kevin Durant and his new Phoenix Suns team. – 1:47 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Kevin Durant is on his way to the Valley of the Sun pic.twitter.com/IegCUWEQuF – 1:44 AM
Kevin Durant is on his way to the Valley of the Sun pic.twitter.com/IegCUWEQuF – 1:44 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Might be an all-nighter 😂.
Durant is joining #Suns.
1. What’re the #Nets doing?
2. #Suns new west…and TITLE favorite? Imagine a series vs. #Mavericks?
3. #Rockets quietly doing back flips.
4. And of course, did #Celtics miss out?
We’re live soon: youtube.com/live/3jy1xIG2b… – 1:43 AM
Might be an all-nighter 😂.
Durant is joining #Suns.
1. What’re the #Nets doing?
2. #Suns new west…and TITLE favorite? Imagine a series vs. #Mavericks?
3. #Rockets quietly doing back flips.
4. And of course, did #Celtics miss out?
We’re live soon: youtube.com/live/3jy1xIG2b… – 1:43 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Durant/Booker/CP3/Ayton
Suns were the #1 seed in 2022.
Suns were in the NBA Finals in 2021.
The hardest road. – 1:42 AM
Durant/Booker/CP3/Ayton
Suns were the #1 seed in 2022.
Suns were in the NBA Finals in 2021.
The hardest road. – 1:42 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Durant reportedly traded to Suns, changing the landscape of the East for Embiid, Harden libertyballers.com/2023/2/9/23592… – 1:42 AM
Durant reportedly traded to Suns, changing the landscape of the East for Embiid, Harden libertyballers.com/2023/2/9/23592… – 1:42 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets trading Kevin Durant to #Suns in #NBA trade deadline blockbuster nypost.com/2023/02/09/net… via @nypostsports – 1:39 AM
#Nets trading Kevin Durant to #Suns in #NBA trade deadline blockbuster nypost.com/2023/02/09/net… via @nypostsports – 1:39 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Total points scored by 2019 NBA free agents who signed in New York:
Julius Randle: 4,540
Kevin Durant: 3,744
Kyrie Irving: 3,331 – 1:38 AM
Total points scored by 2019 NBA free agents who signed in New York:
Julius Randle: 4,540
Kevin Durant: 3,744
Kyrie Irving: 3,331 – 1:38 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
lebron seeing the suns counter the lakers getting dlo by trading for kevin durant
pic.twitter.com/wBW0E2XXfV – 1:38 AM
lebron seeing the suns counter the lakers getting dlo by trading for kevin durant
pic.twitter.com/wBW0E2XXfV – 1:38 AM
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
Love KD, but he forced the Nets to trade for Harden, who’s a loser, and never said a word while Kyrie, another loser, quit on the team over and over again for three years straight. – 1:38 AM
Love KD, but he forced the Nets to trade for Harden, who’s a loser, and never said a word while Kyrie, another loser, quit on the team over and over again for three years straight. – 1:38 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have the best scoring averages in Nets history.
Brooklyn legends for life. – 1:38 AM
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have the best scoring averages in Nets history.
Brooklyn legends for life. – 1:38 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
I see people saying Monte McNair has to make a move now after the Kevin Durant trade. Of course it makes the Kings path to a top seed more difficult.
The play for McNair is still to add roster depth if he can or stay put. Time for this core to get the hard experience they need. – 1:37 AM
I see people saying Monte McNair has to make a move now after the Kevin Durant trade. Of course it makes the Kings path to a top seed more difficult.
The play for McNair is still to add roster depth if he can or stay put. Time for this core to get the hard experience they need. – 1:37 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
It cost a lot, but Kevin Durant is joining the Phoenix Suns. We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns NOW to talk about it:
https://t.co/zBNqORVXnm pic.twitter.com/3JWAH4lu6S – 1:36 AM
It cost a lot, but Kevin Durant is joining the Phoenix Suns. We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns NOW to talk about it:
https://t.co/zBNqORVXnm pic.twitter.com/3JWAH4lu6S – 1:36 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kevin Durant:
13x All-Star
10x All-NBA
4x Scoring Champ
2x NBA Champ
2x Finals MVP
1x MVP
Four first-round picks. pic.twitter.com/Cp2XZElA4u – 1:35 AM
Kevin Durant:
13x All-Star
10x All-NBA
4x Scoring Champ
2x NBA Champ
2x Finals MVP
1x MVP
Four first-round picks. pic.twitter.com/Cp2XZElA4u – 1:35 AM
The Ringer @ringernba
Nets fans waking up tomorrow to find out Kevin Durant is a Phoenix Sun pic.twitter.com/vQS1Z1hpHo – 1:35 AM
Nets fans waking up tomorrow to find out Kevin Durant is a Phoenix Sun pic.twitter.com/vQS1Z1hpHo – 1:35 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
The game is already easy enough for KD. But for the first time he’ll play with a pure PG. Might average a light 35 in 20 minutes. – 1:34 AM
The game is already easy enough for KD. But for the first time he’ll play with a pure PG. Might average a light 35 in 20 minutes. – 1:34 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Imagine telling Thunder fans in 2016 that 7 years later, Russell Westbrook would be traded to his 5th team and Kevin Durant would be traded to his 4th team on the same night. – 1:33 AM
Imagine telling Thunder fans in 2016 that 7 years later, Russell Westbrook would be traded to his 5th team and Kevin Durant would be traded to his 4th team on the same night. – 1:33 AM
The Ringer @ringernba
Woj: “Kevin Durant is a Phoenix Sun.”
Nets fans waking up tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/vQS1Z1hpHo – 1:33 AM
Woj: “Kevin Durant is a Phoenix Sun.”
Nets fans waking up tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/vQS1Z1hpHo – 1:33 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Kevin Durant improves Phoenix’s defense too.
KD and Claxton were one of the best defensive duos this year. Elite switchability and rim protection.
Now the Suns can play KD at the 4 next to Deandre Ayton, or in the West playoffs go with KD at the 5 against anyone except Denver. pic.twitter.com/b1oXeWBvXY – 1:33 AM
Kevin Durant improves Phoenix’s defense too.
KD and Claxton were one of the best defensive duos this year. Elite switchability and rim protection.
Now the Suns can play KD at the 4 next to Deandre Ayton, or in the West playoffs go with KD at the 5 against anyone except Denver. pic.twitter.com/b1oXeWBvXY – 1:33 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat continues conversations on Lowry. We’ll see where it leads. Durant stings because package wasn’t incredibly great, but still better than anything Heat could offer with Bam off limits – 1:32 AM
Heat continues conversations on Lowry. We’ll see where it leads. Durant stings because package wasn’t incredibly great, but still better than anything Heat could offer with Bam off limits – 1:32 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
It’s time to go get the KD stopper pic.twitter.com/o0J2wSoGsk – 1:32 AM
It’s time to go get the KD stopper pic.twitter.com/o0J2wSoGsk – 1:32 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Irving reacts to Durant trade: “I’m just glad he got out of there.” pic.twitter.com/kX4r7suHrJ – 1:30 AM
Irving reacts to Durant trade: “I’m just glad he got out of there.” pic.twitter.com/kX4r7suHrJ – 1:30 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kyrie Irving on Kevin Durant getting traded to the Suns pic.twitter.com/hLfnhWOOYg – 1:30 AM
Kyrie Irving on Kevin Durant getting traded to the Suns pic.twitter.com/hLfnhWOOYg – 1:30 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kyrie Irving reacts to the Kevin Durant trade news: “I’m praying for his happiness.”
He’s looking forward to seeing KD more often now that they’re back in the same conference.
Mavs play the Suns in Dallas on March 5. pic.twitter.com/kPRtbSPicv – 1:29 AM
Kyrie Irving reacts to the Kevin Durant trade news: “I’m praying for his happiness.”
He’s looking forward to seeing KD more often now that they’re back in the same conference.
Mavs play the Suns in Dallas on March 5. pic.twitter.com/kPRtbSPicv – 1:29 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
We’re reacting to Kevin Durant joining the Phoenix Suns: twitter.com/i/spaces/1vAxR… – 1:29 AM
We’re reacting to Kevin Durant joining the Phoenix Suns: twitter.com/i/spaces/1vAxR… – 1:29 AM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
This was always the logical endpoint after Kyrie put in his trade request. Brooklyn wasn’t getting out of the East with KD and role players. Selling high now was the smart move – 1:28 AM
This was always the logical endpoint after Kyrie put in his trade request. Brooklyn wasn’t getting out of the East with KD and role players. Selling high now was the smart move – 1:28 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
In less than one year the Nets traded Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. All three players wanted out. That’s a wrap for the Nets. – 1:28 AM
In less than one year the Nets traded Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. All three players wanted out. That’s a wrap for the Nets. – 1:28 AM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Kevin Durant has shot an eFG% of 60% on short range jumpers, 56% on long two’s, and 57% from 3-point range this season. – 1:27 AM
Kevin Durant has shot an eFG% of 60% on short range jumpers, 56% on long two’s, and 57% from 3-point range this season. – 1:27 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant this season: 29.7 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 5.3 APG, 55.9 FG%, 37.6 3P%, 93.4 FT%
Automatically the greatest NBA player to ever wear a Suns jersey. Trading Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and 4 unprotected firsts stings, but for a guy like that, it’s an all-in move. Title or bust. – 1:26 AM
Kevin Durant this season: 29.7 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 5.3 APG, 55.9 FG%, 37.6 3P%, 93.4 FT%
Automatically the greatest NBA player to ever wear a Suns jersey. Trading Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and 4 unprotected firsts stings, but for a guy like that, it’s an all-in move. Title or bust. – 1:26 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
KD trade sent shockwaves throughout tNBA and certainly here in the hallway at Crypto where Kawhi and PG both learned of the deal as PG was finishing his press conference and Leonard was on his way to talk. Clippers certainly have to be feeling pressure now in West arms race. – 1:25 AM
KD trade sent shockwaves throughout tNBA and certainly here in the hallway at Crypto where Kawhi and PG both learned of the deal as PG was finishing his press conference and Leonard was on his way to talk. Clippers certainly have to be feeling pressure now in West arms race. – 1:25 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook were traded on the same day. Kind of funny. – 1:24 AM
Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook were traded on the same day. Kind of funny. – 1:24 AM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Not Warrior fans in my mentions talking bout KD took the easy way out lol – 1:21 AM
Not Warrior fans in my mentions talking bout KD took the easy way out lol – 1:21 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
First question to Kyrie Irving was whether he saw news of the Kevin Durant trade.
“I’m happy we got the win tonight,” Irving said with a smile. “Can we start with our team please?” – 1:19 AM
First question to Kyrie Irving was whether he saw news of the Kevin Durant trade.
“I’m happy we got the win tonight,” Irving said with a smile. “Can we start with our team please?” – 1:19 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ishbia went from Isiah Thomas to Kevin Durant
Flex that March 5 Suns-Mavs game
The West is BACK 😳 – 1:18 AM
Ishbia went from Isiah Thomas to Kevin Durant
Flex that March 5 Suns-Mavs game
The West is BACK 😳 – 1:18 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Acquiring Kevin Durant raises the Suns’ ceiling to levels not even matched in the year they made the NBA Finals. The West is wide open, but much less so now pairing KD with Devin Booker and Chris Paul. Phoenix is the best in the West. – 1:17 AM
Acquiring Kevin Durant raises the Suns’ ceiling to levels not even matched in the year they made the NBA Finals. The West is wide open, but much less so now pairing KD with Devin Booker and Chris Paul. Phoenix is the best in the West. – 1:17 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
The KD-Kyrie Nets era has ended. AK pic.twitter.com/M6ZS3YHDNR – 1:16 AM
The KD-Kyrie Nets era has ended. AK pic.twitter.com/M6ZS3YHDNR – 1:16 AM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
this KD trade reminds me of the Kawhi/PG deals to the Clippers back in like 2019. middle of the night chaos is the best lol – 1:14 AM
this KD trade reminds me of the Kawhi/PG deals to the Clippers back in like 2019. middle of the night chaos is the best lol – 1:14 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets have agreed in principal to deal with Phoenix to send Kevin Durant to Suns in exchange for package that includes Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, multiple first round picks. Teams had also been discussing Dario Saric and Jae Crowder in late-stage talks, per sources. – 1:10 AM
Nets have agreed in principal to deal with Phoenix to send Kevin Durant to Suns in exchange for package that includes Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, multiple first round picks. Teams had also been discussing Dario Saric and Jae Crowder in late-stage talks, per sources. – 1:10 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Kevin Durant is being traded to Phoenix, sources confirm to @YahooSports – 1:10 AM
Kevin Durant is being traded to Phoenix, sources confirm to @YahooSports – 1:10 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Suns are trading Jae Crowder to the Nets as part of the Kevin Durant deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 1:09 AM
The Suns are trading Jae Crowder to the Nets as part of the Kevin Durant deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 1:09 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Loud gasp just went up through the media interview room at the news of nearing Durant to Phoenix trade. – 1:07 AM
Loud gasp just went up through the media interview room at the news of nearing Durant to Phoenix trade. – 1:07 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Kevin Durant and Jaylen Brown to miss the All-Star Game it might be hard for Jimmy Butler to get his preference of a vacation elsewhere. Other options would be James Harden, Pascal Siakam, maybe Jalen Brunson. – 12:18 AM
With Kevin Durant and Jaylen Brown to miss the All-Star Game it might be hard for Jimmy Butler to get his preference of a vacation elsewhere. Other options would be James Harden, Pascal Siakam, maybe Jalen Brunson. – 12:18 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
I expect something from the Nets before the deadline, but I suspect they could be protective of their 1st-round picks heading into the summer.
They could have 5 1sts to to take their big swing then.
But wasting another year of KD not good, and who knows where that leaves him. – 10:11 PM
I expect something from the Nets before the deadline, but I suspect they could be protective of their 1st-round picks heading into the summer.
They could have 5 1sts to to take their big swing then.
But wasting another year of KD not good, and who knows where that leaves him. – 10:11 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
The latest tonight from @HeavyOnSports:
–Lakers and Minnesota were looking to move on from Westbrook and D’Angelo.
–Can Miami find a new home for Lowry?
–Clippers looking to shed.
–Nets want to keep KD on board, stuck w/Ben.
–Hornets hurtin’.
bit.ly/40EFBUJ – 9:34 PM
The latest tonight from @HeavyOnSports:
–Lakers and Minnesota were looking to move on from Westbrook and D’Angelo.
–Can Miami find a new home for Lowry?
–Clippers looking to shed.
–Nets want to keep KD on board, stuck w/Ben.
–Hornets hurtin’.
bit.ly/40EFBUJ – 9:34 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets have no intention to trade Kevin Durant as deadline nears nypost.com/2023/02/08/net… via @nypostsports – 9:32 PM
#Nets have no intention to trade Kevin Durant as deadline nears nypost.com/2023/02/08/net… via @nypostsports – 9:32 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
2015: LAL draft D-Lo No. 2 overall
2017: LAL trade D-Lo, Mozgov for R1 (Kuzma)
2019: BKN trade D-Lo for KD
2020: GSW trade D-Lo for Wiggins, R1 (Kuminga)
2021: LAL trade Kuzma/KCP/Harrell for Westbrook
2023:LAL trade Westbrook, R1 for D-Lo – 9:01 PM
2015: LAL draft D-Lo No. 2 overall
2017: LAL trade D-Lo, Mozgov for R1 (Kuzma)
2019: BKN trade D-Lo for KD
2020: GSW trade D-Lo for Wiggins, R1 (Kuminga)
2021: LAL trade Kuzma/KCP/Harrell for Westbrook
2023:LAL trade Westbrook, R1 for D-Lo – 9:01 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
D’Angelo Russell was taken second overall and has since been traded for Brook Lopez, Kevin Durant, Andrew Wiggins and Russell Westbrook. What a transactional career. – 8:59 PM
D’Angelo Russell was taken second overall and has since been traded for Brook Lopez, Kevin Durant, Andrew Wiggins and Russell Westbrook. What a transactional career. – 8:59 PM
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
New Group Chat w/ @Rob Mahoney and Big Wos discussing LeBron’s big night and some last-minute trade scuttlebutt: KD, CP3, Lakers, more. Fun one!
open.spotify.com/episode/4ovcsU… – 6:45 PM
New Group Chat w/ @Rob Mahoney and Big Wos discussing LeBron’s big night and some last-minute trade scuttlebutt: KD, CP3, Lakers, more. Fun one!
open.spotify.com/episode/4ovcsU… – 6:45 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
So, no Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant or Zion Williamson for the All-Star Game.
Who will the three injury replacements be? Starting to feel like Adam Silver may wait for the trade deadline dust to settle before naming the replacements. – 2:59 PM
So, no Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant or Zion Williamson for the All-Star Game.
Who will the three injury replacements be? Starting to feel like Adam Silver may wait for the trade deadline dust to settle before naming the replacements. – 2:59 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We covered Knicks, Nets, OG Anunoby, Kevin Durant, Obi Toppin, Nic Claxton and took your questions on The Putback earlier today with guests @CPTheFanchise and SNY’s @mattspendley:
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:54 PM
We covered Knicks, Nets, OG Anunoby, Kevin Durant, Obi Toppin, Nic Claxton and took your questions on The Putback earlier today with guests @CPTheFanchise and SNY’s @mattspendley:
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:54 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Markieff Morris said he was on the phone with Kevin Durant, 5 minutes after leaving the Nets’ facility Sunday, when the trade news broke:
“He was asking me ‘Did you see the Kyrie trade?’ I was like, ‘No, I didn’t,’ but now I know, and then two minutes later my agent called me.” – 2:36 PM
Markieff Morris said he was on the phone with Kevin Durant, 5 minutes after leaving the Nets’ facility Sunday, when the trade news broke:
“He was asking me ‘Did you see the Kyrie trade?’ I was like, ‘No, I didn’t,’ but now I know, and then two minutes later my agent called me.” – 2:36 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We’re live here talking Knicks, Nets, OG Anunoby, Kevin Durant, Obi Toppin, Nic Claxton and taking questions on The Putback with guests @CPTheFanchise and SNY’s @mattspendley:
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 1:26 PM
We’re live here talking Knicks, Nets, OG Anunoby, Kevin Durant, Obi Toppin, Nic Claxton and taking questions on The Putback with guests @CPTheFanchise and SNY’s @mattspendley:
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 1:26 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
In regards to a KD trade, I’d cross off the Celtics and Jaylen Brown.
Seems many forgot Brown called out Joe Tsai multiple times and insinuated some things about the Nets owner during Kyrie’s suspension.
I highly doubt those two form a partnership. clutchpoints.com/nets-news-jayl… – 12:57 PM
In regards to a KD trade, I’d cross off the Celtics and Jaylen Brown.
Seems many forgot Brown called out Joe Tsai multiple times and insinuated some things about the Nets owner during Kyrie’s suspension.
I highly doubt those two form a partnership. clutchpoints.com/nets-news-jayl… – 12:57 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Who says no:
Lakers get Kevin Durant
Nets get AD plus 2027 & 2029 picks – 12:31 PM
Who says no:
Lakers get Kevin Durant
Nets get AD plus 2027 & 2029 picks – 12:31 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We’re talking Knicks, Nets, OG Anunoby, Kevin Durant, Obi Toppin, Nic Claxton and taking questions on The Putback live at 1 pm with my friend @CPTheFanchise and SNY digital king @mattspendley. Show is on all SNY social channels. Here’s the YouTube link: youtube.com/watch?v=nEcdKu… – 12:15 PM
We’re talking Knicks, Nets, OG Anunoby, Kevin Durant, Obi Toppin, Nic Claxton and taking questions on The Putback live at 1 pm with my friend @CPTheFanchise and SNY digital king @mattspendley. Show is on all SNY social channels. Here’s the YouTube link: youtube.com/watch?v=nEcdKu… – 12:15 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
The NBA is waiting on Toronto but Toronto may be waiting on Brooklyn. And, as always, it all comes back to the Knicks.
Pre-deadline thoughts on the KD ripple effect, a random trade that changed the market, a perfect fit no one knows about & more: https://t.co/v5NtdqNEBG pic.twitter.com/wIceuYRLTN – 11:47 AM
The NBA is waiting on Toronto but Toronto may be waiting on Brooklyn. And, as always, it all comes back to the Knicks.
Pre-deadline thoughts on the KD ripple effect, a random trade that changed the market, a perfect fit no one knows about & more: https://t.co/v5NtdqNEBG pic.twitter.com/wIceuYRLTN – 11:47 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Tidbit from Marc Stein’s latest on the Suns, OG Anunoby and KD: https://t.co/dDuHQMfcSa pic.twitter.com/LxHs9cnhUS – 11:42 AM
Tidbit from Marc Stein’s latest on the Suns, OG Anunoby and KD: https://t.co/dDuHQMfcSa pic.twitter.com/LxHs9cnhUS – 11:42 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
My feeling hasn’t changed on what happens with Durant, and any feasible #Celtics involvement. Wait until the summer. Extremely unlikely anything comes together over the next 24+ hours. – 11:35 AM
My feeling hasn’t changed on what happens with Durant, and any feasible #Celtics involvement. Wait until the summer. Extremely unlikely anything comes together over the next 24+ hours. – 11:35 AM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Cuando @Kyrie Irving pidió su salida de Nets, Brooklyn recibió más llamadas de otros equipos interesados en adquirir a Kevin Durant que al mismo Irving. El Efecto Durant en esta fecha límite es que equipos prefieran retener activos para adquirir a KD ahora o a fines de temporada. pic.twitter.com/XKRmqr3xq7 – 11:20 AM
Cuando @Kyrie Irving pidió su salida de Nets, Brooklyn recibió más llamadas de otros equipos interesados en adquirir a Kevin Durant que al mismo Irving. El Efecto Durant en esta fecha límite es que equipos prefieran retener activos para adquirir a KD ahora o a fines de temporada. pic.twitter.com/XKRmqr3xq7 – 11:20 AM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Melo started almost as young as LeBron, but simply didn’t score at nearly the same rate as LeBron (which is wild, cuz Melo was a lauded bucket-getter and LeBron is more known as a passer)
KD was actually neck & neck with LeBron until injuries slowed him down pic.twitter.com/9rVsW55v7A – 11:06 AM
Melo started almost as young as LeBron, but simply didn’t score at nearly the same rate as LeBron (which is wild, cuz Melo was a lauded bucket-getter and LeBron is more known as a passer)
KD was actually neck & neck with LeBron until injuries slowed him down pic.twitter.com/9rVsW55v7A – 11:06 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
If Heat concludes that Brooklyn would never trade them Durant this summer for package built around three first-rounders and Herro, then a case could be made to dangle first-rounder to offload Lowry contract if quality starter/rotation players come to Miami (from Clips or whoever) – 10:54 AM
If Heat concludes that Brooklyn would never trade them Durant this summer for package built around three first-rounders and Herro, then a case could be made to dangle first-rounder to offload Lowry contract if quality starter/rotation players come to Miami (from Clips or whoever) – 10:54 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
From @Ian Begley:
“Several teams said (trade) talks had been impacted by Kevin Durant because many teams are waiting to see if the All-Star will be available at the deadline. So teams are holding off on any big moves until they get clarity on Durant.” – 10:47 AM
From @Ian Begley:
“Several teams said (trade) talks had been impacted by Kevin Durant because many teams are waiting to see if the All-Star will be available at the deadline. So teams are holding off on any big moves until they get clarity on Durant.” – 10:47 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Dinwiddie
Finney-Smith
KD
Siakam
Olynyk
Thomas
Simmons
O’Neale
Warren
Yuta
Sumner
Wing shooting would be a little light. But keep in mind, the top 8 would all be under contract next season.
Nets will have more first-rounders available come draft night to make further moves. – 10:40 AM
Dinwiddie
Finney-Smith
KD
Siakam
Olynyk
Thomas
Simmons
O’Neale
Warren
Yuta
Sumner
Wing shooting would be a little light. But keep in mind, the top 8 would all be under contract next season.
Nets will have more first-rounders available come draft night to make further moves. – 10:40 AM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Jaylen Brown for Kevin-Durant trade chatter, like time, is a flat circle. boston.com/sports/boston-… – 10:28 AM
Jaylen Brown for Kevin-Durant trade chatter, like time, is a flat circle. boston.com/sports/boston-… – 10:28 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most all-time points by an active player:
38,390 — LeBron James
[huge gap]
26,684 — Kevin Durant
24,233 — James Harden
24,125 — Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/HCYUdcWq2x – 10:16 AM
Most all-time points by an active player:
38,390 — LeBron James
[huge gap]
26,684 — Kevin Durant
24,233 — James Harden
24,125 — Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/HCYUdcWq2x – 10:16 AM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Mike and Magic, fairly or not, were perceived as the purer “winners,” but once Magic and Bird faded, Mike never faced an individual foe as truly great as Durant or Curry, much less both together.
LeBron: First among equals. – 10:06 AM
Mike and Magic, fairly or not, were perceived as the purer “winners,” but once Magic and Bird faded, Mike never faced an individual foe as truly great as Durant or Curry, much less both together.
LeBron: First among equals. – 10:06 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Whatever the Nets roster looks like by Thursday afternoon, the new-look team won’t get its first look together until after the All Star break when Kevin Durant is expected to return. Oh yeah and Cam Thomas made history. Story: theathletic.com/4166300/2023/0… – 9:35 AM
Whatever the Nets roster looks like by Thursday afternoon, the new-look team won’t get its first look together until after the All Star break when Kevin Durant is expected to return. Oh yeah and Cam Thomas made history. Story: theathletic.com/4166300/2023/0… – 9:35 AM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Last month, LeBron named KD, Kyrie, Embiid, Giannis, and Luka as the five players who had the best chance at one day breaking his scoring record.
Here’s what would need to happen for each of those guys to get there:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/le… – 8:54 AM
Last month, LeBron named KD, Kyrie, Embiid, Giannis, and Luka as the five players who had the best chance at one day breaking his scoring record.
Here’s what would need to happen for each of those guys to get there:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/le… – 8:54 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Kevin Durant talks with the Brooklyn Nets about the direction of the franchise
He is expected to miss the All-Star Game due to an injury
#NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:56 AM
Kevin Durant talks with the Brooklyn Nets about the direction of the franchise
He is expected to miss the All-Star Game due to an injury
#NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:56 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
If you combine regular season and playoff scoring, LeBron has:
* 1,872 points on Kareem
* 6,738 points on Kobe
* 7,742 points on MJ
* 14,478 points on KD – 1:45 AM
If you combine regular season and playoff scoring, LeBron has:
* 1,872 points on Kareem
* 6,738 points on Kobe
* 7,742 points on MJ
* 14,478 points on KD – 1:45 AM
More on this storyline
NBA on TNT: “I’m just glad he got out of there.” – Kyrie Irving reacts to KD being traded to Phoenix -via Twitter / February 9, 2023
Stanford Steve: Thanks to @wojespn for joining SVP to tell the details of KD going to the Suns -via Twitter / February 9, 2023
Nick Friedell: There was a lot of optimism within the Suns’ locker room last night — and that was before the KD news. Players believed that with Booker back the group would find it’s chemistry quickly. “We’re going to have this thing rolling,” Ayton said. Now it figures to really roll. -via Twitter @NickFriedell / February 9, 2023
Main Rumors, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, Kevin Durant, Mikal Bridges, TJ Warren, Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns