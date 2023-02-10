Jaylen Brown will not require surgery

Chris Forsberg: Brad Stevens said Jaylen Brown does not need surgery. He’s been fitted for mask. “It does’t look like it’s going to be too long, so that’s a good thing.”
Source: Twitter @ChrisForsberg_
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Brad Stevens said Jaylen Brown does not need surgery. He’s been fitted for mask.
Brad Stevens said Jaylen Brown does not need surgery. He’s been fitted for mask.
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Brad Stevens says he doesn’t anticipate Jaylen Brown needing surgery and it doesn’t appear he will be out too long – 6:06 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Brad Stevens says no surgery for Jaylen Brown at this point but they are going to see how he feels over the next few days. He’s not feeling great but has at least had a mask fit already.
Brad Stevens says no surgery for Jaylen Brown at this point but they are going to see how he feels over the next few days. He’s not feeling great but has at least had a mask fit already.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Here’s the friendly fire elbow that gave Jaylen Brown a maxillary fracture. Embiid knows a little something about getting your face broken by a teammate.
Here’s the friendly fire elbow that gave Jaylen Brown a maxillary fracture. Embiid knows a little something about getting your face broken by a teammate.
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics officially announce Jaylen Brown’s injury pic.twitter.com/uOtOpfKt9t – 5:03 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics announce Jaylen Brown’s diagnosis is a maxillary facial fracture and that his status will be updated next week. – 4:55 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Pascal Siakam gets All-Star berth vacated due to Kevin Durant injury. Jimmy Butler apparently prefers a week of vacation. Butler could face similar request if Jaylen Brown slot has to be filled. – 1:26 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown to miss time with facial fracture, All-Star Game in question nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/09/cel… – 8:09 PM
Chris Forsberg: From the Celtics: Jaylen Brown suffered a maxillary facial fracture during the team’s game vs the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. His status will be updated next week. -via Twitter @ChrisForsberg_ / February 10, 2023
Shams Charania: Boston’s Jaylen Brown has suffered a facial fracture and will miss some time, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Initial feeling is Brown could be sidelined through the All-Star break, with further specialist examination on Thursday. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 8, 2023
Tim Bontemps: Joe Mazzulla said he isn’t sure about the status of Jaylen Brown. Said he called him and didn’t answer. Brown left the game and didn’t return after catching an elbow from Jayson Tatum late in the first half of tonight’s win over Philadelphia. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / February 8, 2023