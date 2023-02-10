Cavaliers vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Cleveland Cavaliers play against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center

The Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $4,300,306 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $5,115,792 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday February 10, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: ESPN

Home TV: Bally Sports NO

Away TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Home Radio: WRNO 99.5FM

Away Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!