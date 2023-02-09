Suns and Nets worked exclusively in Kevin Durant trade?

Clutch Points: “[The Suns] shocked everybody. The reason why this thing was so shocking was because there was no public trade request. KD and them did this quietly and they worked exclusively with the Phoenix Suns. Nobody else was in play for that.” — @Chris Haynes pic.twitter.com/q2vBcUTiNP
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I did talk to him.” Monty Williams on having a conversation with T.J. Warren when taking #Suns head coaching job May 2019.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Kevin can play with anybody. Book can play with anybody and Chris can play with anybody. From that standpoint, I think it can be easier, but not easy because you have other guys around them that have to fit.”
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Was the KD/Kyrie era a failure for the Nets?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’re focused on tonight and also planning some things for the future.”
Monty Williams as #Suns traded Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, Dario Saric and picks and getting Kevin Durant, T.J. Warren and Darius Bazley.
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Sean Marks on the Durant trade:
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said he doesn’t have a timetable on when Kevin Durant will join the team.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Matt Dery @DerySpeaks
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Rob Mahoney @RobMahoney
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Ringer @ringernba
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
David Locke @DLocke09
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
StatMuse @statmuse
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
David Locke @DLocke09
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
David Locke @DLocke09
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
The Ringer @ringernba
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Zach Kram @zachkram
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Andre Drummond @AndreDrummond
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Steve Popper @StevePopper
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jay King @ByJayKing
Aron Phillips @the_real_aron
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Get Up @GetUpESPN
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Evan Sidery @esidery
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Tania Ganguli @taniaganguli
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jay King @ByJayKing
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
StatMuse @statmuse
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Dan Favale @danfavale
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
StatMuse @statmuse
The Ringer @ringernba
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
The Ringer @ringernba
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Jabari Davis @JabariDavisNBA
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Ringer @ringernba
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Ringer @ringernba
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
More on this storyline
Mike Vorkunov: Sean Marks didn’t want to call the Nets trade of Kevin Durant a “reset.” “That gives us a clear pathway to rebuild… This has given us a clear pathway to continue this.” -via Twitter @MikeVorkunov / February 9, 2023
Ian Begley: Nets announce Kevin Durant trade. GM Sean Marks says, “After thorough evaluation of the best path forward, we believe making this trade now positions the franchise for long-term success.” He adds that Nets “thank Kevin for the moments and memories he delivered our fanbase.” pic.twitter.com/rUGruHmvCu -via Twitter @IanBegley / February 9, 2023
Shams Charania: The Phoenix Suns have moved from the ninth-best odds to the third-best odds to win the NBA title following the blockbuster acquisition of two-time champion Kevin Durant, per @FDSportsbook: pic.twitter.com/8WcKfqnmNO -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 9, 2023