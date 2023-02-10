Anthony Edwards gunning for All-Star Game MVP

Jon Krawczynski: Anthony Edwards’ plan for the All-Star game: “Get in the game and shoot all the shots.” Said he’s gunning for MVP
Source: Twitter @JonKrawczynski
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Anthony Edwards has been named an All-Star Reserve replacement!
Anthony Edwards has been named an All-Star Reserve replacement!
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Per NBA: Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Zion Williamson out of All-Star Game with injuries. Joel Embiid, Lauri Markkanan, Ja Morant will replace them as starters. Anthony Edwards, De’Aaron Fox, Pascal Siakam named to the roster. – 1:33 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Anthony Edwards, Pascal Siakam and De’Aaron Fox named as NBA All-Star injury replacements. So Jimmy Butler’s vacation is still on as scheduled. – 1:31 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Anthony Edwards, De’Aaron Fox, Pascal Siakam named as injury replacements for NBA All-Star Game.
Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson are out with injuries
Anthony Edwards, De’Aaron Fox, Pascal Siakam named as injury replacements for NBA All-Star Game.
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Quotes to come but Anthony Edwards has his sights set on All-Star Game MVP.
“I saw Westbrook get in the game and get hot and win MVP. So I’m trying to do that.” – 1:24 PM
Quotes to come but Anthony Edwards has his sights set on All-Star Game MVP.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Anthony Edwards, Pascal Siakam and De’Aaron Fox … your NBA All-Star injury replacements for Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson: pic.twitter.com/Guh7nItDxZ – 1:20 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Anthony Edwards, Pascal Siakam and De’Aaron Fox … your NBA All-Star injury replacements for Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Zion s Williamson: pic.twitter.com/ARiN5tPPld – 1:19 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
NBA commissioner Adam Silver has named Anthony Edwards, De’Aaron Fox and Pascal Siakam as injury replacements for the All Star Game. Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau said earlier this month that he hoped Jalen Brunson would get the nod if an injury replacement was needed. pic.twitter.com/VQpQvfEHVi – 1:18 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox and Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam have been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver as injury replacements for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/7wVZcrQcee – 1:15 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards, Toronto’s Pascal Siakam and Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox are expected to be named the three All-Star reserve replacements for Feb. 19 game in Salt Lake City, sources tell ESPN. – 1:05 PM
Anthony Edwards @theantedwards_
Don’t be re-using the same passwords. Rookie mistake. Trust me, and trust @Aura_Protects pic.twitter.com/cfrPf9WbPi – 8:16 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
“Clearly, they believe teaming Conley back up with Rudy Gobert will result in a positive impact. But wasn’t Russell brought in at the request of Karl-Anthony Towns? Does this mean the Wolves might pivot to a more Anthony Edwards-focused team?” @David Thorpe truehoop.com/p/the-suns-go-… – 3:24 PM
Jon Krawczynski: Edwards: “I saw Westbrook get in the game and get hot and win MVP. I’m trying to do the same thing.” -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / February 10, 2023
Jon Krawczynski: Edwards said he does want to participate in the 3-point contrast -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / February 10, 2023
Chris Haynes: Anthony Edwards, De’Aaron Fox and Pascal Siakam named All-Star reserve replacements. pic.twitter.com/UcsfLHoQJq -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / February 10, 2023