Wizards, Will Barton in talks for buyout agreement

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The Wizards are working on a contract buyout for veteran G/F Will Barton, allowing him to become a free agent. Barton, 32, has had a limited role with Washington this season, but started 71 games and averaged 14.7 points for the Nuggets a season ago.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: The Wizards are working on a contract buyout for veteran G/F Will Barton, allowing him to become a free agent. Barton, 32, has had a limited role with Washington this season, but started 71 games and averaged 14.7 points for the Nuggets a season ago. – 5:03 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
My guess is Wizards buyout Will Barton (I’m sure they tried to find a trade) at a rate that they can sign Jordan Goodwin for the rest of the season while just barely staying under the luxury tax (got a little breathing room with Kendrick Nunn instead of Rui Hachimura). – 3:07 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards fall to the Cleveland Cavaliers and drop to (24-29).
Kristaps Porzingis led the team with 18, Will Barton 15, Deni Avdija 12, Daniel Gafford 11, and Monte Morris finished with 10. – 9:10 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Will Barton is getting some rare minute with Bradley Beal out and already has 6 pts in 3 minutes. – 7:42 PM
Chris Haynes: ‘League sources have informed me that Will Barton, up there in Washington, is open to a change of scenery. He hasn’t collected that many DNPs like Cam Reddish, but he is somebody who feels like it’s time to make a change. It hasn’t worked out and going back to his hometown of DC for some reason he just hasn’t been able to stick in the rotation. He feels like he’s still the player he was, he still thinks he could be still be a prominent player in a reserve role. And I was told he would like to play on a contending team and so you got look for teams like Milwaukee or Brooklyn for that matter.’ -via Apple Podcasts / February 2, 2023
Chris Vernon: Somebody told me maybe like a week ago, out of nowhere, and there has been some buzz about Will Barton getting bought out. And that if he does possibly get bought out, just keep an eye on Bucks or Nets. -via Spotify / January 25, 2023
There will be at least one more Washington move before the deadline, even if Kuzma stays put. The Wizards are expected to reward backup point guard Jordan Goodwin with a standard NBA contract, sources said, before he reaches the 50-game limit for two-way players, and center Vernon Carey is a trade candidate to keep an eye on. Rival executives also are monitoring veteran guard Will Barton as a potential post-trade-deadline buyout candidate, sources said. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 23, 2023