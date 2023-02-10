Clippers never had serious trade talks for D'Angelo Russell or Kyle Lowry

They got nowhere close on Fred VanVleet, sources said; the Raptors would have required Terance Mann and maybe more draft equity than the Clippers can offer. They never had serious talks on D’Angelo Russell or Kyle Lowry, sources said. They waded into the Mike Conley sweepstakes, but it escalated out of their price range. They are better and more versatile than they were yesterday, but it’s not clear by how much.
Source: Zach Lowe @ ESPN
Source: Zach Lowe @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
New @AthleticNBAShow w/ @WillGuillory
NBA Trade deadline extravaganza:
– New look Nets get their first W
– How will Suns rotation look with KD?
– Welcome to the DLo Lakers 2.0
– Favorite deals of the day
– The great 2nd rounder bubble
open.spotify.com/episode/4qVMAv… – 12:32 PM
New @AthleticNBAShow w/ @WillGuillory
NBA Trade deadline extravaganza:
– New look Nets get their first W
– How will Suns rotation look with KD?
– Welcome to the DLo Lakers 2.0
– Favorite deals of the day
– The great 2nd rounder bubble
open.spotify.com/episode/4qVMAv… – 12:32 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
there are dozens of plays like this one. the shooting is great, but the chemistry/defense stuff better illustrates why the team that traded a first to get dlo is a loser: theringer.com/nba/2023/2/9/2… – 11:23 AM
there are dozens of plays like this one. the shooting is great, but the chemistry/defense stuff better illustrates why the team that traded a first to get dlo is a loser: theringer.com/nba/2023/2/9/2… – 11:23 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
this clip is in the story and helps explain why moving on from dlo and getting pretty much anything for him (let alone a stabilizing presence like conley) made minnesota a winner.
connelly spoke on it yesterday. this clearly wasn’t someone they wanted around ant long term pic.twitter.com/tLpdUPkjnV – 11:20 AM
this clip is in the story and helps explain why moving on from dlo and getting pretty much anything for him (let alone a stabilizing presence like conley) made minnesota a winner.
connelly spoke on it yesterday. this clearly wasn’t someone they wanted around ant long term pic.twitter.com/tLpdUPkjnV – 11:20 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
My read: I don’t think D’Angelo Russell was toxic. It was nowhere near the Jimmy situation. It … just didn’t work. Connelly said he enjoyed talking ball w/ DLo. There were great moments. But there were bumps in the road too, and the Wolves wanted to go another way – 10:32 PM
My read: I don’t think D’Angelo Russell was toxic. It was nowhere near the Jimmy situation. It … just didn’t work. Connelly said he enjoyed talking ball w/ DLo. There were great moments. But there were bumps in the road too, and the Wolves wanted to go another way – 10:32 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley sitting with the Lakers now – must have just got here unless I missed it earlier – 10:32 PM
D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley sitting with the Lakers now – must have just got here unless I missed it earlier – 10:32 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley just made their way to the Lakers bench.
The hope is they’re available to play on Saturday. – 10:25 PM
D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley just made their way to the Lakers bench.
The hope is they’re available to play on Saturday. – 10:25 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Part 1 of the @LockedOnHeat trade deadline show:
– Did Heat fail by not making a trade?
– Kyle Lowry’s future
– Is the East wide open?
open.spotify.com/episode/2HamFn… – 7:21 PM
Part 1 of the @LockedOnHeat trade deadline show:
– Did Heat fail by not making a trade?
– Kyle Lowry’s future
– Is the East wide open?
open.spotify.com/episode/2HamFn… – 7:21 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — No move for Heat at NBA trade deadline; Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson remain on roster. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:20 PM
From earlier — No move for Heat at NBA trade deadline; Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson remain on roster. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:20 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Did I miss a Timberwolves’ trade? Or is Mike Conley refusing to report? Because oddsmakers dropped them from 100/1 to 200/1 with the DLo-Conley switch. Scouts’ consensus (w/which I agree) is that the TWolves will be appreciably better with Conley’s steadier hand and leadership. – 5:34 PM
Did I miss a Timberwolves’ trade? Or is Mike Conley refusing to report? Because oddsmakers dropped them from 100/1 to 200/1 with the DLo-Conley switch. Scouts’ consensus (w/which I agree) is that the TWolves will be appreciably better with Conley’s steadier hand and leadership. – 5:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo, Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jovic and Omer Yurtseven remain out for Heat tomorrow vs. Rockets.
Gabe Vincent is probable. – 5:01 PM
Victor Oladipo, Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jovic and Omer Yurtseven remain out for Heat tomorrow vs. Rockets.
Gabe Vincent is probable. – 5:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Victor Oladipo (ankle) again out Friday for the Heat, as are Kyle Lowry (ankle), Nikola Jovic (back), Duncan Robinson (finger) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle). Gabe Vincent (ankle) is probable. – 4:56 PM
Victor Oladipo (ankle) again out Friday for the Heat, as are Kyle Lowry (ankle), Nikola Jovic (back), Duncan Robinson (finger) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle). Gabe Vincent (ankle) is probable. – 4:56 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Oladipo (ankle) remains out for Heat against Houston tomorrow, as do Lowry, Jovic, Duncan, Omer… Bench last night was Strus/Orlando Robinson/Highsmith. Could be again. – 4:55 PM
Oladipo (ankle) remains out for Heat against Houston tomorrow, as do Lowry, Jovic, Duncan, Omer… Bench last night was Strus/Orlando Robinson/Highsmith. Could be again. – 4:55 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Rob Pelinka on D’Angelo Russell: “We welcome D’Angelo back to the Lakers family and look forward to him donning the purple and gold in front of our passionate fan base once again.” – 4:29 PM
Rob Pelinka on D’Angelo Russell: “We welcome D’Angelo back to the Lakers family and look forward to him donning the purple and gold in front of our passionate fan base once again.” – 4:29 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
No. 2 picks in the NBA draft since Kevin Durant
Michael Beasley
Hasheem Thabeet
Evan Turner
Derrick Williams
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
Victor Oladipo
Jabari Parker
D’Angelo Russell
Brandon Ingram
Lonzo Ball
Marvin Bagley III
Ja Morant
James Wiseman
Jalen Green
Chet Holmgren – 4:11 PM
No. 2 picks in the NBA draft since Kevin Durant
Michael Beasley
Hasheem Thabeet
Evan Turner
Derrick Williams
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
Victor Oladipo
Jabari Parker
D’Angelo Russell
Brandon Ingram
Lonzo Ball
Marvin Bagley III
Ja Morant
James Wiseman
Jalen Green
Chet Holmgren – 4:11 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Heat makes no trade before deadline; Lowry now out indefinitely and Heat now mulls what to do at PG to supplement Vincent (who has played well with the first unit) and Lowry, whenever he returns: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:34 PM
NEW: Heat makes no trade before deadline; Lowry now out indefinitely and Heat now mulls what to do at PG to supplement Vincent (who has played well with the first unit) and Lowry, whenever he returns: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Trade deadline passes without Heat adding to roster, as attention turns to buyout market miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Kyle Lowry remains on the Heat’s roster, as he continues to deal with an ongoing left knee issue that is expected to keep him out for a bit – 3:17 PM
NEW: Trade deadline passes without Heat adding to roster, as attention turns to buyout market miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Kyle Lowry remains on the Heat’s roster, as he continues to deal with an ongoing left knee issue that is expected to keep him out for a bit – 3:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
No move for Heat at NBA trade deadline; Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson remain on roster. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Buyout market becomes next step for possible roster upgrade. – 3:09 PM
No move for Heat at NBA trade deadline; Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson remain on roster. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Buyout market becomes next step for possible roster upgrade. – 3:09 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Lowry’s return from knee soreness/inflammation is not considered imminent. Could take some time but expectation is he will play again this season. Read on Lowry’s health could help determine aggressiveness in what should be interesting PG buyout market. – 3:06 PM
Lowry’s return from knee soreness/inflammation is not considered imminent. Could take some time but expectation is he will play again this season. Read on Lowry’s health could help determine aggressiveness in what should be interesting PG buyout market. – 3:06 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Your 2022-23 post-trade deadline Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James
Anthony Davis
D’Angelo Russell
Malik Beasley
Jarred Vanderbilt
Rui Hachimura
Mo Bamba
Austin Reaves
Lonnie Walker
Dennis Schroder
Wenyen Gabriel
Max Christie
Troy Brown Jr.
Davon Reed
Empty slot for Buyout Player X – 3:00 PM
Your 2022-23 post-trade deadline Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James
Anthony Davis
D’Angelo Russell
Malik Beasley
Jarred Vanderbilt
Rui Hachimura
Mo Bamba
Austin Reaves
Lonnie Walker
Dennis Schroder
Wenyen Gabriel
Max Christie
Troy Brown Jr.
Davon Reed
Empty slot for Buyout Player X – 3:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
3s per game this season:
2.9 — Pat Bev, Westbrook, Bryant
6.9 — DLo, Bamba, Beasley
Tons of spacing for LeBron. pic.twitter.com/LcZsvcN3rD – 2:35 PM
3s per game this season:
2.9 — Pat Bev, Westbrook, Bryant
6.9 — DLo, Bamba, Beasley
Tons of spacing for LeBron. pic.twitter.com/LcZsvcN3rD – 2:35 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
DLo-Schroder
Reaves-Beasley
LeBron-Walker
Davis- Hachimura
Bamba-Vanderbilt
Deep and capable all of a sudden. – 2:24 PM
DLo-Schroder
Reaves-Beasley
LeBron-Walker
Davis- Hachimura
Bamba-Vanderbilt
Deep and capable all of a sudden. – 2:24 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Why it didn’t make salary cap sense to give Naz Reid a contract extension prior to the deadline, and why, after the DLo trade, it does make more salary cap sense to extend the 23 year-old big.
(Obviously still a frontcourt roster crunch — but this clip explains the cap reasons.) pic.twitter.com/6wKZtquFS0 – 2:23 PM
Why it didn’t make salary cap sense to give Naz Reid a contract extension prior to the deadline, and why, after the DLo trade, it does make more salary cap sense to extend the 23 year-old big.
(Obviously still a frontcourt roster crunch — but this clip explains the cap reasons.) pic.twitter.com/6wKZtquFS0 – 2:23 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Looks like the Clippers may have pivoted from the Kyle Lowry possibility with these moves to trade for guards Eric Gordon and Bones Hyland. – 2:21 PM
Looks like the Clippers may have pivoted from the Kyle Lowry possibility with these moves to trade for guards Eric Gordon and Bones Hyland. – 2:21 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
With Clippers opting today for Hyland & Gordon, that would seemingly make Lowry pursuit unlikely. With Lowry, the Clippers would have needed to send 2 rotation pieces to Heat. With Hyland and Gordon, Clippers get 2 players and send out only Wall (who they didn’t want)& Kennard – 2:17 PM
With Clippers opting today for Hyland & Gordon, that would seemingly make Lowry pursuit unlikely. With Lowry, the Clippers would have needed to send 2 rotation pieces to Heat. With Hyland and Gordon, Clippers get 2 players and send out only Wall (who they didn’t want)& Kennard – 2:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
If there is Heat movement toward Russell Westbrook it only will be after resolution of what their approach will be with Kyle Lowry. But that is a very big personality to add to a mix at midseason. – 1:31 PM
If there is Heat movement toward Russell Westbrook it only will be after resolution of what their approach will be with Kyle Lowry. But that is a very big personality to add to a mix at midseason. – 1:31 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Beyond trying to find taker for Lowry (with Clippers having had discussions), biggest obstacle for Heat remains coming up with matching salaries to facilitate adding PF in $10 M range – which is what several players of interest to them make (Saric, Olynyk). Unless deal Caleb. – 1:23 PM
Beyond trying to find taker for Lowry (with Clippers having had discussions), biggest obstacle for Heat remains coming up with matching salaries to facilitate adding PF in $10 M range – which is what several players of interest to them make (Saric, Olynyk). Unless deal Caleb. – 1:23 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
We are blogging @TheAthletic on deadline day
Here’s an update on Russell Westbrook situation and who he is interested in, along with insight on why Kyle Lowry is a potential Clippers target as well.
theathletic.com/live-blogs/nba… – 1:21 PM
We are blogging @TheAthletic on deadline day
Here’s an update on Russell Westbrook situation and who he is interested in, along with insight on why Kyle Lowry is a potential Clippers target as well.
theathletic.com/live-blogs/nba… – 1:21 PM
More on this storyline
Ira Winderman: Bones Hyland and Eric Gordon to the Clippers seemingly would shut the door on that in any way as a Kyle Lowry landing spot. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / February 9, 2023
Farbod Esnaashari: Players I’ve personally heard the Clippers are interested in: Fred VanVleet, Kyle Lowry, Russell Westbrook, Terry Rozier, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Mason Plumlee. I hear different things each week on who their main interests are, but everything changes with KD moving. Jon Krawczynski: The Timberwolves are waiving guard Bryn Forbes to help make room on the roster to complete yesterday’s trade, sources tell @TheAthletic -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / February 9, 2023
Ira Winderman: The Heat were active today in trying to get Jae Crowder before he went to the Bucks. They are monitoring Kelly Olynyk. Still uncertainty with what comes next for Kyle Lowry. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / February 9, 2023
Brad Turner: Lakers make it official the acquisition of D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt -via Twitter @BA_Turner / February 9, 2023
Mike Trudell: Rob Pelinka: “We are thrilled to add D’Angelo, Malik and Jarred to our organization and are confident their talents will boost our ability to finish the season strongly. In this trade, we’ve added switchable wing defending, perimeter shooting and rebounding depth.” -via Twitter @LakersReporter / February 9, 2023
The Los Angeles Lakers remain in discussions with the Detroit Pistons on Bojan Bogdanovic. (RAMONA SHELBURNE/ESPN) The Lakers still own their 2029 first round pick despite acquiring D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt. -via RealGM / February 9, 2023
Main Rumors, Trade, D'Angelo Russell, Kyle Lowry, Mike Conley, Terance Mann, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves