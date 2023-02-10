Grizzlies were ready to trade every pick and swap they owned for Kevin Durant

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Those three players are expected to place Phoenix’s Kevin Durant, Golden State’s Steph Curry and New Orleans’ Zion Williamson, sources said. – 1:07 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Cam Payne and Landry Shamet remain out tonight against the Pacers, while Kevin Durant, T.J. Warren and Darius Bazley are not with the team yet. Devin Booker no longer on the injury report, so he’ll return tonight as expected – 12:47 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
New @AthleticNBAShow w/ @WillGuillory
NBA Trade deadline extravaganza:
– New look Nets get their first W
– How will Suns rotation look with KD?
– Welcome to the DLo Lakers 2.0
– Favorite deals of the day
– The great 2nd rounder bubble
open.spotify.com/episode/4qVMAv… – 12:32 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Bottom point is emphasized in the fact that they could have held KD until the offseason and fielded other offers. Memphis was reportedly ready to offer all of their picks.
Nets committed to working out a deal with Phoenix and made it happen before the deadline. – 12:05 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free preview: 2023 Trade Deadline Part 1 w/ @DannyLeroux
nateduncannba.com/podcast-episod…
To get Part 2, our Kevin Durant trade episode, our Lakers-Timberwolves-Jazz trade episode and Hollinger & Duncan, subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Trade Deadline Sale:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/rKf9qlqakS – 12:05 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Reporting on KD, Kyrie trades shows the difference in how Nets felt about them:
Kyrie fueled constant off-court drama and was not there for the team, Tsai didn’t want to give him what he wanted (LA).
KD showed up to work and played hard, Nets worked with him to get him to PHX. – 12:03 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
It appears pairing OG Anunoby with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn was a pipe dream. Intel from @Zach Lowe:
-MEM and IND offered three 1sts for OG
-TOR made it clear they wanted a high-level player along with draft picks
The reports of Masai wanting “a godfather offer” were true. – 11:53 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets were aware since July that Memphis was prepared to trade “every pick and swap of its own” for Kevin Durant, sources told
@Zach Lowe.
“The Grizzlies remained steadfast that (Desmond) Bane, (Ja) Morant, and Jaren Jackson Jr. (were) 100% off the table in all talks.” – 11:49 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets were aware since July that Memphis was ready to trade “every pick and swap of its own” for Kevin Durant, sources told @ZachLowe_NBA.
“The Grizzlies remained steadfast that (Desmond) Bane, (Ja) Morant, and Jaren Jackson Jr. (were) 100% off the table in all talks.” – 11:48 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
KD at each stop:
Sonics/Thunder —
27.4 PPG | 7.0 RPG | 3.0 APG
Warriors —
25.8 PPG | 7.1 RPG | 5.4 APG
Nets —
29.0 PPG | 7.1 RPG | 5.8 APG
Predict his numbers as a Sun. pic.twitter.com/IUWUHbbKKK – 11:41 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
My 2-part Trade Deadline BS Pod yesterday
Part 1: A bombshell KD trade w/ Russillo — https://t.co/CyAjUeMDU8
Part 2: Trade deadline winners/losers w/ Russillo + Mahoney (plus Million Dollar Picks) — https://t.co/wHXFeymsbW
Not covered: Ken Reeves for a 2nd round pick in 1977 pic.twitter.com/PA7ik4BGFc – 11:00 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free preview: 2023 Trade Deadline Part 1 w/ @DannyLeroux
nateduncannba.com/podcast-episod…
To get Part 2, our Kevin Durant trade episode, our Lakers-Timberwolves-Jazz trade episode and Hollinger & Duncan, subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Trade Deadline Sale:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/toAdcefkhW – 10:41 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
From overnight: Scattered thoughts on the Suns all-in play for Kevin (freaking) Durant, the revamped West landscape, and more:
espn.com/nba/insider/in… – 10:03 AM
Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner
For your morning reading… a few words on Kevin Durant and the never-pursuit pursuit of happiness washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/02… – 10:02 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
‘You add (KD) to the Washington Generals and they gonna be nice’
Chris Paul – 9:14 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From last night, Sean Marks officially closed the door on the KD and Kyrie era as the Nets beat the Bulls. The vibes were very 2018-19 Nets-like and now the expectations are probably, too. Story: theathletic.com/4176201/2023/0… – 9:12 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
10 buyout candidates for Suns to monitor following Kevin Durant trade – bit.ly/40MqCYQ via @PHNX_Suns – 9:03 AM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
As Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving leave another superteam in ruins, the #Spurs see the power of patience, our @mikefinger opines.
expressnews.com/sports/columni… – 9:02 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free preview: 2023 Trade Deadline Part 1 w/ @DannyLeroux
nateduncannba.com/podcast-episod…
To get Part 2, our Kevin Durant trade episode, our Lakers-Timberwolves-Jazz trade episode and Hollinger & Duncan, subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Trade Deadline Sale:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/YHE5yi2aHs – 8:56 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
The Nets’ superstar era ended so quickly that James Harden hasn’t even been back to Brooklyn yet in the regular season, and already Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are gone.
apnews.com/article/brookl… – 8:45 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The three biggest NBA trades featured superstars who were so unhappy in situations they chose, they couldn’t go on. What does the unhappiness of Durant, Westbrook, and Irving say about the league? @The Athletic theathletic.com/4174031/2023/0… – 8:40 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Post trade edition of ‘That’s OD’ breaking down Lakers’ big moves, Rob’s redemption, Kawhi-PG having to battle West with KD, Clippers’ revamping by moving Wall-Reggie-Kennard for Bones-Gordon-Plumlee, Russ’ next move and fit, LeBron legacy w/@Dave McMenamin youtu.be/51FmBbYoe3I – 3:34 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Monty Williams on Durant: I think it’s a jolt, if that makes sense
sportando.basketball/en/monty-willi… – 3:25 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis on the Durant trade: “I kind of saw it coming.” pic.twitter.com/QS6YTMyjWo – 2:16 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Giannis on Kevin Durant being traded to the Suns: pic.twitter.com/QGLeBvN9K1 – 2:00 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Giannis Antetokounmpo on Kevin Durant getting traded to Phoenix pic.twitter.com/JrscVvLEFQ – 2:00 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll:
My thanks to @HPbasketball for sharing his insight on the Nuggets and NBA Trade Deadline.
On Bones, Thomas Bryant, and the West playoff picture with the KD Suns:
Audio
spreaker.com/user/milehighs…
YouTube
youtube.com/watch?v=SuedNW… – 1:37 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Loading up on superstars didn’t pay off in Brooklyn.
“Let’s be honest there,” general manager Sean Marks said.
Now the Phoenix Suns are giving it a shot, acquiring Kevin Durant to play with Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton.
apnews.com/article/brookl… – 12:11 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I wrote about the Suns’ big bet on Kevin Durant.
The biggest midseason NBA trade since Wilt Chamberlain moved from San Francisco back to Philly in 1965.
Durant is an unguardable offensive machine. Plus: he’s the easiest superstar to fit with other stars
https://t.co/YtVWidjNMc pic.twitter.com/msK2fd0tba – 11:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’ve got to finish the job. The expectation are way higher and it’s just a whole new team. The vibe has changed and I can’t wait to step on the court and go into my 1st battle with those guys.”
Deandre Ayton as #Suns acquired Kevin Durant and T.J. Warren in trade with #Nets pic.twitter.com/57VCeZJBGA – 11:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I think the group that we have, once we get healthy, we got a chance to be really good.” Monty Williams on the addition of Kevin Durant to #Suns pic.twitter.com/cgtU04YiSQ – 11:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I’m not going to say it was emotional, but the whole world knows what happened today. It’s a business, but at the same time, the guys that left here were part of this family and it can get to you a little bit.”
Denadre Ayton after game on Kevin Durant trade. #Suns #Hawks pic.twitter.com/8GfwE5PDmk – 11:25 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
CP3: “What KD say in that interview one time? What did he say? Y’all know who he is. So you add him to the daggone who is that that the Harlem Globetrotters play against all the time? The Washington Generals. You add him to them and they’re going to be nice.” – 11:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘Emotional’: Phoenix Suns lose Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson in blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant #Suns #Nets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:00 PM
‘Emotional’: Phoenix Suns lose Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson in blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant #Suns #Nets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:00 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls stayed pat – Nets traded away stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. An easy night for the boys from Chicago? Not so fast. Plus, Vooch contract talk, and some Lonzo Ball injury stuff … all in one click.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/2/9… – 10:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Q: Have you been able to talk with him yet?
A: “Yeah, I talked to him.”
Q: How did the conversation go?
A: “We talked.”
Q: Was he excited.
A: “I mean, he ain’t mad.”
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post mega-podcast: Recapping a WILD NBA trade deadline w/ @Bobby Marks (an annual tradition) + @Kevin Pelton out of the bullpen. We hit almost every deal, starting with Durant, Lakers, Warriors, Clips:
Apple: apple.co/40LEhzC
Spotify: spoti.fi/3xcaUss – 10:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Q: Do you think with Kevin in the fold now that you guys have what you need to win a title this season.”
A: “‘You damn right. You damn right. That’s how I feel.”
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Did a lot of crying already. Once I know my guys, the Twins are good. I’m back to business.”
Deandre Ayton on Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges being traded to #Nets in blockbuster deal for Kevin Durant. #Suns pic.twitter.com/SBZ5VG5D9n – 10:35 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Joe Harris woke up at 7:30 a.m. to a bunch of missed calls and text messages telling him Kevin Durant got traded. – 10:20 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Joe Harris said it was tough to see a teammate like Kevin Durant go. He said he woke up to the news around 7:30am and wasn’t expecting it but was also still prepared for different scenarios. Harris called it the “nature of the NBA”. – 10:20 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
“It’s tough to lose a teammate of his statue and ability,” Joe Harris said of KD trade. pic.twitter.com/qNCfo9MEiO – 10:18 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
“Some things in life don’t work out….as a man with a family I can’t be mad.” Spencer Dinwiddie said on Durant leaving. pic.twitter.com/ZtMiWzIS0m – 10:10 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Jacque Vaughn on Kevin Durant:
“Got a chance to coach one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball and [got] to see his love for the game & to see the way he worked every single day on his game. Pretty impressive.“ – 10:08 PM
Jacque Vaughn on Kevin Durant:
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Plz no one tell KD that the Hawks had 70 rebounds and Ayton had 2. He might not like that. – 10:03 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn praises Kevin Durant on his way out the door. Said they talked before the trade and reflected on their time together. Vaughn said he’s honored to say he coached one of the games greats. – 10:02 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
JV said he spoke with KD “I told him I appreciate him.” pic.twitter.com/CBJBLHjsMI – 10:02 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kevin Durant makes the Suns the new top dog in the West.
I reviewed the full pecking order in the conference after the trade deadline and how I would rank them going forward: arizonasports.com/story/3491878/… – 9:48 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free preview: 2023 Trade Deadline Part 1 w/ @DannyLeroux
nateduncannba.com/podcast-episod…
To get Part 2, our Kevin Durant trade episode, our Lakers-Timberwolves-Jazz trade episode and Hollinger & Duncan, subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Trade Deadline Sale:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/nKm1p70OE8 – 9:40 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Dario Saric and Darius Bazley trade between the Suns and Thunder is also now official.
New jersey numbers — No. 21 for Warren, No. 35 for Durant and No. 55 for Bazley – 9:04 PM
Dario Saric and Darius Bazley trade between the Suns and Thunder is also now official.
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Nets GM Sean Marks says he was ‘sad’ trading Kevin Durant, admits KD/Kyrie era “didn’t work” nj.com/nets/2023/02/n… – 9:00 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
With the KD and Jae Crowder deals being roped into a 4-team trade, the Nets generate an $18M trade exception. – 8:43 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons now that KD and Kyrie are no longer in Brooklyn: pic.twitter.com/P6jw0gBy8W – 8:36 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham on the Suns adding Kevin Durant: “I think it’s a huge shot in the arm for the Western Conference … but make no mistake about it, we don’t fear anyone” – 8:29 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
KD and Kyrie are gone. Spencer Dinwiddie is back. Joe Harris is lights out.
It’s April 2019 again in Brooklyn. – 8:27 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
“Kind of had a feeling in the summer when KD wanted to go to the Suns and I knew me and Cam were probably the 2 guys that probably go. It’s crazy, man, but I’m excited to be here in Brooklyn and can’t wait to go out there.” – 8:21 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free preview: 2023 Trade Deadline Part 1 w/ @DannyLeroux
nateduncannba.com/podcast-episod…
To get Part 2, our Kevin Durant trade episode, our Lakers-Timberwolves-Jazz trade episode and Hollinger & Duncan, subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Trade Deadline Sale:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/feRnSo6TSF – 8:20 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Mikal Bridges on TNT says he kind of had a feeling since the summer he could be on the move with all the Kevin Durant stuff going on. Understands this is a business and is excited to get started in Brooklyn. He gets it for the Suns with KD, dropping a, “Shit…” on live TV. Oops! – 8:10 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sean Marks on how he felt after the KD trade:
“I was sad. You do everything you possibly can in order to put together a team that you can be proud of and say, hey, we can be in that championship conversation.” – 8:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I did talk to him.” Monty Williams on having a conversation with T.J. Warren when taking #Suns head coaching job May 2019.
Warren was traded a month later.
“I haven’t talked to Kevin.” On Kevin Durant since trade
“No.” On if he has timetable on when Durant will join the team pic.twitter.com/UU5RvKN4Id – 8:04 PM
“I did talk to him.” Monty Williams on having a conversation with T.J. Warren when taking #Suns head coaching job May 2019.
Warren was traded a month later.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Kevin can play with anybody. Book can play with anybody and Chris can play with anybody. From that standpoint, I think it can be easier, but not easy because you have other guys around them that have to fit.”
Monty Williams on Kevin Durant, Chris Paul and Devin Booker. #Suns pic.twitter.com/il9eiw7X7r – 7:55 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Of those 52 picks, only seven were first-rounders. Four of those seven were in the deal for Durant. Spurs got one of the other three. – 7:53 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Was the KD/Kyrie era a failure for the Nets?
Sean Marks: “I think it would be easy to look in from the outside — and honestly I look at it internally — and say, well, it didn’t work. Let’s be honest there. We did not reach the full potential of where we thought we can get to.” pic.twitter.com/DTDGWnaFTv – 7:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’re focused on tonight and also planning some things for the future.”
Monty Williams as #Suns traded Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, Dario Saric and picks and getting Kevin Durant, T.J. Warren and Darius Bazley.
On Durant fit: “We’ll just have to wait and see.” pic.twitter.com/urqiz3RgxH – 7:47 PM
“We’re focused on tonight and also planning some things for the future.”
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Sean Marks on the Durant trade:
“To move Kevin to a place where he will have success & they will enter into their championship window…that gives us a clear pathway now to continue to rebuild and maybe not hit the reset button…Given us a clear pathway on how to continue this” pic.twitter.com/tCC73Cryk5 – 7:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s the hardest worker I’ve been around. Tim (Duncan), Kevin (Durant), Patrick (Ewing), guys I’ve watched over the years. And there’s other guys that are right there, but that was the thing that stood out to me. The love for the game.” Monty Williams on Kevin Durant. #Suns pic.twitter.com/3qGneuXRnV – 7:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said he doesn’t have a timetable on when Kevin Durant will join the team.
Durant isn’t expected to play until after the #NBAAllStar break as he’s out with a right MCL sprain. #Suns – 7:15 PM
Monty Williams said he doesn’t have a timetable on when Kevin Durant will join the team.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets starters tonight: Spencer Dinwiddie, Cam Thomas, Royce O’Neale, Dorian Finney-Smith & Day’Ron Sharpe. It’s Finney-Smith’s 1st start as a Net & Dinwiddie’s 133rd Nets start. Apologies for earlier tweet mistakenly listing Shaedon Sharpe as starter. KD trade-induced brain fog. – 7:12 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
It’s official. The Kevin Durant era in the Valley has begun! #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/uAiF8q42HC – 7:08 PM
It’s official. The Kevin Durant era in the Valley has begun! #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/uAiF8q42HC – 7:08 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
An “It didn’t work,” Marks says stating the obvious of the KD-Kyrie era. They look back and say pic.twitter.com/0oHP2VJFXT – 7:05 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Sean Marks didn’t want to call the Nets trade of Kevin Durant a “reset.”
“That gives us a clear pathway to rebuild… This has given us a clear pathway to continue this.” – 7:05 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
10 things to know after Kevin Durant trade to Phoenix Suns – https://t.co/Jytd0mjmhu via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/Leab2yD4qM – 7:02 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Column: NBA trade deadline winners and losers: Kevin Durant gets his wish @washingtonpost @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/02… – 6:47 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The Nets are getting the Bucks 2nd round picks in 2028 and 2029 and the rights to Juan Pablo Vaulet from the Pacers. It’s part of the Kevin Durant trade, which is official and now a 4-team deal. – 6:45 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets announce Kevin Durant trade. GM Sean Marks says, “After thorough evaluation of the best path forward, we believe making this trade now positions the franchise for long-term success.” He adds that Nets “thank Kevin for the moments and memories he delivered our fanbase.” pic.twitter.com/rUGruHmvCu – 6:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Official: Kevin Durant deal done. #Suns pic.twitter.com/WayRq2yrMX – 6:35 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Statement from Nets GM Sean Marks in the Kevin Durant trade: pic.twitter.com/isFKNDoRao – 6:34 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets GM Sean Marks in a statement on the KD trade 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/rgD9U9yKnb – 6:33 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets make Kevin Durant trade official. Sean Marks’ statement follows below: pic.twitter.com/0rSZBNbJqn – 6:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Officially official: Kevin Durant and T.J. Warren are Phoenix Suns pic.twitter.com/Ko78giflaa – 6:32 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sean Marks on the Nets’ decision to trade Kevin Durant. pic.twitter.com/MZLKS3NjS4 – 6:32 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Durant trade now official as a four-team deal with Nets, Suns, Pacers and Bucks. – 6:32 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Cam Johnson, who is headed to Brooklyn whenever the KD trade is official, helped get teenage Day’Ron Sharpe to commit to UNC on a recruiting visit. They didn’t overlap in Chapel Hill but have a preexisting relationship from that. – 6:22 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Monty Williams can’t talk about the trade yet because it’s not official but he did reference the experience he’s had with KD both in OKC and with USA Basketball: “Kevin is the hardest worker I’ve been around.” – 6:15 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
For @YahooSportsNBA: In losing Kevin Durant, the Nets’ gravest mistake was holding Kyrie Irving to account.
sports.yahoo.com/nets-gravest-m… – 6:11 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
How good are the @Phoenix Suns with KD?
@Eddie Johnson can’t find any weaknesses in this offense #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/X4vaqIeihz – 6:08 PM
How good are the @Phoenix Suns with KD?
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
How good are the @Phoenix Suns with KD?
🏀@jumphsot8 can’t find any weaknesses in this offense #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/mVB8EiHt1A – 6:05 PM
How good are the @Phoenix Suns with KD?
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
How good are the @Phoenix Suns with KD?
@jumphsot8 can’t find any weaknesses in this offense #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/HZrhVb4hXj – 6:02 PM
How good are the @Phoenix Suns with KD?
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The NBA Trade Deadline is over, but even after landing Kevin Durant, the Suns still have a few roster needs. For @PHNX_Suns, here are some buyout candidates they might consider: https://t.co/WDH0Usu2DW pic.twitter.com/JLbIJnxsxu – 6:01 PM
Matt Dery @DerySpeaks
On Today’s @lockedonlions Pod: Will it be Harris or Romeo that goes? Hutch on the season. Goff trade compared to KD and more. #firstlisten. FEB 9.
Audio: https://t.co/xGrIaYvYTV
Video: https://t.co/rvnTPJ7ZKy pic.twitter.com/uAHMtNkQhV – 6:00 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
How good are the @Phoenix Suns with KD?
@jumphsot8 can’t find any weaknesses in this offense #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/Mbo9VzsT17 – 5:58 PM
How good are the @Phoenix Suns with KD?
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked Jacque Vaughn if he has talked to Kevin Durant since Tuesday’s game against the Suns. Said he’s not sure if he can answer that. Also, Nic Claxton is questionable with hamstring tightness. – 5:52 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Jacque says he cannot comment on whether he has spoken wit KD. pic.twitter.com/T72VzF56Oz – 5:52 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Could the Nets still make the playoffs without KD and Kyrie?
@Zach Lowe sees a path 👀 pic.twitter.com/3zhMrv0RmU – 5:43 PM
Rob Mahoney @RobMahoney
Took some time to indulge in one of the great delights of Kevin Durant joining a new superteam: considering all the ways he changes their world. theringer.com/nba/2023/2/9/2… – 5:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On the latest @PHNX_Suns pod, we gave more thoughts on Kevin Durant, the buyout market, Darius Bazley’s defense and a lot more!
Listen: link.chtbl.com/PHNXSuns
Watch: youtube.com/live/oqUxKhLir… pic.twitter.com/hVz55SwOsG – 5:02 PM
On the latest @PHNX_Suns pod, we gave more thoughts on Kevin Durant, the buyout market, Darius Bazley’s defense and a lot more!
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
can someone please explain that dario saric trade to me? if it’s a cost cut then ok (but still weird for a new owner who just traded everything for kevin durant). i’m otherwise baffled. – 4:55 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Once the NBA has approved all these trades, next order of business should be scheduling Suns-Lakers for sometime in the first two nights of 2023-24. Too long since we had LeBron vs. Durant. Now that they’re in the same conference, play it before one of them can get hurt again. – 4:52 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Breaking down the Kevin Durant trade in-depth now with @MG_Schindler!
youtube.com/live/klj0bOtG5… – 4:49 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Grading the Nets’ return for KD was one of the more difficult things I’ve had to do because of everything that went into this deal.
#Nets fans, I’m curious to hear, what‘s your grade? – 4:30 PM
Grading the Nets’ return for KD was one of the more difficult things I’ve had to do because of everything that went into this deal.
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
I’m sure the asking price was high. But if the Grizzlies bow out because they got cooked by Durant, Luka, Kawhi/PG, they will wish they pushed whatever picks were needed to land OG/Bridges. This was the deadline to swing big. – 4:23 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Winning 18 of 20 and being widely regarded as a title contender just to somehow have a completely different team post deadline is such a perfect encapsulation of the KD-Kyrie era. – 4:20 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll:
Trade Deadline special is up on both podcast audio and YouTube side!
Reacting to Thomas Bryant and Bones Hyland trades, along with KD/Suns thoughts.
Audio
spreaker.com/user/milehighs…
YouTube
youtube.com/watch?v=xwk90n… – 4:19 PM
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll:
Trade Deadline special is up on both podcast audio and YouTube side!
Reacting to Thomas Bryant and Bones Hyland trades, along with KD/Suns thoughts.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Winning 18 of 20 and widely being regarded as a title contender just to have a completely different team post deadline is such a perfect encapsulation of the KD-Kyrie era. – 4:18 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
No. 2 picks in the NBA draft since Kevin Durant
Michael Beasley
Hasheem Thabeet
Evan Turner
Derrick Williams
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
Victor Oladipo
Jabari Parker
D’Angelo Russell
Brandon Ingram
Lonzo Ball
Marvin Bagley III
Ja Morant
James Wiseman
Jalen Green
Chet Holmgren – 4:11 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Are you ready for the Cam Thomas show Nets fans? With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving gone, Brooklyn could continue to lean on its hot-scoring guard to score big after three-straight record 40-plus games. bit.ly/3RQtaRW @andscape #nba #nets #NBATradeDeadline – 4:08 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
“As superteams go, it’s hard to imagine a star with a lower-maintenance playing style than Durant, or a fit that could accommodate him as organically as Phoenix’s.”
@Rob Mahoney: theringer.com/nba/2023/2/9/2… – 4:05 PM
“As superteams go, it’s hard to imagine a star with a lower-maintenance playing style than Durant, or a fit that could accommodate him as organically as Phoenix’s.”
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Just given the injuries and lost depth of the trade deadline, some combination of Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, LeBron James and Luka Doncic are going to be in the play-in round. Some of those guys are likelier than others, but the West play-in is gonna be freaking insane. – 4:02 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Kevin Durant will team up with Booker, CP3 and Ayton!
Hear @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson for trade deadline reaction…right now on Channel 86 or watch them on the @NBA App.
📻 https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw
Video: https://t.co/L45oiwDWNt pic.twitter.com/7ed1FdIKUM – 4:02 PM
Kevin Durant will team up with Booker, CP3 and Ayton!
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Phoenix Suns have moved from the ninth-best odds to the third-best odds to win the NBA title following the blockbuster acquisition of two-time champion Kevin Durant, per @FDSportsbook: pic.twitter.com/8WcKfqnmNO – 3:48 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
KD this season has shot the long2 at an absurd 1.29 points per shot
D Booker 1.05 (Below the avg half court poss efficiency which is 1.11
CP3 .92
For reference the worst halfcourt O in the NBA (Hornets) are scoring at 1.05 – 3:38 PM
KD this season has shot the long2 at an absurd 1.29 points per shot
D Booker 1.05 (Below the avg half court poss efficiency which is 1.11
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
The Suns’ Kevin Durant bet is bold. It’s brave. It might end up being seen as stupid if they don’t win a title. After all, the line between brave and stupid can be thin in the NBA.
I wrote about why I love the enormous risk the Suns took in the KD trade:
theathletic.com/4171387/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/ZMDGAbzsdQ – 3:36 PM
The Suns’ Kevin Durant bet is bold. It’s brave. It might end up being seen as stupid if they don’t win a title. After all, the line between brave and stupid can be thin in the NBA.
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Remember when KD-to-Phoenix was the move filling up your timeline? I shared my view of the Brooklyn blockbuster here, @TheAthletic
Nets drama aside, hoops purists should be happy that one of the game’s greats is in the Valley of the Sun(s).
theathletic.com/4171342/2023/0… – 3:33 PM
Remember when KD-to-Phoenix was the move filling up your timeline? I shared my view of the Brooklyn blockbuster here, @TheAthletic
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
On the night before they made moves today, the Clippers felt the shockwaves of the KD trade and the increasing Western Conference arms race. Went on NBA Today to discuss how Kawhi and PG left Crypto last night knowing Kevin Durant is also now in their way of winning the West. pic.twitter.com/CoQWYutmmm – 3:24 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The Suns are now a championship-caliber team with KD.
The Lakers are dramatically better with improved 3-point shooting and added length.
Love seeing GPII back back with the Warriors and they saved roughly $30 million in luxury tax in 2023-24, according to ESPN. – 3:13 PM
The Suns are now a championship-caliber team with KD.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Here’s the situation:
Game 7 Western Conference finals.
Suns down two with 10 seconds left. No timeouts.
Inbounding the ball at halfcourt.
Who do you want on the floor with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton? #Suns – 3:08 PM
Here’s the situation:
Game 7 Western Conference finals.
Suns down two with 10 seconds left. No timeouts.
Inbounding the ball at halfcourt.
David Locke @DLocke09
From all the reports what is the 1st round pick tally?
Nets got 4 for Durant
Spurs got 1 from Toronto for Poeltl
the reported Jazz deal.
Any others? – 3:03 PM
From all the reports what is the 1st round pick tally?
Nets got 4 for Durant
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Going live on @PHNX_Suns to talk more KD, Darius Bazley, the NBA landscape after the trade deadline and more!
https://t.co/Y7hunpKwq7 pic.twitter.com/uRfAsJt7I8 – 3:02 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Reporting on the process that led the Nets to work with only the Suns on a Kevin Durant trade: pic.twitter.com/nHBdBCjyWN – 2:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Sources: Jae Crowder headed to Bucks after being part of Kevin Durant trade to #Suns
Ends 6-month stretch that began with Crowder not attending training camp
Sources tell The Republic Lakers, Nuggets were interested in Crowder days before trade deadline https://t.co/6LaNAhAmHT pic.twitter.com/bORiyBxTnP – 2:43 PM
Sources: Jae Crowder headed to Bucks after being part of Kevin Durant trade to #Suns
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
This morning I said I preferred quantity of trades over quality (like KD), but this is madness right now and we still have 40 minutes to go – 2:21 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Kevin Durant Trade To Suns Shakes Up NBA Title Odds via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 2:15 PM
Now on @ForbesSports
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
My latest for @SInow: After a crazy year and a half, KD and the Suns needed each other si.com/nba/2023/02/09… – 2:13 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Darius Bazley makes a lot of sense in Phoenix given the wing depth they lost in the Durant deal. His defense is legit, but he didn’t fit in OKC’s offensive system.
The Thunder gets something for Bazley rather than letting him walk for nothing as an RFA. – 2:12 PM
Darius Bazley makes a lot of sense in Phoenix given the wing depth they lost in the Durant deal. His defense is legit, but he didn’t fit in OKC’s offensive system.
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Suns trade for KD, Warriors trade a former No. 2 pick for luxury tax savings. – 2:00 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Losing Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Dario Saric in the same trade deadline definitely hurts the vibes as far as fan favorites are concerned. You do that every single time for Kevin Durant, but Super Dario were certainly be missed – 1:56 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG by a Net all-time:
29.0 — KD
27.1 — Kyrie
23.6 — Vince
23.4 — Harden
Vince Carter played more games than KD, Kyrie and Harden combined. pic.twitter.com/kESRyf06PM – 1:45 PM
Most PPG by a Net all-time:
29.0 — KD
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
What’s next for the #Nets after trading Kevin Durant?
@Howard Beck says Brooklyn is one of the most interesting teams as we approach the deadline #NetsWorld #NBATradeDeadline pic.twitter.com/2jjkDYiObb – 1:45 PM
What’s next for the #Nets after trading Kevin Durant?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Wild NBA trade market has Durant, Crowder off table for Heat as 3 p.m. deadline approaches; Westbrook linked to Heat (updated). sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:41 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Points Gained for reported trades
(PG values pts a player scores on a night + or – league average)
K Durant +4.1 (2nd best in NBA)
C Johnson +1.1
M Bridges -.2
Jump of +3 for Suns. Only 6 players in NBA have a +3 on a nighlty basis (Jokic, KD, Curry, Embiid, Lauri, Lillard) – 1:39 PM
Points Gained for reported trades
(PG values pts a player scores on a night + or – league average)
K Durant +4.1 (2nd best in NBA)
C Johnson +1.1
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On the risk and reward of the Kevin Durant trade, the ripple effects it’ll have in Phoenix, and where the Suns might look on the trade and buyout markets to improve their depth: bit.ly/3RPG9mS – 1:36 PM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
It is 2012. I am watching teammates Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and Serge Ibaka play in the NBA Finals.
It is 2023. I am watching all three traded at the trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/6NXW4tWJmC – 1:32 PM
It is 2012. I am watching teammates Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and Serge Ibaka play in the NBA Finals.
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
About to jump on @WBUR and talk about the Kevin Durant trade, what it means to the Suns, and its impact on the NBA title chase. pic.twitter.com/0zOuo7wjcp – 1:27 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
.@ZachLowe_NBA on KD/Kyrie Nets era:
“I will go to my proverbial grave (believing) that if Kyrie Irving had gotten vaccinated last season, this team would have been a juggernaut and title favorite.” – 1:18 PM
.@ZachLowe_NBA on KD/Kyrie Nets era:
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Kevin Durant has been traded to the Phoenix Suns!
@Howard Beck reacts to the blockbuster deal #NetsWorld #NBATradeDeadline pic.twitter.com/HFlfXwSGcg – 1:17 PM
Kevin Durant has been traded to the Phoenix Suns!
More on this storyline
We’ll learn more in the coming days, but it’s quite clear that something must have changed here when it comes to Durant’s view of his own future. League sources say he spent recent days soliciting advice on the best strategy for this stage of his career, with most believing that he would wait until the offseason to pursue this kind of major change. -via The Athletic / February 10, 2023
Pascal Siakam was one of the players the Nets pursued at the trade deadline, but the Toronto Raptors didn’t make him available. “I think they told him, ‘Hey man, in the summer, we can get some big names. There are going to be some big names who might ask out. We are going to collect stuff to give ourselves a shot at it.’ “I’m not going to name who those names are, but I think that’s a conversation that was had. “They tried to get Pascal Siakam now in the intervening 96 hours because K.D. made it known he likes Pascal Siakam. He thought he would be a good fit.” -via RealGM / February 10, 2023
Duane Rankin: “A lot of emotions.” “I talked to ‘Kal on my way to the game.” “I’m excited. I’ve known KD for a long time.” “Just somebody who loves the game like that.” Chris Paul react to blockbuster deal that sent Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder to Nets for Kevin Durant. #Suns pic.twitter.com/yrgwPRTYU0 -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / February 10, 2023