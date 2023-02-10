Anthony Davis on Russell Westbrook: He's a really good dude

Kyle Goon: Anthony Davis also talked about Russell Westbrook getting traded, comparing it to his own last days in New Orleans. Said he talked to Russ today and “I think he’s in a good place.” Adds: “I want people to know overall, Russ is a really good dude.” pic.twitter.com/DlKyGiFUIy
Source: Twitter @kylegoon
Source: Twitter @kylegoon
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: Anthony Davis was asked about his body language during LeBron James’ historic moment on Tuesday. “I was pissed off that we were losing,” Davis said. “It’s that simple” es.pn/3xelsqY – 4:33 AM
New story: Anthony Davis was asked about his body language during LeBron James’ historic moment on Tuesday. “I was pissed off that we were losing,” Davis said. “It’s that simple” es.pn/3xelsqY – 4:33 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis on the Russell Westbrook trade: “I think he’s in a good place and he’s ready to get back to being Russ … Outside of all the basketball stuff or what people say about him on the floor, he’s a really good dude.” pic.twitter.com/OrK8WqO7CN – 4:30 AM
Anthony Davis on the Russell Westbrook trade: “I think he’s in a good place and he’s ready to get back to being Russ … Outside of all the basketball stuff or what people say about him on the floor, he’s a really good dude.” pic.twitter.com/OrK8WqO7CN – 4:30 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Anthony Davis also talked about Russell Westbrook getting traded, comparing it to his own last days in New Orleans. Said he talked to Russ today and “I think he’s in a good place.”
Adds: “I want people to know overall, Russ is a really good dude.” pic.twitter.com/DlKyGiFUIy – 1:41 AM
Anthony Davis also talked about Russell Westbrook getting traded, comparing it to his own last days in New Orleans. Said he talked to Russ today and “I think he’s in a good place.”
Adds: “I want people to know overall, Russ is a really good dude.” pic.twitter.com/DlKyGiFUIy – 1:41 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis said he was “pissed off” the Lakers were losing to the Thunder and him sitting on the bench had nothing to do with his relationship with LeBron James. – 1:04 AM
Anthony Davis said he was “pissed off” the Lakers were losing to the Thunder and him sitting on the bench had nothing to do with his relationship with LeBron James. – 1:04 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Reggie Miller really went at AD neck with that grimace & out for 3 weeks remark that’s crazy – 12:55 AM
Reggie Miller really went at AD neck with that grimace & out for 3 weeks remark that’s crazy – 12:55 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Bucks 115, Lakers 106
The shorthanded Lakers lose without LeBron and their newcomers to drop to 25-31. They have lost three straight. Dennis Schroder had 25 points. Anthony Davis had 23 points and 16 rebounds. Austin Reaves had 18 points.
Up next: at GSW on Saturday. – 12:38 AM
Final: Bucks 115, Lakers 106
The shorthanded Lakers lose without LeBron and their newcomers to drop to 25-31. They have lost three straight. Dennis Schroder had 25 points. Anthony Davis had 23 points and 16 rebounds. Austin Reaves had 18 points.
Up next: at GSW on Saturday. – 12:38 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers, with nine active players, lose 115-106 to a surging Bucks team. Schroder 25p 12a; AD 23p on 9-of-22 16r; Reaves 18p on 7-of-11 4r; Lonnie 15p 3a; TBJ 11p 8r. LAL falls to 25-31 overall. GSW next on Saturday. – 12:38 AM
The Lakers, with nine active players, lose 115-106 to a surging Bucks team. Schroder 25p 12a; AD 23p on 9-of-22 16r; Reaves 18p on 7-of-11 4r; Lonnie 15p 3a; TBJ 11p 8r. LAL falls to 25-31 overall. GSW next on Saturday. – 12:38 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
FINAL: Bucks 115, Lakers 106.
Lakers made it entertaining, but couldn’t find enough with just nine available players. Dennis with 25 points, AD with 23 points and 16 rebounds. Giannis had 38 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists to lead Milwaukee. Third straight loss for the Lakers. – 12:37 AM
FINAL: Bucks 115, Lakers 106.
Lakers made it entertaining, but couldn’t find enough with just nine available players. Dennis with 25 points, AD with 23 points and 16 rebounds. Giannis had 38 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists to lead Milwaukee. Third straight loss for the Lakers. – 12:37 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Anthony Davis returns with five fouls and the #Bucks up 104-98. – 12:20 AM
Anthony Davis returns with five fouls and the #Bucks up 104-98. – 12:20 AM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Reggie with his best career line on the air: “Anytime Anthony Davis grimaces, it’s three weeks.” – 12:14 AM
Reggie with his best career line on the air: “Anytime Anthony Davis grimaces, it’s three weeks.” – 12:14 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Austin Reaves has 17 points on 7 of 8 shooting for the #Lakers, but Anthony Davis has four fouls.
Milwaukee has 15 from Khris Middleton off the bench and the #Bucks now lead 84-75. – 11:55 PM
Austin Reaves has 17 points on 7 of 8 shooting for the #Lakers, but Anthony Davis has four fouls.
Milwaukee has 15 from Khris Middleton off the bench and the #Bucks now lead 84-75. – 11:55 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis drew his second charge of the season – he’s more apt to contest or block a shot, typically – on a Giannis drive, and Austin Reaves hit his 3rd triple of the half to reach 13 points, and put LAL up 58-50. – 11:21 PM
Anthony Davis drew his second charge of the season – he’s more apt to contest or block a shot, typically – on a Giannis drive, and Austin Reaves hit his 3rd triple of the half to reach 13 points, and put LAL up 58-50. – 11:21 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 58, Bucks 50
Austin Reaves and dennis Schroder lead the Lakers with 13 points each. Anthony Davis has 12 points and 8 rebounds — almost matching his total against OKC in the first half (13 and 8). The Lakers are winning the 3PT and FT battles. A scrappy effort. – 11:20 PM
Halftime: Lakers 58, Bucks 50
Austin Reaves and dennis Schroder lead the Lakers with 13 points each. Anthony Davis has 12 points and 8 rebounds — almost matching his total against OKC in the first half (13 and 8). The Lakers are winning the 3PT and FT battles. A scrappy effort. – 11:20 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Anthony Davis looks energized, but the story of the first quarter in Los Angeles is the Bucks are 4-15 from 3.
31-26 lead for a LeBron-less Laker team after 1. – 10:47 PM
Anthony Davis looks energized, but the story of the first quarter in Los Angeles is the Bucks are 4-15 from 3.
31-26 lead for a LeBron-less Laker team after 1. – 10:47 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 31, Bucks 26
The undermanned Lakers, who only have eight of their official roster players available due to LeBron’s injury and their trades, played a good first frame. Anthony Davis has 8 points and 4 rebounds. Austin Reaves has 8 points off the bench. – 10:46 PM
First quarter: Lakers 31, Bucks 26
The undermanned Lakers, who only have eight of their official roster players available due to LeBron’s injury and their trades, played a good first frame. Anthony Davis has 8 points and 4 rebounds. Austin Reaves has 8 points off the bench. – 10:46 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Trae Young notched his 60th 30+point, 10+assist game in his NBA career. He counted 36 points and 12 assists against the Phoenix Suns.
Players with most 30+ pts , 10+ ast games ever
1.James Harden 100
2.LeBron James 98
3.Russell Westbrook 83
4.Trae Young 60
#TruetoAtlanta #NBA – 9:56 PM
Trae Young notched his 60th 30+point, 10+assist game in his NBA career. He counted 36 points and 12 assists against the Phoenix Suns.
Players with most 30+ pts , 10+ ast games ever
1.James Harden 100
2.LeBron James 98
3.Russell Westbrook 83
4.Trae Young 60
#TruetoAtlanta #NBA – 9:56 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Trae Young notched his 60th 30+point, 10+assist game in his NBA career. He counted 36 points and 12 assists against the Phoenix Suns.
Players with most 30+ pts , 10+ ast ever:
1. James Harden 100
2. LeBron James 98
3. Russell Westbrook 83
4. Trae Young 60
#TruetoAtlanta #NBA – 9:54 PM
Trae Young notched his 60th 30+point, 10+assist game in his NBA career. He counted 36 points and 12 assists against the Phoenix Suns.
Players with most 30+ pts , 10+ ast ever:
1. James Harden 100
2. LeBron James 98
3. Russell Westbrook 83
4. Trae Young 60
#TruetoAtlanta #NBA – 9:54 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) has been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Milwaukee. – 9:24 PM
Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) has been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Milwaukee. – 9:24 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
After a very busy trade deadline for the @utahjazz, today @JakeScottZone and I broke down the Mike Conley/Russell Westbrook mega deal.
#TakeNote | @kslsports
kslsports.com/category/podca… – 8:53 PM
After a very busy trade deadline for the @utahjazz, today @JakeScottZone and I broke down the Mike Conley/Russell Westbrook mega deal.
#TakeNote | @kslsports
kslsports.com/category/podca… – 8:53 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Deep dive on the Westbrook-Conley-Russell trade:
-Why I love the Russell fit on offense for LAL.
-Why I have LAL defensive Qs.
-Why I like the Conley fit better than DAR for MIN
-Why I think Utah did fine in the deal.
https://t.co/UA9kVhnAt0 pic.twitter.com/tmSNfAlzJU – 8:37 PM
Deep dive on the Westbrook-Conley-Russell trade:
-Why I love the Russell fit on offense for LAL.
-Why I have LAL defensive Qs.
-Why I like the Conley fit better than DAR for MIN
-Why I think Utah did fine in the deal.
https://t.co/UA9kVhnAt0 pic.twitter.com/tmSNfAlzJU – 8:37 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham on reports circulating about Anthony Davis and his body language on Tuesday: “I’ll just say what’s being reported is not the case and I’ll leave it there.” – 8:23 PM
Darvin Ham on reports circulating about Anthony Davis and his body language on Tuesday: “I’ll just say what’s being reported is not the case and I’ll leave it there.” – 8:23 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Why the Clippers made the deadline moves they did and what the buyout market might hold — including skepticism from league sources about a Westbrook signing latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 6:52 PM
Why the Clippers made the deadline moves they did and what the buyout market might hold — including skepticism from league sources about a Westbrook signing latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 6:52 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Looks like the NBA has officially recorded the @Utah Jazz trade for Russell Westbrook, Damian Jones, and Juan Toscano-Anderson.
#TakeNote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/eara2Q7P3O – 6:37 PM
Looks like the NBA has officially recorded the @Utah Jazz trade for Russell Westbrook, Damian Jones, and Juan Toscano-Anderson.
#TakeNote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/eara2Q7P3O – 6:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Would Russell Westbrook be a feasible Heat option on buyout market sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:20 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: Would Russell Westbrook be a feasible Heat option on buyout market sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:20 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
From the @Utah Jazz:
Jazz Injury Report (as of 2/9):
OUT – Damian Jones (trade pending)
OUT – Johnny Juzang (G League – Two-Way)
OUT – Micah Potter (G League – Two-Way)
OUT – Juan Toscano-Anderson (trade pending)
OUT – Russell Westbrook (trade pending) – 5:01 PM
From the @Utah Jazz:
Jazz Injury Report (as of 2/9):
OUT – Damian Jones (trade pending)
OUT – Johnny Juzang (G League – Two-Way)
OUT – Micah Potter (G League – Two-Way)
OUT – Juan Toscano-Anderson (trade pending)
OUT – Russell Westbrook (trade pending) – 5:01 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz Injury Report vs. TOR:
OUT – Damian Jones (trade pending)
OUT – Johnny Juzang (G League – Two-Way)
OUT – Micah Potter (G League – Two-Way)
OUT – Juan Toscano-Anderson (trade pending)
OUT – Russell Westbrook (trade pending) – 5:01 PM
Jazz Injury Report vs. TOR:
OUT – Damian Jones (trade pending)
OUT – Johnny Juzang (G League – Two-Way)
OUT – Micah Potter (G League – Two-Way)
OUT – Juan Toscano-Anderson (trade pending)
OUT – Russell Westbrook (trade pending) – 5:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
A question that Clippers are going to have to consider
Who is the better fit between
Russell Westbrook?
or
Patrick Beverley? – 4:50 PM
A question that Clippers are going to have to consider
Who is the better fit between
Russell Westbrook?
or
Patrick Beverley? – 4:50 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Westbrook, Wall & Knox have been passed around more than a blunt on New Year’s Eve… – 4:38 PM
Westbrook, Wall & Knox have been passed around more than a blunt on New Year’s Eve… – 4:38 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
So yeah, the Russell Westbrook experience in LA got BAD by the end. @Jovan Buha and @Sam Amick got some more details on that OKC halftime argument and much more. theathletic.com/4173328/2023/0… – 4:34 PM
So yeah, the Russell Westbrook experience in LA got BAD by the end. @Jovan Buha and @Sam Amick got some more details on that OKC halftime argument and much more. theathletic.com/4173328/2023/0… – 4:34 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Rob Pelinka on Russell Westbrook, JTA and Damian Jones: “We certainly want to thank Russell, Juan and Damian for their time here in Los Angeles and wish them and their families nothing but success moving forward.” – 4:29 PM
Rob Pelinka on Russell Westbrook, JTA and Damian Jones: “We certainly want to thank Russell, Juan and Damian for their time here in Los Angeles and wish them and their families nothing but success moving forward.” – 4:29 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
A Lakers dream turned to nightmare: Inside the ‘toxic’ end to the Russell Westbrook era, at @TheAthletic (w/ @jovanbuha)
theathletic.com/4173328/2023/0… – 4:29 PM
A Lakers dream turned to nightmare: Inside the ‘toxic’ end to the Russell Westbrook era, at @TheAthletic (w/ @jovanbuha)
theathletic.com/4173328/2023/0… – 4:29 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The only Lakers players on the books next year are LeBron ($46.6m), AD ($40.6m), Vanderbilt ($4.7m), M. Christie ($1.7m). LAL has a team option on Beasley ($16.5m). A lot of potential cap space, but will be for guys like Russell/Hachimura/Reaves/Walker/Schroder if all goes well – 4:07 PM
The only Lakers players on the books next year are LeBron ($46.6m), AD ($40.6m), Vanderbilt ($4.7m), M. Christie ($1.7m). LAL has a team option on Beasley ($16.5m). A lot of potential cap space, but will be for guys like Russell/Hachimura/Reaves/Walker/Schroder if all goes well – 4:07 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The Lakers are big trade deadline winners:
IN
D’Angelo Russell
Malik Beasley
Jarred Vanderbilt
Mo Bamba
Rui Hachimura
Davon Reed
Three 2nds
OUT
Russell Westbrook
Patrick Beverley
Thomas Bryant
Kendrick Nunn
Damian Jones
Juan Toscano-Anderson
2027 Top 4 theringer.com/nba/2023/2/8/2…… – 3:59 PM
The Lakers are big trade deadline winners:
IN
D’Angelo Russell
Malik Beasley
Jarred Vanderbilt
Mo Bamba
Rui Hachimura
Davon Reed
Three 2nds
OUT
Russell Westbrook
Patrick Beverley
Thomas Bryant
Kendrick Nunn
Damian Jones
Juan Toscano-Anderson
2027 Top 4 theringer.com/nba/2023/2/8/2…… – 3:59 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
According to @Basketball-Reference,
Josh Hart is one of only three players in the last 40 years listed under 6’6″ to average more than six rebounds per game for their career.
The other two are Russell Westbrook and Jason Kidd.
open.substack.com/pub/tommybeer/… – 3:36 PM
According to @Basketball-Reference,
Josh Hart is one of only three players in the last 40 years listed under 6’6″ to average more than six rebounds per game for their career.
The other two are Russell Westbrook and Jason Kidd.
open.substack.com/pub/tommybeer/… – 3:36 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Russell Westbrook trade impacts the Pelicans in many ways
🏀 Will Pelicans make a move before trade deadline?
🏀 Zion Williamson update
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcjwa
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/7kMzWorwon – 3:30 PM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Russell Westbrook trade impacts the Pelicans in many ways
🏀 Will Pelicans make a move before trade deadline?
🏀 Zion Williamson update
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcjwa
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/7kMzWorwon – 3:30 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Major lineup questions facing Darvin Ham:
– Who’s starting at shooting guard? I think it’s Austin Reaves for defensive purposes.
– Can Anthony Davis and Jarred Vanderbilt play together? Depends on the other three guys.
– How does Rui fit now that the Lakers have actual size? – 3:16 PM
Major lineup questions facing Darvin Ham:
– Who’s starting at shooting guard? I think it’s Austin Reaves for defensive purposes.
– Can Anthony Davis and Jarred Vanderbilt play together? Depends on the other three guys.
– How does Rui fit now that the Lakers have actual size? – 3:16 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Your 2022-23 post-trade deadline Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James
Anthony Davis
D’Angelo Russell
Malik Beasley
Jarred Vanderbilt
Rui Hachimura
Mo Bamba
Austin Reaves
Lonnie Walker
Dennis Schroder
Wenyen Gabriel
Max Christie
Troy Brown Jr.
Davon Reed
Empty slot for Buyout Player X – 3:00 PM
Your 2022-23 post-trade deadline Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James
Anthony Davis
D’Angelo Russell
Malik Beasley
Jarred Vanderbilt
Rui Hachimura
Mo Bamba
Austin Reaves
Lonnie Walker
Dennis Schroder
Wenyen Gabriel
Max Christie
Troy Brown Jr.
Davon Reed
Empty slot for Buyout Player X – 3:00 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Reggie Jackson, John Wall, Russell Westbrook, Pat Bevs all traded for a bag of beans
Tough out here for a guard past his prime, sheesh – 2:41 PM
Reggie Jackson, John Wall, Russell Westbrook, Pat Bevs all traded for a bag of beans
Tough out here for a guard past his prime, sheesh – 2:41 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers’ remade frontline of Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Mo Bamba and Wenyen Gabriel is long, athletic and versatile. Add in the 3PT shooting upgrade with Malik Beasley and D’Angelo Russell and the Lakers have a dramatically better roster. – 2:40 PM
The Lakers’ remade frontline of Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Mo Bamba and Wenyen Gabriel is long, athletic and versatile. Add in the 3PT shooting upgrade with Malik Beasley and D’Angelo Russell and the Lakers have a dramatically better roster. – 2:40 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
3s per game this season:
2.9 — Pat Bev, Westbrook, Bryant
6.9 — DLo, Bamba, Beasley
Tons of spacing for LeBron. pic.twitter.com/LcZsvcN3rD – 2:35 PM
3s per game this season:
2.9 — Pat Bev, Westbrook, Bryant
6.9 — DLo, Bamba, Beasley
Tons of spacing for LeBron. pic.twitter.com/LcZsvcN3rD – 2:35 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Thomas Bryant requested a trade from the Los Angeles Lakers after his minutes diminished once Anthony Davis returned from injury, sources @tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 2:30 PM
Thomas Bryant requested a trade from the Los Angeles Lakers after his minutes diminished once Anthony Davis returned from injury, sources @tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 2:30 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Lakers’ substantial roster movement leading up to the trade deadline:
In: D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, Rui Hachimura, Mo Bamba, Davon Reed
Out: Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Thomas Bryant, Kendrick Nunn, 2027 1st (top-4 protected) – 2:28 PM
The Lakers’ substantial roster movement leading up to the trade deadline:
In: D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, Rui Hachimura, Mo Bamba, Davon Reed
Out: Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Thomas Bryant, Kendrick Nunn, 2027 1st (top-4 protected) – 2:28 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Rockets plan to waive John Wall, per Yahoo. So Wall, Westbrook, perhaps Danny Green, among those who would be buyout options. – 2:22 PM
Rockets plan to waive John Wall, per Yahoo. So Wall, Westbrook, perhaps Danny Green, among those who would be buyout options. – 2:22 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
We now return to Westbrook buyout to Heat watch, already in progress. – 2:15 PM
We now return to Westbrook buyout to Heat watch, already in progress. – 2:15 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
For all of Westbrook’s flaws as a player I have never heard anything in 15 years about him being a bad guy or a bad teammate. – 1:43 PM
For all of Westbrook’s flaws as a player I have never heard anything in 15 years about him being a bad guy or a bad teammate. – 1:43 PM
Alexis Morgan @alexismorgan
The trade is done, no need to keep dragging Westbrook under the bus. – 1:42 PM
The trade is done, no need to keep dragging Westbrook under the bus. – 1:42 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Wild NBA trade market has Durant, Crowder off table for Heat as 3 p.m. deadline approaches; Westbrook linked to Heat (updated). sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:41 PM
Wild NBA trade market has Durant, Crowder off table for Heat as 3 p.m. deadline approaches; Westbrook linked to Heat (updated). sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:41 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
For reported Lakers trades
Coming in
J Vanderbilt +.4
M Beasley -1.1
D Russell +.7
D. Reed -.6
Total: -.6
Going out
T. Bryant +2.2
Westbrook -2. 7 (worst in NBA)
Toscano-Anderson -.1
D Jones +.1
Total: -.5
Hmmmm – 1:39 PM
For reported Lakers trades
Coming in
J Vanderbilt +.4
M Beasley -1.1
D Russell +.7
D. Reed -.6
Total: -.6
Going out
T. Bryant +2.2
Westbrook -2. 7 (worst in NBA)
Toscano-Anderson -.1
D Jones +.1
Total: -.5
Hmmmm – 1:39 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
going back to see how many day games russell westbrook has missed and it’s all just now starting to make sense – 1:34 PM
going back to see how many day games russell westbrook has missed and it’s all just now starting to make sense – 1:34 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“As one source told me, ‘you remove a vampire from the locker room’.”
Dave McMenamin spoke on the Lakers moving on from Russell Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/l4uCxvKo91 – 1:33 PM
“As one source told me, ‘you remove a vampire from the locker room’.”
Dave McMenamin spoke on the Lakers moving on from Russell Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/l4uCxvKo91 – 1:33 PM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
It is 2012. I am watching teammates Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and Serge Ibaka play in the NBA Finals.
It is 2023. I am watching all three traded at the trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/6NXW4tWJmC – 1:32 PM
It is 2012. I am watching teammates Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and Serge Ibaka play in the NBA Finals.
It is 2023. I am watching all three traded at the trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/6NXW4tWJmC – 1:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
If there is Heat movement toward Russell Westbrook it only will be after resolution of what their approach will be with Kyle Lowry. But that is a very big personality to add to a mix at midseason. – 1:31 PM
If there is Heat movement toward Russell Westbrook it only will be after resolution of what their approach will be with Kyle Lowry. But that is a very big personality to add to a mix at midseason. – 1:31 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
The Athletic reports Westbrook has interest in Clippers and Heat after a Jazz buyout. Though Westbrook still does some things well (7.5 assists, 6.2 rebounds), challenge would be injecting 29 percent 3-point shooter in current Heat starting group, or alongside Oladipo off bench. – 1:26 PM
The Athletic reports Westbrook has interest in Clippers and Heat after a Jazz buyout. Though Westbrook still does some things well (7.5 assists, 6.2 rebounds), challenge would be injecting 29 percent 3-point shooter in current Heat starting group, or alongside Oladipo off bench. – 1:26 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
The fact that Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook are/was traded to the Utah Jazz and the entire 🌍 knew they would never play a single minute there says something. – 1:24 PM
The fact that Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook are/was traded to the Utah Jazz and the entire 🌍 knew they would never play a single minute there says something. – 1:24 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
We are blogging @TheAthletic on deadline day
Here’s an update on Russell Westbrook situation and who he is interested in, along with insight on why Kyle Lowry is a potential Clippers target as well.
theathletic.com/live-blogs/nba… – 1:21 PM
We are blogging @TheAthletic on deadline day
Here’s an update on Russell Westbrook situation and who he is interested in, along with insight on why Kyle Lowry is a potential Clippers target as well.
theathletic.com/live-blogs/nba… – 1:21 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Broke: Westbrook returns to the main roster
Woke: Andre Roberson returns to the main roster – 1:08 PM
Broke: Westbrook returns to the main roster
Woke: Andre Roberson returns to the main roster – 1:08 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
I don’t think 2011 me would be able to comprehend 2023 me explaining that Durant, Westbrook, and Ibaka were all traded in a 24 hour span, all while James Harden is a Sixer. – 12:59 PM
I don’t think 2011 me would be able to comprehend 2023 me explaining that Durant, Westbrook, and Ibaka were all traded in a 24 hour span, all while James Harden is a Sixer. – 12:59 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Russell Westbrook trade impacts the Pelicans in many ways
🏀 Will Pelicans make a move before trade deadline?
🏀 Zion Williamson update
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📺 bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/JeE2HpMima – 12:59 PM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Russell Westbrook trade impacts the Pelicans in many ways
🏀 Will Pelicans make a move before trade deadline?
🏀 Zion Williamson update
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📺 bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/JeE2HpMima – 12:59 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Thomas Bryant had a really good December/January for the Lakers. Produced, played with energy, really helped when AD was out. Jared Vanderbilt can certainly step into that role but he’s a player LA might miss. – 12:41 PM
Thomas Bryant had a really good December/January for the Lakers. Produced, played with energy, really helped when AD was out. Jared Vanderbilt can certainly step into that role but he’s a player LA might miss. – 12:41 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Lakers had a lot of incoming calls about Thomas Bryant on Wednesday after Russell Westbrook three-teamer brought back Jarred Vanderbilt. To get three second-round picks for a minimum FA signing in Bryant from DEN, Lakers now have five seconds to play with for further upgrades. – 12:17 PM
Lakers had a lot of incoming calls about Thomas Bryant on Wednesday after Russell Westbrook three-teamer brought back Jarred Vanderbilt. To get three second-round picks for a minimum FA signing in Bryant from DEN, Lakers now have five seconds to play with for further upgrades. – 12:17 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Winners, losers from three-team Lakers trade of Russell Westbrook nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/09/win… – 12:07 PM
Winners, losers from three-team Lakers trade of Russell Westbrook nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/09/win… – 12:07 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Russell Westbrook trade impacts the Pelicans in many ways
🏀 Will Pelicans make a move before trade deadline?
🏀 Zion Williamson update
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📺 bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/9JCVe8j5hU – 11:30 AM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Russell Westbrook trade impacts the Pelicans in many ways
🏀 Will Pelicans make a move before trade deadline?
🏀 Zion Williamson update
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📺 bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/9JCVe8j5hU – 11:30 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Would Russell Westbrook be a feasible Heat option on buyout market? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:22 AM
ASK IRA: Would Russell Westbrook be a feasible Heat option on buyout market? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:22 AM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
📣 NEW POD: Happy Deadline Day! 📣
• Kevin Durant ➡️ Suns
• Josh Hart ➡️ Knicks
• Poeltl ➡️ Raps
• Westbrook 3-team deal
YouTube 📼: https://t.co/XE745XyxI4
Apple 🍎: https://t.co/XjSclyJYjS
Spotify ✳️: https://t.co/YpCkqbnDWC
The Athletic 🅰️: https://t.co/v1qudKTb56 pic.twitter.com/ZqorTjYWns – 10:37 AM
📣 NEW POD: Happy Deadline Day! 📣
• Kevin Durant ➡️ Suns
• Josh Hart ➡️ Knicks
• Poeltl ➡️ Raps
• Westbrook 3-team deal
YouTube 📼: https://t.co/XE745XyxI4
Apple 🍎: https://t.co/XjSclyJYjS
Spotify ✳️: https://t.co/YpCkqbnDWC
The Athletic 🅰️: https://t.co/v1qudKTb56 pic.twitter.com/ZqorTjYWns – 10:37 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Miami and the Clippers could be potential landing spots for Russell Westbrook, per @Brian Windhorst – 10:32 AM
Miami and the Clippers could be potential landing spots for Russell Westbrook, per @Brian Windhorst – 10:32 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Miami Heat reportedly in the mix for Russell Westbrook
sportando.basketball/en/miami-heat-… – 9:30 AM
Miami Heat reportedly in the mix for Russell Westbrook
sportando.basketball/en/miami-heat-… – 9:30 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Following yesterday’s three-team trade, Russell Westbrook is expected to be bought by the Utah Jazz.
Once he’s bought out, which teams make sense as a landing spot for Westbrook? What does he bring to the table at this point? @NekiasNBA breaks it down: basketballnews.com/stories/explor… – 9:08 AM
Following yesterday’s three-team trade, Russell Westbrook is expected to be bought by the Utah Jazz.
Once he’s bought out, which teams make sense as a landing spot for Westbrook? What does he bring to the table at this point? @NekiasNBA breaks it down: basketballnews.com/stories/explor… – 9:08 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Would Russell Westbrook be a feasible Heat option on buyout market? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 9:05 AM
Would Russell Westbrook be a feasible Heat option on buyout market? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 9:05 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Russell Westbrook trade impacts the Pelicans in many ways
🏀 Will Pelicans make a move before trade deadline?
🏀 Zion Williamson update
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcjwa
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/n4EFH8Br1f – 8:44 AM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Russell Westbrook trade impacts the Pelicans in many ways
🏀 Will Pelicans make a move before trade deadline?
🏀 Zion Williamson update
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcjwa
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/n4EFH8Br1f – 8:44 AM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
We’re going live shortly to talk NBA Trade Deadline — Durant, Poeltl, Hart, Westbrook, etc. — youtube.com/live/Ad88m8sWi… – 8:44 AM
We’re going live shortly to talk NBA Trade Deadline — Durant, Poeltl, Hart, Westbrook, etc. — youtube.com/live/Ad88m8sWi… – 8:44 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
From a basketball standpoint, Russ Westbrook doesn’t fix any of the major issues this Bulls team has. He actually could make them worse. – 8:29 AM
From a basketball standpoint, Russ Westbrook doesn’t fix any of the major issues this Bulls team has. He actually could make them worse. – 8:29 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Also, as reported for months, the Bulls were never interested in giving up trade capital for Russell Westbrook. That was a one-sided rumor coming out of LA. Would they sign Russ off the streets as a buyout victim? Not with the roster as it is currently constructed. – 8:28 AM
Also, as reported for months, the Bulls were never interested in giving up trade capital for Russell Westbrook. That was a one-sided rumor coming out of LA. Would they sign Russ off the streets as a buyout victim? Not with the roster as it is currently constructed. – 8:28 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
New for @The Athletic : Westbrook trade might be too late to save this year but sets Lakers up for next.
Plus:
* has the Great Salt Tank begin?
* why Minnesota’s end of deal works
theathletic.com/4170734/2023/0… – 7:30 AM
New for @The Athletic : Westbrook trade might be too late to save this year but sets Lakers up for next.
Plus:
* has the Great Salt Tank begin?
* why Minnesota’s end of deal works
theathletic.com/4170734/2023/0… – 7:30 AM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
JULY 2019: Rockets trade Chris Paul. two firsts and two swaps for Russell Westbrook.
FEBRUARY 2023: Suns acquire Kevin Durant to pair with Chris Paul to create a title favourite. Russell Westbrook is traded for D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt.
💁 – 7:14 AM
JULY 2019: Rockets trade Chris Paul. two firsts and two swaps for Russell Westbrook.
FEBRUARY 2023: Suns acquire Kevin Durant to pair with Chris Paul to create a title favourite. Russell Westbrook is traded for D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt.
💁 – 7:14 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Should OKC bring back Russell Westbrook?
🏀 KD to the Suns
🏀 Toronto controls the West
🏀 How will the rest of this season play out for OKC?
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
https://t.co/Bp1JhR7BWl pic.twitter.com/7Snd4OtJMa – 4:53 AM
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Should OKC bring back Russell Westbrook?
🏀 KD to the Suns
🏀 Toronto controls the West
🏀 How will the rest of this season play out for OKC?
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
https://t.co/Bp1JhR7BWl pic.twitter.com/7Snd4OtJMa – 4:53 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
The Pacific Division now includes LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Chris Paul. The Sacramento Kings lead the division. – 4:48 AM
The Pacific Division now includes LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Chris Paul. The Sacramento Kings lead the division. – 4:48 AM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
New story on @Jorge Sierra: Analysis on today’s three-team trade that swapped Russell Westbrook for D’Angelo Russell and how it impacts the Lakers, Timberwolves, and Jazz.
hoopshype.com/lists/dangelo-… – 4:39 AM
New story on @Jorge Sierra: Analysis on today’s three-team trade that swapped Russell Westbrook for D’Angelo Russell and how it impacts the Lakers, Timberwolves, and Jazz.
hoopshype.com/lists/dangelo-… – 4:39 AM
More on this storyline
A Western Conference general manager I spoke with last week had one fear — that the Nets would trade Irving to the Lakers this week, for a trio of LeBron, Irving and Anthony Davis would be unstoppable. The Lakers tried to make that happen but balked at the Nets’ asking price. I suspect if, given the chance, they wouldn’t balk at Irving’s. -via The Athletic / February 10, 2023
Anthony Davis explained that his body language during the Lakers’ 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday had everything to do with his team’s struggles and nothing to do with LeBron James’ record-setting night. “It’s about the game,” Davis said after putting up 23 points and 16 rebounds in the Lakers’ 115-106 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. “I mean, we’re losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder, a game we needed. And I was pissed off that we were losing. It’s that simple. It’s nothing that has to do with Bron. He knows that. Everybody else is outside looking in, it’s their opinion. But I was pissed off that we were losing the game.” -via ESPN / February 10, 2023
Davis said that on both occasions, James dismissed his concerns and assured him that he understood Davis was simply caught up in the heat of competition. James’ reaction echoed an exchange he had with Davis during the game that was picked up by the TNT broadcast. “I love you,” James told Davis. “I’ll just let you know I love you, bro. That’s all I want you to know.” -via ESPN / February 10, 2023
Ham, sources say, was upset at a number of on-court developments from the first half. But the final straw, it seems, was Westbrook’s choice to walk off the court so slowly after he was replaced late in the second quarter. For both parties, the topic of great disagreement centered on respect — or lack thereof. In the end, with the tension in the room adding to the toxicity of their environment yet again, they agreed to disagree. -via The Athletic / February 10, 2023
Clutch Points: “I have school aged children who have to listen to their peers repeat the nasty things that you guys say on television about their father. I guess I will prepare myself to explain to my 5 year old that his dad is not actually a vampire.” Russell Westbrook’s wife, Nina on IG 😳 pic.twitter.com/U9X3uW4WW9 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / February 9, 2023
Mark Medina: Lakers coach Darvin Ham reflects on Russell Westbrook’s ups and downs with the team pic.twitter.com/8xrSrZM9Y2 -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / February 9, 2023
Main Rumors, Trade, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, Utah Jazz