Suns vs. Hawks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Phoenix Suns play against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena

The Phoenix Suns are spending $5,639,213 per win while the Atlanta Hawks are spending $5,589,473 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday February 9, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL

Away TV: Bally Sports AZ

Home Radio: WZGC

Away Radio: ESPN 620 / S: KSUN

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ryan Ward

@RyanWardLA

Steph, Klay, KD, CP3, Booker, Kawhi, PG, LeBron, AD are now all in the same division… AND who is on top? De’Aaron Fox and the Kings 👀 Only a few games ahead, but still, that’s crazy… 3:13 AM Steph, Klay, KD, CP3, Booker, Kawhi, PG, LeBron, AD are now all in the same division… AND who is on top? De’Aaron Fox and the Kings 👀 Only a few games ahead, but still, that’s crazy… pic.twitter.com/6T1sWhMfqP

Gerald Bourguet

@GeraldBourguet

From “Is Devin Booker actually good?” to Chris Paul and Kevin Durant wanting to play with him.

Monty Williams, James Jones, Mat Ishbia and tons of other people deserve credit for turning the Suns into a contender and destination around the league, but it all starts with Book. – From “Is Devin Booker actually good?” to Chris Paul and Kevin Durant wanting to play with him.Monty Williams, James Jones, Mat Ishbia and tons of other people deserve credit for turning the Suns into a contender and destination around the league, but it all starts with Book. – 2:57 AM

Callie Caplan

@CallieCaplan

Kyrie Irving reacts to Kevin Durant trade to Suns: ‘I’m just glad he got out of there’ 2:56 AM Kyrie Irving reacts to Kevin Durant trade to Suns: ‘I’m just glad he got out of there’ dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…

Aaron J. Fentress

@AaronJFentress

We shall see what happens tomorrow.

But…

Suns get Durant

Dallas gets Kyrie

Lakers get Russell, Vanderbilt, Rui and Beasley.

Blazers get Cam Reddish.

Sounds about right. – We shall see what happens tomorrow.But…Suns get DurantDallas gets KyrieLakers get Russell, Vanderbilt, Rui and Beasley.Blazers get Cam Reddish.Sounds about right. – 2:54 AM

Kristian Winfield

@Krisplashed

Can’t wait for the three team trade this summer that sends CP3 elsewhere, rotation players to Dallas and Kyrie Irving to Phoenix. – Can’t wait for the three team trade this summer that sends CP3 elsewhere, rotation players to Dallas and Kyrie Irving to Phoenix. – 2:54 AM

Peter Vecsey

@PeterVecsey1

I like the Nets immediate and long term future a whole lot more than the setting Suns. Durant is almost as fragile as A. Davis. Paul’s warranty has run out. Ayton must become Bill Russell on defense. Demonstrated total disregard & disdain for restocking roster with 1st rounders. – I like the Nets immediate and long term future a whole lot more than the setting Suns. Durant is almost as fragile as A. Davis. Paul’s warranty has run out. Ayton must become Bill Russell on defense. Demonstrated total disregard & disdain for restocking roster with 1st rounders. – 2:51 AM

Alex Kennedy

@AlexKennedyNBA

Are the Phoenix Suns the favorites to win it all? 2:50 AM Are the Phoenix Suns the favorites to win it all? pic.twitter.com/FRnBVZDCYR

Alex Schiffer

@Alex__Schiffer

New Net Mikal Bridges is very durable. Played in all 82 games two of his four years as a pro and in 72 during that truncated season. Has played in all 56 this year. – New Net Mikal Bridges is very durable. Played in all 82 games two of his four years as a pro and in 72 during that truncated season. Has played in all 56 this year. – 2:48 AM

CBS NBA

@CBSSportsNBA

Kyrie Irving on Kevin Durant being traded from Nets to Suns: ‘I’m just glad that he got out of there’

cbssports.com/nba/news/kyrie… – 2:48 AM Kyrie Irving on Kevin Durant being traded from Nets to Suns: ‘I’m just glad that he got out of there’

Brad Townsend

@townbrad

Kyrie Irving reacts to Kevin Durant trade to Phoenix: ‘I’m just glad he got out of there’ 2:46 AM Kyrie Irving reacts to Kevin Durant trade to Phoenix: ‘I’m just glad he got out of there’ dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…

Alex Kennedy

@AlexKennedyNBA

It’s worth noting that Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are friends and have trained together in the offseason.

When two focal points are adjusting to playing together and trying to get on the same page, it typically helps when they already have a relationship. – It’s worth noting that Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are friends and have trained together in the offseason.When two focal points are adjusting to playing together and trying to get on the same page, it typically helps when they already have a relationship. – 2:45 AM

Kellan Olson

@KellanOlson

Suns fans: Trade Jae Crowder 😡

Suns: Patience 🙂

*four months later*

Suns fans: I stg if we don’t trade Jae Crowder as part of a huge deal 😡

Suns: OK 🙂 – Suns fans: Trade Jae Crowder 😡Suns: Patience 🙂*four months later*Suns fans: I stg if we don’t trade Jae Crowder as part of a huge deal 😡Suns: OK 🙂 – 2:43 AM

Anil Gogna

@AnilGognaNBA

KD landing with PHX will likely increase OG’s market value, which is at an all-time high for a non-All Star. TOR could cash in on his value and then retain both Gary & Fred. Lots of options for TOR in the final hours. All eyes on OG, Gary & Fred. – KD landing with PHX will likely increase OG’s market value, which is at an all-time high for a non-All Star. TOR could cash in on his value and then retain both Gary & Fred. Lots of options for TOR in the final hours. All eyes on OG, Gary & Fred. – 2:35 AM

Dalen Terry

@DalenTerry

don’t get caught in the title of the book, read the story first 🧏🏾‍♂️ – don’t get caught in the title of the book, read the story first 🧏🏾‍♂️ – 2:30 AM

Kevin O’Connor

@KevinOConnorNBA

Mikal Bridges just had the best scoring month of his career (23 PPG on 17 FGA). He’s 26 and fits the trajectory of Brooklyn’s youth: Cam Thomas, Nic Claxton & Cam Johnson. Seeing tweets about the Nets flipping Bridges. I don’t think that makes sense unless the return is massive. – Mikal Bridges just had the best scoring month of his career (23 PPG on 17 FGA). He’s 26 and fits the trajectory of Brooklyn’s youth: Cam Thomas, Nic Claxton & Cam Johnson. Seeing tweets about the Nets flipping Bridges. I don’t think that makes sense unless the return is massive. – 2:26 AM

Alex Schiffer

@Alex__Schiffer

Suns are at the Mavericks on Sunday March 5 which will be Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving’s first game against each other since leaving the Nets. – Suns are at the Mavericks on Sunday March 5 which will be Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving’s first game against each other since leaving the Nets. – 2:24 AM

Kellan Olson

@KellanOlson

The Phoenix Suns are acquiring Kevin Durant.

It is the biggest trade in franchise history so by default it becomes the biggest gamble in franchise history.

The price matches the precedent.

On KD’s greatness, the risk/reward and much more: 2:21 AM The Phoenix Suns are acquiring Kevin Durant.It is the biggest trade in franchise history so by default it becomes the biggest gamble in franchise history.The price matches the precedent.On KD’s greatness, the risk/reward and much more: arizonasports.com/story/3200785/…

Ian Begley

@IanBegley

If Nets-Suns Kevin Durant trade hadn’t been finalized tonight, teams expected to pick it up early Thursday AM & get to finish line. For Nets, finalizing it early Thurs gives them opportunity to do more before 3p deadline. BKN spoke w/a few teams about Ben Simmons post-Kyrie trade – If Nets-Suns Kevin Durant trade hadn’t been finalized tonight, teams expected to pick it up early Thursday AM & get to finish line. For Nets, finalizing it early Thurs gives them opportunity to do more before 3p deadline. BKN spoke w/a few teams about Ben Simmons post-Kyrie trade – 2:14 AM

Emiliano Carchia

@Sportando

Kevin Durant to sign with Phoenix Suns

sportando.basketball/en/kevin-duran… – 2:14 AM Kevin Durant to sign with Phoenix Suns

Neil Dalal

@NeilDalal96

I was in New York when Kyrie Irving got traded Sunday and now in Phoenix as Kevin Durant gets traded 2:12 AM I was in New York when Kyrie Irving got traded Sunday and now in Phoenix as Kevin Durant gets traded pic.twitter.com/1GeHps6KrS

Bill Reiter

@sportsreiter

Was just telling a friend here at Super Bowl how much I like Phoenix and how unlikely it was I’d be back anytime soon (for a Finals or Conf Finals). Life comes at you fast sometimes – Was just telling a friend here at Super Bowl how much I like Phoenix and how unlikely it was I’d be back anytime soon (for a Finals or Conf Finals). Life comes at you fast sometimes – 2:11 AM

Ben Anderson

@BensHoops

Ben Anderson

Isaiah Thomas really doing a hell of a job in Phoenix. – Isaiah Thomas really doing a hell of a job in Phoenix. – 2:09 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski

@wojespn

Toronto’s talks on forward O.G. Anunoby are rolling into the final hours of the trade deadline. The landing of Kevin Durant with the Suns could escalate Anunoby’s value among Western Conference teams pursuing an elite forward to defend Durant. – Toronto’s talks on forward O.G. Anunoby are rolling into the final hours of the trade deadline. The landing of Kevin Durant with the Suns could escalate Anunoby’s value among Western Conference teams pursuing an elite forward to defend Durant. – 2:07 AM

Nick Friedell

@NickFriedell

This deal also sets up another chance for KD to finally play in front of fans at Chase Center.

The Suns play the Warriors in San Francisco on March 13. – This deal also sets up another chance for KD to finally play in front of fans at Chase Center.The Suns play the Warriors in San Francisco on March 13. – 2:06 AM

Eric Smith

@Eric__Smith

In 4 days…

Kyrie was traded to DAL…

LeBron set the all-time scoring record…

Durant was traded to PHX…

Westbrook was dealt from LAL…

Multiple other deals went down…

Mannnn, the NBA is wild. – In 4 days…Kyrie was traded to DAL…LeBron set the all-time scoring record…Durant was traded to PHX…Westbrook was dealt from LAL…Multiple other deals went down…Mannnn, the NBA is wild. – 2:04 AM

Kristian Winfield

@Krisplashed

Nets also don’t play the Suns until next season. – Nets also don’t play the Suns until next season. – 2:01 AM

Adam Spolane

@AdamSpolane

The only bad part of the trade for the Suns is they don’t have any first round picks to attach to CP’s contract to try and improve that spot – The only bad part of the trade for the Suns is they don’t have any first round picks to attach to CP’s contract to try and improve that spot – 2:01 AM

Kristian Winfield

@Krisplashed

Kyrie on KD getting traded to the Suns: “I’m glad he got out of there (Brooklyn).” – Kyrie on KD getting traded to the Suns: “I’m glad he got out of there (Brooklyn).” – 1:55 AM

Jorge Sierra

@hoopshype

Phoenix Suns salary cap situation.

They could be paying KD, Booker and Ayton a combined $144.3 million by 2025-26.

hoopshype.com/lists/phoenix-… – 1:53 AM Phoenix Suns salary cap situation.They could be paying KD, Booker and Ayton a combined $144.3 million by 2025-26.

Marc J. Spears

@MarcJSpears

Business of the NBA is crazy. Just last night Mikal Bridges was having a great time joking in the visiting locker room at Barclays Center with Suns teammates Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Cam Johnson after beating the Nets. Now the next locker room Bridges will enter is the… – Business of the NBA is crazy. Just last night Mikal Bridges was having a great time joking in the visiting locker room at Barclays Center with Suns teammates Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Cam Johnson after beating the Nets. Now the next locker room Bridges will enter is the… – 1:50 AM

Marc J. Spears

@MarcJSpears

Business of the NBA is crazy. Just last night Bridges was having a great time joking in the visiting locker room at Barclays Center with Suns teammates Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Cam Johnson after beating the Nets. Now the next locker room Bridges will enter is the Nets’ as… – Business of the NBA is crazy. Just last night Bridges was having a great time joking in the visiting locker room at Barclays Center with Suns teammates Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Cam Johnson after beating the Nets. Now the next locker room Bridges will enter is the Nets’ as… – 1:50 AM

Law Murray

@LawMurrayTheNU

There’s a chance that the Brooklyn Nets are responsible for both Conference Finals

Suns (Kevin Durant) vs Mavericks (Kyrie Irving)

76ers (James Harden) vs Celtics (Jaylen Brown/Jayson Tatum) – There’s a chance that the Brooklyn Nets are responsible for both Conference FinalsSuns (Kevin Durant) vs Mavericks (Kyrie Irving)76ers (James Harden) vs Celtics (Jaylen Brown/Jayson Tatum) – 1:49 AM

Michael Scotto

@MikeAScotto

The Brooklyn Nets are open to flipping newly acquired forward Jae Crowder ahead of the trade deadline, league sources told The Brooklyn Nets are open to flipping newly acquired forward Jae Crowder ahead of the trade deadline, league sources told @Jorge Sierra . – 1:49 AM

Chris Fedor

@ChrisFedor

NBA Trade Deadline 2023: Kevin Durant reportedly traded from Brooklyn to Phoenix

cleveland.com/cavs/2023/02/k… – 1:49 AM NBA Trade Deadline 2023: Kevin Durant reportedly traded from Brooklyn to Phoenix

Barry Jackson

@flasportsbuzz

Crowder generally has not wanted buyout because he loses Bird rights in that scenario. Not sure why Nets, in playoff position, wouldn’t want him – Crowder generally has not wanted buyout because he loses Bird rights in that scenario. Not sure why Nets, in playoff position, wouldn’t want him – 1:49 AM

Will Guillory

@WillGuillory

KD will be able to say he played with Russell Westbrook, Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving and Chris Paul.

Four of the greatest point guards to ever do it. That’s wild. – KD will be able to say he played with Russell Westbrook, Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving and Chris Paul.Four of the greatest point guards to ever do it. That’s wild. – 1:48 AM

StatMuse

@statmuse

Most mid-range buckets per game:

4.5 — DeMar

4.0 — Durant

2.8 — Booker 1:48 AM Most mid-range buckets per game:4.5 — DeMar4.0 — Durant2.8 — Booker pic.twitter.com/QtjtVeAsSk

Adrian Wojnarowski

@wojespn

The Nets are expected to explore trade scenarios for Jae Crowder ahead of today’s 3 PM ET deadline, sources tell ESPN. – The Nets are expected to explore trade scenarios for Jae Crowder ahead of today’s 3 PM ET deadline, sources tell ESPN. – 1:48 AM

Sean Cunningham

@SeanCunningham

So Kings return to Sacramento to host Kyrie Irving and his new Dallas Mavericks on Friday and Saturday, then head to Phoenix to spend Valentine’s Day on Tuesday with Kevin Durant and his new Phoenix Suns team. – So Kings return to Sacramento to host Kyrie Irving and his new Dallas Mavericks on Friday and Saturday, then head to Phoenix to spend Valentine’s Day on Tuesday with Kevin Durant and his new Phoenix Suns team. – 1:47 AM

Ryan Blackburn

@NBABlackburn

Nuggets play the Suns in Phoenix on March 31st and April 6th. – Nuggets play the Suns in Phoenix on March 31st and April 6th. – 1:47 AM

NBA on ESPN

@ESPNNBA

Mikal Bridges tweeted this after seeing the news he had been traded to the Nets 😅 1:45 AM Mikal Bridges tweeted this after seeing the news he had been traded to the Nets 😅 pic.twitter.com/uHomsBbNZi

Anthony Chiang

@Anthony_Chiang

With Jae Crowder part of the Suns’ trade package going to the Nets, is Crowder on his way to becoming an option for the Heat on the buyout market? Definitely worth monitoring. – With Jae Crowder part of the Suns’ trade package going to the Nets, is Crowder on his way to becoming an option for the Heat on the buyout market? Definitely worth monitoring. – 1:44 AM

Haralabos Voulgaris

@haralabob

Can’t think of a playoff series I’d rather see at this point than Suns Mavs – Can’t think of a playoff series I’d rather see at this point than Suns Mavs – 1:43 AM

Mark Followill

@MFollowill

Mavs vs Suns…Kyrie and KD…March 5th in Dallas 👀🏀 – Mavs vs Suns…Kyrie and KD…March 5th in Dallas 👀🏀 – 1:43 AM

Brandon Rahbar

@BrandonRahbar

Durant/Booker/CP3/Ayton

Suns were the #1 seed in 2022.

Suns were in the NBA Finals in 2021.

The hardest road. – Durant/Booker/CP3/AytonSuns were the #1 seed in 2022.Suns were in the NBA Finals in 2021.The hardest road. – 1:42 AM

David Morrow

@_DavidMorrow

The rest of the league trying to fill out their rosters while the Nets sit on Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Dorian Finney-Smith, Cam Johnson, Joe Harris, Yuta Watanabe, Ben Simmons and Royce O’Neale 1:42 AM The rest of the league trying to fill out their rosters while the Nets sit on Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Dorian Finney-Smith, Cam Johnson, Joe Harris, Yuta Watanabe, Ben Simmons and Royce O’Neale pic.twitter.com/4Rdi176Nr2

Dave Early

@DavidEarly

Durant reportedly traded to Suns, changing the landscape of the East for Embiid, Harden 1:42 AM Durant reportedly traded to Suns, changing the landscape of the East for Embiid, Harden libertyballers.com/2023/2/9/23592…

Ira Winderman

@IraHeatBeat

Two questions:

– Are the Nets even a thing anymore?

– And Jae Crowder next hits the buyout market, correct?

(Bonus question: Has there ever been a good Nets Big Three era?) – Two questions:– Are the Nets even a thing anymore?– And Jae Crowder next hits the buyout market, correct?(Bonus question: Has there ever been a good Nets Big Three era?) – 1:41 AM

Chet Holmgren

@ChetHolmgren

If you start using the suns on 2k now ur the problem – If you start using the suns on 2k now ur the problem – 1:39 AM

Chris Palmer

@ChrisPalmerNBA

Suns at Mavs on March 5th. On ABC. Can you imagine. – Suns at Mavs on March 5th. On ABC. Can you imagine. – 1:39 AM

Erik Slater

@erikslater_

The Brooklyn Nets’ new-look rotation:

Spencer Dinwiddie

Dorian Finney-Smith

Mikal Bridges

Cam Johnson

Nic Claxton

Ben Simmons

Cam Thomas

Royce O’Neale

Joe Harris

Jae Crowder

Yuta Watanabe

Edmond Sumner

Day’Ron Sharpe – The Brooklyn Nets’ new-look rotation:Spencer DinwiddieDorian Finney-SmithMikal BridgesCam JohnsonNic ClaxtonBen SimmonsCam ThomasRoyce O’NealeJoe HarrisJae CrowderYuta WatanabeEdmond SumnerDay’Ron Sharpe – 1:38 AM

Lauren L. Williams

@WilliamsLaurenL

That Phoenix roster gonna look mighty different tomorrow for the Hawks… – That Phoenix roster gonna look mighty different tomorrow for the Hawks… – 1:38 AM

Dan Favale

@danfavale

lebron seeing the suns counter the lakers getting dlo by trading for kevin durant

pic.twitter.com/wBW0E2XXfV – 1:38 AM lebron seeing the suns counter the lakers getting dlo by trading for kevin durant

Bill Reiter

@sportsreiter

Phoenix are clear Western Conference favorites – Phoenix are clear Western Conference favorites – 1:37 AM

Dave Early

@DavidEarly

Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson can all hang out in NYC now… – Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson can all hang out in NYC now… – 1:37 AM

Gerald Bourguet

@GeraldBourguet

It cost a lot, but Kevin Durant is joining the Phoenix Suns. We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns NOW to talk about it:

https://t.co/zBNqORVXnm pic.twitter.com/3JWAH4lu6S – 1:36 AM It cost a lot, but Kevin Durant is joining the Phoenix Suns. We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns NOW to talk about it:

Nick Friedell

@NickFriedell

There was a lot of optimism within the Suns’ locker room last night — and that was before the KD news. Players believed that with Booker back the group would find it’s chemistry quickly.

“We’re going to have this thing rolling,” Ayton said.

Now it figures to really roll. – There was a lot of optimism within the Suns’ locker room last night — and that was before the KD news. Players believed that with Booker back the group would find it’s chemistry quickly.“We’re going to have this thing rolling,” Ayton said.Now it figures to really roll. – 1:36 AM

The Ringer

@ringernba

Nets fans waking up tomorrow to find out Kevin Durant is a Phoenix Sun 1:35 AM Nets fans waking up tomorrow to find out Kevin Durant is a Phoenix Sun pic.twitter.com/vQS1Z1hpHo

The Ringer

@ringernba

Woj: “Kevin Durant is a Phoenix Sun.”

Nets fans waking up tomorrow: 1:33 AM Woj: “Kevin Durant is a Phoenix Sun.”Nets fans waking up tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/vQS1Z1hpHo

Kevin O’Connor

@KevinOConnorNBA

Kevin Durant improves Phoenix’s defense too.

KD and Claxton were one of the best defensive duos this year. Elite switchability and rim protection.

Now the Suns can play KD at the 4 next to Deandre Ayton, or in the West playoffs go with KD at the 5 against anyone except Denver. 1:33 AM Kevin Durant improves Phoenix’s defense too.KD and Claxton were one of the best defensive duos this year. Elite switchability and rim protection.Now the Suns can play KD at the 4 next to Deandre Ayton, or in the West playoffs go with KD at the 5 against anyone except Denver. pic.twitter.com/b1oXeWBvXY

Tony East

@TEastNBA

Pacers play the Suns on Friday btw – Pacers play the Suns on Friday btw – 1:33 AM

Matt Steinmetz

@SteinmetzNBA

Warriors’ road to repeat just got tougher. Suns, Mavs, Lakers all got better. – Warriors’ road to repeat just got tougher. Suns, Mavs, Lakers all got better. – 1:33 AM