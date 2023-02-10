Live stream: Bucks 81, Clippers 76

The Milwaukee Bucks (38-17) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (31-27) at Crypto.com Arena
Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Friday February 10, 2023
Milwaukee Bucks 81, Los Angeles Clippers 76 (End Q3)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Bucks lead Clippers 81-76 through 3 quarters.
These teams are a great matchup. They defend each other well. Yes, I say that with Giannis scoring 25 on 10/20 FGs. – 12:17 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Brook Lopez just gave RoCo props for closing out and forcing an airball late clock 3. – 12:14 AM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
master of the middy
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/yqEuK5coEv – 12:11 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ball movement is great. Drive-kick-swing is how you want to play!
But damn, someone has to take a shot. You can overdo it. Just my thoughts on what ultimately was an out of rhythm Norm corner 3 after like 10 passes.
Bucks up 78-72 with 1:37 left in 3rd quarter. – 12:10 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
T Lue calls timeout with Giannis scoring three straight times to give Bucks 73-68 lead. 4:30 left in 3rd quarter.
Time for bench to try their hand again. It’s an 8-man rotation tonight, with Nico chillin’.
Worth noting: Moses Brown is active. He has one more game left. – 12:03 AM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
💯 three-pointers on the season for Brook!! pic.twitter.com/vQ29yT5PV9 – 12:01 AM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
With that last basket, Paul George has surpassed 16,000 career points.
@Paul George is one of 10 active NBA players with at least 16,000 career points. pic.twitter.com/FGiNEFq78u – 11:58 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
PG hit his 2nd 3 and thanked the heavens. Then he hit another to give Clippers 63-62 lead with 7:05 left. 16K points for PG.
Had missed 12 of first 16 shots before those. PG’s hot streaks are dangerous. Clippers can’t win if nobody can hit shots Bucks give them outside paint. – 11:56 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Paul George’s last three gave him 16,000 career points.
#Clippers lead the #Bucks 63-62 in the early going of the third quarter. – 11:56 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
.@LupeFiasco is the #Bucks – #Clippers halftime show and I couldn’t think of a better cap to busy week in L.A. – 11:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Bucks used 8-0 run to help take 54-51 lead into halftime.
The difference in game with both teams making 21 FGs overall and 4 FTs overall is 3s.
Bucks are 8/18. Clippers are 5/17.
Brook Lopez was a -32 vs Clippers last week. He’s been the best Buck tonight: 16 and 12, 2 blocks. – 11:35 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Brook Lopez has 16 points and 12 rebounds for the #Bucks in the first half.
Giannis Antetokounmpo also has 16 points. – 11:34 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks close the half on a 12-4 run to take a 54-51 lead into the break vs. the #Clippers – 11:33 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
The chemistry hasn’t always been bang on and it’s still a work in progress, but not sure the Bucks have had a player that looks for Brook Lopez more on the offensive end than Joe Ingles. Nice addition to the Bucks offence with the Giannis on the bench minutes. – 11:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Joe Ingles is so good in pick and roll. Makes you not need a traditional backup point guard – 11:30 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
And we have a WEDGIE with 4:38 left in the second quarter. Jrue Holiday on a fadeaway.
CC: @NoDunksInc – 11:26 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
swiping 👋 ➡️ dunking 😤
Norm ➡️ Boston pic.twitter.com/Z4hM7GRtuA – 11:26 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers used 11-1 run to lead by as many as 8, now lead 42-37 with 5:04 left in first half.
Amir Coffey leads Clippers with 4 field goals.
And Courtney B. Vance is here to toss T-shirts. It’s a Friday night in February! – 11:24 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
What’s going on? The Clippers lead the Bucks 42-35 with 5:30 left int he first half. – 11:22 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
*Bringing the flavor* — Mason Plumlee: Red Vines or Twizzlers? @BSieman, I have to know. pic.twitter.com/QVDZBreZzc – 11:22 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers took a 7-0 Bucks run to start second quarter, then got back off the mat and got a 33-31 lead back.
Giannis has to work for his 15 points. He’s missed 9 of first 15 and has a 1:2 assist-TO ratio. – 11:16 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo is 6 for 15 for 15 points and Paul George is 3 for 10 for 7 points.
#Clippers lead the #Bucks 33-31 with 8:41 to go in the first half. – 11:15 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Zubac about to sub himself out of the game and see if there is another conference in the NBA where you don’t play the East at all. Two games against Giannis in a month is too much. – 11:14 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers lead 27-22 at the end of one. 17-point turnaround already.
Clippers forced 7 turnovers. Giannis is 3/9 FGs. – 11:09 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks were up 12, then down six, and head into the second quarter trailing the #Clippers 27-22. – 11:07 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Not many quarters have such a stark difference between how it started vs. how it’s going.
Once down 10-2, Clippers answered with a 19-2 run. Seven Bucks turnovers already. – 11:05 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Giannis checks back in and Ivica Zubac immediately jumps up from the bench and prepares to check in, as well. As was the case in Milwaukee, the Clippers seem to be aligning their minutes. – 11:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
12-point Bucks lead is GONE. They lost it all with Giannis out the game.
Bud puts Giannis back in the game. – 11:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Brandon Boston Jr. start
Robert Covington first big in
Amir Coffey in for PG
I’m not sure we’ll see Nico Batum in this game. – 11:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Bucks run topped out at 11-0 to give them a 12-point lead.
Clippers finally woke up and hit some shots to cut Bucks lead to 16-11 with 4:09 left in 1st quarter.
Robert Covington is subbing in ahead of Nicolas Batum. Norman Powell is already in game. – 10:56 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks jumped out to a 14-2 lead but the #Clippers have hit a trio of threes over the last minute-plus and it’s 16-11. – 10:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Giannis is still outscoring his teammates vs Clippers.
Last week it was 54-52. Tonight! It’s 8-2.
Clippers are still failing to score against the Bucks. No points last 3:52 Thursday. Only 2 points in first 4:02 tonight. – 10:48 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has scored the #Bucks first 8 points and they lead the #Clippers 8-2 – 10:46 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Every season, the Clippers hang banners in the upper deck adorned with their players images, and every year at the deadline new ones have to be made because the roster changes. New banners coming soon again at Crypto.com Arena after adding 3 new players. – 10:43 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Within their last five games, the Mavericks:
Scored a season-high 40 first-quarter points against New Orleans on Feb. 2.
Scored season-high 41 first-quarter points at Clippers on Thursday.
Scored season-high 45 first-quarter points tonight, lead Kings 45-21. – 10:39 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
“It’s great to be back in LA”
Welcome back, @Eric Gordon! pic.twitter.com/xQ9QxPtFXY – 10:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Here are Tyronn Lue’s comments on Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard, John Wall, Eric Gordon, Bones Hyland, and Mason Plumlee after the trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/1OoQVZBmBg – 10:31 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Nothing but love for the Birthday boy!! pic.twitter.com/rFEB7L1NF8 – 10:30 PM
Nothing but love for the Birthday boy!! pic.twitter.com/rFEB7L1NF8 – 10:30 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
Eric Gordon watching his former young bulls playing their hearts out against a competitive Miami Heat team. pic.twitter.com/o78cIR1VXV – 10:13 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 2/10
LAC
Paul George
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Brandon Boston Jr.
Terance Mann
MIL
Pat Connaughton
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Brook Lopez
Grayson Allen
Jrue Holiday – 10:02 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
We know who @Marcus Morris is rooting for on Sunday 👀🦅 pic.twitter.com/eeERWKl5K5 – 9:59 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness, probable) is expected to play tonight for the #Bucks – 9:31 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Ready to get to work, @Mason Plumlee 💪 pic.twitter.com/hOiCcPFKJ0 – 9:29 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Last week, Giannis dropped 54 & Wes put the clamps on Kawhi in the final moments of the game to beat the Clippers, 106-105.
⏪ @betway Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/PeQhsH579f – 9:25 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Let’s get BIZZY, @Bones Hyland pic.twitter.com/1GqffqCqEQ – 9:21 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Teams have higher “touching” responsibilties in a multi-team trade. And they must touch at least 2 other teams. The Nets sent $1.36m to the Pacers to touch in the 4-team deal (Nets/Pacers/Bucks/Suns) with KD – 9:17 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Also, the Clippers send $1 million to Charlotte in the Plumlee/Jackson swap – 9:15 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Caffeinated Connaughton. ☕️
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/SptXebS0bk – 9:09 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue said Brandon Boston Jr. will start tonight with Kawhi Leonard out. Mike Budenholzer says Giannis will play tonight. – 9:03 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says it will be “on me” as far as the Clippers moving forward without a true or traditional point guard. He said Bones Hyland’s ability to deliver a scoring jolt reminds him of Lou Williams and he likes Eric Gordon’s two-way versatility and Mason Plumlee size and skillset – 9:01 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says Kawhi Leonard (knee injury management) is out tonight due to precautionary reasons. – 8:54 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue says that Kawhi Leonard’s absence tonight is precautionary only. – 8:53 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
L Frank says that as late as 8:30am Pacific, it didn’t look like things would come together for Clippers on deadline day. Then things starting to come together.
“You have to move quickly.” – 8:48 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lawrence Frank feels that the trade additions improves the Clippers defensively, gives them more size and shooting. Frank says Clippers had guards with similar strengths before the trade. As far as open roster spot, Frank wants to see how revamped roster meshes first if possible. – 8:46 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Lawrence Frank said he wants to let things “marinate” and be patient before deciding what to do about the Clippers’ final, open roster spot. – 8:44 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Allen added he did talk w/ his agent but having been traded a few times already it wasn’t anything new. As for staying w/ the #Bucks
“I felt like I was a part of what we had going & being here past (Thurs) kind of solidifies that – for at least this year. So it does feel good.” – 8:43 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
On a frenetic trade deadline day, even Jrue Holiday said he was stressed.
Grayson Allen, who knew his name was floating around, said, “Just paying attention to the league as a whole, it’s interesting & entertaining reading all the trade rumors.”
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 8:43 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
L Frank bringing up how best teams play through their best players. Mentioned that Bucks, Celtics, Warriors have other players who facilitate, not just the point guard.
L Frank saying that guards have to shoot, drive closeout, and defend multiple positions.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
L Frank: “BONES! BIZZY BONES!”
(He is excited about Bones Hyland, who team liked in 2021 draft process.) – 8:39 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
“We kind of fell in love with Bones during the draft process a few years ago,” Lawrence Frank said. – 8:39 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Lawrence Frank said Mason Plumlee appealed because of his playmaking at his size, which he said will help in the postseason when Kawhi and PG are blitzed. – 8:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
L Frank bringing up how 2016 Clippers blitzed Dame and CJ, and Mason Plumlee torched Clippers with ability to pass.
Multiple Isaiah Hartenstein comparisons.
Clippers are a better passing team today despite trading two point guards. – 8:38 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
The Bucks could use another guard with handles you say? pic.twitter.com/sLrFtpQCZy – 8:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
L Frank says Eric Gordon is not a point guard, but can do the point guard responsibilities while also adding downhill ability.
And is lauding EG ability to defend, especially against bigger players in postseason. – 8:37 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lawrence Frank says that Clippers wanted to
1. Two-way players with skill
2. consolidate guards
3. Address positional needs
4. Add youth to old roster
5. Add flexibility – 8:36 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Frank says the Clippers’ objectives were to improve their playoff rotation, consolidate the guard rotation, fill some needs (backup center), add youth and maintain flexibility. – 8:35 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank is addressing reporters about the team’s deadline moves now. He starts by thanking Jackson, Kennard and Wall again. – 8:32 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons with a 65-63 lead with 7:54 left in the 3Q after a Killian Hayes middy. – 8:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Taylor Jenkins mentioned today before Grizzlies game that Luke Kennard could be a closing lineup option for them.
That’s something Clippers will miss. Luke would put fools away late in games if he wasn’t chased off the floor first. pic.twitter.com/OtHWQxA3cM – 7:59 PM
Sergio Gonzalez @thatgonzalez
Bucks ownership news, four-team deal in jeopardy, Russell Westbrook news… Friday after the deadline is supposed to be the slow day, isn’t it? – 7:53 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Omoruyi joins Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins, Moses Brown and Deonte Burton on the list of Thunder two-ways who have gone on to sign a standard contract. – 7:46 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks injury report for tonight’s game against the Clippers:
Probable:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness)
OUT:
Khris Middleton (right knee injury management)
Jae Crowder (trade pending)
Bobby Portis (right MCL sprain)
Tip time is 7:30 p.m. local (9:30 p.m. in MKE). – 7:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I remember going to Denver and watching Semi Ojeleye check in to end 1st quarter to defend last possession.
Bones Hyland had Semi addicted to the stepback.
Ojeleye never played for Clippers again — and now Bones is a Clipper pic.twitter.com/ZPlGbQWAEa – 7:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Eric Gordon has one dunk this season… this is that dunk. Last month in LA. EARLY. pic.twitter.com/yf05qJPYfQ – 7:26 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks score more or less than 28 points in the first quarter?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/TrYEVjh2Ve – 7:11 PM
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
Milwaukee Bucks: Jimmy, Dee Haslam Pursue Marc Lasry Ownership Stake – Sportico.com sportico.com/business/sales… – 6:52 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
🫰And oh by the way Marc Lasry has remained open to selling his share of the #Bucks
jsonline.com/story/sports/n…
⚕️Oh – and there’s one more game tonight – with a couple of star players already ruled out.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n…
🥵 – 6:50 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
And #Bucks GM Jon Horst broke it down: jsonline.com/story/sports/n…
As did we: jsonline.com/story/sports/n…
There was also an update on Bobby Portis’ knee & the team won its 9th in a row
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 6:50 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
What a #Bucks road trip:
It began w/ Giannis breaking down how, if ever, someone could top LeBron James’ scoring record:
jsonline.com/story/sports/n…
Then, the monthslong pursuit of Jae Crowder came to an end…
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks top post trade deadline edition nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/10/nba… – 6:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Eric Gordon has always been #10, so he can get that back.
Not sure which # Mason Plumlee goes with. Norman Powell is #24 and Amir Coffey is #7. Plumlee did wear #1 as a rookie in Brooklyn, which was vacated by Reggie Jackson. – 6:41 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I expect Bones Hyland to take #5 with the LA Clippers. Wore 5 at VCU and in high school. That was Will Barton’s number in Denver last year when Bones was a rookie, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope when Barton was traded.
Luke Kennard vacated #5 with Clippers. – 6:36 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– 11-game slate
– Ja & Ant meet again
– Pistons/Spurs calamity
– Kawhi out for main event
– Breaking lineup news across league
– Which traded players are in?
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tip!
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=h4MI0_… pic.twitter.com/Dm4NNfI0RE – 6:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Some matchup rankings headed into Bucks at LA for Friday night.
Not having Kawhi Leonard takes away a key Giannis Antetokounmpo defender. Ivica Zubac fouled out trying to defend down the stretch, but did well when Brook Lopez was on floor.
LA needs Marcus Morris Sr. to help PG. pic.twitter.com/nJ7pcuxNS1 – 6:06 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
New for @gallerysports: Eric Gordon wasn’t the Rockets biggest free agent signing in 2016, but his addition will go down as one of Daryl Morey’s best moves as Rockets GM. On Gordon’s seven year run plus some other trade deadline musings gallerysports.com/an-ode-to-eric… – 6:01 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Bucks have won 9 games in a row.
During this 9-game winning streak, Giannis is averaging:
37.6 points (on 60.8% shooting!)
14.0 rebounds,
5.4 assists
As other superstars in the NBA draw attention for the wrong reasons – Giannis quietly goes about his business and dominates. – 5:33 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
#Sponsored Check out how Photo Unblur on the Google #Pixel7 made this great throwback pic look even better 😎 Submit your own pics to get #FixedOnPixel (https://t.co/AcPlWhISb7) & follow @GooglePixel_US to see if you get featured! #BroughtToYouByGoogle pic.twitter.com/uWO1mwnCre – 5:22 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
“I personally feel like he fits our team really well.”
Jrue on Jae joining the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/Xc6ZvxiCQG – 5:01 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
If Marc Lasry sells his Bucks stake to Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, the number of non-white owners in the 4 major North American sports gets reduced to 7: Shad Khan (NFL), Kim Pegula (NFL/NHL), Alex Meruelo (NHL), Arte Moreno (MLB), Michael Jordan, Vivek Ranadivé & Joe Tsai (NBA). – 5:00 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Milwaukee #Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry in discussions to sell share to Cleveland #Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 4:55 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
I still anticipate Westbrook finds it best to agree to a buyout — there are obvious teams out there (CHI/LAC) that want him as a big-role playing PG.
But Jazz are basically saying they’re operating in those buyout negotiations from position of strength — don’t need to move him. – 4:42 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Woj and Shelburne article says that Jae Crowder was initially the dealbreaker in the Durant trade. Phoenix was prepared to make a deal for John Collins instead when Ishbia changed his mind.
Could you imagine if the Suns passed and fans found out that was the reason? – 4:38 PM
