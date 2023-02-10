Live stream: Cavaliers 19, Pelicans 12

The Cleveland Cavaliers (35-22) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (29-27) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday February 10, 2023
Cleveland Cavaliers 19, New Orleans Pelicans 12 (Q1 06:39)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland with his second foul just four minutes into the game. Not great on a night Ricky Rubio isn’t even here in New Orleans. – 10:18 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Time for some late night hoops.
📺 #CavsPelicans on @BallySportsCLE & @NBA on ESPN pic.twitter.com/2vVrRhfmPe – 10:18 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Before the game, we recognized Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III, and Jose Alvarado for being selected to the #NBAAllStar and Rising Stars game ⭐️🙌 pic.twitter.com/QBefKdwUuc – 10:16 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
So many interesting individual matchups in Cavs-Pels, including (on defense) Herb Jones guarding Mitchell; Trey Murphy on Mobley; Valanciunas on Allen. McCollum draws Garland – 10:15 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell looks like he has a little bit more burst tonight than he has for awhile. – 10:14 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Caris LeVert wasn’t sure what was going to happen at the trade deadline. He had his phone nearby, wondering if it was going to ring. The call he was dreading never came
“Just a feeling of relief. It feels good to finally get it past me”
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/02/c… – 10:10 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pels recognizing Zion, Jose and Trey before tonight’s game for being selected to All-Star weekend pic.twitter.com/ZqgEk7dRQe – 10:02 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Every day you get to see @Larry Nance Jr is a good day. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/OW0Rz4EDgU – 9:38 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
less than 30 to go.. Y’all ready? 😎🌃
📺: @espn / Bally Sports NO
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/HjES9dlB16 – 9:37 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Got told by someone, who you’d want saying this to you, that this show was a great breakdown of the Pelicans at the trade deadline
youtu.be/Izu1tHlfjRw – 9:35 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 9:32 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Starters for Mardi Gras Mania
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/2NZEKQfOUV – 9:32 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Friday’s First Five.
📺 #CavsPelicans on @BallySportsCLE & @NBA on ESPN at 10PM ET. pic.twitter.com/tNSeCCx2BZ – 9:16 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Mardi party 🎭
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/Sb7FhpnjIc – 9:08 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs will roll with their same starting lineup until there is a reason to change it.
Darius Garland. Donovan Mitchell. Isaac Okoro. Evan Mobley. Jarrett Allen.
Ricky Rubio is OUT because of injury maintenance. The person taking his minutes tonight will depend on game flow – 8:58 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
The newest Pelican Josh Richardson (@Josh Richardson) is in the building! 😁
#PelicansGameday pic.twitter.com/0JNKEJbOH6 – 8:57 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Devonte’ Graham’s 15 points are the most he’s scored since he had a season-best 21 against the Spurs on Nov. 23 while with the Pelicans. – 8:47 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
A #Cavs game in New Orleans starting at 10 p.m. ET is so brutal. – 8:37 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Final shooting numbers for Jakob Poeltl and Josh Richardson as Spurs players this season: pic.twitter.com/Qjy7vMdYaj – 8:31 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Fitted for the (Smoothie) King (Center). ✌️
@stockx | #Ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/E5xgolnwbx – 8:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Time to play Courtside Challenge! Go to the app and play for a chance to win!
📲: https://t.co/QhtgzfpM1X | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/CBR0CGGnBs – 8:30 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Kings coach Mike Brown, who coached Kyrie Irving for a season in Cleveland: “If you look at pound for pound who’s the best 1-on-1 players, he’s got to be right up there with the best of them, if he’s not the best.” – 8:26 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:18 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
CJ is in the building
#Pelicans | @ankr pic.twitter.com/f0XYHtmYhN – 7:40 PM
Larry Nance Jr @Larrydn22
Tonight’s game worn jersey auction will be representing — Martin Behrman Charter School
Help us better the NOLA public schools by bidding on my jersey worn in tonight’s game Vs Cleveland!!
Here’s the link: neworlns.co/3RwPUGh – 7:36 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Caris LeVert had an uneasy feeling throughout Thursday. That’s life around the trade deadline. He kept his phone nearby, wondering whether a call he dreaded would come. It didn’t. He’s still happily in Cleveland.
“Just a feeling of relief”
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/02/c… – 6:19 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Coach Pop on Devonte’ Graham: “Devonte’ is a very good shooter and veteran. He spent four years in Kansas. He’s been a wonderful member of their team in New Orleans, class act guy, I’m happy to have him.” – 6:03 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Fairly outrageous B2B for the Cavaliers, who tip in New Orleans at 10 pm while Bulls already in Cleveland on an offday. No wonder Saturday tip time is 8 pm Eastern. Will Bulls take advantage of favorable schedule game? – 6:00 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Tonight is the last #Pelicans home game before the All-Star break!
@ErinESummers with a preview
🏀: vs Cavs
🕘: 9 pm CT
📺: ESPN / @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO
#Pelicans | @Ibotta pic.twitter.com/w4g5OrP9uS – 5:55 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop on Devonte’ Graham:
“Devonte is a very good shooter, very veteran-like, spent four years at Kansas. He has been a wonderful member of the team there in New Orleans. Class guy. Happy to have him.” – 5:42 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Trey Murphy informed media after Tuesday’s victory over the Hawks, “I got the message.”
Trigga is in the midst of his best month in terms of attempts and makes from 3-point range. It’s a welcome sight for a Pelicans team in dire need of both. https://t.co/pZgvMYkEH8 pic.twitter.com/Az3CHSQWrq – 5:33 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Prep for late-night hoops 🙌
🏀: vs Cavs
🕘: 9 pm CT
📺: ESPN / @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO
#Pelicans | #PelicansGameday pic.twitter.com/SCWSxCf7d8 – 5:09 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Weaver: “You don’t know how it will fit (bigs playing together), but you have to be willing to try, coming up with schemes to maximize those guys.” Mentioned the Cavaliers bigs not being perimeter based. – 4:58 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Milwaukee #Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry in discussions to sell share to Cleveland #Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 4:55 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Woj said on TV this afternoon the #Celtics will pursue Danny Green if he’s bought out. #Cavaliers, LA also reportedly eyeing his buyout from #Rockets – 4:43 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Get ready for Friday’s #Pelicans-Cavs game by listening to @PodcastPelicans, with one of our favorite guests @Will Guillory breaking down all the happenings of #NBA trade deadline. Later, it’s #JimRant time on the collateral damage of player empowerment: https://t.co/97YnXn4DTy pic.twitter.com/BSr15gOxsr – 4:37 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Averaging 19.8 points and 12.0 boards over the four-game win streak. 😮💨
@keybank | #Ad | #LetEmKnow – 4:30 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Great reporting on how the Durant trade went down. Pelicans couldn’t have done anything at all to land him
espn.com/nba/insider/in… – 4:17 PM
