Joel Embiid, Ja Morant, Lauri Markkanen will be starter replacements in All-Star game

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Lauri Markkanen will now be an NBA All-Star Game starter https://t.co/vzlKhbAAoE pic.twitter.com/kukbjwPGnW – 2:14 PM
Lauri Markkanen will now be an NBA All-Star Game starter https://t.co/vzlKhbAAoE pic.twitter.com/kukbjwPGnW – 2:14 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Finland’s pride Lauri Markkanen will start in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 1:55 PM
Finland’s pride Lauri Markkanen will start in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 1:55 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
In his 1st All-Star appearance, Lauri Markkanen will be a starter. Great reward for him and huge accomplishment. His development is remarkable in Utah as the leader of the Jazz. #NBAAllStar #Susijengi pic.twitter.com/qp5BvXgBjX – 1:40 PM
In his 1st All-Star appearance, Lauri Markkanen will be a starter. Great reward for him and huge accomplishment. His development is remarkable in Utah as the leader of the Jazz. #NBAAllStar #Susijengi pic.twitter.com/qp5BvXgBjX – 1:40 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Lauri Markkanen, All-Star Starter, is not something anyone expected at the beginning of this year… what a cool story for him and all of his Finnish fans. – 1:37 PM
Lauri Markkanen, All-Star Starter, is not something anyone expected at the beginning of this year… what a cool story for him and all of his Finnish fans. – 1:37 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Per NBA: Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Zion Williamson out of All-Star Game with injuries. Joel Embiid, Lauri Markkanan, Ja Morant will replace them as starters. Anthony Edwards, De’Aaron Fox, Pascal Siakam named to the roster. – 1:33 PM
Per NBA: Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Zion Williamson out of All-Star Game with injuries. Joel Embiid, Lauri Markkanan, Ja Morant will replace them as starters. Anthony Edwards, De’Aaron Fox, Pascal Siakam named to the roster. – 1:33 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
it’s really great to see ant, fox, and siakam make it. very cool and a little surreal to see lauri markkanen as a starter. i do wonder how far harden and davis are down that list, too – 1:22 PM
it’s really great to see ant, fox, and siakam make it. very cool and a little surreal to see lauri markkanen as a starter. i do wonder how far harden and davis are down that list, too – 1:22 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Lauri Markkanen starting over Sabonis in the All-Star Game? NBA is playing to the home town crowd with that one. – 1:22 PM
Lauri Markkanen starting over Sabonis in the All-Star Game? NBA is playing to the home town crowd with that one. – 1:22 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid will be a starter replacement in the NBA All-Star game – 1:21 PM
Joel Embiid will be a starter replacement in the NBA All-Star game – 1:21 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will now start in the NBA All-Star Game next weekend, taking the place of the injured Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and Zion Williamson – 1:20 PM
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will now start in the NBA All-Star Game next weekend, taking the place of the injured Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and Zion Williamson – 1:20 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Lauri Markkanen starting in the All-Star game has got to be one of the greatest glow ups in modern NBA history – 1:18 PM
Lauri Markkanen starting in the All-Star game has got to be one of the greatest glow ups in modern NBA history – 1:18 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Joel Embiid, Lauri Markkanen and Ja Morant will be starter replacements in the All-Star game. – 1:18 PM
Joel Embiid, Lauri Markkanen and Ja Morant will be starter replacements in the All-Star game. – 1:18 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Ja Morant has replaced Steph Curry as an All-Star starter
SGA remains a reserve – 1:18 PM
Ja Morant has replaced Steph Curry as an All-Star starter
SGA remains a reserve – 1:18 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Joel Embiid will be a replacement starter in the All Star Game, the NBA announced – 1:18 PM
Joel Embiid will be a replacement starter in the All Star Game, the NBA announced – 1:18 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
So if Jordan Clarkson doesn’t play tonight this is who is available for the @UtahJazz against the @Raptors:
Collin Sexton/Talen Horton-Tucker
Ochai Agbaji/Leandro Bolmaro
Lauri Markkanen/Simone Fontecchio
Kelly Olynyk/Rudy Gay
Walker Kessler/Udoka Azubuike – 12:40 PM
So if Jordan Clarkson doesn’t play tonight this is who is available for the @UtahJazz against the @Raptors:
Collin Sexton/Talen Horton-Tucker
Ochai Agbaji/Leandro Bolmaro
Lauri Markkanen/Simone Fontecchio
Kelly Olynyk/Rudy Gay
Walker Kessler/Udoka Azubuike – 12:40 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Feb. 10 RPR MVP standings:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.402
2. Luka Dončić: 16.031
3. Joel Embiid: 15.442
4. Damian Lillard: 14.39
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.386
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.349
7. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.598
8. LeBron James: 13.572 pic.twitter.com/QA6mswQU47 – 12:13 PM
Feb. 10 RPR MVP standings:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.402
2. Luka Dončić: 16.031
3. Joel Embiid: 15.442
4. Damian Lillard: 14.39
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.386
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.349
7. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.598
8. LeBron James: 13.572 pic.twitter.com/QA6mswQU47 – 12:13 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Feb. 10 RPR MVP standings:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.402
2. Luka Dončić: 16.031
3. Joel Embiid: 15.442
4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.386
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.349
6. Damian Lillard: 14.39
7. LeBron James: 13.572
8. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.598 pic.twitter.com/eIYlaz5rZu – 12:10 PM
Feb. 10 RPR MVP standings:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.402
2. Luka Dončić: 16.031
3. Joel Embiid: 15.442
4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.386
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.349
6. Damian Lillard: 14.39
7. LeBron James: 13.572
8. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.598 pic.twitter.com/eIYlaz5rZu – 12:10 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Doc Rivers and Joel Embiid having a little convo post shootaround. pic.twitter.com/PzHY03ITBs – 11:06 AM
Doc Rivers and Joel Embiid having a little convo post shootaround. pic.twitter.com/PzHY03ITBs – 11:06 AM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: The Memphis Grizzlies got jokes told at their expense during the NBA trade deadline. They got Ja Morant’s ‘fine in the west’ comments thrown back in their face. They got Luke Kennard. But they also got something back that they lost.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 9:39 PM
COLUMN: The Memphis Grizzlies got jokes told at their expense during the NBA trade deadline. They got Ja Morant’s ‘fine in the west’ comments thrown back in their face. They got Luke Kennard. But they also got something back that they lost.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 9:39 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Boston & Milwaukee got better today. Not sure the Sixers did at all.
Still could be a player in the buyout market.
But organization is putting a lot of pressure on Embiid & Harden to perform at very high level. Not much margain for error. Buckle up. – 5:53 PM
Boston & Milwaukee got better today. Not sure the Sixers did at all.
Still could be a player in the buyout market.
But organization is putting a lot of pressure on Embiid & Harden to perform at very high level. Not much margain for error. Buckle up. – 5:53 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
No. 2 picks in the NBA draft since Kevin Durant
Michael Beasley
Hasheem Thabeet
Evan Turner
Derrick Williams
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
Victor Oladipo
Jabari Parker
D’Angelo Russell
Brandon Ingram
Lonzo Ball
Marvin Bagley III
Ja Morant
James Wiseman
Jalen Green
Chet Holmgren – 4:11 PM
No. 2 picks in the NBA draft since Kevin Durant
Michael Beasley
Hasheem Thabeet
Evan Turner
Derrick Williams
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
Victor Oladipo
Jabari Parker
D’Angelo Russell
Brandon Ingram
Lonzo Ball
Marvin Bagley III
Ja Morant
James Wiseman
Jalen Green
Chet Holmgren – 4:11 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
The Raptors really proved just how good they are this season with huge victories over the mighty San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, and Ja Morant, Steven Adams, and Dillon Brooks-less Memphis Grizzlies – 3:09 PM
The Raptors really proved just how good they are this season with huge victories over the mighty San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, and Ja Morant, Steven Adams, and Dillon Brooks-less Memphis Grizzlies – 3:09 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Points Gained for reported trades
(PG values pts a player scores on a night + or – league average)
K Durant +4.1 (2nd best in NBA)
C Johnson +1.1
M Bridges -.2
Jump of +3 for Suns. Only 6 players in NBA have a +3 on a nighlty basis (Jokic, KD, Curry, Embiid, Lauri, Lillard) – 1:39 PM
Points Gained for reported trades
(PG values pts a player scores on a night + or – league average)
K Durant +4.1 (2nd best in NBA)
C Johnson +1.1
M Bridges -.2
Jump of +3 for Suns. Only 6 players in NBA have a +3 on a nighlty basis (Jokic, KD, Curry, Embiid, Lauri, Lillard) – 1:39 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
ja morant: “i’m fine in the west”
the west: pic.twitter.com/Lym5289M48 – 2:01 AM
ja morant: “i’m fine in the west”
the west: pic.twitter.com/Lym5289M48 – 2:01 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Cam Thomas has more 40-point games this season than
Kyrie Irving
Trae Young
Anthony Davis
Paul George
Zion Williamson
Ja Morant
Three straight 40-point games. pic.twitter.com/ZjOilvBoZO – 9:59 PM
Cam Thomas has more 40-point games this season than
Kyrie Irving
Trae Young
Anthony Davis
Paul George
Zion Williamson
Ja Morant
Three straight 40-point games. pic.twitter.com/ZjOilvBoZO – 9:59 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Ja Morant just returned to the bench from the back to start 4Q with his right knee wrapped in ice. Something to monitor. – 9:57 PM
Ja Morant just returned to the bench from the back to start 4Q with his right knee wrapped in ice. Something to monitor. – 9:57 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan is challenging what would be Alex Caruso’s 4th foul, which would send Ja Morant to the FT line for 3 free throws. – 9:50 PM
Billy Donovan is challenging what would be Alex Caruso’s 4th foul, which would send Ja Morant to the FT line for 3 free throws. – 9:50 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Ja Morant believes the Grizzlies have become the most hated team in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/tUq55HEopj – 1:58 PM
Ja Morant believes the Grizzlies have become the most hated team in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/tUq55HEopj – 1:58 PM
More on this storyline
Furkan Korkmaz, Joel Embiid teaming up to help those in need in Turkey -via Sixers Wire / February 9, 2023
Ky Carlin: Doc Rivers says he’s not concerned about Joel Embiid being listed as questionable so many games in a row with the foot soreness. He says the team have a good plan for him. #Sixers -via Twitter @Ky_Carlin / February 8, 2023
Secondly, the Jazz shed Conley’s contract. Multiple league sources who were granted anonymity so they could speak freely told The Athletic that the Jazz had numerous avenues leading to a deal for Conley. They truly valued his presence in the locker room. And while he wasn’t Utah’s best player this season — that title goes to Lauri Markkanen — Conley was pretty clearly Utah’s most important player. Without him running the point, the Jazz are in peril of having the bottom drop out over the remainder of the season. -via The Athletic / February 9, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Jazz have assembled a massive package of assets — including 15 unprotected or lightly protected first-round picks through 2029 and a young core of Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kesslier, Collin Sexton and Ochai Agbaji and $60M-plus in potential cap space. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 8, 2023
Utah – Jordan Clarkson, Malik Beasley, Kelly Olynyk, Mike Conley, etc. “I’m hearing the only guys they won’t trade are Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler,’’ an NBA executive said. “Beasley is the hot name right now,’’ an Eastern Conference official said. “There are a bunch of teams that want him. Olynyk would be a good get for the championship-type teams like Boston, and you know a lot of teams would gladly take Clarkson off their hands.’’ -via Woelfel’s Press Box / February 8, 2023
The Grizzlies have remained steadfast that Desmond Bane, Ja Morant, and Jaren Jackson Jr. are 100% off the table in all talks, sources across the league said. -via ESPN / February 10, 2023
CJ McCollum: This all because @JaMorant said he was good in the West 😂😂😂 -via Twitter @CJMcCollum / February 9, 2023
Main Rumors, All-Star, Ja Morant, Joel Embiid, Lauri Markkanen, Memphis Grizzlies, Philadelphia 76ers, Utah Jazz