Live stream: Suns 28, Hawks 44

The Phoenix Suns (30-26) play against the Atlanta Hawks (27-28) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday February 9, 2023
Phoenix Suns 28, Atlanta Hawks 44 (Q2 07:15)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Bogdan Bogdanovic is quite patient on those circular drives. You think it’s going nowhere but then he ends up somewhere. – 8:15 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Mikal Bridges is on TNT saying he got word of being traded from Damion Lee.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Mikal Bridges on TNT says he kind of had a feeling since the summer he could be on the move with all the Kevin Durant stuff going on. Understands this is a business and is excited to get started in Brooklyn. He gets it for the Suns with KD, dropping a, “Shit…” on live TV. Oops! – 8:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: ATL 36, PHX 22
Ayton: 8 Pts, 4-7 FG
Paul: 5-2-2, 2-3 FG
Lee: 5 Pts
Young: 11 Pts, 4 Ast, 3-4 FG – 8:07 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
END of 1Q: Hawks 36, Suns 22
The Hawks are cooking. They’re 13/22 from the floor, 3/4 from 3 and they’re attacking the boards. They’ve outrebounded the Suns 15-8 and held the Suns to 8/22 shooting. – 8:07 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sean Marks on how he felt after the KD trade:
“I was sad. You do everything you possibly can in order to put together a team that you can be proud of and say, hey, we can be in that championship conversation.” – 8:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I did talk to him.” Monty Williams on having a conversation with T.J. Warren when taking #Suns head coaching job May 2019.
Warren was traded a month later.
“I haven’t talked to Kevin.” On Kevin Durant since trade
“No.” On if he has timetable on when Durant will join the team pic.twitter.com/UU5RvKN4Id – 8:04 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae finds Bogi with a beautiful behind the back pass for a 3. Hawks lead 26-16 with just over 3:00 in 1Q. – 7:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Kevin can play with anybody. Book can play with anybody and Chris can play with anybody. From that standpoint, I think it can be easier, but not easy because you have other guys around them that have to fit.”
Monty Williams on Kevin Durant, Chris Paul and Devin Booker. #Suns pic.twitter.com/il9eiw7X7r – 7:55 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trade for Bruno Fernando and Garrison Mathews is official. pic.twitter.com/Vc4pZFuWZk – 7:55 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Hawks Acquire Bruno Fernando and Garrison Mathews from Houston Rockets: tinyurl.com/4hjeju8r – 7:54 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
It is pretty strange watching the first Suns game in 365 regular-season games and 35 playoff games without Mikal Bridges out there – 7:54 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Of those 52 picks, only seven were first-rounders. Four of those seven were in the deal for Durant. Spurs got one of the other three. – 7:53 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trade for Bruno Fernando and Garrison Matthews is official. pic.twitter.com/p7fo1PoDf6 – 7:52 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Roster Update: The Rockets announced they have acquired guard Justin Holiday and forward/center Frank Kaminsky from Atlanta, along with two future second round picks conveyed by Oklahoma City, in exchange for Bruno Fernando and Garrison Mathews.
📝 https://t.co/341uAd3zwW pic.twitter.com/rFkGkd0e4u – 7:50 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Was the KD/Kyrie era a failure for the Nets?
Sean Marks: “I think it would be easy to look in from the outside — and honestly I look at it internally — and say, well, it didn’t work. Let’s be honest there. We did not reach the full potential of where we thought we can get to.” pic.twitter.com/DTDGWnaFTv – 7:48 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Oh dear God John Collins just took all his frustration at the last 3 trade deadlines out on the rim – 7:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’re focused on tonight and also planning some things for the future.”
Monty Williams as #Suns traded Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, Dario Saric and picks and getting Kevin Durant, T.J. Warren and Darius Bazley.
On Durant fit: “We’ll just have to wait and see.” pic.twitter.com/urqiz3RgxH – 7:47 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
The Hawks announce the Bruno Fernando and Garrison Mathews trade pic.twitter.com/MSRmHWRnK4 – 7:47 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Mega Pod Part 1: @TheCrossover and #OpenFloor crew — @Howard Beck, @Chris Herring and @RohanNadkarni — discuss Phoenix’s big swing, Memphis standing pat, where the Nets go from here and more. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 7:39 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I got to see them before they took off and it was emotional. Those two are near and dear to my heart. They literally are like my family.”
Monty Williams on Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson.
“That was hard to talk to those guys and then hug them before they got going.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/FvQXgrReZV – 7:34 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Sean Marks on the Durant trade:
“To move Kevin to a place where he will have success & they will enter into their championship window…that gives us a clear pathway now to continue to rebuild and maybe not hit the reset button…Given us a clear pathway on how to continue this” pic.twitter.com/tCC73Cryk5 – 7:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s the hardest worker I’ve been around. Tim (Duncan), Kevin (Durant), Patrick (Ewing), guys I’ve watched over the years. And there’s other guys that are right there, but that was the thing that stood out to me. The love for the game.” Monty Williams on Kevin Durant. #Suns pic.twitter.com/3qGneuXRnV – 7:25 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
John Collins on if trade rumors had affected his play: “I never like to think it does, but I always think in some way it probably is subconsciously. It’s never at the front of my mind. I’m never going into a game thinking something’s holding me back, but I’m only human.” – 7:21 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
NEW @CLNSMedia — The #Celtics traded for Mike Muscala.
What he brings, what it cost and his connection to Al Horford, who he played with on both the #Hawks and #Thunder, as he likely will in Boston:
clnsmedia.com/celtics-trade-… – 7:18 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Dejounte Murray writing a message on all of his shoes pregame – F.O.E (Family Over Everything) pic.twitter.com/XyvqDLQWYO – 7:17 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Regardless of what you think of the Hawks’ moves today, the biggest story by far is that the Hawks did not trade John Collins.
Everything else kind of pales by comparison. – 7:16 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Usual Hawks starters tonight against the Suns pic.twitter.com/Hjq3eovbg2 – 7:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said he doesn’t have a timetable on when Kevin Durant will join the team.
Durant isn’t expected to play until after the #NBAAllStar break as he’s out with a right MCL sprain. #Suns – 7:15 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns fans watching the game tonight like
pic.twitter.com/HYqlaESjgs – 7:15 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Suns are starting Chris Paul, Torrey Craig, Deandre Ayton and former Hawks legends Damion Lee and Jock Landale. – 7:13 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets starters tonight: Spencer Dinwiddie, Cam Thomas, Royce O’Neale, Dorian Finney-Smith & Day’Ron Sharpe. It’s Finney-Smith’s 1st start as a Net & Dinwiddie’s 133rd Nets start. Apologies for earlier tweet mistakenly listing Shaedon Sharpe as starter. KD trade-induced brain fog. – 7:12 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New @LockedOnNetwork #NBA trade deadline recap with @Adam_Mares
– Are the Suns the favorites in the West?
– Did the Lakers save their season?
– Warriors trade Wiseman
– Raptors became buyers
– Speed round through every other move
open.spotify.com/episode/6wwBTE… – 7:10 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
It’s official. The Kevin Durant era in the Valley has begun! #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/uAiF8q42HC – 7:08 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
.@KZimmermanAZ and I went through a few of the names that have the most buzz on the potential buyout market and if they make sense for the Suns – arizonasports.com/story/3491953/… – 7:06 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
An “It didn’t work,” Marks says stating the obvious of the KD-Kyrie era. They look back and say pic.twitter.com/0oHP2VJFXT – 7:05 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Sean Marks didn’t want to call the Nets trade of Kevin Durant a “reset.”
“That gives us a clear pathway to rebuild… This has given us a clear pathway to continue this.” – 7:05 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
10 things to know after Kevin Durant trade to Phoenix Suns – https://t.co/Jytd0mjmhu via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/Leab2yD4qM – 7:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cameron Payne (foot) OUT tonight but doing pregame work. #Suns pic.twitter.com/jclwU1r6os – 7:00 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Jae Crowder was a pleasure to cover. Was an insightful guy on the game and I loved the way he played. The best team defender I’ve seen the Suns have in 10 years writing about ‘em. He was a critical part of the Suns’ rise and I hope the way he’s leaving doesn’t fully diminish that – 6:48 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Column: NBA trade deadline winners and losers: Kevin Durant gets his wish @washingtonpost @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/02… – 6:47 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Post-deadline – Most players who’ve shot the league average (36.0%) or better on 75+ 3-point attempts…
1. Brooklyn: 9
2. Denver, Clippers, Minnesota, Philadelphia & Phoenix: 7
Fewest
30. Houston: 0
29. Charlotte: 1 – 6:47 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Post-deadline – Most players who’ve shot the league average (36.0%) or better on 75 3-point attempts…
1. Brooklyn: 9
2. Denver, Clippers, Minnesota, Philadelphia & Phoenix: 7
Fewest
30. Houston: 0
29. Charlotte: 1 – 6:47 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Valley Forever.
Always love for The Twins 💜🧡 pic.twitter.com/9ovEZJWYTX – 6:46 PM
Valley Forever.
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The Nets are getting the Bucks 2nd round picks in 2028 and 2029 and the rights to Juan Pablo Vaulet from the Pacers. It’s part of the Kevin Durant trade, which is official and now a 4-team deal. – 6:45 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
John Collins on the deadline being over: “It’s relief. It’s part of the business, and I do my best to be a good pro.” – 6:41 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Thank you for everything you brought to the Valley on and off the floor, Cam 💜🧡 pic.twitter.com/BrckGG1bCx – 6:36 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets announce Kevin Durant trade. GM Sean Marks says, “After thorough evaluation of the best path forward, we believe making this trade now positions the franchise for long-term success.” He adds that Nets “thank Kevin for the moments and memories he delivered our fanbase.” pic.twitter.com/rUGruHmvCu – 6:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Official: Kevin Durant deal done. #Suns pic.twitter.com/WayRq2yrMX – 6:35 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Statement from Nets GM Sean Marks in the Kevin Durant trade: pic.twitter.com/isFKNDoRao – 6:34 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets GM Sean Marks in a statement on the KD trade 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/rgD9U9yKnb – 6:33 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets make Kevin Durant trade official. Sean Marks’ statement follows below: pic.twitter.com/0rSZBNbJqn – 6:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Officially official: Kevin Durant and T.J. Warren are Phoenix Suns pic.twitter.com/Ko78giflaa – 6:32 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sean Marks on the Nets’ decision to trade Kevin Durant. pic.twitter.com/MZLKS3NjS4 – 6:32 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Durant trade now official as a four-team deal with Nets, Suns, Pacers and Bucks. – 6:32 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
The John/Trae pre-game oop lives on. pic.twitter.com/hkK9s7rJ27 – 6:31 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
For tonight’s game vs. the Suns:
Aaron Holiday (non-COVID illness) is out. – 6:31 PM
For tonight’s game vs. the Suns:
Phoenix Suns @Suns
For every win,
For every celebration,
For every Suns game the past 4.5 seasons,
Thank you, Mikal 💜🧡 pic.twitter.com/CsYplMAbEt – 6:30 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jersey Matchup of the Day:
Hawks (H) Home Whites vs. Suns (A) 90s Road Throwbacks
8.7/10 pic.twitter.com/RIMwlQRR3O – 6:24 PM
Jersey Matchup of the Day:
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Cam Johnson, who is headed to Brooklyn whenever the KD trade is official, helped get teenage Day’Ron Sharpe to commit to UNC on a recruiting visit. They didn’t overlap in Chapel Hill but have a preexisting relationship from that. – 6:22 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Here’s my intel on today. Sources say Troy Weaver has long been a fan of James Wiseman, who fell out of favor with the Warriors.
Trading Saddiq Bey for him is a pure upside-swing, and might be Weaver’s biggest gamble yet.
freep.com/story/sports/n… – 6:20 PM
Here’s my intel on today. Sources say Troy Weaver has long been a fan of James Wiseman, who fell out of favor with the Warriors.
Trading Saddiq Bey for him is a pure upside-swing, and might be Weaver’s biggest gamble yet.
freep.com/story/sports/n… – 6:20 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
John Collins has come out for warmups. pic.twitter.com/fwmAqmYeLu – 6:19 PM
John Collins has come out for warmups. pic.twitter.com/fwmAqmYeLu – 6:19 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Monty Williams can’t talk about the trade yet because it’s not official but he did reference the experience he’s had with KD both in OKC and with USA Basketball: “Kevin is the hardest worker I’ve been around.” – 6:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said it was an emotional day with Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges leaving. Said he gave them a hug. #Suns – 6:13 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
For @YahooSportsNBA: In losing Kevin Durant, the Nets’ gravest mistake was holding Kyrie Irving to account.
sports.yahoo.com/nets-gravest-m… – 6:11 PM
For @YahooSportsNBA: In losing Kevin Durant, the Nets’ gravest mistake was holding Kyrie Irving to account.
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
How good are the @Phoenix Suns with KD?
@Eddie Johnson can’t find any weaknesses in this offense #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/X4vaqIeihz – 6:08 PM
How good are the @Phoenix Suns with KD?
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tonight’s game vs. Phoenix:
Aaron Holiday (non-COVID illness) is questionable. – 6:07 PM
For tonight’s game vs. Phoenix:
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
How good are the @Phoenix Suns with KD?
🏀@jumphsot8 can’t find any weaknesses in this offense #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/mVB8EiHt1A – 6:05 PM
How good are the @Phoenix Suns with KD?
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
How good are the @Phoenix Suns with KD?
@jumphsot8 can’t find any weaknesses in this offense #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/HZrhVb4hXj – 6:02 PM
How good are the @Phoenix Suns with KD?
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The NBA Trade Deadline is over, but even after landing Kevin Durant, the Suns still have a few roster needs. For @PHNX_Suns, here are some buyout candidates they might consider: https://t.co/WDH0Usu2DW pic.twitter.com/JLbIJnxsxu – 6:01 PM
The NBA Trade Deadline is over, but even after landing Kevin Durant, the Suns still have a few roster needs. For @PHNX_Suns, here are some buyout candidates they might consider: https://t.co/WDH0Usu2DW pic.twitter.com/JLbIJnxsxu – 6:01 PM
Matt Dery @DerySpeaks
On Today’s @lockedonlions Pod: Will it be Harris or Romeo that goes? Hutch on the season. Goff trade compared to KD and more. #firstlisten. FEB 9.
Audio: https://t.co/xGrIaYvYTV
Video: https://t.co/rvnTPJ7ZKy pic.twitter.com/uAHMtNkQhV – 6:00 PM
On Today’s @lockedonlions Pod: Will it be Harris or Romeo that goes? Hutch on the season. Goff trade compared to KD and more. #firstlisten. FEB 9.
Audio: https://t.co/xGrIaYvYTV
Video: https://t.co/rvnTPJ7ZKy pic.twitter.com/uAHMtNkQhV – 6:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker (injury management) OUT tonight, but getting up shots pregame. #Suns pic.twitter.com/kJDLqjmliB – 5:59 PM
Devin Booker (injury management) OUT tonight, but getting up shots pregame. #Suns pic.twitter.com/kJDLqjmliB – 5:59 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
How good are the @Phoenix Suns with KD?
@jumphsot8 can’t find any weaknesses in this offense #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/Mbo9VzsT17 – 5:58 PM
How good are the @Phoenix Suns with KD?
@jumphsot8 can’t find any weaknesses in this offense #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/Mbo9VzsT17 – 5:58 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked Jacque Vaughn if he has talked to Kevin Durant since Tuesday’s game against the Suns. Said he’s not sure if he can answer that. Also, Nic Claxton is questionable with hamstring tightness. – 5:52 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Jacque says he cannot comment on whether he has spoken wit KD. pic.twitter.com/T72VzF56Oz – 5:52 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Could the Nets still make the playoffs without KD and Kyrie?
@Zach Lowe sees a path 👀 pic.twitter.com/3zhMrv0RmU – 5:43 PM
Could the Nets still make the playoffs without KD and Kyrie?
Rob Mahoney @RobMahoney
Took some time to indulge in one of the great delights of Kevin Durant joining a new superteam: considering all the ways he changes their world. theringer.com/nba/2023/2/9/2… – 5:19 PM
Took some time to indulge in one of the great delights of Kevin Durant joining a new superteam: considering all the ways he changes their world. theringer.com/nba/2023/2/9/2… – 5:19 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Rockets deal Bruno Fernando, Garrison Mathews to Atlanta, per source ift.tt/bzwKq8A – 5:18 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On the latest @PHNX_Suns pod, we gave more thoughts on Kevin Durant, the buyout market, Darius Bazley’s defense and a lot more!
Listen: link.chtbl.com/PHNXSuns
Watch: youtube.com/live/oqUxKhLir… pic.twitter.com/hVz55SwOsG – 5:02 PM
On the latest @PHNX_Suns pod, we gave more thoughts on Kevin Durant, the buyout market, Darius Bazley’s defense and a lot more!
Listen: link.chtbl.com/PHNXSuns
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
can someone please explain that dario saric trade to me? if it’s a cost cut then ok (but still weird for a new owner who just traded everything for kevin durant). i’m otherwise baffled. – 4:55 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
One thing Pistons GM Troy Weaver has done in his short tenure is go get the guy he really likes. In trading Bey for Wiseman, though, it feels like his biggest shot call yet.
Will it backfire?
On the trade, why it happened, what almost happened and more:
theathletic.com/4173719/2023/0… – 4:55 PM
One thing Pistons GM Troy Weaver has done in his short tenure is go get the guy he really likes. In trading Bey for Wiseman, though, it feels like his biggest shot call yet.
Will it backfire?
On the trade, why it happened, what almost happened and more:
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Once the NBA has approved all these trades, next order of business should be scheduling Suns-Lakers for sometime in the first two nights of 2023-24. Too long since we had LeBron vs. Durant. Now that they’re in the same conference, play it before one of them can get hurt again. – 4:52 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Breaking down the Kevin Durant trade in-depth now with @MG_Schindler!
youtube.com/live/klj0bOtG5… – 4:49 PM
Breaking down the Kevin Durant trade in-depth now with @MG_Schindler!
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
The Suns and Mavs made the biggest splashes before the trade deadline, and the Lakers are much improved, but an already strong Clippers team got dramatically better. LAC added Eric Gordon, Mason Plumlee and potential “microwave” Bones Hyland. He’ll be motivated. Crazy deep roster – 4:47 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
A couple of trade deadline thoughts: I hope Dwane Casey gets one more year in Detroit to have a healthy Wiseman, Cunningham and improved Ivey (but losing Bey is a big negative). Also, if SA gets lucky in the lottery, their trip back to respectability is going to be quick. – 4:42 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Grading the Nets’ return for KD was one of the more difficult things I’ve had to do because of everything that went into this deal.
#Nets fans, I’m curious to hear, what‘s your grade? – 4:30 PM
Grading the Nets’ return for KD was one of the more difficult things I’ve had to do because of everything that went into this deal.
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA & JDub react to Mike Muscala & Darius Bazley being traded: pic.twitter.com/vm7B4lEXNI – 4:28 PM
SGA & JDub react to Mike Muscala & Darius Bazley being traded: pic.twitter.com/vm7B4lEXNI – 4:28 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA & JDub react to Mike Muscala & Darius Bazley being traded: pic.twitter.com/QTEXOKoFsj – 4:25 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
I’m sure the asking price was high. But if the Grizzlies bow out because they got cooked by Durant, Luka, Kawhi/PG, they will wish they pushed whatever picks were needed to land OG/Bridges. This was the deadline to swing big. – 4:23 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Winning 18 of 20 and being widely regarded as a title contender just to somehow have a completely different team post deadline is such a perfect encapsulation of the KD-Kyrie era. – 4:20 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll:
Trade Deadline special is up on both podcast audio and YouTube side!
Reacting to Thomas Bryant and Bones Hyland trades, along with KD/Suns thoughts.
Audio
spreaker.com/user/milehighs…
YouTube
youtube.com/watch?v=xwk90n… – 4:19 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Winning 18 of 20 and widely being regarded as a title contender just to have a completely different team post deadline is such a perfect encapsulation of the KD-Kyrie era. – 4:18 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
No. 2 picks in the NBA draft since Kevin Durant
Michael Beasley
Hasheem Thabeet
Evan Turner
Derrick Williams
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
Victor Oladipo
Jabari Parker
D’Angelo Russell
Brandon Ingram
Lonzo Ball
Marvin Bagley III
Ja Morant
James Wiseman
Jalen Green
Chet Holmgren – 4:11 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Are you ready for the Cam Thomas show Nets fans? With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving gone, Brooklyn could continue to lean on its hot-scoring guard to score big after three-straight record 40-plus games. bit.ly/3RQtaRW @andscape #nba #nets #NBATradeDeadline – 4:08 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
“As superteams go, it’s hard to imagine a star with a lower-maintenance playing style than Durant, or a fit that could accommodate him as organically as Phoenix’s.”
@Rob Mahoney: theringer.com/nba/2023/2/9/2… – 4:05 PM
“As superteams go, it’s hard to imagine a star with a lower-maintenance playing style than Durant, or a fit that could accommodate him as organically as Phoenix’s.”
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
With Devin Booker (injury management), Cam Payne (foot) and Landry Shamet (foot) OUT, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and Dario Saric traded, #Suns have 9 players tonight at #Hawks.
Predicted starting 5:
Chris Paul, Damion Lee, Torrey Craig, Jock Landale, Deandre Ayton. – 4:03 PM
With Devin Booker (injury management), Cam Payne (foot) and Landry Shamet (foot) OUT, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and Dario Saric traded, #Suns have 9 players tonight at #Hawks.
Predicted starting 5:
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Just given the injuries and lost depth of the trade deadline, some combination of Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, LeBron James and Luka Doncic are going to be in the play-in round. Some of those guys are likelier than others, but the West play-in is gonna be freaking insane. – 4:02 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Kevin Durant will team up with Booker, CP3 and Ayton!
Hear @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson for trade deadline reaction…right now on Channel 86 or watch them on the @NBA App.
📻 https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw
Video: https://t.co/L45oiwDWNt pic.twitter.com/7ed1FdIKUM – 4:02 PM
Kevin Durant will team up with Booker, CP3 and Ayton!
Hear @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson for trade deadline reaction…right now on Channel 86 or watch them on the @NBA App.
📻 https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1969, the @Lakers Wilt Chamberlain scored 66 points and grabbed 27 rebounds in a win over the Suns.
Chamberlain made 29 of his 35 shots from the field (82.9%), the highest field goal percentage ever recorded in a 60-point game.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 4:01 PM
📅 On this day in 1969, the @Lakers Wilt Chamberlain scored 66 points and grabbed 27 rebounds in a win over the Suns.
Chamberlain made 29 of his 35 shots from the field (82.9%), the highest field goal percentage ever recorded in a 60-point game.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Report: Suns trade Dario Saric, second-round pick to Thunder for Darius Bazley, who played with Chris Paul his rookie season in OKC in 2019-20. #Suns #ThunderUp
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 3:54 PM
Report: Suns trade Dario Saric, second-round pick to Thunder for Darius Bazley, who played with Chris Paul his rookie season in OKC in 2019-20. #Suns #ThunderUp
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
How many teams do you think can credibly win the title now post-deadline? For me, it’s eight, in three tiers:
The inner circle, in some order, is Boston, Milwaukee, Denver, Phoenix and Golden State.
The Clippers are No. 6 but still in it.
Grizzlies and Sixers are the fringe. – 3:53 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Phoenix Suns have moved from the ninth-best odds to the third-best odds to win the NBA title following the blockbuster acquisition of two-time champion Kevin Durant, per @FDSportsbook: pic.twitter.com/8WcKfqnmNO – 3:48 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
KD this season has shot the long2 at an absurd 1.29 points per shot
D Booker 1.05 (Below the avg half court poss efficiency which is 1.11
CP3 .92
For reference the worst halfcourt O in the NBA (Hornets) are scoring at 1.05 – 3:38 PM
KD this season has shot the long2 at an absurd 1.29 points per shot
D Booker 1.05 (Below the avg half court poss efficiency which is 1.11
CP3 .92
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Surprised the Raptors didn’t sell and the Nets didn’t move some wings.
Huge win for the Suns. Both of those squads had the pieces to help a West contender get a sizable upgrade.
A lot of West teams got a bit better but Dallas and Phoenix were the only two real needle movers. – 3:36 PM
Surprised the Raptors didn’t sell and the Nets didn’t move some wings.
Huge win for the Suns. Both of those squads had the pieces to help a West contender get a sizable upgrade.
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
The Suns’ Kevin Durant bet is bold. It’s brave. It might end up being seen as stupid if they don’t win a title. After all, the line between brave and stupid can be thin in the NBA.
I wrote about why I love the enormous risk the Suns took in the KD trade:
theathletic.com/4171387/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/ZMDGAbzsdQ – 3:36 PM
The Suns’ Kevin Durant bet is bold. It’s brave. It might end up being seen as stupid if they don’t win a title. After all, the line between brave and stupid can be thin in the NBA.
I wrote about why I love the enormous risk the Suns took in the KD trade:
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Remember when KD-to-Phoenix was the move filling up your timeline? I shared my view of the Brooklyn blockbuster here, @TheAthletic
Nets drama aside, hoops purists should be happy that one of the game’s greats is in the Valley of the Sun(s).
theathletic.com/4171342/2023/0… – 3:33 PM
Remember when KD-to-Phoenix was the move filling up your timeline? I shared my view of the Brooklyn blockbuster here, @TheAthletic
Nets drama aside, hoops purists should be happy that one of the game’s greats is in the Valley of the Sun(s).
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
The Suns now feature 3 of the 5 most prolific midrange scorers in recent #NBA history. pic.twitter.com/tj4w1GSpaX – 3:30 PM
The Suns now feature 3 of the 5 most prolific midrange scorers in recent #NBA history. pic.twitter.com/tj4w1GSpaX – 3:30 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
“If you’re a Suns fan, you probably want to avoid committing to two or three years of season tickets. In a couple years, your team could end up looking like the Lakers, trying to duct-tape together a competitive product around an aging star.” @David Thorpe truehoop.com/p/the-suns-go-… – 3:29 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
With Eric Gordon, Garrison Mathews, and Bruno Fernando officially off the books for next season, the Rockets will go into the summer with more than $60 million in cap space – 3:28 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
The @FDSportsbook Western Conference Odds
1. Phoenix
2. Denver
3. Clippers
4. Warriors
5. Grizzlies
6. Mavericks
7. Pelicans
8. Lakers
9. Kings
10. Wolves – 3:27 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Should we start the “John Collins will be available around the NBA Draft” rumors now? – 3:25 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
On the night before they made moves today, the Clippers felt the shockwaves of the KD trade and the increasing Western Conference arms race. Went on NBA Today to discuss how Kawhi and PG left Crypto last night knowing Kevin Durant is also now in their way of winning the West. pic.twitter.com/CoQWYutmmm – 3:24 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
And as @theIVpointplay has been pointing out, the tax penalties are now in willy wonka territory. An addition with that would cost the Suns a whole lot. – 3:18 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Buyout watch begins.
Remember, the Suns did not use their TPMLE in the offseason, so they can use part of it to make the highest bid. – 3:17 PM
Buyout watch begins.
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
My knee-jerk reaction to Saddiq Bey coming aboard is that the minutes he gets will come from what AJ Griffin and Jalen Johnson have been getting. Happy to be wrong, but that would be a sad outcome from this. – 3:17 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The Suns are now a championship-caliber team with KD.
The Lakers are dramatically better with improved 3-point shooting and added length.
Love seeing GPII back back with the Warriors and they saved roughly $30 million in luxury tax in 2023-24, according to ESPN. – 3:13 PM
The Suns are now a championship-caliber team with KD.
The Lakers are dramatically better with improved 3-point shooting and added length.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Here’s the situation:
Game 7 Western Conference finals.
Suns down two with 10 seconds left. No timeouts.
Inbounding the ball at halfcourt.
Who do you want on the floor with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton? #Suns – 3:08 PM
Here’s the situation:
Game 7 Western Conference finals.
Suns down two with 10 seconds left. No timeouts.
Inbounding the ball at halfcourt.
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Spurs basically lost Kawhi, Danny, D White and Dejounte and now have:
Keldon
Branham
Wesley
Langford
Graham
23 Hornets first (protected)
24 Raptors first
25 Hawks first
25 Bulls first
26 Hawks frp swap
27 Hawks first
28 Celtics frp swap
10 seconds – 3:07 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
OG Anunoby and John Collins heading back to their teams after all the speculation pic.twitter.com/DDsJaSXD2o – 3:03 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
From all the reports what is the 1st round pick tally?
Nets got 4 for Durant
Spurs got 1 from Toronto for Poeltl
the reported Jazz deal.
Any others? – 3:03 PM
From all the reports what is the 1st round pick tally?
Nets got 4 for Durant
Spurs got 1 from Toronto for Poeltl
the reported Jazz deal.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Going live on @PHNX_Suns to talk more KD, Darius Bazley, the NBA landscape after the trade deadline and more!
https://t.co/Y7hunpKwq7 pic.twitter.com/uRfAsJt7I8 – 3:02 PM
Going live on @PHNX_Suns to talk more KD, Darius Bazley, the NBA landscape after the trade deadline and more!
https://t.co/Y7hunpKwq7 pic.twitter.com/uRfAsJt7I8 – 3:02 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
League sources says Pistons are done dealing. Lone move of the day will be trading Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox, and acquiring James Wiseman. Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks remain Pistons. – 3:02 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
TrueHoop on most of what we know so far.
David Thorpe on trades by the Suns, Nets, Lakers, Jazz, Wolves, Knicks, Blazers, Raptors, Spurs, Sixers, Hornets, Nuggets, Clippers, Celtics, Thunder, Pistons, Hawks, Warriors, Magic, Grizzlies, and Pelicans truehoop.com/p/the-suns-go-… – 3:01 PM
TrueHoop on most of what we know so far.
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Confirming @Adrian Wojnarowski‘s report that the #Pistons are sending Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox to Golden State in exchange for James Wiseman, per league source.
Reports indicate that Bey will be traded to the Hawks, and Knox will be moved to the Blazers. – 2:55 PM
Confirming @Adrian Wojnarowski‘s report that the #Pistons are sending Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox to Golden State in exchange for James Wiseman, per league source.
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
The John Collins four year saga has now surpassed “The Hawks trade for Anthony Johnson” in Atlanta Hawks Trade Deadline eras. pic.twitter.com/igI1DhBFyQ – 2:54 PM
The John Collins four year saga has now surpassed “The Hawks trade for Anthony Johnson” in Atlanta Hawks Trade Deadline eras. pic.twitter.com/igI1DhBFyQ – 2:54 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Confirming @Adrian Wojnarowski‘s report that the #Pistons are sending Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox to Golden State in exchange for James Wiseman, per league source. – 2:53 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Reporting on the process that led the Nets to work with only the Suns on a Kevin Durant trade: pic.twitter.com/nHBdBCjyWN – 2:52 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks make flurry of moves during Thursday’s trade deadline ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 2:51 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
There is no deal for John Collins out of Atlanta, league sources told @YahooSports. – 2:46 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Atlanta Hawks plan to keep John Collins past the trade deadline, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 2:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Sources: Jae Crowder headed to Bucks after being part of Kevin Durant trade to #Suns
Ends 6-month stretch that began with Crowder not attending training camp
Sources tell The Republic Lakers, Nuggets were interested in Crowder days before trade deadline https://t.co/6LaNAhAmHT pic.twitter.com/bORiyBxTnP – 2:43 PM
Sources: Jae Crowder headed to Bucks after being part of Kevin Durant trade to #Suns
Ends 6-month stretch that began with Crowder not attending training camp
Sources tell The Republic Lakers, Nuggets were interested in Crowder days before trade deadline https://t.co/6LaNAhAmHT pic.twitter.com/bORiyBxTnP – 2:43 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets trade Bruno Fernando, Garrison Mathews to Atlanta, per source (with the picks they receive) houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 2:41 PM
Rockets trade Bruno Fernando, Garrison Mathews to Atlanta, per source (with the picks they receive) houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 2:41 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Sam Presti worked with two front offices in Boston and Phoenix that he’s done major deals (Horford and CP) with in the last few seasons. – 2:32 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Confirming that Kevin Knox is included in the three-team deal with the Warriors and Hawks that will also route Saddiq Bey to Atlanta. Knox is heading to Golden State. – 2:31 PM
Confirming that Kevin Knox is included in the three-team deal with the Warriors and Hawks that will also route Saddiq Bey to Atlanta. Knox is heading to Golden State. – 2:31 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
30 minutes from the deadline, things we’re still waiting on:
– Wyd Raptors?
– Zach LaVine?
– Jordan Clarkson?
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
This is the most insane trade deadline in NBA history and somehow John Collins still hasn’t been moved. – 2:26 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Reports: #Pistons trading Saddiq Bey for Warriors’ James Wiseman in 3-team deal: bit.ly/3HRN4r7 – 2:23 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Darius Bazley is on his way to Phoenix (via @The_ThunderWire):
okcthunderwire.usatoday.com/2023/02/09/rep… – 2:22 PM
Darius Bazley is on his way to Phoenix (via @The_ThunderWire):
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
This morning I said I preferred quantity of trades over quality (like KD), but this is madness right now and we still have 40 minutes to go – 2:21 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2023 NBA trade deadline: Warriors move James Wiseman to Pistons; Hawks get Saddiq Bey, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/2023-… – 2:20 PM
2023 NBA trade deadline: Warriors move James Wiseman to Pistons; Hawks get Saddiq Bey, per report
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
So to recap (with 43 minutes to go) …
Thunder trades: Darius Bazley, Mike Muscala
Thunder receives: Three second-round picks and two expiring contracts in Justin Jackson and Dario Saric
Good haul, considering it’s three seconds for two players not in the long-term plan. – 2:19 PM
So to recap (with 43 minutes to go) …
Thunder trades: Darius Bazley, Mike Muscala
Thunder receives: Three second-round picks and two expiring contracts in Justin Jackson and Dario Saric
Good haul, considering it’s three seconds for two players not in the long-term plan. – 2:19 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Even Bruno Fernando is going back to his original team. Homecoming weekend. – 2:18 PM
Even Bruno Fernando is going back to his original team. Homecoming weekend. – 2:18 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Kevin Durant Trade To Suns Shakes Up NBA Title Odds via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 2:15 PM
Now on @ForbesSports
StatMuse @statmuse
No other Hawk outside of Trae Young has scored 50 points in the last 20 seasons.
Enter Saddiq Bey. pic.twitter.com/qXZw0s5KzX – 2:14 PM
No other Hawk outside of Trae Young has scored 50 points in the last 20 seasons.
Enter Saddiq Bey. pic.twitter.com/qXZw0s5KzX – 2:14 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Dario Saric leaves the Suns after 3 years 🙌 pic.twitter.com/GhpOk5BEh2 – 2:14 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
My latest for @SInow: After a crazy year and a half, KD and the Suns needed each other si.com/nba/2023/02/09… – 2:13 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Darius Bazley makes a lot of sense in Phoenix given the wing depth they lost in the Durant deal. His defense is legit, but he didn’t fit in OKC’s offensive system.
The Thunder gets something for Bazley rather than letting him walk for nothing as an RFA. – 2:12 PM
Darius Bazley makes a lot of sense in Phoenix given the wing depth they lost in the Durant deal. His defense is legit, but he didn’t fit in OKC’s offensive system.
The Thunder gets something for Bazley rather than letting him walk for nothing as an RFA. – 2:12 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Hawks will send Rockets two second-round picks as part of deal, sources said. – 2:11 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
So Presti turned Mike Muscala & Darius Bazley into 2 expiring contracts & 3 second-round picks – 2:10 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Saddiq Bey this season:
14.8 PPG
4.7 RPG
1.9 3PM
Top 3 in PTS, STL and 3s for the Pistons this season. pic.twitter.com/LX5E0TERJI – 2:10 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
One might say that the new owner of the Suns has mortgaged the teams’ future… – 2:09 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
The Hawks had registered interest with the Pistons on Saddiq Bey since the beginning of the league’s trade season in December, sources said. There were conversations involving John Collins. Bey will be up for major extension money this summer. Atlanta is not done trying to deal. – 2:07 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Warriors in talks with Pistons for Saddiq Bey @Sportando sportando.basketball/en/warriors-in… – 2:07 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
Garrison Mathews and Bruno Fernando to the Hawks for Justin Holiday and Frank Kaminsky, sources confirm. The Rockets will also receive two future second-round picks (OKC’s 2024 and 2025 2nds), sources tell @TheAthletic – 2:06 PM
Garrison Mathews and Bruno Fernando to the Hawks for Justin Holiday and Frank Kaminsky, sources confirm. The Rockets will also receive two future second-round picks (OKC’s 2024 and 2025 2nds), sources tell @TheAthletic – 2:06 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
James Wiseman has the tools to be a cornerstone player in the young core of the Detroit #Pistons.
At the same time the Atlanta Hawks added a sharpshooter next to Young and Murray. Bey can open the floor for his teammates. Great trade. #NBATradeDeadline
sdna.gr/mpasket/105315… – 2:06 PM
James Wiseman has the tools to be a cornerstone player in the young core of the Detroit #Pistons.
At the same time the Atlanta Hawks added a sharpshooter next to Young and Murray. Bey can open the floor for his teammates. Great trade. #NBATradeDeadline
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Can confirm that the Pistons are sending Saddiq Bey to Atlanta and acquiring James Wiseman in a three-team deal involving the Warriors.
Sounds like more could develop in the next hour. – 2:05 PM
Sounds like more could develop in the next hour. – 2:05 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
A man must have a brand, Building Block Bazley is mine. We ride, @Phoenix Suns 💍 pic.twitter.com/wd8H2lQSnu – 2:03 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
The Oklahoma City Thunder are trading Darius Bazley to the Phoenix Suns for Dario Saric #NBATradeDeadline
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 2:03 PM
The Oklahoma City Thunder are trading Darius Bazley to the Phoenix Suns for Dario Saric #NBATradeDeadline
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Saddiq Bey has shot an eFG% of 68% in unguarded catch and shoot situations and ranks 5th in drawing fouls among the 119 players with over 200 attempts finishing at the rim this season. – 2:03 PM
Saddiq Bey has shot an eFG% of 68% in unguarded catch and shoot situations and ranks 5th in drawing fouls among the 119 players with over 200 attempts finishing at the rim this season. – 2:03 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Hawks are trading Justin Holiday and Frank Kaminsky to Houston for Garrison Matthews and Bruno Fernando, source tells ESPN. – 2:02 PM
The Hawks are trading Justin Holiday and Frank Kaminsky to Houston for Garrison Matthews and Bruno Fernando, source tells ESPN. – 2:02 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
The Oklahoma City Thunder are trading Darius Bazley to the Phoenix Suns for Dario Saric #NBATradeDeadline
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 2:01 PM
The Oklahoma City Thunder are trading Darius Bazley to the Phoenix Suns for Dario Saric #NBATradeDeadline
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Suns trade for KD, Warriors trade a former No. 2 pick for luxury tax savings. – 2:00 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Has to be another player in it besides Bey for Detroit to bring back Wiseman — likely Knox but maybe Diallo or Joseph – 2:00 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Warriors just salary dumped a No. 2 overall pick after 60 career games. Didn’t even take Saddiq Bey who would’ve been a nice prospect for them. – 2:00 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Atlanta is sending Golden State five second-round picks in the three-team trade, sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 1:58 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Hawks are sending five second-round picks to the Warriors to acquire Bey, source tells ESPN. – 1:57 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Losing Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Dario Saric in the same trade deadline definitely hurts the vibes as far as fan favorites are concerned. You do that every single time for Kevin Durant, but Super Dario were certainly be missed – 1:56 PM
Losing Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Dario Saric in the same trade deadline definitely hurts the vibes as far as fan favorites are concerned. You do that every single time for Kevin Durant, but Super Dario were certainly be missed – 1:56 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Warriors are trading James Wiseman to the Pistons for Saddiq Bey, source tells ESPN. – 1:55 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Darius Bazley is a 22-year-old, 6-foot-9 wing shooting 40% from 3 this year for OKC. Low volume, and only averaging 5.4 PPG in 15.4 MPG though. Suns definitely needed a wing, so they’re taking a flier here – 1:55 PM
Darius Bazley is a 22-year-old, 6-foot-9 wing shooting 40% from 3 this year for OKC. Low volume, and only averaging 5.4 PPG in 15.4 MPG though. Suns definitely needed a wing, so they’re taking a flier here – 1:55 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Oklahoma City Thunder are trading Darius Bazley to the Phoenix Suns for Dario Saric and a second-round pick, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 1:53 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Mike Muscala knows a #Celtics teammate well already. He played with Al Horford in Atlanta from 2013-2016.
They also briefly played on the #Thunder together in 2020-21, and shared the floor for 28 minutes in 9 games, posting a 125 OR, 93 DR.
100 mins together in 2016 (-8.6). pic.twitter.com/W7szbRSD21 – 1:49 PM
Mike Muscala knows a #Celtics teammate well already. He played with Al Horford in Atlanta from 2013-2016.
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Will the Hawks trade John Collins today? We’re discussing that now: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 1:46 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG by a Net all-time:
29.0 — KD
27.1 — Kyrie
23.6 — Vince
23.4 — Harden
Vince Carter played more games than KD, Kyrie and Harden combined. pic.twitter.com/kESRyf06PM – 1:45 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
What’s next for the #Nets after trading Kevin Durant?
@Howard Beck says Brooklyn is one of the most interesting teams as we approach the deadline #NetsWorld #NBATradeDeadline pic.twitter.com/2jjkDYiObb – 1:45 PM
@Howard Beck says Brooklyn is one of the most interesting teams as we approach the deadline #NetsWorld #NBATradeDeadline pic.twitter.com/2jjkDYiObb – 1:45 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
DeMar
Forbes
Eubanks
D White
Dejounte
Poeltl
Branham
Wesley
Langford
23 Hornets first (protected)
24 Raptors first
25 Hawks first
25 Bulls first
25 Bulls second
26 Hawks frp swap
27 Hawks first
27 second
28 Celtics frp swap
28 Heat second
28 Nuggets second
2 seconds – 1:43 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
If nothing’s happening in an hour, Rockets and Hawks gotta just trade Eric Gordon for John Collins. Salaries work. We don’t have time to mess with them anymore. – 1:41 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Wild NBA trade market has Durant, Crowder off table for Heat as 3 p.m. deadline approaches; Westbrook linked to Heat (updated). sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:41 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Points Gained for reported trades
(PG values pts a player scores on a night + or – league average)
K Durant +4.1 (2nd best in NBA)
C Johnson +1.1
M Bridges -.2
Jump of +3 for Suns. Only 6 players in NBA have a +3 on a nighlty basis (Jokic, KD, Curry, Embiid, Lauri, Lillard) – 1:39 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On the risk and reward of the Kevin Durant trade, the ripple effects it’ll have in Phoenix, and where the Suns might look on the trade and buyout markets to improve their depth: bit.ly/3RPG9mS – 1:36 PM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
It is 2012. I am watching teammates Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and Serge Ibaka play in the NBA Finals.
It is 2023. I am watching all three traded at the trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/6NXW4tWJmC – 1:32 PM
It is 2012. I am watching teammates Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and Serge Ibaka play in the NBA Finals.
