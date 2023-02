Grizzlies remain steadfast Desmond Bane, Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. are not available for trade

Grizzlies players have often talked about the importance of one another, but they have also emphasize their “next man up” mentality. There just may not be a next man for someone who is leading the NBA in offensive rebounds per game. “I mean, (Adams) was a big part of what we do,” Bane said. “Similar to guys like Draymond (Green) and other guys that may not fill up the stat sheet in every single area, but their magnitude is felt on the court. A veteran presence, a screen-setter, rebounder, and a connecter on offense… he does a lot for us.” -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / February 6, 2023