Grizzlies remain steadfast Desmond Bane, Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. are not available for trade

The Grizzlies have remained steadfast that Desmond Bane, Ja Morant, and Jaren Jackson Jr. are 100% off the table in all talks, sources across the league said.
Source: Zach Lowe @ ESPN
Source: Zach Lowe @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Desmond Bane said he hated to see Danny Green go but he’s excited for what Luke Kennard can bring to the group.
Joked with him that Luke’s barely got him in 3point%
“Yeahhh, I’ll catch him,” Bane joked. – 12:01 PM
Desmond Bane said he hated to see Danny Green go but he’s excited for what Luke Kennard can bring to the group.
Joked with him that Luke’s barely got him in 3point%
“Yeahhh, I’ll catch him,” Bane joked. – 12:01 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Desmond Bane:
“It seems like every superstar ever is in the West now. It’s going to be a fun ride.” – 11:58 AM
Desmond Bane:
“It seems like every superstar ever is in the West now. It’s going to be a fun ride.” – 11:58 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets were aware since July that Memphis was prepared to trade “every pick and swap of its own” for Kevin Durant, sources told
@Zach Lowe.
“The Grizzlies remained steadfast that (Desmond) Bane, (Ja) Morant, and Jaren Jackson Jr. (were) 100% off the table in all talks.” – 11:49 AM
The Nets were aware since July that Memphis was prepared to trade “every pick and swap of its own” for Kevin Durant, sources told
@Zach Lowe.
“The Grizzlies remained steadfast that (Desmond) Bane, (Ja) Morant, and Jaren Jackson Jr. (were) 100% off the table in all talks.” – 11:49 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets were aware since July that Memphis was ready to trade “every pick and swap of its own” for Kevin Durant, sources told @ZachLowe_NBA.
“The Grizzlies remained steadfast that (Desmond) Bane, (Ja) Morant, and Jaren Jackson Jr. (were) 100% off the table in all talks.” – 11:48 AM
The Nets were aware since July that Memphis was ready to trade “every pick and swap of its own” for Kevin Durant, sources told @ZachLowe_NBA.
“The Grizzlies remained steadfast that (Desmond) Bane, (Ja) Morant, and Jaren Jackson Jr. (were) 100% off the table in all talks.” – 11:48 AM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: The Memphis Grizzlies got jokes told at their expense during the NBA trade deadline. They got Ja Morant’s ‘fine in the west’ comments thrown back in their face. They got Luke Kennard. But they also got something back that they lost.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 9:39 PM
COLUMN: The Memphis Grizzlies got jokes told at their expense during the NBA trade deadline. They got Ja Morant’s ‘fine in the west’ comments thrown back in their face. They got Luke Kennard. But they also got something back that they lost.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 9:39 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
No. 2 picks in the NBA draft since Kevin Durant
Michael Beasley
Hasheem Thabeet
Evan Turner
Derrick Williams
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
Victor Oladipo
Jabari Parker
D’Angelo Russell
Brandon Ingram
Lonzo Ball
Marvin Bagley III
Ja Morant
James Wiseman
Jalen Green
Chet Holmgren – 4:11 PM
No. 2 picks in the NBA draft since Kevin Durant
Michael Beasley
Hasheem Thabeet
Evan Turner
Derrick Williams
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
Victor Oladipo
Jabari Parker
D’Angelo Russell
Brandon Ingram
Lonzo Ball
Marvin Bagley III
Ja Morant
James Wiseman
Jalen Green
Chet Holmgren – 4:11 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
The Raptors really proved just how good they are this season with huge victories over the mighty San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, and Ja Morant, Steven Adams, and Dillon Brooks-less Memphis Grizzlies – 3:09 PM
The Raptors really proved just how good they are this season with huge victories over the mighty San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, and Ja Morant, Steven Adams, and Dillon Brooks-less Memphis Grizzlies – 3:09 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
That’s, of course, basically a late 1R pick if #Rockets fall to 33. It went to the #Grizzlies in the Caboclo-Bell trade in 2020 as a pick swap, and Memphis traded it to Boston later that year for Bane pick.
C’s get worse or DAL/MIA 2R if HOU pick’s protected. – 12:12 PM
That’s, of course, basically a late 1R pick if #Rockets fall to 33. It went to the #Grizzlies in the Caboclo-Bell trade in 2020 as a pick swap, and Memphis traded it to Boston later that year for Bane pick.
C’s get worse or DAL/MIA 2R if HOU pick’s protected. – 12:12 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
I wonder if the #Thunder got that 2023 #Heat pick which becomes a #Rockets 2R if it’s not protected 31-32. Houston is currently picking 31 overall, but only 1.0 game up from picking 33.
#Celtics received that pick in the Desmond Bane trade. – 12:06 PM
I wonder if the #Thunder got that 2023 #Heat pick which becomes a #Rockets 2R if it’s not protected 31-32. Houston is currently picking 31 overall, but only 1.0 game up from picking 33.
#Celtics received that pick in the Desmond Bane trade. – 12:06 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
ja morant: “i’m fine in the west”
the west: pic.twitter.com/Lym5289M48 – 2:01 AM
ja morant: “i’m fine in the west”
the west: pic.twitter.com/Lym5289M48 – 2:01 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Grizzlies snap their losing skid. Are they out of the slump?
“There’s no time to get excited or feel bad about a win or a loss,” Jaren Jackson Jr. said. “There’s no need. The greatest teams never did that. The teams that aren’t great do that.”dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 12:29 AM
The Grizzlies snap their losing skid. Are they out of the slump?
“There’s no time to get excited or feel bad about a win or a loss,” Jaren Jackson Jr. said. “There’s no need. The greatest teams never did that. The teams that aren’t great do that.”dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 12:29 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Cam Thomas has more 40-point games this season than
Kyrie Irving
Trae Young
Anthony Davis
Paul George
Zion Williamson
Ja Morant
Three straight 40-point games. pic.twitter.com/ZjOilvBoZO – 9:59 PM
Cam Thomas has more 40-point games this season than
Kyrie Irving
Trae Young
Anthony Davis
Paul George
Zion Williamson
Ja Morant
Three straight 40-point games. pic.twitter.com/ZjOilvBoZO – 9:59 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Ja Morant just returned to the bench from the back to start 4Q with his right knee wrapped in ice. Something to monitor. – 9:57 PM
Ja Morant just returned to the bench from the back to start 4Q with his right knee wrapped in ice. Something to monitor. – 9:57 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan is challenging what would be Alex Caruso’s 4th foul, which would send Ja Morant to the FT line for 3 free throws. – 9:50 PM
Billy Donovan is challenging what would be Alex Caruso’s 4th foul, which would send Ja Morant to the FT line for 3 free throws. – 9:50 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jaren Jackson Jr. still hasn’t touched the ball on the offensive end in the second half. – 9:30 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. still hasn’t touched the ball on the offensive end in the second half. – 9:30 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
3 fouls on Jaren Jackson Jr.
LaVine drew the foul. He’s only 3-6 from the FT line to this point. – 8:59 PM
3 fouls on Jaren Jackson Jr.
LaVine drew the foul. He’s only 3-6 from the FT line to this point. – 8:59 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jaren Jackson Jr. forces a shot clock violation and struts off with a smirk.
This game is his DPOY tape. – 8:47 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. forces a shot clock violation and struts off with a smirk.
This game is his DPOY tape. – 8:47 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
The Memphis Grizzlies just held the Chicago Bulls to 14 points and 5 of 22 shooting in the first quarter. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 9 pts, 4 blocks, 2 steals in 7:35 of action.
Is it going to be a slump-busting kind of night at FedExForum? Good start so far. – 8:39 PM
The Memphis Grizzlies just held the Chicago Bulls to 14 points and 5 of 22 shooting in the first quarter. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 9 pts, 4 blocks, 2 steals in 7:35 of action.
Is it going to be a slump-busting kind of night at FedExForum? Good start so far. – 8:39 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Four blocks and two “nope, neverminds” by Jaren Jackson Jr. that led to empty Bulls possessions. – 8:26 PM
Four blocks and two “nope, neverminds” by Jaren Jackson Jr. that led to empty Bulls possessions. – 8:26 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
That’s one of the blocks of the season for Jaren Jackson Jr.
OUTTA HERE – 8:18 PM
That’s one of the blocks of the season for Jaren Jackson Jr.
OUTTA HERE – 8:18 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizz playing some good ball out of the gate. Jaren Jackson Jr. Has been a force on both ends.
Nice passing from Bane and Brooks. – 8:17 PM
Grizz playing some good ball out of the gate. Jaren Jackson Jr. Has been a force on both ends.
Nice passing from Bane and Brooks. – 8:17 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Here are your starters for Grizz vs. Bulls. CHICAGO: starts Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams, Vucevic, LaVine and Dosunmu.
Grizz starters are Dillon, JJJ, Xavier Tillman, Ja and Desmond Bane.
Okay, @johnvarlas you can set your fantasy lineups now. – 7:53 PM
Here are your starters for Grizz vs. Bulls. CHICAGO: starts Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams, Vucevic, LaVine and Dosunmu.
Grizz starters are Dillon, JJJ, Xavier Tillman, Ja and Desmond Bane.
Okay, @johnvarlas you can set your fantasy lineups now. – 7:53 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Ja Morant believes the Grizzlies have become the most hated team in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/tUq55HEopj – 1:58 PM
Ja Morant believes the Grizzlies have become the most hated team in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/tUq55HEopj – 1:58 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
I understand why folks don’t like the Grizzlies. But also, the response to them (Ja Morant is not alone in his thinking) just proves their point further.
If they pull it together and compete for a championship this season, they can be one of the all-time great villain teams. – 1:26 PM
I understand why folks don’t like the Grizzlies. But also, the response to them (Ja Morant is not alone in his thinking) just proves their point further.
If they pull it together and compete for a championship this season, they can be one of the all-time great villain teams. – 1:26 PM
More on this storyline
Memphis Grizzlies PR: .@Memphis Grizzlies status update: Jaren Jackson Jr. (RT Thigh Soreness) is active and available tonight vs @Raptors. Ja Morant (RT Wrist Soreness) is inactive along with Steven Adams (RT Knee PCL Sprain). -via Twitter @GrizzliesPR / February 5, 2023
Drew Hill: Ja Morant on potentially playing Jaren Jackson Jr. in the ASG: “I’m definitely setting up an action where we can meet each other at the rim. We’re going to see if I’m really him, or maybe if he’s him. Either I’m dunking on him or he’s blocking it. If I miss it don’t count” -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / February 4, 2023
CJ McCollum: This all because @JaMorant said he was good in the West 😂😂😂 -via Twitter @CJMcCollum / February 9, 2023
Drew Hill: Ja Morant’s response to @TheAthletic report on the incident after the Pacers game a week ago: “All that stuff is pretty much false, and it has been proven. That’s all I’ve got to say on it.” -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / February 7, 2023
Even though Desmond Bane has been one of the NBA’s most accurate shooters for a third consecutive season, he announced on Sunday night that he will not be participating in this year’s NBA 3-point shooting contest. “I ain’t going,” Bane said. “Maybe some other time.” -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / February 6, 2023
Bane, who became a father in the summer of 2022, has often talked about how he is enjoying fatherhood. That was his primary reason for not wanting to participate in the 3-point contest this season. “I want to take some time with my son,” Bane said. “We been moving around a lot. I’d rather hang out with him.” -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / February 6, 2023
Grizzlies players have often talked about the importance of one another, but they have also emphasize their “next man up” mentality. There just may not be a next man for someone who is leading the NBA in offensive rebounds per game. “I mean, (Adams) was a big part of what we do,” Bane said. “Similar to guys like Draymond (Green) and other guys that may not fill up the stat sheet in every single area, but their magnitude is felt on the court. A veteran presence, a screen-setter, rebounder, and a connecter on offense… he does a lot for us.” -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / February 6, 2023