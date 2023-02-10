Hornets vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Charlotte Hornets play against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden

The Charlotte Hornets are spending $8,341,639 per win while the Boston Celtics are spending $4,552,373 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday February 10, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: ESPN

Home TV: NBC Sports Boston

Away TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA

Home Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Away Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sean Grande

@SeanGrandePBP

If it feels like the Celtics have their mojo back since the loss at OKC, here you go…

2022-23 BOSTON CELTICS

(NBA Rank – Last 5 weeks)

W-L Record: 2nd (13-4)

Offense: 14th

3-point shooting: 10th

Defense: 1st

Overall: 2nd

Scoring Margin: 2nd

Rebounding: 2nd

Rylan Stiles

@Rylan_Stiles

Sean Grande

@SeanGrandePBP

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed all of his 3’s Thursday. Damion Lee went 1-for-9.

That means the NBA’s new leader in 3-point shooting…

…is Malcolm Brogdon (45.6%)

In the last five weeks, he’s gone 40-78 (51.3%) from deep.

