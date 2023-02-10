Anthony Edwards, Pascal Siakam, De'Aaron Fox named All-Star replacements

Adrian Wojnarowski: Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards, Toronto’s Pascal Siakam and Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox are expected to be named the three All-Star reserve replacements for Feb. 19 game in Salt Lake City, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Anthony Edwards has been named an All-Star Reserve replacement!
🏀 @adaniels33 is a big fan of the young star #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/T1v9c30ZUP – 2:12 PM
Anthony Edwards has been named an All-Star Reserve replacement!
🏀 @adaniels33 is a big fan of the young star #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/T1v9c30ZUP – 2:12 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Pascal Siakam is an all-star after all … @Toronto Raptors forward got nod today as an injury replacement from commissioner Adam Silver. Siakam is averaging 25/8/6 on the season. – 1:37 PM
Pascal Siakam is an all-star after all … @Toronto Raptors forward got nod today as an injury replacement from commissioner Adam Silver. Siakam is averaging 25/8/6 on the season. – 1:37 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Per NBA: Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Zion Williamson out of All-Star Game with injuries. Joel Embiid, Lauri Markkanan, Ja Morant will replace them as starters. Anthony Edwards, De’Aaron Fox, Pascal Siakam named to the roster. – 1:33 PM
Per NBA: Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Zion Williamson out of All-Star Game with injuries. Joel Embiid, Lauri Markkanan, Ja Morant will replace them as starters. Anthony Edwards, De’Aaron Fox, Pascal Siakam named to the roster. – 1:33 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Anthony Edwards, Pascal Siakam and De’Aaron Fox named as NBA All-Star injury replacements. So Jimmy Butler’s vacation is still on as scheduled. – 1:31 PM
Anthony Edwards, Pascal Siakam and De’Aaron Fox named as NBA All-Star injury replacements. So Jimmy Butler’s vacation is still on as scheduled. – 1:31 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Anthony Edwards, De’Aaron Fox, Pascal Siakam named as injury replacements for NBA All-Star Game.
Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson are out with injuries
zagsblog.com/2023/02/10/ant… – 1:26 PM
Anthony Edwards, De’Aaron Fox, Pascal Siakam named as injury replacements for NBA All-Star Game.
Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson are out with injuries
zagsblog.com/2023/02/10/ant… – 1:26 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Pascal Siakam gets All-Star berth vacated due to Kevin Durant injury. Jimmy Butler apparently prefers a week of vacation. Butler could face similar request if Jaylen Brown slot has to be filled. – 1:26 PM
Pascal Siakam gets All-Star berth vacated due to Kevin Durant injury. Jimmy Butler apparently prefers a week of vacation. Butler could face similar request if Jaylen Brown slot has to be filled. – 1:26 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Quotes to come but Anthony Edwards has his sights set on All-Star Game MVP.
“I saw Westbrook get in the game and get hot and win MVP. So I’m trying to do that.” – 1:24 PM
Quotes to come but Anthony Edwards has his sights set on All-Star Game MVP.
“I saw Westbrook get in the game and get hot and win MVP. So I’m trying to do that.” – 1:24 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Anthony Edwards, Pascal Siakam and De’Aaron Fox … your NBA All-Star injury replacements for Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson: pic.twitter.com/Guh7nItDxZ – 1:20 PM
Anthony Edwards, Pascal Siakam and De’Aaron Fox … your NBA All-Star injury replacements for Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson: pic.twitter.com/Guh7nItDxZ – 1:20 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
De’Aaron Fox named as an All-Star for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in SLC. It’s the first time since 2003-04 that the Sacramento Kings will be represented by 2 players in the All-Star Game. That season the Kings advanced to the Playoffs. Coincidence? #BeamTeam #NBAAllStar – 1:19 PM
De’Aaron Fox named as an All-Star for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in SLC. It’s the first time since 2003-04 that the Sacramento Kings will be represented by 2 players in the All-Star Game. That season the Kings advanced to the Playoffs. Coincidence? #BeamTeam #NBAAllStar – 1:19 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Anthony Edwards, Pascal Siakam and De’Aaron Fox … your NBA All-Star injury replacements for Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Zion s Williamson: pic.twitter.com/ARiN5tPPld – 1:19 PM
Anthony Edwards, Pascal Siakam and De’Aaron Fox … your NBA All-Star injury replacements for Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Zion s Williamson: pic.twitter.com/ARiN5tPPld – 1:19 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
NBA commissioner Adam Silver has named Anthony Edwards, De’Aaron Fox and Pascal Siakam as injury replacements for the All Star Game. Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau said earlier this month that he hoped Jalen Brunson would get the nod if an injury replacement was needed. pic.twitter.com/VQpQvfEHVi – 1:18 PM
NBA commissioner Adam Silver has named Anthony Edwards, De’Aaron Fox and Pascal Siakam as injury replacements for the All Star Game. Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau said earlier this month that he hoped Jalen Brunson would get the nod if an injury replacement was needed. pic.twitter.com/VQpQvfEHVi – 1:18 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The NBA makes it official. For the 2nd time in his career, Pascal Siakam is an all-star. – 1:16 PM
The NBA makes it official. For the 2nd time in his career, Pascal Siakam is an all-star. – 1:16 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox and Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam have been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver as injury replacements for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/7wVZcrQcee – 1:15 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox and Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam have been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver as injury replacements for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/7wVZcrQcee – 1:15 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards, Toronto’s Pascal Siakam and Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox are expected to be named the three All-Star reserve replacements for Feb. 19 game in Salt Lake City, sources tell ESPN. – 1:05 PM
Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards, Toronto’s Pascal Siakam and Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox are expected to be named the three All-Star reserve replacements for Feb. 19 game in Salt Lake City, sources tell ESPN. – 1:05 PM
Anthony Edwards @theantedwards_
Don’t be re-using the same passwords. Rookie mistake. Trust me, and trust @Aura_Protects pic.twitter.com/cfrPf9WbPi – 8:16 PM
Don’t be re-using the same passwords. Rookie mistake. Trust me, and trust @Aura_Protects pic.twitter.com/cfrPf9WbPi – 8:16 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Last 2 minute report says the Eric Gordon’s foul on De’Aaron Fox was called correctly – 7:16 PM
Last 2 minute report says the Eric Gordon’s foul on De’Aaron Fox was called correctly – 7:16 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox discusses a relatively quiet trade deadline for his Sacramento Kings, putting the emphasis on themselves to get better while other teams in the West bolster their rosters & the 4-3 road trip. pic.twitter.com/72WPnYJwJY – 5:40 PM
De’Aaron Fox discusses a relatively quiet trade deadline for his Sacramento Kings, putting the emphasis on themselves to get better while other teams in the West bolster their rosters & the 4-3 road trip. pic.twitter.com/72WPnYJwJY – 5:40 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
“Clearly, they believe teaming Conley back up with Rudy Gobert will result in a positive impact. But wasn’t Russell brought in at the request of Karl-Anthony Towns? Does this mean the Wolves might pivot to a more Anthony Edwards-focused team?” @David Thorpe truehoop.com/p/the-suns-go-… – 3:24 PM
“Clearly, they believe teaming Conley back up with Rudy Gobert will result in a positive impact. But wasn’t Russell brought in at the request of Karl-Anthony Towns? Does this mean the Wolves might pivot to a more Anthony Edwards-focused team?” @David Thorpe truehoop.com/p/the-suns-go-… – 3:24 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
After various rumors surrounding Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, the Raptors end up keeping all three at the trade deadline.
Jakob Poeltl’s addition signals a win-now approach for Toronto instead. – 3:06 PM
After various rumors surrounding Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, the Raptors end up keeping all three at the trade deadline.
Jakob Poeltl’s addition signals a win-now approach for Toronto instead. – 3:06 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Did the Warriors just trade James Wiseman – who was drafted in between Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball two years ago – for five second-round picks ?????? – 2:03 PM
Did the Warriors just trade James Wiseman – who was drafted in between Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball two years ago – for five second-round picks ?????? – 2:03 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
From the pool report on the final Kings possession where Eric Gordon was called for a foul against De’Aaron Fox. pic.twitter.com/qGreKICfoV – 11:34 PM
From the pool report on the final Kings possession where Eric Gordon was called for a foul against De’Aaron Fox. pic.twitter.com/qGreKICfoV – 11:34 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Pool report on last second call that Eric Gordon fouled De’Aaron Fox pic.twitter.com/0UDByeyLCb – 11:31 PM
Pool report on last second call that Eric Gordon fouled De’Aaron Fox pic.twitter.com/0UDByeyLCb – 11:31 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
“I don’t want to belittle it because he was amazing, but at the end of the day, that’s what he’s supposed to do. He gets paid to do that. He’s an All-Star. He’s one of our best players.” -Mike Brown on De’Aaron Fox (via telecast) – 11:08 PM
“I don’t want to belittle it because he was amazing, but at the end of the day, that’s what he’s supposed to do. He gets paid to do that. He’s an All-Star. He’s one of our best players.” -Mike Brown on De’Aaron Fox (via telecast) – 11:08 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Eric Gordon was called for a foul on De’Aaron Fox with 0.1 seconds left in the 4th.
Fox hit all three free throws. Kings win. WILD 👑 pic.twitter.com/6w0ezifhT2 – 10:58 PM
Eric Gordon was called for a foul on De’Aaron Fox with 0.1 seconds left in the 4th.
Fox hit all three free throws. Kings win. WILD 👑 pic.twitter.com/6w0ezifhT2 – 10:58 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
1. Money man. De’Aaron Fox came up huge in the clutch. He finished with 31 points on 11-for-23 shooting and chipped in 11 assists and 5 rebounds. His 3 free throws at the end were the difference, even if he tried to miss the last one. – 10:47 PM
1. Money man. De’Aaron Fox came up huge in the clutch. He finished with 31 points on 11-for-23 shooting and chipped in 11 assists and 5 rebounds. His 3 free throws at the end were the difference, even if he tried to miss the last one. – 10:47 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Kings De’Aaron Fox hits 3 FT w/ 0.3 left to beat the #Rockets, 130-128. Fox got to the FT line on a questionable foul call on Eric Gordon. Kings got the final possession after Rockets turned it over on an inbounds pass w/ 1.7 left and a 128-127 lead. – 10:43 PM
Kings De’Aaron Fox hits 3 FT w/ 0.3 left to beat the #Rockets, 130-128. Fox got to the FT line on a questionable foul call on Eric Gordon. Kings got the final possession after Rockets turned it over on an inbounds pass w/ 1.7 left and a 128-127 lead. – 10:43 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
What an ending in Houston. Amazing character win by the Kings (130-128) over the Rockets behind a stellar performance by De’Aaron Fox
31 points / 11 assists / 11-23 FG / 5 rebounds / 2 steals
Light the beam! #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 10:42 PM
What an ending in Houston. Amazing character win by the Kings (130-128) over the Rockets behind a stellar performance by De’Aaron Fox
31 points / 11 assists / 11-23 FG / 5 rebounds / 2 steals
Light the beam! #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 10:42 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
De’Aaron Fox’s 3 free throws clinch. KINGS WIN
13 pts and 5 asts for Fox in the 4th quarter.
It was ugly but the Kings escape! – 10:40 PM
De’Aaron Fox’s 3 free throws clinch. KINGS WIN
13 pts and 5 asts for Fox in the 4th quarter.
It was ugly but the Kings escape! – 10:40 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox fouled on a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Going to the line with 0.3 seconds to go. – 10:39 PM
De’Aaron Fox fouled on a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Going to the line with 0.3 seconds to go. – 10:39 PM
More on this storyline
Chris Haynes: Anthony Edwards, De’Aaron Fox and Pascal Siakam named All-Star reserve replacements. pic.twitter.com/UcsfLHoQJq -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / February 10, 2023
Vivek Jacob: Pascal on the difference he’s seen with Jakob now: “I was a little stronger than him before, I think he’s stronger than me now.” -via Twitter @vivekmjacob / February 10, 2023
Eric Koreen: Siakam: “If I have to be the point guard or I have to be the centre, I just want to play basketball. I just want to win.” -via Twitter @ekoreen / February 10, 2023
Sean Cunningham: De’Aaron Fox, who missed the last two games due to personal reasons, appears to be available to play tonight in Houston, as his name is no longer listed on the Kings report. -via Twitter @SeanCunningham / February 6, 2023
Justin Kubatko: Jalen Green last night: ✅ 41 PTS ✅ 14-22 FG ✅ 6-9 3P ✅ 7-9 FT Only two players in NBA history have recorded more 40-point games before their 21st birthday: 8 — James 5 — Edwards 4 — Green 4 — Doncic 4 — Durant Green turns 21 today 🎂 More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… -via Twitter @jkubatko / February 9, 2023
Darren Wolfson: Here is some of what #Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards told a few of us this morning about not being an All-Star: -via Twitter @DWolfsonKSTP / February 4, 2023
Main Rumors, All-Star, Anthony Edwards, De'Aaron Fox, Pascal Siakam, Minnesota Timberwolves, Sacramento Kings, Toronto Raptors