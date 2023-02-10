Hornets vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Charlotte Hornets play against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden
The Charlotte Hornets are spending $8,341,639 per win while the Boston Celtics are spending $4,552,373 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday February 10, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: ESPN
Home TV: NBC Sports Boston
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Home Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Away Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM
@SeanGrandePBP
If it feels like the Celtics have their mojo back since the loss at OKC, here you go…
2022-23 BOSTON CELTICS
(NBA Rank – Last 5 weeks)
W-L Record: 2nd (13-4)
Offense: 14th
3-point shooting: 10th
Defense: 1st
Overall: 2nd
Scoring Margin: 2nd
Rebounding: 2nd
Defensive FG%: 2nd – 2:35 AM
@Rylan_Stiles
@SeanGrandePBP
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed all of his 3’s Thursday. Damion Lee went 1-for-9.
That means the NBA’s new leader in 3-point shooting…
…is Malcolm Brogdon (45.6%)
In the last five weeks, he’s gone 40-78 (51.3%) from deep.
Ray Allen (45.3%) in 2012 holds the C’s record. – 1:54 AM
@SeanGrandePBP
A little perspective on how absurd the Celtics offense was the first six weeks of the season.
For the last two months, the Celtics rank 20th in the NBA in offense.
20th.
And yet they’re still top five all-time… pic.twitter.com/FzBjCS4UjZ – 1:41 AM