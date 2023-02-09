Terrence Ross could be a buyout candidate

Michael Scotto: Orlando Magic swingman Terrence Ross is a potential buyout candidate to keep an eye on, league sources told @HoopsHype.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Serge Ibaka, Terrence Ross and Reggie Jackson among other buyout candidates who could become available. Heat has remaining $4 million of its midlevel exception to possibly sign players in the coming weeks. – 4:37 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Orlando Magic swingman Terrence Ross is a potential buyout candidate to keep an eye on, league sources told @Jorge Sierra. – 4:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The only player in NBA history in first two NBA seasons vs Clippers to score more than the 47 points Cam Thomas scored tonight?
Terrence Ross, January 2014 (51 points in Year 2) – 10:07 PM
The only player in NBA history in first two NBA seasons vs Clippers to score more than the 47 points Cam Thomas scored tonight?
The Magic are welcoming trade inquiries for Mo Bamba, Gary Harris, Terrence Ross and R.J. Hampton ahead of the deadline, league sources say. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 27, 2023
And while the market is not exactly teeming with top-shelf talent, GMs and scouts identified several players that could meet the needs of those three teams: Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic, Utah Jazz guards Mike Conley, Malik Beasley and Jordan Clarkson; Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross; and Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon. -via FoxSports.com / January 20, 2023
Anthony, Bamba, Carter, Hampton and Gary Harris served their suspensions Friday, leaving Markelle Fultz, Caleb Houstan, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol, Terrence Ross, Kevon Harris, Schofield and Franz Wagner as the eight available players. “I won’t say it’s easy,” Mosley said about the temporary roster limitations. “Obviously, guys playing different positions, different spots. We talked about guys having the next-man-up mentality. For the most part, these guys battled. They competed. Being undermanned definitely takes it toll at some point.” -via Orlando Sentinel / December 31, 2022