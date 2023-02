Terrence Ross could be a buyout candidate

Anthony, Bamba, Carter, Hampton and Gary Harris served their suspensions Friday, leaving Markelle Fultz, Caleb Houstan, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol, Terrence Ross, Kevon Harris, Schofield and Franz Wagner as the eight available players. “I won’t say it’s easy,” Mosley said about the temporary roster limitations. “Obviously, guys playing different positions, different spots. We talked about guys having the next-man-up mentality. For the most part, these guys battled. They competed. Being undermanned definitely takes it toll at some point.” -via Orlando Sentinel / December 31, 2022