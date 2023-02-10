Jazz vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Jazz vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Jazz vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

February 10, 2023- by

By |

The Utah Jazz play against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena

The Utah Jazz are spending $5,489,309 per win while the Toronto Raptors are spending $5,768,715 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday February 10, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: SN
Away TV: ATTSN-RM
Home Radio: TSN Radio 1050
Away Radio: KZNS / S: KTUB

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
Anthony Davis also talked about Russell Westbrook getting traded, comparing it to his own last days in New Orleans. Said he talked to Russ today and “I think he’s in a good place.”
Adds: “I want people to know overall, Russ is a really good dude.” pic.twitter.com/DlKyGiFUIy1:41 AM

Game previews

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home