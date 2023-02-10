Jazz vs. Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (27-29) play against the Toronto Raptors (26-30) at Scotiabank Arena
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday February 10, 2023
Utah Jazz 0, Toronto Raptors 0 (7:30 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Can confirm that Lauri Markkanen will be in the 3pt contest at All-Star.
Jordan Clarkson will be a part of the Skills competition. – 7:24 PM
Can confirm that Lauri Markkanen will be in the 3pt contest at All-Star.
Jordan Clarkson will be a part of the Skills competition. – 7:24 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Poeltl, who hasn’t had a minute on the court with this group of Raptors, will dress but not start tonight. He likely will eventually but for now it’s the old/new group of VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Siakam, Achiuwa for Toronto
Still no O.G. Anunoby – 7:17 PM
Poeltl, who hasn’t had a minute on the court with this group of Raptors, will dress but not start tonight. He likely will eventually but for now it’s the old/new group of VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Siakam, Achiuwa for Toronto
Still no O.G. Anunoby – 7:17 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
I would absolutely love to watch Russell Westbrook on this Jazz team. I would love for him to break the triple-double drought. I would love to see what he thinks of some of the young players.
I’m sure there are fans that think that. I’m also pretty sure he’s never coming. – 7:13 PM
I would absolutely love to watch Russell Westbrook on this Jazz team. I would love for him to break the triple-double drought. I would love to see what he thinks of some of the young players.
I’m sure there are fans that think that. I’m also pretty sure he’s never coming. – 7:13 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Bill Schoening says he’s been informed the Spurs fielded a younger starting five in the bubble in Orlando that included Keldon, Luka Samanic, Dejounte Murray, Lonnie Walker and Jakob Poeltl. – 7:07 PM
Bill Schoening says he’s been informed the Spurs fielded a younger starting five in the bubble in Orlando that included Keldon, Luka Samanic, Dejounte Murray, Lonnie Walker and Jakob Poeltl. – 7:07 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox earns first NBA All-Star nod, joins Domantas Sabonis in Utah kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/deaaron-fox-… pic.twitter.com/urigd27huY – 6:57 PM
De’Aaron Fox earns first NBA All-Star nod, joins Domantas Sabonis in Utah kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/deaaron-fox-… pic.twitter.com/urigd27huY – 6:57 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Russell Westbrook buyout rumors: Bulls a ‘frontrunner’ to sign former MVP; Heat a top option as well
cbssports.com/nba/news/russe… – 6:35 PM
Russell Westbrook buyout rumors: Bulls a ‘frontrunner’ to sign former MVP; Heat a top option as well
cbssports.com/nba/news/russe… – 6:35 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
My PrizePicks today
Playing the top 3 Heat guys (and Walker Kessler since I liked his #’s lol)
Can Jimmy Butler hit the passing lanes tonight?
PrizePicks.com pic.twitter.com/p9lVpZhj29 – 6:06 PM
My PrizePicks today
Playing the top 3 Heat guys (and Walker Kessler since I liked his #’s lol)
Can Jimmy Butler hit the passing lanes tonight?
PrizePicks.com pic.twitter.com/p9lVpZhj29 – 6:06 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
On what the Raptors did at the trade deadline, what they didn’t do, and what it could all mean for the long-term plan: https://t.co/JndycdlNLx pic.twitter.com/fPouOuk5dz – 6:04 PM
On what the Raptors did at the trade deadline, what they didn’t do, and what it could all mean for the long-term plan: https://t.co/JndycdlNLx pic.twitter.com/fPouOuk5dz – 6:04 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
In partnership with the Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, the Jazz built a permanent exhibit that shoots basketballs at a hoop in a study of force, momentum, and gravity. The catapult is a part of the legacy project from #NBAAllStar 2023.
Check it out at @DGchildmuseum! pic.twitter.com/fyxA7CdxjS – 5:58 PM
In partnership with the Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, the Jazz built a permanent exhibit that shoots basketballs at a hoop in a study of force, momentum, and gravity. The catapult is a part of the legacy project from #NBAAllStar 2023.
Check it out at @DGchildmuseum! pic.twitter.com/fyxA7CdxjS – 5:58 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Jordan Clarkson has been ruled out tonight with a non-Covid illness. – 5:52 PM
Jordan Clarkson has been ruled out tonight with a non-Covid illness. – 5:52 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jordan Clarkson will not play tonight due to a non-COVID illness. – 5:52 PM
Jordan Clarkson will not play tonight due to a non-COVID illness. – 5:52 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Up next for Heat is NBA bargain bin in buyout market: Westbrook? Ibaka? Saric? Barton? Ross? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:47 PM
From earlier — Up next for Heat is NBA bargain bin in buyout market: Westbrook? Ibaka? Saric? Barton? Ross? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:47 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Thibs said Hart did pass his physical but Hart is listed as out on the injury report due to “trade pending” – so might just be a paperwork issue.
Sounds like Hart will be available to play Saturday vs. Utah at MSG. – 5:41 PM
Thibs said Hart did pass his physical but Hart is listed as out on the injury report due to “trade pending” – so might just be a paperwork issue.
Sounds like Hart will be available to play Saturday vs. Utah at MSG. – 5:41 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors media relations folks pass on that Jakob Poeltl is indeed available to play this evening – 5:37 PM
Raptors media relations folks pass on that Jakob Poeltl is indeed available to play this evening – 5:37 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Jakob Poeltl will make his Raptors debut (again) tonight vs. Utah. – 5:34 PM
Jakob Poeltl will make his Raptors debut (again) tonight vs. Utah. – 5:34 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey on if we’ll see Wiseman make his debut in Toronto on Sunday: “If he can run and chew gum, and all of his physical stuff is done, why not?” – 5:30 PM
Casey on if we’ll see Wiseman make his debut in Toronto on Sunday: “If he can run and chew gum, and all of his physical stuff is done, why not?” – 5:30 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Am told our old friend Alvin Williams is away from the Raptors broadcast tonight to attend to a personal matter but that means the criminally-underused @Sherman Hamilton steps in behind the mic to do analysis of Raptors-Jazz – 5:17 PM
Am told our old friend Alvin Williams is away from the Raptors broadcast tonight to attend to a personal matter but that means the criminally-underused @Sherman Hamilton steps in behind the mic to do analysis of Raptors-Jazz – 5:17 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Utah Jazz GM Justin Zanik explains the team’s trade, noting that Russell Westbrook playing in Utah hasn’t been ruled out, and adding that the latest draft pick acquired will help position the team to trade for any future superstar that comes on the market. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 5:14 PM
Utah Jazz GM Justin Zanik explains the team’s trade, noting that Russell Westbrook playing in Utah hasn’t been ruled out, and adding that the latest draft pick acquired will help position the team to trade for any future superstar that comes on the market. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 5:14 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Justin Zanik on Damian Jones and Juan Toscano-Anderson:
“They’ll both have opportunities for them to get to know us and us to get to know them and see how we can help [and] see if there’s an environment here where there’s something going forward.”
#takenote | @kslsports – 5:03 PM
Justin Zanik on Damian Jones and Juan Toscano-Anderson:
“They’ll both have opportunities for them to get to know us and us to get to know them and see how we can help [and] see if there’s an environment here where there’s something going forward.”
#takenote | @kslsports – 5:03 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
There will be a Team Utah, consisting of three players, in the Skills Challenge of All-Star Saturday Night, League Sources tell The Athletic – 4:52 PM
There will be a Team Utah, consisting of three players, in the Skills Challenge of All-Star Saturday Night, League Sources tell The Athletic – 4:52 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, newly named an all-star starter, will participate in the 3-point contest on All-Star Saturday night, League Sources tell The Athletic – 4:49 PM
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, newly named an all-star starter, will participate in the 3-point contest on All-Star Saturday night, League Sources tell The Athletic – 4:49 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan last night said he knows he sounds “like a broken record” when talking about playing with lack of urgency and not meeting a standard of play. The lack of urgency alone would be a reason the Bulls would be interested in Russell Westbrook if he hits buyout market. – 4:44 PM
Billy Donovan last night said he knows he sounds “like a broken record” when talking about playing with lack of urgency and not meeting a standard of play. The lack of urgency alone would be a reason the Bulls would be interested in Russell Westbrook if he hits buyout market. – 4:44 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
I still anticipate Westbrook finds it best to agree to a buyout — there are obvious teams out there (CHI/LAC) that want him as a big-role playing PG.
But Jazz are basically saying they’re operating in those buyout negotiations from position of strength — don’t need to move him. – 4:42 PM
I still anticipate Westbrook finds it best to agree to a buyout — there are obvious teams out there (CHI/LAC) that want him as a big-role playing PG.
But Jazz are basically saying they’re operating in those buyout negotiations from position of strength — don’t need to move him. – 4:42 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
To add to the Russell Westbrook reporting:
Zanik says they’ve been honest with Westbrook and agent Jeff Schwartz about where the Jazz are as an organization.
To me, that reads as “we will prioritize youth development over Westbrook minutes.” – 4:39 PM
To add to the Russell Westbrook reporting:
Zanik says they’ve been honest with Westbrook and agent Jeff Schwartz about where the Jazz are as an organization.
To me, that reads as “we will prioritize youth development over Westbrook minutes.” – 4:39 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Do we think that’s the kind of response that would make RW feel great about being in Utah? He wouldn’t hold back from talking about this (rightfully so) and he would probably say that there is a problem in Utah. Then what? – 4:23 PM
Do we think that’s the kind of response that would make RW feel great about being in Utah? He wouldn’t hold back from talking about this (rightfully so) and he would probably say that there is a problem in Utah. Then what? – 4:23 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Sure, if RW had a positive experience and did some good PR for the Jazz maybe that ends up being a good thing. But we all know that he would have a ton of messages and comments that look something like, “oh, you hated Utah and its a racist state and now you want to play here?!!” – 4:21 PM
Sure, if RW had a positive experience and did some good PR for the Jazz maybe that ends up being a good thing. But we all know that he would have a ton of messages and comments that look something like, “oh, you hated Utah and its a racist state and now you want to play here?!!” – 4:21 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Justin Zanik said that the Jazz and Westbrook are open to all possibilities and that includes him playing in Utah.
I understand that’s what JZ said publicly and that’s the Jazz’s line right now.
I absolutely do not believe that RW will play for the Jazz. – 4:14 PM
Justin Zanik said that the Jazz and Westbrook are open to all possibilities and that includes him playing in Utah.
I understand that’s what JZ said publicly and that’s the Jazz’s line right now.
I absolutely do not believe that RW will play for the Jazz. – 4:14 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Zanik, on using the Jazz’s picks to potentially land a star: “That’s why you do deals like this, to be flexible, to be very opportunistic when those opportunities arise. They don’t come up often, but sometimes they come up and then you just don’t have the firepower to go do it.” – 4:11 PM
Zanik, on using the Jazz’s picks to potentially land a star: “That’s why you do deals like this, to be flexible, to be very opportunistic when those opportunities arise. They don’t come up often, but sometimes they come up and then you just don’t have the firepower to go do it.” – 4:11 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damian Jones will join the @Utah Jazz tomorrow in New York.
#TakeNote | @kslsports – 4:07 PM
Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damian Jones will join the @Utah Jazz tomorrow in New York.
#TakeNote | @kslsports – 4:07 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Only 5 of the past 33 NBA champions added a playoff rotation player during the season, but the 2019 Raptors and 2021 Bucks did so recently
More trade deadline analysis here: https://t.co/v5cTIzLFtr pic.twitter.com/86hiCYuxUA – 4:06 PM
Only 5 of the past 33 NBA champions added a playoff rotation player during the season, but the 2019 Raptors and 2021 Bucks did so recently
More trade deadline analysis here: https://t.co/v5cTIzLFtr pic.twitter.com/86hiCYuxUA – 4:06 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The @Utah Jazz are working with Russell Westbrook and his agent on several possibilities with the team.
Jazz say he’s open to different roles. The team’s plan is to give him time to sort the situation out.
Says Westbrook is open to being here.
#takenote | @kslsports – 4:02 PM
The @Utah Jazz are working with Russell Westbrook and his agent on several possibilities with the team.
Jazz say he’s open to different roles. The team’s plan is to give him time to sort the situation out.
Says Westbrook is open to being here.
#takenote | @kslsports – 4:02 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz GM Justin Zanik in Russell Westbrook: “We are open to the possibilities with him. He probably needs some time. … There haven’t been any decisions made, there haven’t been any possibilities eliminated. He’s open to being here. We’re gonna give him time to figure that out.” – 4:01 PM
Jazz GM Justin Zanik in Russell Westbrook: “We are open to the possibilities with him. He probably needs some time. … There haven’t been any decisions made, there haven’t been any possibilities eliminated. He’s open to being here. We’re gonna give him time to figure that out.” – 4:01 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The @Utah Jazz are working with Russell Westbrook and his agent on several possibilities with the team.
Jazz say he’s open to different roles in that. The team’s plan is to give him time to sort the situation out.
Says Westbrook is open to being here.
#takenote | @kslsports – 4:00 PM
The @Utah Jazz are working with Russell Westbrook and his agent on several possibilities with the team.
Jazz say he’s open to different roles in that. The team’s plan is to give him time to sort the situation out.
Says Westbrook is open to being here.
#takenote | @kslsports – 4:00 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Justin Zanik says the Jazz have met with Russell Westbrook and his representation. The Jazz are currently open to every possibility. Westbrook has expressed a willingness to play for the Jazz. The two sides are still working through it. No decisions have been made – 4:00 PM
Justin Zanik says the Jazz have met with Russell Westbrook and his representation. The Jazz are currently open to every possibility. Westbrook has expressed a willingness to play for the Jazz. The two sides are still working through it. No decisions have been made – 4:00 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Justin Zanik pointed to the currency it takes to make significant deals in the league and says the Jazz are now in position to make multiple trades of that magnitude, if they so choose – 3:57 PM
Justin Zanik pointed to the currency it takes to make significant deals in the league and says the Jazz are now in position to make multiple trades of that magnitude, if they so choose – 3:57 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Whatever the level of smoke out there w/Andy Ludwig and Notre Dame, staff retention has been a huge reason why Utah football is what it is right now.
On Dec. 27, I asked Utes AD Mark Harlan about coaching continuity and making sure Kyle Whittingham has resources.
Happy Friday. pic.twitter.com/Wv1kbw1Fo0 – 3:29 PM
Whatever the level of smoke out there w/Andy Ludwig and Notre Dame, staff retention has been a huge reason why Utah football is what it is right now.
On Dec. 27, I asked Utes AD Mark Harlan about coaching continuity and making sure Kyle Whittingham has resources.
Happy Friday. pic.twitter.com/Wv1kbw1Fo0 – 3:29 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
It’s official! Welcome to Utah, @Damian Jones 💛 pic.twitter.com/CyBC0keD4T – 3:24 PM
It’s official! Welcome to Utah, @Damian Jones 💛 pic.twitter.com/CyBC0keD4T – 3:24 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
The Utah Jazz have finally finalized the three-team trade pic.twitter.com/XdD86V1Wvf – 3:24 PM
The Utah Jazz have finally finalized the three-team trade pic.twitter.com/XdD86V1Wvf – 3:24 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Let’s get to work! Welcome to Utah, @Juan Toscano-Anderson 💛 pic.twitter.com/0xBX75Gt25 – 3:21 PM
Let’s get to work! Welcome to Utah, @Juan Toscano-Anderson 💛 pic.twitter.com/0xBX75Gt25 – 3:21 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Monte McNair says the home win over Utah where Kevin Huerter hit the game winning 3 is when he realized this team was special together. – 3:12 PM
Monte McNair says the home win over Utah where Kevin Huerter hit the game winning 3 is when he realized this team was special together. – 3:12 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
For the last 4 seasons, Jazz fans have had the pleasure of watching you and your family grow.
From becoming a first-time All-Star to the impact you’ve made on this community and beyond, we thank you.
There will always be Mountain Mike fans in Utah 🖤 @Mike Conley pic.twitter.com/wOFFoJ6qWG – 3:08 PM
For the last 4 seasons, Jazz fans have had the pleasure of watching you and your family grow.
From becoming a first-time All-Star to the impact you’ve made on this community and beyond, we thank you.
There will always be Mountain Mike fans in Utah 🖤 @Mike Conley pic.twitter.com/wOFFoJ6qWG – 3:08 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
There’s only one Mountain Mike ⛰️💜
Thank you, @Mike Conley pic.twitter.com/RpJqyAvxUP – 3:06 PM
There’s only one Mountain Mike ⛰️💜
Thank you, @Mike Conley pic.twitter.com/RpJqyAvxUP – 3:06 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
For everything, thank you @Nickeil Alexander-Walker 🖤 pic.twitter.com/0gI4VFP9RH – 3:04 PM
For everything, thank you @Nickeil Alexander-Walker 🖤 pic.twitter.com/0gI4VFP9RH – 3:04 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Once a Jazzman, always a Jazzman @mbeasy5 🖤 pic.twitter.com/NrMwwtntwP – 3:04 PM
Once a Jazzman, always a Jazzman @mbeasy5 🖤 pic.twitter.com/NrMwwtntwP – 3:04 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW from @J_McPherson1126 and me: Lots of nuggets from Marlins manager Schumaker’s media session today, including updates on LF, SS, Jazz in center, and more. And Chisholm to meet with Griffey: miamiherald.com/sports/mlb/mia… – 3:04 PM
NEW from @J_McPherson1126 and me: Lots of nuggets from Marlins manager Schumaker’s media session today, including updates on LF, SS, Jazz in center, and more. And Chisholm to meet with Griffey: miamiherald.com/sports/mlb/mia… – 3:04 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
The Utah Jazz have finalized their side of the three-team deal and GM Justin Zanik will speak with reporters shortly. – 3:03 PM
The Utah Jazz have finalized their side of the three-team deal and GM Justin Zanik will speak with reporters shortly. – 3:03 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Introducing Kiera Breaugh who is our second Welcome Toronto Creator featured in The Creator Series in partnership with @Bell
Kiera’s halftime performance is inspired by the City uniform message of highlighting the diversity and inclusivity of Toronto. pic.twitter.com/2kGznepe8o – 3:00 PM
Introducing Kiera Breaugh who is our second Welcome Toronto Creator featured in The Creator Series in partnership with @Bell
Kiera’s halftime performance is inspired by the City uniform message of highlighting the diversity and inclusivity of Toronto. pic.twitter.com/2kGznepe8o – 3:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Snow job? Pascal Siakam selected as All-Star replacement for Salt Lake over Jimmy Butler, which seems fine by Heat forward. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Is Butler on verge of playing back-to-back games for the first time since October?; and reloaded Rockets arrive shorthanded. – 2:55 PM
Snow job? Pascal Siakam selected as All-Star replacement for Salt Lake over Jimmy Butler, which seems fine by Heat forward. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Is Butler on verge of playing back-to-back games for the first time since October?; and reloaded Rockets arrive shorthanded. – 2:55 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen has been moved into the starting lineup of the All-Star Game taking place Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City, on account of three players being ruled out due to injury. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 2:46 PM
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen has been moved into the starting lineup of the All-Star Game taking place Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City, on account of three players being ruled out due to injury. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 2:46 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm said transition to CF is going well. He and Ken Griffey Jr. have a meeting set up to talk over a meal, and then work on a Jupiter field in CF, with Griffey giving him tips. Mentioned Gary Sheffield – who played corner OF spots and INF – also plans to come. – 2:28 PM
Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm said transition to CF is going well. He and Ken Griffey Jr. have a meeting set up to talk over a meal, and then work on a Jupiter field in CF, with Griffey giving him tips. Mentioned Gary Sheffield – who played corner OF spots and INF – also plans to come. – 2:28 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Lauri Markkanen will now be an NBA All-Star Game starter https://t.co/vzlKhbAAoE pic.twitter.com/kukbjwPGnW – 2:14 PM
Lauri Markkanen will now be an NBA All-Star Game starter https://t.co/vzlKhbAAoE pic.twitter.com/kukbjwPGnW – 2:14 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Finland’s pride Lauri Markkanen will start in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 1:55 PM
Finland’s pride Lauri Markkanen will start in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 1:55 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
This is @Jovan Buha‘s piece about the turbulent Westbrook era that he teased Wednesday night on @ESPNLosAngeles with us. Give it a read. AK theathletic.com/4173328/2023/0… – 1:48 PM
This is @Jovan Buha‘s piece about the turbulent Westbrook era that he teased Wednesday night on @ESPNLosAngeles with us. Give it a read. AK theathletic.com/4173328/2023/0… – 1:48 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
In his 1st All-Star appearance, Lauri Markkanen will be a starter. Great reward for him and huge accomplishment. His development is remarkable in Utah as the leader of the Jazz. #NBAAllStar #Susijengi pic.twitter.com/qp5BvXgBjX – 1:40 PM
In his 1st All-Star appearance, Lauri Markkanen will be a starter. Great reward for him and huge accomplishment. His development is remarkable in Utah as the leader of the Jazz. #NBAAllStar #Susijengi pic.twitter.com/qp5BvXgBjX – 1:40 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Lauri Markkanen, All-Star Starter, is not something anyone expected at the beginning of this year… what a cool story for him and all of his Finnish fans. – 1:37 PM
Lauri Markkanen, All-Star Starter, is not something anyone expected at the beginning of this year… what a cool story for him and all of his Finnish fans. – 1:37 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Pascal Siakam is an all-star after all … @Toronto Raptors forward got nod today as an injury replacement from commissioner Adam Silver. Siakam is averaging 25/8/6 on the season. – 1:37 PM
Pascal Siakam is an all-star after all … @Toronto Raptors forward got nod today as an injury replacement from commissioner Adam Silver. Siakam is averaging 25/8/6 on the season. – 1:37 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Per NBA: Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Zion Williamson out of All-Star Game with injuries. Joel Embiid, Lauri Markkanan, Ja Morant will replace them as starters. Anthony Edwards, De’Aaron Fox, Pascal Siakam named to the roster. – 1:33 PM
Per NBA: Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Zion Williamson out of All-Star Game with injuries. Joel Embiid, Lauri Markkanan, Ja Morant will replace them as starters. Anthony Edwards, De’Aaron Fox, Pascal Siakam named to the roster. – 1:33 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Anthony Edwards, Pascal Siakam and De’Aaron Fox named as NBA All-Star injury replacements. So Jimmy Butler’s vacation is still on as scheduled. – 1:31 PM
Anthony Edwards, Pascal Siakam and De’Aaron Fox named as NBA All-Star injury replacements. So Jimmy Butler’s vacation is still on as scheduled. – 1:31 PM