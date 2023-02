Grizzlies were ready to trade every pick and swap they owned for Kevin Durant

Pascal Siakam was one of the players the Nets pursued at the trade deadline, but the Toronto Raptors didn’t make him available. “I think they told him, ‘Hey man, in the summer, we can get some big names. There are going to be some big names who might ask out. We are going to collect stuff to give ourselves a shot at it.’ “I’m not going to name who those names are, but I think that’s a conversation that was had. “They tried to get Pascal Siakam now in the intervening 96 hours because K.D. made it known he likes Pascal Siakam. He thought he would be a good fit.” -via RealGM / February 10, 2023