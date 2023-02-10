Cavaliers vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Cleveland Cavaliers play against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center
The Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $4,300,306 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $5,115,792 per win
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday February 10, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: ESPN
Home TV: Bally Sports NO
Away TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Home Radio: WRNO 99.5FM
Away Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!