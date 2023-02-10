Gary Payton II didn't want to be in Portland

A source, who was granted anonymity so that they could speak freely, says a reason Payton was traded was he indicated he didn’t want to be in Portland and was ecstatic to return to Golden State, an embarrassing development for Cronin’s first free-agent signing.
Source: Jason Quick @ The Athletic
Source: Jason Quick @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Gary Payton II is reportedly on his way back to the Bay Area in a move between the Trail Blazers and Warriors on NBA trade deadline day. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/09/rep… – 4:00 AM
Gary Payton II is reportedly on his way back to the Bay Area in a move between the Trail Blazers and Warriors on NBA trade deadline day. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/09/rep… – 4:00 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
New Warriors plus/minus podcast with @Tim Kawakami and @Marcus Thompson is up.
Discussing every angle of the James Wiseman for Gary Payton II swap.
Apple: https://t.co/Sfk6cS2VxL
Spotify: https://t.co/EXoMxzJhpr
TA: https://t.co/daDlGhrlad pic.twitter.com/0cHuOaORJx – 1:34 AM
New Warriors plus/minus podcast with @Tim Kawakami and @Marcus Thompson is up.
Discussing every angle of the James Wiseman for Gary Payton II swap.
Apple: https://t.co/Sfk6cS2VxL
Spotify: https://t.co/EXoMxzJhpr
TA: https://t.co/daDlGhrlad pic.twitter.com/0cHuOaORJx – 1:34 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Getting ready to hop on @957thegame to talk about a busy NBA trade deadline day and where the Warriors stand now with the addition of GP2. Tap in! audacy.com/957thegame/lis… #dubnation – 11:28 PM
Getting ready to hop on @957thegame to talk about a busy NBA trade deadline day and where the Warriors stand now with the addition of GP2. Tap in! audacy.com/957thegame/lis… #dubnation – 11:28 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
The 5 second-round picks Portland is getting in the GP2 trade: 2023 from Atlanta (the second-most favorable of ATL, CHA, BKN), 2024 from Atlanta (must be 31-55), 2025 from Atlanta (must be 31-40), Memphis’ 2026 pick from Golden State (top-42 protected) and GSW’s unprotected 2028. – 10:03 PM
The 5 second-round picks Portland is getting in the GP2 trade: 2023 from Atlanta (the second-most favorable of ATL, CHA, BKN), 2024 from Atlanta (must be 31-55), 2025 from Atlanta (must be 31-40), Memphis’ 2026 pick from Golden State (top-42 protected) and GSW’s unprotected 2028. – 10:03 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
The five picks Portland is getting in the GP2 trade: 2023 from Atlanta (the second-most favorable of ATL, CHA, BKN), 2024 from Atlanta (must be 31-55), 2025 from Atlanta (must be 31-40), Memphis’ 2026 pick from Golden State (top-42 protected) and GSW’s unprotected 2028. – 10:03 PM
The five picks Portland is getting in the GP2 trade: 2023 from Atlanta (the second-most favorable of ATL, CHA, BKN), 2024 from Atlanta (must be 31-55), 2025 from Atlanta (must be 31-40), Memphis’ 2026 pick from Golden State (top-42 protected) and GSW’s unprotected 2028. – 10:03 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
IT’S OFFICIAL, GPII IS A WARRIOR (again) ❤️ #dubnation pic.twitter.com/5Nx5lTrviD – 10:00 PM
IT’S OFFICIAL, GPII IS A WARRIOR (again) ❤️ #dubnation pic.twitter.com/5Nx5lTrviD – 10:00 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors make the Gary Payton II trade official. He’s back
Bob Myers will talk tomorrow morning – 9:59 PM
The Warriors make the Gary Payton II trade official. He’s back
Bob Myers will talk tomorrow morning – 9:59 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Plus you got J.Green and Moody who can ball, and then who knows if Andre Iguodala will play again but you got him on the bench too. You pick up GPII and one more buyout piece and I would feel a lot better about the Warriors chances. – 9:57 PM
Plus you got J.Green and Moody who can ball, and then who knows if Andre Iguodala will play again but you got him on the bench too. You pick up GPII and one more buyout piece and I would feel a lot better about the Warriors chances. – 9:57 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
I have now gotten the email about the four-team trade with Golden State, Detroit and Atlanta in which Portland sent out Gary Payton II and got Kevin Knox and five future second-round picks. – 9:53 PM
I have now gotten the email about the four-team trade with Golden State, Detroit and Atlanta in which Portland sent out Gary Payton II and got Kevin Knox and five future second-round picks. – 9:53 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Just sitting here thinking, if the Warriors get active in the buyout market & the right pieces fall in place we could be looking at quite the playoff rotation:
Starters:
Curry
Thompson
Wiggins
D. Green
Looney
Bench:
Poole
GPII
Kuminga
DiVincenzo
Ibaka/Love
🔥🔥🔥#dubnation – 9:52 PM
Just sitting here thinking, if the Warriors get active in the buyout market & the right pieces fall in place we could be looking at quite the playoff rotation:
Starters:
Curry
Thompson
Wiggins
D. Green
Looney
Bench:
Poole
GPII
Kuminga
DiVincenzo
Ibaka/Love
🔥🔥🔥#dubnation – 9:52 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Who loses minutes with Gary Payton II’s return to the Warriors?
sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… pic.twitter.com/2yWuxmDDdc – 9:41 PM
Who loses minutes with Gary Payton II’s return to the Warriors?
sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… pic.twitter.com/2yWuxmDDdc – 9:41 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors trading for Gary Payton II serves as a seamless fit in the only timeline that matters: Steph Curry’s nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 8:44 PM
The Warriors trading for Gary Payton II serves as a seamless fit in the only timeline that matters: Steph Curry’s nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 8:44 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Right around 12 hrs before the Warriors made a deal with the Raptors to bring Gary Payton II back to the Bay, GPII reposted the Warriors video of him and Jordan Poole exchanging jerseys at last night’s game. GPII wrote “4L” aka for life. How freaking serendipitous 😭 #DubNation pic.twitter.com/yotvWqqcIo – 7:14 PM
Right around 12 hrs before the Warriors made a deal with the Raptors to bring Gary Payton II back to the Bay, GPII reposted the Warriors video of him and Jordan Poole exchanging jerseys at last night’s game. GPII wrote “4L” aka for life. How freaking serendipitous 😭 #DubNation pic.twitter.com/yotvWqqcIo – 7:14 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
What. A. Story. GPII cut from the Warriors last year, asks if he can hang around, even applies to be a video coordinator b/c he loves the team. Goes on to be a key piece in winning an NBA Championship. Returns via trade 1 night after facing his former teammates. #dubnation – 7:00 PM
What. A. Story. GPII cut from the Warriors last year, asks if he can hang around, even applies to be a video coordinator b/c he loves the team. Goes on to be a key piece in winning an NBA Championship. Returns via trade 1 night after facing his former teammates. #dubnation – 7:00 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Okay so the Warriors bring home Gary Payton II in a trade, and still could add another piece in the buyout market. Serge Ibaka perhaps?? This could get very interesting….. #dubnation – 6:31 PM
Okay so the Warriors bring home Gary Payton II in a trade, and still could add another piece in the buyout market. Serge Ibaka perhaps?? This could get very interesting….. #dubnation – 6:31 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors are leaning harder into small ball with the GP2 trade today. Their projected (healthy) rotation includes three guards as their three biggest bench pieces.
Curry
Klay
Wiggins
Draymond
Looney
Poole
DiVincenzo
GP2
Kuminga
JaMychal
theathletic.com/4173094/2023/0… – 6:21 PM
The Warriors are leaning harder into small ball with the GP2 trade today. Their projected (healthy) rotation includes three guards as their three biggest bench pieces.
Curry
Klay
Wiggins
Draymond
Looney
Poole
DiVincenzo
GP2
Kuminga
JaMychal
theathletic.com/4173094/2023/0… – 6:21 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors found a path to trade James Wiseman for Gary Payton II, a deal attached to far deeper context. Here’s a closer look. theathletic.com/4173094/2023/0… – 5:49 PM
The Warriors found a path to trade James Wiseman for Gary Payton II, a deal attached to far deeper context. Here’s a closer look. theathletic.com/4173094/2023/0… – 5:49 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Ms. Monique, Gary’s mom is on IG Live saying how excited she is that GPII is returning to the Bay, “where he belongs.”
Panned her camera over to her colleague and said “Say congratulations to my son!” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cAi1uZX2D5 – 5:45 PM
Ms. Monique, Gary’s mom is on IG Live saying how excited she is that GPII is returning to the Bay, “where he belongs.”
Panned her camera over to her colleague and said “Say congratulations to my son!” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cAi1uZX2D5 – 5:45 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Gary Payton II is reportedly on his way back to the Bay Area in a move between the Trail Blazers and Warriors on NBA trade deadline day. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/09/rep… – 4:40 PM
Gary Payton II is reportedly on his way back to the Bay Area in a move between the Trail Blazers and Warriors on NBA trade deadline day. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/09/rep… – 4:40 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jae Crowder, James Wiseman, Gary Payton II, Josh Richardson, Mike Muscala and others were all acquired today by using 2nd round picks.
When OKC is ready to contend again, they’ll have a treasure chest of 2nd round picks to go out and get a helpful rotation player. – 4:33 PM
Jae Crowder, James Wiseman, Gary Payton II, Josh Richardson, Mike Muscala and others were all acquired today by using 2nd round picks.
When OKC is ready to contend again, they’ll have a treasure chest of 2nd round picks to go out and get a helpful rotation player. – 4:33 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The last time Gary Payton II didn’t wear No. 0 or No. 00, he wore No. 20 for the Wizards in the 2019-20 season
He also wore No. 4 for the Wizards in 2018-19 and No. 23 with the Lakers in 2017-18 – 3:51 PM
The last time Gary Payton II didn’t wear No. 0 or No. 00, he wore No. 20 for the Wizards in the 2019-20 season
He also wore No. 4 for the Wizards in 2018-19 and No. 23 with the Lakers in 2017-18 – 3:51 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors guard / wing depth following trade deadline:
Stephen Curry (injured, obviously)
Klay Thompson
Jordan Poole
Andrew Wiggins
Donte DiVincenzo
Gary Payton II
Ty Jerome (two-way)
Moses Moody
Total log jam. – 3:48 PM
Warriors guard / wing depth following trade deadline:
Stephen Curry (injured, obviously)
Klay Thompson
Jordan Poole
Andrew Wiggins
Donte DiVincenzo
Gary Payton II
Ty Jerome (two-way)
Moses Moody
Total log jam. – 3:48 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
So the Warriors wanted to trade #2 overall pick James Wiseman for Gary Payton II, but the Blazers were like that’s nice but what we really want is Kevin Knox and five second-round picks? – 3:37 PM
So the Warriors wanted to trade #2 overall pick James Wiseman for Gary Payton II, but the Blazers were like that’s nice but what we really want is Kevin Knox and five second-round picks? – 3:37 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Source confirms Gary Payton II is being traded back to the Warriors from the Blazers, pending a physical.
Still some details to be finalized, but GP2 is expected to soon be a Warrior once again. – 3:31 PM
Source confirms Gary Payton II is being traded back to the Warriors from the Blazers, pending a physical.
Still some details to be finalized, but GP2 is expected to soon be a Warrior once again. – 3:31 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Blazers part ways with two of the toughest players in the NBA: Josh Hart and Gary Payton II. – 3:27 PM
Blazers part ways with two of the toughest players in the NBA: Josh Hart and Gary Payton II. – 3:27 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Gary Payton II is coming back to the Warriors, sources confirm. mercurynews.com/2023/02/09/war… – 3:15 PM
Gary Payton II is coming back to the Warriors, sources confirm. mercurynews.com/2023/02/09/war… – 3:15 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The Suns are now a championship-caliber team with KD.
The Lakers are dramatically better with improved 3-point shooting and added length.
Love seeing GPII back back with the Warriors and they saved roughly $30 million in luxury tax in 2023-24, according to ESPN. – 3:13 PM
The Suns are now a championship-caliber team with KD.
The Lakers are dramatically better with improved 3-point shooting and added length.
Love seeing GPII back back with the Warriors and they saved roughly $30 million in luxury tax in 2023-24, according to ESPN. – 3:13 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jordan Poole reacts to the Gary Payton II news pic.twitter.com/41njr9Kjv8 – 3:12 PM
Jordan Poole reacts to the Gary Payton II news pic.twitter.com/41njr9Kjv8 – 3:12 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Gary Payton II better be healthy because he’s going to get a lot of work against Western Conference points (Paul, Irving, Conley, Morant, Lillard, Russell, Murray, Fox). He can handle most shooting guards, too. – 3:09 PM
Gary Payton II better be healthy because he’s going to get a lot of work against Western Conference points (Paul, Irving, Conley, Morant, Lillard, Russell, Murray, Fox). He can handle most shooting guards, too. – 3:09 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Ya’ll I can’t believe my eyes. Gary Payton II is heading home. 🥹🥹🥹 #DubNation – 3:09 PM
Ya’ll I can’t believe my eyes. Gary Payton II is heading home. 🥹🥹🥹 #DubNation – 3:09 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Three Gary Payton II stories in the last three days
Draymond on why it’s so hard to replicate GP2’s game: bit.ly/3lqJmx2
Donte DiVincenzo ends comparisons: bit.ly/3JUqAIm
Warriors show love after loss: bit.ly/3DVFvOU – 3:06 PM
Three Gary Payton II stories in the last three days
Draymond on why it’s so hard to replicate GP2’s game: bit.ly/3lqJmx2
Donte DiVincenzo ends comparisons: bit.ly/3JUqAIm
Warriors show love after loss: bit.ly/3DVFvOU – 3:06 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Three Gary Payton II stories in the last three days
Draymond on why it’s so hard to replicate GP2’s game: bit.ly/3lqJmx2
Donte DiVincenzo ends comparisons: bit.ly/3JUqAIm
Warriors show love to after loss: bit.ly/3DVFvOU – 3:06 PM
Three Gary Payton II stories in the last three days
Draymond on why it’s so hard to replicate GP2’s game: bit.ly/3lqJmx2
Donte DiVincenzo ends comparisons: bit.ly/3JUqAIm
Warriors show love to after loss: bit.ly/3DVFvOU – 3:06 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers’ trade deadline in totality (for now):
Josh Hart, Gary Payton II, a 2029 second-rounder to Charlotte
For
Cam Reddish, Matisse Thybulle, Ryan Arcidiacono (presumably will be waived), Kevin Knox, five second-rounders from GSW, a protected 2023 Knicks first-rounder. – 3:05 PM
Blazers’ trade deadline in totality (for now):
Josh Hart, Gary Payton II, a 2029 second-rounder to Charlotte
For
Cam Reddish, Matisse Thybulle, Ryan Arcidiacono (presumably will be waived), Kevin Knox, five second-rounders from GSW, a protected 2023 Knicks first-rounder. – 3:05 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Another chapter in a wild story for GP2, back home in the Bay.
nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 3:00 PM
Another chapter in a wild story for GP2, back home in the Bay.
nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 3:00 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Waiting for someone to accidentally get confused and trade Gary Payton I. – 3:00 PM
Waiting for someone to accidentally get confused and trade Gary Payton I. – 3:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Gary Payton II in the playoffs last season among Warriors:
— 2nd in SPG
— 4th in BPG
— 7th in MPG
Shot 65.9 FG% and 53.3 3P%. pic.twitter.com/Ny2J8vSHc5 – 2:57 PM
Gary Payton II in the playoffs last season among Warriors:
— 2nd in SPG
— 4th in BPG
— 7th in MPG
Shot 65.9 FG% and 53.3 3P%. pic.twitter.com/Ny2J8vSHc5 – 2:57 PM
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
The Warriors looking to bring part of their soul back. Gary Payton. Love it. – 2:56 PM
The Warriors looking to bring part of their soul back. Gary Payton. Love it. – 2:56 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors fans wanted Gary Payton II back. Can confirm they got their wish. Just faced Golden State for the first time this season last night in Portland. Wild. – 2:54 PM
Warriors fans wanted Gary Payton II back. Can confirm they got their wish. Just faced Golden State for the first time this season last night in Portland. Wild. – 2:54 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“GP’s a lot like me in his undersized-ness, if you will, if that’s a word, is his weapon.”
After the Warriors’ win over the Thunder on Monday night, I pulled Draymond Green to the side to talk about what makes Gary Payton II irreplaceable. GP2 is back nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 2:53 PM
“GP’s a lot like me in his undersized-ness, if you will, if that’s a word, is his weapon.”
After the Warriors’ win over the Thunder on Monday night, I pulled Draymond Green to the side to talk about what makes Gary Payton II irreplaceable. GP2 is back nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 2:53 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Gary Payton II has shot 70% finishing around the rim and 8-13 on unguarded catch and shoot 3’s this season. – 2:52 PM
Gary Payton II has shot 70% finishing around the rim and 8-13 on unguarded catch and shoot 3’s this season. – 2:52 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
There was conversation about The Warriors trading James Wiseman to Portland for Gary Payton II, sources said. Golden State now effectively moves their return for Wiseman in exchange to bring Payton back to the Bay Area. – 2:51 PM
There was conversation about The Warriors trading James Wiseman to Portland for Gary Payton II, sources said. Golden State now effectively moves their return for Wiseman in exchange to bring Payton back to the Bay Area. – 2:51 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Just a quick Gary Payton II Warriors photoshop pic.twitter.com/YfBOqosWBE – 2:51 PM
Just a quick Gary Payton II Warriors photoshop pic.twitter.com/YfBOqosWBE – 2:51 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Blazers are trading Gary Payton II to the Warriors for five second round picks, sources tell ESPN. – 2:50 PM
The Blazers are trading Gary Payton II to the Warriors for five second round picks, sources tell ESPN. – 2:50 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
gp2 and thybulle basically do the same thing but i still like this for portland – 12:39 PM
gp2 and thybulle basically do the same thing but i still like this for portland – 12:39 PM
More on this storyline
Anthony Slater: The Warriors needed a creative route, but it is essentially a James Wiseman for Gary Payton II swap, sources confirm. Sounds like they’re done dealing. Attached to tax savings. Wiseman $9.6 mil this season, $12.1 mil next season. GP2 $8.3 mil this season, $8.7 mil next season. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / February 9, 2023
Monte Poole: Letting GP2 go last summer was not a popular decision inside the walls of Chase Center. Getting him back, healthy and happy, makes a lot of folks happy -via Twitter @MontePooleNBCS / February 9, 2023
Bobby Marks: Part 2 in GSW with the return of Gary Payton II Under contract for the next 3 years $8.3 $8.7 $9.1 (player) GSW tax bill now at $168.3M -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / February 9, 2023