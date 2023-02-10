Hornets vs. Celtics: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (15-41) play against the Boston Celtics (39-16) at TD Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday February 10, 2023
Charlotte Hornets 0, Boston Celtics 0 (7:30 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dave Early @DavidEarly
One of the problems with Doc’s preferred rotation is that if someone gets really hot against the Sixers starters early (e.g. Blake Griffin or Jalen Brunson) then it’s a double whammy by the time that no Harden-no-Embiid unit trots out and an opponent leaves a star in. – 7:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
TIME TO FLY, Y’ALL.
📍 – Boston, MA
🆚 – @Boston Celtics
⏰ – 7:30pm EST
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM
📺 – @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/hWGz57AeTx – 7:25 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jayson Tatum will play against Charlotte tonight. It’s been a decent matchup for him this year… pic.twitter.com/pRZsw87Jpp – 7:19 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Hornets at Celtics – TD Garden – Feb. 10, 2023 – Starters
Boston –White, Hauser, Tatum, G. Williams, R. Williams
Charlotte – LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington, Mark Williams
OUT: Boston: Smart, Brown Horford, Gallinari Charlotte: Oubre, Martin, Jackson pic.twitter.com/6gcENmwBbn – 7:18 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Going digital for @CLTXGaming Night 🎮⤵️ pic.twitter.com/DElJDiiPBp – 7:12 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Full Muscala interview before he makes his debut tonight in #Celtics #Hornets: youtu.be/1cN1D9mWbhE – 6:58 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Mike Muscala: “I got in late last night .. I was grateful for the opportunity. I loved my time in (OKC), great organization. Fun to be a part of that group throughout the years .. I’ve heard so many good things about (Boston). Im excited to get to know the city more and the fans” – 6:57 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Good sign: Just as he told me last week, Kelly Oubre is shooting without the bulky splint this week. Definitely getting closer pic.twitter.com/RDgZNzzfw4 – 6:49 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
New Celtics big Mike Muscala on his relationship with Al Horford and his new role in Boston pic.twitter.com/ZQTRlg7UNb – 6:49 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
The @Boston Celtics shoe game was on 🔥 this week!
Whose sneakers do you need to add to your collection? #NBAKicks #FranchiseFriday pic.twitter.com/cg8Ejy8tnd – 6:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Eric Gordon has always been #10, so he can get that back.
Not sure which # Mason Plumlee goes with. Norman Powell is #24 and Amir Coffey is #7. Plumlee did wear #1 as a rookie in Brooklyn, which was vacated by Reggie Jackson. – 6:41 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Gordon Hayward hasn’t been available much when the #Hornets have visited Boston, but he’s going to be out there tonight. pic.twitter.com/Jb1XbNfqTm – 6:35 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT at BOS
Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.
Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand Surgery) is out.
Sponsored by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/bo0cMtRKMx – 6:28 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Brad Stevens says Marcus Smart still has pain in his ankle but, “he looks like he’s getting a lot closer to me when.”
Smart got some on-court work today. – 6:13 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Brad Stevens says Jayson Tatum will have some rest days during the final third of the regular season, even though JT wants to play every game.
“We need to balance it right, but we also need to make sure that he gets enough high-minute games, too.” – 6:12 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Brad says it looks like Marcus Smart is getting a lot closer from what he’s seen on the floor – 6:11 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Brad Stevens says Marcus Smart’s “feeling a lot better” with the sprained ankle. Still feeling some pain in the ankle. “But he looks like he’s getting a lot closer to me when he’s on the court.” – 6:11 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Brad Stevens said yesterday was “pretty quiet” for the Celtics after the Mike Muscala trade. That suggests they didn’t get too close to another deal afterward. Said they could potentially find a wing on the buyout market but it doesn’t seem like they feel that’s an urgent need. – 6:11 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray (right knee inflammation) and Aaron Gordon (rib contusion) are questionable tomorrow at Hornets. Thomas Bryant (not with team) is also questionable. Zeke Nnaji is off the injury report. – 6:10 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Stevens said #Celtics will take their time with filling their last roster spot. – 6:10 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Stevens on Payton Pritchard: (He’s) really good, and inevitably, last year, we played a couple of playoff games with Smart. You don’t know what’s going to happen … (Pritchard’s) proven he can play in the playoffs … we can play him at point and bump others to the wings.” – 6:10 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Stevens said the Celtics front office was pretty quiet after the Muscala deal got done in the AM, implying they weren’t looking to make more moves after that. – 6:10 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Brad Stevens said team will likely make Jayson Tatum sit on Wednesday night before All-Star break. Expects Tatum will fight the idea. – 6:09 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Adds that Tatum needs to get a few 40 minute games in down the stretch, too, in anticipation of that workload. – 6:08 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Brad Stevens on Jayson Tatum’s minutes: “He just doesn’t like to sit. I can tell you already we’re going to makes him sit games. He’ll fight us on that, too. We need to balance it right but we need to make sure he gets enough high-minute games.” – 6:08 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Stevens said Jayson Tatum was “really feeling it” yesterday and he’s going to give it a shot today play tonight, because he always wants to play.
Stevens said Jayson Tatum was “really feeling it” yesterday and he’s going to give it a shot today play tonight, because he always wants to play.
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Brad Stevens said Jaylen Brown does not need surgery. He’s been fitted for mask.
“It does’t look like it’s going to be too long, so that’s a good thing.” – 6:07 PM
Brad Stevens said Jaylen Brown does not need surgery. He’s been fitted for mask.
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Brad Stevens says he doesn’t anticipate Jaylen Brown needing surgery and it doesn’t appear he will be out too long – 6:06 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Brad Stevens says no surgery for Jaylen Brown at this point but they are going to see how he feels over the next few days. He’s not feeling great but has at least had a mask fit already.
Brad Stevens says no surgery for Jaylen Brown at this point but they are going to see how he feels over the next few days. He’s not feeling great but has at least had a mask fit already.
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Brad Stevens believes Al Horford’s knee soreness is a, “very short-term thing.”
On adding Muscala: “Can we get one more guy with size, who can stretch the floor, that can play with any of our guys.” Said it’s hard to find bigs that can fit seamlessly with all of Boston’s bigs. – 6:05 PM
Brad Stevens believes Al Horford’s knee soreness is a, “very short-term thing.”
Boston Celtics @celtics
Brad Stevens on Mike Muscala: “He’s a guy that can fit with, really, any combination of our bigs … He’s versatile enough to do some different things defensively, but he’s also super skilled and makes the right play.” – 6:04 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Stevens says Al Horford’s knee swelling is a short term issue and did not precipitate the Muscala trade. – 6:03 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Brad Stevens had been talking to OKC “for a little bit” about trading for Mike Muscala because he would fit well into their big man rotation. Said an alarm went off in his head when everyone was saying they loved Muscala as a teammate. – 6:02 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Brad Stevens on Mike Muscala: “In the last couple years, we’ve been good when we’ve played big. He’s versatile enough to be able to do some things defensively.” – 6:02 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brad Stevens said the #Celtics had been talking to the #Thunder for a little bit about Muscala, and he also thinks he can fit with any of Boston’s bigs. – 6:02 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics game notes list Mike Muscala as No. 57.
Would be first No. 57 to see game action in team history. – 5:57 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Coach Mazzulla says Jaylen Brown “seems to be doing OK,” after suffering a facial fracture and “is in good spirits.”
He adds that Marcus Smart was on the court today, testing out the range of motion with his ankle: “He seems to be progressing relatively good.” – 5:56 PM
Coach Mazzulla says Jaylen Brown “seems to be doing OK,” after suffering a facial fracture and “is in good spirits.”
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#celtics assistants met with Mike Muscala today to talk about how he fits into the team’s system on both ends. – 5:55 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Al Horford is out but Rob Williams and Malcolm Brogdon will play, per Mazzulla. – 5:54 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Here’s the friendly fire elbow that gave Jaylen Brown a maxillary fracture. Embiid knows a little something about getting your face broken by a teammate.
pic.twitter.com/Zm72CrB1Hp – 5:53 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Mazzulla said Muscala can pair with any one of the #Celtics‘ bigs, has good numbers in drop defense, but has shown a willingness to switch. – 5:53 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Mazzulla said Marcus Smart is progressing well and was getting on court work in today. – 5:53 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Al Horford OUT tonight against Charlotte.
Brogdon & R. Williams will play – 5:53 PM
Al Horford OUT tonight against Charlotte.
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Joe Mazzulla says Al Horford is OUT tonight. Rob Williams and Malcolm Brogdon are both in. – 5:53 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Joe Mazzulla says Marcus Smart tested out his ankle pregame today, but no timeline update or anything. “Seems to be progressing relatively good.” – 5:52 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Marcus Smart got on the court today and tested his ankle. Still has no timetable. – 5:52 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Joe Mazzulla on Mike Muscala: “He’s played for good teams, good coaches.” – 5:52 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Joe Mazzulla on Mike Muscala: “Shown the ability to shoot the ball and make good decisions. Think he’s relatively diverse on the defensive end.” – 5:52 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Thomas Bryant (not yet with team but hoping soon) are all QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game against the Charlotte Hornets.
Zeke Nnaji is off the injury report.
Charlotte is playing tonight, so tomorrow will be a back-to-back for them. – 5:51 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Josh Hart (trade pending due to physicals) will not play tonight vs. the Sixers.
Jalen McDaniels (whom Philly acquired from the Hornets) will be available for Philadelphia. – 5:37 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Here a little early on injury & Muscala watch. No sign of anybody yet. pic.twitter.com/fEEOhH5JOD – 5:35 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics officially announce Jaylen Brown’s injury pic.twitter.com/uOtOpfKt9t – 5:03 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport Jaylen Brown suffered a maxillary facial fracture during the team’s game vs the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. His status will be updated next week. – 4:59 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics announce Jaylen Brown’s diagnosis is a maxillary facial fracture and that his status will be updated next week. – 4:55 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
From the Celtics: Jaylen Brown suffered a maxillary facial fracture during the team’s game vs the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. His status will be updated next week. – 4:55 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
A source in the story also mentioned Muscala not being that much better than Kornet, Griffin. Ive also been curious with the Kornet overlap. Luke can’t hit 3s like he used to, but is better at everything else than Muscala – 4:54 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Woj said on TV this afternoon the #Celtics will pursue Danny Green if he’s bought out. #Cavaliers, LA also reportedly eyeing his buyout from #Rockets – 4:43 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Full Court Press Newsletter: The 5 Wings Boston Should Pursue If Made Available on The Buyout Market sherrod.substack.com/p/the-5-wings-… – 4:22 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
.@bdetrick and @earlboykins on the Boston Media Mafia:
Insightful, brave, offensive, and spot on pic.twitter.com/aCvPpDX4WL – 4:11 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
The hope is that Thomas Bryant will join the Nuggets in Charlotte and be available tomorrow vs. the Hornets. – 4:01 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Also from yesterday:
@MG_Schindler and I recorded a two-hour podcast breaking down EVERYTHING you need to know from a wild NBA Trade Deadline. From KD to the Suns to Muscala to the Celtics.
APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
WATCH: youtube.com/live/klj0bOtG5… – 3:42 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Dario Saric can play.
He’s a good shooter, rebounder + playmaker.
Working back from an ACL tear in the 2021 Finals and lost some pop, but looking healthier lately.
TBD if he will be in OKC’s rotation.
6’10
39.1% 3PT
“Super Dario” had 14/13/3 vs the Celtics a week ago.⬇️ pic.twitter.com/EFwWmyJqiz – 3:39 PM
Dario Saric can play.
He’s a good shooter, rebounder + playmaker.
Working back from an ACL tear in the 2021 Finals and lost some pop, but looking healthier lately.
TBD if he will be in OKC’s rotation.
6’10
39.1% 3PT
“Super Dario” had 14/13/3 vs the Celtics a week ago.⬇️ pic.twitter.com/EFwWmyJqiz – 3:39 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Chris Paul since leaving NOLA has played with Blake Griffin, James Harden, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant. – 3:35 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Rookies, vets, and everything in between. Our guys tell us who their ally was during their rookie season in the newest episode of Rookie Rules. 🫂 — @Ally pic.twitter.com/UpTTHYbH1F – 3:30 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
That time @Blake Griffin sent NBA Twitter into a frenzy 😂
Hear the full story on View From The Rafters: https://t.co/IYi65AI98k pic.twitter.com/ZYraZFSlTh – 3:01 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
What did Mitch Kupchak say about the #Hornets trades, his current locale, Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward rumors, expectations for their own free agents and Miles Bridges.
All that and more broken down right here:
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 2:50 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Eastern Conference’s top three teams — Celtics, Bucks and 76ers — all improved with deadline deals
By: @therealmikekb
cbssports.com/nba/news/easte… – 2:01 PM
By: @therealmikekb
