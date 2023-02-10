Jazz vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Utah Jazz play against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena

The Utah Jazz are spending $5,489,309 per win while the Toronto Raptors are spending $5,768,715 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday February 10, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: SN

Away TV: ATTSN-RM

Home Radio: TSN Radio 1050

Away Radio: KZNS / S: KTUB

