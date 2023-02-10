Bucks vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Milwaukee Bucks play against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena

The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $4,741,159 per win while the Los Angeles Clippers are spending $6,184,227 per win

Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Friday February 10, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Away TV: Bally Sports WI

Home Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW

Away Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

Ohm Youngmisuk

@NotoriousOHM

Post trade edition of ‘That’s OD’ breaking down Lakers’ big moves, Rob’s redemption, Kawhi-PG having to battle West with KD, Clippers’ revamping by moving Wall-Reggie-Kennard for Bones-Gordon-Plumlee, Russ’ next move and fit, LeBron legacy w/⁦youtu.be/51FmBbYoe3I – 3:34 AM Post trade edition of ‘That’s OD’ breaking down Lakers’ big moves, Rob’s redemption, Kawhi-PG having to battle West with KD, Clippers’ revamping by moving Wall-Reggie-Kennard for Bones-Gordon-Plumlee, Russ’ next move and fit, LeBron legacy w/⁦ @Dave McMenamin

Giannis Antetokounmpo

@Giannis_An34

The championship was not played today. All you can take away is the good habits you built. 2:44 AM The championship was not played today. All you can take away is the good habits you built. pic.twitter.com/yTIQSqRF7B

Mark Medina

@MarkG_Medina

Giannis Antetokounmpo informed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar felt jealous he couldn’t run the ball up the court during his era. Giannis wondered what that Kareem would’ve looked like: “He’d probably have 52,000 points, and it would take LeBron eight more years to break that record.” 2:24 AM Giannis Antetokounmpo informed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar felt jealous he couldn’t run the ball up the court during his era. Giannis wondered what that Kareem would’ve looked like: “He’d probably have 52,000 points, and it would take LeBron eight more years to break that record.” pic.twitter.com/BXzpn2T9rn

Ben Golliver

@BenGolliver

Giannis Antetokounmpo said the Bucks needed an enforcer like Jae Crowder after P.J. Tucker’s departure: “When you played with P.J., you had that different swag. You felt like a bully too. Jae brings that toughness, that edge to our team.” 2:22 AM Giannis Antetokounmpo said the Bucks needed an enforcer like Jae Crowder after P.J. Tucker’s departure: “When you played with P.J., you had that different swag. You felt like a bully too. Jae brings that toughness, that edge to our team.” pic.twitter.com/UvisdL3h4s

Milwaukee Bucks

@Bucks

“He’s [Giannis] helping us whenever he’s on the court.”

Coach Bud ASL Press Conference: 2:17 AM “He’s [Giannis] helping us whenever he’s on the court.”Coach Bud ASL Press Conference: pic.twitter.com/QFj7FsNLY3

Eurohoops

@Eurohoopsnet

Giannis on the Durant trade: “I kind of saw it coming.” 2:16 AM Giannis on the Durant trade: “I kind of saw it coming.” pic.twitter.com/QS6YTMyjWo

Ben Golliver

@BenGolliver

Giannis Antetokounmpo on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar wanting to grab & go: “If Kareem could bring the ball down the floor & create for himself, get people out of the way or ask for a pick & roll, he’d probably have 52,000 points & it would take LeBron 8 more years to break that record.” 2:15 AM Giannis Antetokounmpo on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar wanting to grab & go: “If Kareem could bring the ball down the floor & create for himself, get people out of the way or ask for a pick & roll, he’d probably have 52,000 points & it would take LeBron 8 more years to break that record.” pic.twitter.com/eEvwUoxzdP

Melissa Rohlin

@melissarohlin

Giannis on Kevin Durant being traded to the Suns: 2:00 AM Giannis on Kevin Durant being traded to the Suns: pic.twitter.com/QGLeBvN9K1

Mark Medina

@MarkG_Medina

Giannis Antetokounmpo on Kevin Durant getting traded to Phoenix 2:00 AM Giannis Antetokounmpo on Kevin Durant getting traded to Phoenix pic.twitter.com/JrscVvLEFQ

Frank Madden

@fmaddenNBA

Khris Middleton since his minutes limit got bumped up at the end of January: 18.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.3 apg, 62% TS

In per-36 terms (just for fun…): 31.4 points, 8.5 reb, 5.7 ast 2:00 AM Khris Middleton since his minutes limit got bumped up at the end of January: 18.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.3 apg, 62% TSIn per-36 terms (just for fun…): 31.4 points, 8.5 reb, 5.7 ast pic.twitter.com/FUsjZtn9nO

Melissa Rohlin

@melissarohlin

Giannis on Kyrie being traded to the Suns:

“The less you face him, the better.” 1:59 AM Giannis on Kyrie being traded to the Suns:“The less you face him, the better.” pic.twitter.com/wRq2iI4Z2o

Law Murray

@LawMurrayTheNU

Here were my initial Mason Plumlee thoughts going into trade deadline 1:56 AM Here were my initial Mason Plumlee thoughts going into trade deadline pic.twitter.com/C98NDJup2R

Milwaukee Bucks

@Bucks

Giannis has averaged 37.6 PTS and 14.0 REB with a 60.8 FG% in the last 9 games.

38 PTS | 10 REB | 6 AST | 61 FG% 1:54 AM Giannis has averaged 37.6 PTS and 14.0 REB with a 60.8 FG% in the last 9 games.38 PTS | 10 REB | 6 AST | 61 FG% pic.twitter.com/b0A3KY3OzM

Joe Mussatto

@joe_mussatto

Dario Saric will wear No. 9 for the Thunder. Last worn by Zavier Simpson, he of the glorious hook. Most famously worn by Serge Ibaka, followed by Jerami Grant. Malik Rose, Nerlens Noel and Moses Brown were the other No. 9s in OKC. – Dario Saric will wear No. 9 for the Thunder. Last worn by Zavier Simpson, he of the glorious hook. Most famously worn by Serge Ibaka, followed by Jerami Grant. Malik Rose, Nerlens Noel and Moses Brown were the other No. 9s in OKC. – 1:47 AM

Milwaukee Bucks

@Bucks

22 for 22.

22 PTS | 5 REB | 3 AST 1:42 AM 22 for 22.22 PTS | 5 REB | 3 AST pic.twitter.com/QuMknvWUo5

Matt Steinmetz

@SteinmetzNBA

I like Plumlee to the Clippers. Then again, I’ve always liked Plumlee. – I like Plumlee to the Clippers. Then again, I’ve always liked Plumlee. – 1:41 AM

Ryan Blackburn

@NBABlackburn

NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll:

My thanks to @HPbasketball for sharing his insight on the Nuggets and NBA Trade Deadline.

On Bones, Thomas Bryant, and the West playoff picture with the KD Suns:

Audio

spreaker.com/user/milehighs…

YouTube

youtube.com/watch?v=SuedNW… – 1:37 AM NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll:My thanks to @HPbasketball for sharing his insight on the Nuggets and NBA Trade Deadline.On Bones, Thomas Bryant, and the West playoff picture with the KD Suns:AudioYouTube