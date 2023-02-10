Bucks vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Milwaukee Bucks play against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena

The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $4,741,159 per win while the Los Angeles Clippers are spending $6,184,227 per win

Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Friday February 10, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SoCal
Away TV: Bally Sports WI
Home Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW
Away Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ohm Youngmisuk
@NotoriousOHM
Post trade edition of ‘That’s OD’ breaking down Lakers’ big moves, Rob’s redemption, Kawhi-PG having to battle West with KD, Clippers’ revamping by moving Wall-Reggie-Kennard for Bones-Gordon-Plumlee, Russ’ next move and fit, LeBron legacy w/⁦@Dave McMenaminyoutu.be/51FmBbYoe3I3:34 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo
@Giannis_An34
The championship was not played today. All you can take away is the good habits you built. pic.twitter.com/yTIQSqRF7B2:44 AM

Mark Medina
@MarkG_Medina
Giannis Antetokounmpo informed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar felt jealous he couldn’t run the ball up the court during his era. Giannis wondered what that Kareem would’ve looked like: “He’d probably have 52,000 points, and it would take LeBron eight more years to break that record.” pic.twitter.com/BXzpn2T9rn2:24 AM

Ben Golliver
@BenGolliver
Giannis Antetokounmpo said the Bucks needed an enforcer like Jae Crowder after P.J. Tucker’s departure: “When you played with P.J., you had that different swag. You felt like a bully too. Jae brings that toughness, that edge to our team.” pic.twitter.com/UvisdL3h4s2:22 AM

Milwaukee Bucks
@Bucks
“He’s [Giannis] helping us whenever he’s on the court.”
Coach Bud ASL Press Conference: pic.twitter.com/QFj7FsNLY32:17 AM

Eurohoops
@Eurohoopsnet
Giannis on the Durant trade: “I kind of saw it coming.” pic.twitter.com/QS6YTMyjWo2:16 AM

Ben Golliver
@BenGolliver
Giannis Antetokounmpo on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar wanting to grab & go: “If Kareem could bring the ball down the floor & create for himself, get people out of the way or ask for a pick & roll, he’d probably have 52,000 points & it would take LeBron 8 more years to break that record.” pic.twitter.com/eEvwUoxzdP2:15 AM

Melissa Rohlin
@melissarohlin
Giannis on Kevin Durant being traded to the Suns: pic.twitter.com/QGLeBvN9K12:00 AM

Mark Medina
@MarkG_Medina
Giannis Antetokounmpo on Kevin Durant getting traded to Phoenix pic.twitter.com/JrscVvLEFQ2:00 AM

Frank Madden
@fmaddenNBA
Khris Middleton since his minutes limit got bumped up at the end of January: 18.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.3 apg, 62% TS
In per-36 terms (just for fun…): 31.4 points, 8.5 reb, 5.7 ast pic.twitter.com/FUsjZtn9nO2:00 AM
Melissa Rohlin
@melissarohlin
Giannis on Kyrie being traded to the Suns:
“The less you face him, the better.” pic.twitter.com/wRq2iI4Z2o1:59 AM

Law Murray
@LawMurrayTheNU
Here were my initial Mason Plumlee thoughts going into trade deadline pic.twitter.com/C98NDJup2R1:56 AM

Milwaukee Bucks
@Bucks
Giannis has averaged 37.6 PTS and 14.0 REB with a 60.8 FG% in the last 9 games.
38 PTS | 10 REB | 6 AST | 61 FG% pic.twitter.com/b0A3KY3OzM1:54 AM

Joe Mussatto
@joe_mussatto
Dario Saric will wear No. 9 for the Thunder. Last worn by Zavier Simpson, he of the glorious hook. Most famously worn by Serge Ibaka, followed by Jerami Grant. Malik Rose, Nerlens Noel and Moses Brown were the other No. 9s in OKC. – 1:47 AM
Milwaukee Bucks
@Bucks
22 for 22.
22 PTS | 5 REB | 3 AST pic.twitter.com/QuMknvWUo51:42 AM

Matt Steinmetz
@SteinmetzNBA
I like Plumlee to the Clippers. Then again, I’ve always liked Plumlee. – 1:41 AM
Eurohoops
@Eurohoopsnet
Jrue Holiday is excited to have Jae Crowder (@Jae Crowder) on his team. pic.twitter.com/N19Oq1XJgZ1:37 AM

Ryan Blackburn
@NBABlackburn
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll:
My thanks to @HPbasketball for sharing his insight on the Nuggets and NBA Trade Deadline.
On Bones, Thomas Bryant, and the West playoff picture with the KD Suns:
Audio
spreaker.com/user/milehighs…
YouTube
youtube.com/watch?v=SuedNW…1:37 AM
Milwaukee Bucks
@Bucks
Second half Jrue
18 PTS | 7 REB | 7 AST pic.twitter.com/KHfutToz1h1:34 AM

