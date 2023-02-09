Warriors, Pistons holding trade talks involving Saddiq Bey and James Wiseman

Jake Fischer: Golden State and Detroit are in conversations to trade Saddiq Bey, league sources told @YahooSports. The Warriors have shown an increased willingness to move James Wiseman before this afternoon’s trade deadline, and the Pistons hold an interest in the former No. 2 pick.
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
James Wiseman was first on Detroit’s draft board in 2020. Troy Weaver has long been a fan. Curious to see if this gets across the finish line. – 12:30 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons and Warriors have discussed a deal, involving Bey and Wiseman, also hearing Moody and other stuff, sources say. Nothing imminent or close. – 12:30 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
As I noted on Monday, the financial incentive for Warriors to trade Wiseman is overwhelming
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Confirming @Jake Fischer’s report that the Pistons and Warriors are having discussions surrounding Saddiq Bey and James Wiseman. Sounds like it’s far from a done deal, however. – 12:29 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Warriors were high on Saddiq Bey during the pre-draft process in 2020 but obviously weren’t going to take him when they ended up with the No. 2 pick. – 12:26 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Golden State and Detroit are in conversations to trade Saddiq Bey, league sources told @YahooSports. The Warriors have shown an increased willingness to move James Wiseman before this afternoon’s trade deadline, and the Pistons hold an interest in the former No. 2 pick. – 12:23 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bey just checked in for Duren, who has two fouls. Burks will check in shortly – 7:23 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
5 trades I predicted on pod last night:
1. OG/Thad to SAC for Barnes/Mitchell/two 1sts
2. Simmons to SA for Doug/J-Rich/1st
3. Russ/two 1sts to UTA for Conley/Beasley/Vando
4. Wiseman/Moody to CHA for PJ/Martin/Jalen McD
5. Bones to NYK for Reddish/pick
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Saddiq Bey’s last 11 games (31.6 minutes per): 20.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 44.4% overall, 42.3% from 3 (7.1 attempts), 88.5% at the line (4.7 attempts).
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
TRADE RUMORS: The Athletic’s @Anthony Slater is reporting that trade activity has picked up & the Warriors are open to moving younger, out-of-rotation players. The players who fit that mold are James Wiseman + Moses Moody. Not necessarily likely, but possible. #dubnation – 4:27 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Niyo: Even with changing role, Bey relishes time with #Pistons: ‘I love it here’: bit.ly/3x3gQ71 – 4:12 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Ty Jerome decided not to hit Wiseman twice as he hustled down the floor. Both times he was open – 12:05 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors are at 26 threes. The NBA record is 29. Two minutes left.
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
A rare opportunity for garbage-time minutes. How many will Moody and Wiseman get?
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
FINAL: Celtics 111, Pistons 99.
Bogdanovic: 21 points
Hayes: 17 points, 9 assists
Ivey: 14 points, 5 assists
Bey: 14 points, 6 rebounds
Stewart: 10 points, 12 rebounds
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
FINAL: Celtics 111, Pistons 99
Bogey: 21 points
Hayes: 17 points (11 in the second half), 8 assists
Ivey: 14 points
Stewart: 10 points and 12 rebounds
Bey: 14 points, 6 rebounds
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons open the 4th with a 10-3 run to cut the deficit to 93-82. This Hayes-Diallo-Livers-Bey-Duren lineup is playing with energy – 8:51 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 3rd quarter: #Celtics 90, #Pistons 72.
Bogdanovic: 19 pts, 3 rebs
Ivey: 11 pts, 5 asts
Bey: 10 pts, 4 rebs
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 3: Celtics 90, Pistons 72. No good, bad quarter for Detroit.
Bogdanovic: 19 points
Ivey: 11 points, 5 assists
Bey: 10 points
Duren: 7 points, 13 rebounds
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Feels like Saddiq Bey has more than 10 points. He’s been that good, I think.
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Celtics 60, Pistons 53.
Bogey: 12 points
Ivey: 8 points and 4 assists
Duren: 7 points and 11 rebounds
Bey: 5 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Killian Hayes has joined Saddiq Bey in the “playing really well” group.
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Celtics 26, Pistons 25. Pistons started off 3-13 from the floor, but made seven of their final 11 shots after the second unit began checking in.
Bogdanovic: 9 points
Duren: 5 points, 6 rebounds
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Celtics 26, Pistons 25.
Saddiq Bey, who always plays well against the Celtics, had a great first quarter, continuing his heater.
Bogey: 9 points.
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 1st quarter: #Celtics 26, #Pistons 25.
Bogdanovic: 9 pts, 1 reb
Duren: 5 pts, 6 rebs
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons have taken advantage of Tatum and Horford being a combined 1-11 to start.
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Great pass by Saddiq Bey there for the Duren and-1. He had the 3 but perfectly utilized the numbers advantage. – 7:23 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey on Bey’s hot streak: “With the second unit, he has a better opportunity to get that rhythm.”
David Locke: This paragraph from @johnhollinger in @TheAthletic today is crazy. The Warriors save $131 million dollars if they trade James Wiseman -via Twitter @DLocke09 / February 7, 2023
The noise around the league the last couple of days is an increased willingness from the Warriors to engage in conversation and explore the idea of moving their younger, out-of-the-rotation players if a significant enough upgrade is offered. There’s a greater whiff of aggressiveness. If James Wiseman and Moses Moody weren’t providing any current on court value, could they be had for pennies on the dollar? But in recent days, as the conversations league-wide progressively turn more practical, the conceptual deals coming the Warriors’ direction have increased enough to believe something might actually materialize before the buzzer. -via The Athletic / February 7, 2023
Coach Steve Kerr pulled James Wiseman aside for a chat before the team’s afternoon ride to the airport for a flight to Oklahoma City. “I did, just because it’s hard as a young player to have to go through this,” Kerr said after practice. “And you need reps. And you haven’t been through the league for a long time, and you don’t always understand what’s happening.” -via Yahoo! Sports / January 30, 2023
Per league sources, the Pistons have been active in conversations, but it is not a guarantee that Bogdanovic, Burks or Saddiq Bey is moved by the deadline. Bogdanovic has garnered serious interest from the Knicks, Bucks and Lakers, per league sources. However, none of those three really has anything that would entice the Pistons to part ways with the 33-year-old forward who is having the best offensive season of his career. It feels like a third team would have to get involved for Detroit to get the type of return it would need to move its coveted trade chips before the deadline. -via The Athletic / February 9, 2023
On the latest edition of The Putback, SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley reported that the Denver Nuggets have “registered some interest” in trading for Cam Reddish. However, the Knicks and Detroit Pistons have “more recently” had talks about a potential Reddish deal. Begley has previously reported that the Knicks have expressed interest in Pistons wing Saddiq Bey, so perhaps a match could be found there. -via SportsNet New York / February 7, 2023
Even with all that said, I’ve gathered that it’s not a given that the Pistons part with Bey. At 23, he’s already a legit NBA player with room to improve. There certainly are reasons to hesitate when pondering any potential trades involving. -via The Athletic / February 6, 2023