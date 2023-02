Anthony Davis on Russell Westbrook: He's a really good dude

Anthony Davis explained that his body language during the Lakers’ 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday had everything to do with his team’s struggles and nothing to do with LeBron James’ record-setting night. “It’s about the game,” Davis said after putting up 23 points and 16 rebounds in the Lakers’ 115-106 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. “I mean, we’re losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder, a game we needed. And I was pissed off that we were losing. It’s that simple. It’s nothing that has to do with Bron. He knows that. Everybody else is outside looking in, it’s their opinion. But I was pissed off that we were losing the game.” -via ESPN / February 10, 2023