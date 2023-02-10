Dillon Brooks was not shopped at the trade deadline

Damichael Cole: Zach Kleiman said Dillon Brooks was not shopped at the deadline.
Source: Twitter @DamichaelC
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Lots of words from Zach Kleiman’s media availability today.
– Team believes the championship window is open
– They were aggressive at the deadline and will be in the future
– Thoughts on Luke Kennard
– Thoughts on Dillon Brooks’ future with team
dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 2:00 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Zach Kleiman said Dillon Brooks was not shopped at the deadline. – 12:14 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
One small note: I doubt the re-negotiate-and-extend with Dillon Brooks was likely, but the Kennard deal soaks up the remaining cap space. Regular extension would remain possible. – 3:37 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
The Raptors really proved just how good they are this season with huge victories over the mighty San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, and Ja Morant, Steven Adams, and Dillon Brooks-less Memphis Grizzlies – 3:09 PM
Pete Pranica @PetePranica
I understand Dillon Brooks is slumping offensively, but no one works harder on this Grizzlies team than him. His passion is unmistakable and I’m rooting for him to get back his offensive game. – 11:51 AM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
In which Dillon Brooks talks about being booed in “fucking Memphis.” Yes, it was another emotional night. dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 8:54 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Grizzlies players didn’t appreciate the home boos directed at Dillon Brooks.
Brooks seemed unfazed by them, and by the upcoming trade deadline. He said he’s a vet that’s been through it all this time of year. He hasn’t discussed it w/ front office. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 12:34 AM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Dillon Brooks on tonight’s boos: “I get booed everywhere so it’s only right to get booed in my hometown or (expletive) Memphis. … I don’t care, to be honest. If they want to keep booing me, they can boo me every time I touch it.” – 11:39 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks on getting booed at home:
“I get booed everywhere so it’s only right for me to get booed in Memphis. I don’t really care. If they want to boo me they can keep booing me every time I touch it.” – 11:36 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Dillon Brooks misses another shot, Grizzlies have lost the lead to Chicago, and boos emerge at FedExForum. Not going well in this third quarter. – 9:41 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Dillon Brooks just can’t hit anything lately. Clanking a bunch of mostly very open looks. 1-7 so far. – 9:31 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
ICYMI, Dillon Brooks returns to the lineup tonight with the trade deadline looming and free agency on the horizon.
On a sorta messy contract year and the potential paths ahead.
dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 4:08 PM
More on this storyline
Drew Hill: Taylor Jenkins on Dillon Brooks walking the edge: “He and I talk about it. I won’t go into full detail because I want to keep that stuff private. I always tell him to keep that competitive edge, because that’s what makes him special. When there’s opportunity teach him and grow. We have great honest dialogue where he knows he can stretch us too far or he’s gotta do more.” -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / February 4, 2023
Danny Cunningham: #Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell was fined $20,000 for his role in the on-court altercation involving Memphis’ Dillon Brooks last night, the NBA announced. Brooks has been suspended one game. -via Twitter @RealDCunningham / February 3, 2023
Shams Charania: Grizzlies‘ Dillon Brooks has been suspended one game for striking Cavaliers‘ Donovan Mitchell in the groin. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 3, 2023